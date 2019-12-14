Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[RECOMMENDATION] Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics: Business Problems and Solutions with R Ebook
[RECOMMENDATION] Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics: Business Problems and Solutions with R Ebook Today, successf...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Thomas Millerq Pages : 330 pagesq Publisher : Pearson FT Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0133412938q ...
DISCRIPSI Today, successful firms compete and win based on analytics. Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics brings t...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[RECOMMENDATION] Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics: Business Problems and Solutions with R Ebook

2 views

Published on

Today, successful firms compete and win based on analytics. Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics brings together all the concepts, techniques, and R code you need to excel in any role involving analytics. Thomas W. Miller's unique balanced approach combines business context and quantitative tools, appealing to managers, analysts, programmers, and students alike. Miller addresses multiple business challenges and business cases, including segmentation, brand positioning, product choice modeling, pricing research, finance, sports, text analytics, sentiment analysis, and social network analysis. He illuminates the use of cross-sectional data, time series, spatial, and even spatio-temporal data. For each problem, Miller explains why the problem matters, what data is relevant, how to explore your data once you've identified it, and then how to successfully model that data. You'll learn how to model data conceptually, with words and figures; and then how to model it with realistic R programs that deliver actionable insights and knowledge. Miller walks you through model construction, explanatory variable subset selection, and validation, demonstrating best practices for improving out-of-sample predictive performance. He employs data visualization and statistical graphics in exploring data, presenting models, and evaluating performance. All example code is presented in R, today's #1 system for applied statistics, statistical research, and predictive modeling; code is set apart from other text so it's easy to find for those who want it (and easy to skip for those who don't).

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[RECOMMENDATION] Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics: Business Problems and Solutions with R Ebook

  1. 1. [RECOMMENDATION] Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics: Business Problems and Solutions with R Ebook
  2. 2. [RECOMMENDATION] Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics: Business Problems and Solutions with R Ebook Today, successful firms compete and win based on analytics. Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics brings together all the concepts, techniques, and R code you need to excel in any role involving analytics. Thomas W. Miller's unique balanced approach combines business context and quantitative tools, appealing to managers, analysts, programmers, and students alike. Miller addresses multiple business challenges and business cases, including segmentation, brand positioning, product choice modeling, pricing research, finance, sports, text analytics, sentiment analysis, and social network analysis. He illuminates the use of cross-sectional data, time series, spatial, and even spatio-temporal data. For each problem, Miller explains why the problem matters, what data is relevant, how to explore your data once you've identified it, and then how to successfully model that data. You'll learn how to model data conceptually, with words and figures; and then how to model it with realistic R programs that deliver actionable insights and knowledge. Miller walks you through model construction, explanatory variable subset selection, and validation, demonstrating best practices for improving out-of-sample predictive performance. He employs data visualization and statistical graphics in exploring data, presenting models, and evaluating performance. All example code is presented in R, today's #1 system for applied statistics, statistical research, and predictive modeling; code is set apart from other text so it's easy to find for those who want it (and easy to skip for those who don't).
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Thomas Millerq Pages : 330 pagesq Publisher : Pearson FT Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0133412938q ISBN-13 : 9780133412932q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Today, successful firms compete and win based on analytics. Modeling Techniques in Predictive Analytics brings together all the concepts, techniques, and R code you need to excel in any role involving analytics. Thomas W. Miller's unique balanced approach combines business context and quantitative tools, appealing to managers, analysts, programmers, and students alike. Miller addresses multiple business challenges and business cases, including segmentation, brand positioning, product choice modeling, pricing research, finance, sports, text analytics, sentiment analysis, and social network analysis. He illuminates the use of cross-sectional data, time series, spatial, and even spatio-temporal data. For each problem, Miller explains why the problem matters, what data is relevant, how to explore your data once you've identified it, and then how to successfully model that data. You'll learn how to model data conceptually, with words and figures; and then how to model it with realistic R programs that deliver actionable insights and knowledge. Miller walks you through model construction, explanatory variable subset selection, and validation, demonstrating best practices for improving out-of-sample predictive performance. He employs data visualization and statistical graphics in exploring data, presenting models, and evaluating performance. All example code is presented in R, today's #1 system for applied statistics, statistical research, and predictive modeling; code is set apart from other text so it's easy to find for those who want it (and easy to skip for those who don't).
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×