harmanlanmış öğrenme

HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME ORTAMLARI HAZIRLAYAN: ÖMER ÇIÇEK DANIŞMAN: AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME GÜNÜMÜZ TEKNOLOJILERIYLE UZAKTAN EĞITIM ILE FIZIKSEL SINIFLARIN AVANTAJLI VE GÜÇLÜ OLDUĞU ORTAMLARI B...
HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI ROTASYON MODELI BU MODELDE ÖĞRENCILER ÖĞRENCILER YERI GELDIKÇE ÇEVRIMIÇI VEYA YÜZ YÜZE EĞIT...
HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI ISTASYON ROTASYON MODELI BU MODELDE ÖĞRENCILER EN AZ BIR DERS VEYA BIR DERSE AIT BIR KONUDA...
HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI LABORATUVAR ROTASYON MODELI BU MODELDE ÖĞRENCILER LABORATUVAR ILE ÇALIŞTIKLARI ORTAM ARASIN...
HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI ESNEK MODEL BU MODELDE IÇERIK ÖNCE ÇEVRIMIÇI OLARAK VERILIR. ÖĞRETMENLER DESTEK OLMAK IÇIN ...
KIŞISELLEŞTIRILMIŞ ÖĞRENME ÖĞRENCİLERİN HER BİRİ FARKLI ÖN BILGI, YETENEK, TERCIH VE ÖĞRENME STILLERE SAHIP OLDUKLARI İÇİN...
HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME VE TEKNOLOJI INTERNETİN VE MOBİL TEKNOLOJİLERİN GELİŞMESİ VE HALKIN BUNLARA ULAŞMASI KOLAYLAŞTIĞI İÇİ...
  1. 1. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME ORTAMLARI HAZIRLAYAN: ÖMER ÇIÇEK DANIŞMAN: AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
  2. 2. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME GÜNÜMÜZ TEKNOLOJILERIYLE UZAKTAN EĞITIM ILE FIZIKSEL SINIFLARIN AVANTAJLI VE GÜÇLÜ OLDUĞU ORTAMLARI BIRLEŞTIREREK ÖĞRENME VE MESLEKI SONUÇLARA ODAKLANILAN BIR ÖĞRENME BIÇIMIDIR. ÖĞRENME ETKINLIĞINI ARTTIRMAK, ERIŞIMI KOLAYLAŞTIRMAK VE MALIYETIN VERIMLILIĞINI ARTTIRMAK ANA ODAK NOKTALARINDANDIR.
  3. 3. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI ROTASYON MODELI BU MODELDE ÖĞRENCILER ÖĞRENCILER YERI GELDIKÇE ÇEVRIMIÇI VEYA YÜZ YÜZE EĞITIM ARASINDA GEÇIŞ YAPARLAR. BIR DÖNGÜ SÖZ KONUSUDUR.
  4. 4. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI ISTASYON ROTASYON MODELI BU MODELDE ÖĞRENCILER EN AZ BIR DERS VEYA BIR DERSE AIT BIR KONUDA EN AZ BIR TANESI ÇEVRIMIÇI OLAN FARKLI ORTAMLARDA ÇALIŞIRLAR.
  5. 5. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI LABORATUVAR ROTASYON MODELI BU MODELDE ÖĞRENCILER LABORATUVAR ILE ÇALIŞTIKLARI ORTAM ARASINDA GEÇIŞ YAPARLAR.
  6. 6. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERI ESNEK MODEL BU MODELDE IÇERIK ÖNCE ÇEVRIMIÇI OLARAK VERILIR. ÖĞRETMENLER DESTEK OLMAK IÇIN SINIFTA BULUNURLAR ANCAK ÖĞRENCILER ÇEVRIMIÇI ORTAMDA BAĞIMSIZ OLARAK ÖĞRENDIKLERINDEN ÖĞ RENCILER KENDI REHBERLIK GÖREVLERINI ÜSTLENIRLER.
  7. 7. KIŞISELLEŞTIRILMIŞ ÖĞRENME ÖĞRENCİLERİN HER BİRİ FARKLI ÖN BILGI, YETENEK, TERCIH VE ÖĞRENME STILLERE SAHIP OLDUKLARI İÇİN ÖĞRETİMİN DE BUNA GÖRE TASARLANMASINI ÖNERİR. BURADA ASIL ANLATILMAK ISTENEN ÖĞRETIM IÇERIĞININ ÖĞRENCILERIN KIŞISEL GEÇMIŞLERI VE ILGI ALANLARINA GÖRE BIÇIMLENDIRILMESIDIR (ÇAKIR BALTA, 2008). 4 ÖNEMLI BOYUTTA DIKKAT ÇEKİLMIŞTIR; ÖĞRENCI PROFILLERI, KIŞISEL ÖĞRENME YOLLARI, ESNEK ÖĞRENME ORTAMI, BIREYSEL YETENEK VE BECERILER.
  8. 8. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME VE TEKNOLOJI INTERNETİN VE MOBİL TEKNOLOJİLERİN GELİŞMESİ VE HALKIN BUNLARA ULAŞMASI KOLAYLAŞTIĞI İÇİN HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME DAHA CAZİP HALE GELMİŞTİR. SINIFLARDA YALNIZCA TEKNOLOJININ VE INTERNETIN KULLANILMASINI KULLANILMASI DEĞIL, BUNUN DENGELI BIR ŞEKILDE SINIF IÇI ETKINLIKLERI DE DESTEKLEYECEK BIR ŞEKILDE KULLANILMASI GEREKMEKTEDİR. BÖYLECE HEM YÜZ YÜZE ÖĞRENMENIN AVANTAJLARINI, HEM DE WEB TABANLI ÖĞRENMENIN AVANTAJLARINI BIRLIKTE KULLANABILIYOR. HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENMEDE OKUL DIŞINDA INTERNET ÜZERINDE BIR SANAL SINIF OLUŞTURABILIYOR VE DERSLE ILGILI ÖDEV, SORU, QUIZ, NOT, SUNUM, VIDEO, ANIMASYON PAYLAŞILABILIYOR. ÖĞRENENIN BIR ÖNCEKI DERSTE ÖĞRENDIKLERINI PEKIŞTIRMESINI VE BIR SONRAKI DERSE DE HAZIRLIKLI OLARAK GELMESI SAĞLANABILIYOR. BÖYLELIKLE DERSTE DAHA ÇOK GRUP ETKINLIĞI, TARTIŞMA, YARATICI PROBLEM ÇÖZME ETKINLIKLERI YAPABILIYOR VE ZAMANI DAHA VERIMLI KULLANABILIYORUZ.

