ጣፋጭ ዜና መፅሔት ልዩ ዕትም መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም

ዜና መፅሔት ራዕይ፡ ቀጣይነት ባለው ዕድገት በ2016 ዓ.ም. በዓለም ተወዳዳሪ ከሆኑ 10 የስኳር አምራች አገራት ተርታ መሰለፍ! ልዩ ዕትም መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም www.ethiopiansugar...
ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 32 የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ የአዲስ ዓመት መልዕክት በዓለም ገበ...
ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 54 የፕላንት እና ፕሮሰስ ጉባኤ ... ከአሁን ቀደም ይህን መሰል ጉባኤ በየአ...
ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 76 በስኳር ምርምርና ልማት ረቂቅ ፍኖተ-ካርታ .. »» ከገጽ 5 የዞረ አውደ...
ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 98 የስኳር ልማት ዘርፍን ካለበት ችግር ለማላቀቅ የድርሻውን እንደሚወጣ የስኳ...
ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 1110 የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ካጋጠመው ችግር ለማውጣት በአዲስ የሥራ መንፈስ ...
ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 1312 መቆያ የተመራማሪው ስኬታማ ጉዞ የዛሬው እንግዳችን በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ...
ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 1514 በመሆኑም በኢትዮጵያ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ማዳቀል ምርምር ስራ ለመጀመር በመ...
  1. 1. ዜና መፅሔት ራዕይ፡ ቀጣይነት ባለው ዕድገት በ2016 ዓ.ም. በዓለም ተወዳዳሪ ከሆኑ 10 የስኳር አምራች አገራት ተርታ መሰለፍ! ልዩ ዕትም መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም www.ethiopiansugar.com || facebook.com/etsugar ጣፋጭ በውስጥ ገጾች በምርምር የተገኙ አራት ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች እውቅና አገኙ >>7 በስኳር ምርምርና ልማት ረቂቅ ፍኖተ-ካርታ ላይ አውደ ጥናት ተካሄደ >> 5 የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ የአዲስ ዓመት መልዕክት>>2 የፕላንት እና ፕሮሰስ ጉባኤ ተካሄደ ላለፉት ዘጠኝ ዓመታት ተቋርጦ የነበረው የፕላንት እና ፕሮሰስ ጉባኤ /Plant & Process Conference በአዳማ ከተማ በኤክስኪዩቲቭ ሆቴል ከሐምሌ 18-19/2011 ዓ.ም. ድረስ ተካሂዷል፡፡ ለሁለት ቀናት በተካሄደው በዚህ ጉባኤ 227 ተሳታፊዎች የተገኙ ሲሆን፣ የ10 ዓመታት የሸንኮራ አገዳ ልማትና የፋብሪካ የምርትና ምርታማነት አፈጻጸምን የሚያሳዩ ጽሁፎች በፕረዘንቴሽን መልክ ቀርበው መፍትሔ አመላካች ውይይት ተደርጎባቸዋል፡፡ ከዚህ ባሻገር የሸንኮራ አገዳ ልማት የአምስት ዓመት እንዲሁም የፋብሪካ የሦስት ዓመት ፍኖተ ካርታዎች ለውይይት ቀርበው አስተያያት ተሰጥቶባቸዋል፡፡ በጉባኤው የእንኳን ደህና መጣችሁ ንግግር ያደረጉት የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባ ጉባኤው የተዘነጉ መልካም አሠራሮችንና ወደ ስኬት የሚያሸጋግሩንን የሥራ ባህሎች የምንመልስበት የለውጥ እርምጃችን አንዱ አካል ነው ብለዋል፡፡ »» ወደ ገጽ 4 ዞሯል ከ 4.8 ሚሊዮን ኩንታል በላይ ስኳር ለማምረት ታቀደ በዘንድሮ በጀት ዓመት በሰባት ስኳር ፋብሪካዎች 4 ሚሊዮን 835 ሺህ 320 ኩንታል ስኳር እንዲሁም በመተሃራና ፊንጫኣ ስኳር ፋብሪካዎች 21 ሚሊዮን 417 ሺህ 140 ሊትር ኤታኖል ለማምረት ታቅዷል፡፡ በዚህ መሰረት ወንጂ ሸዋ 78,100 ቶን፣ መተሐራ 100,296 ቶን፣ ፊንጫአ 157,517 ቶን፣ ከሰም 67,945 ቶን፣ አርጆ ዲዴሳ 12,736 ቶን፣ ኦሞ ኩራዝ ቁጥር ሁለት 23,809 ቶን እንዲሁም ኦሞ ኩራዝ ቁጥር ሦስት 43,129 ቶን ስኳር ያመርታሉ ተብሎ ይጠበቃል፡፡ ኤታኖልን በተመለከተም በመተሐራ ስኳር ፋብሪካ 8 ሚሊዮን 587 ሺህ 500 ሊትር እንዲሁም በፊንጫአ ስኳር ፋብሪካ 12 ሚሊዮን 829 ሺህ 640 ሊትር ኤታኖል ለማምረት ዕቅድ ተይዟል፡፡ “አዲሱ አደረጃጀት የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ወደቀደመ የሥራ ባህሉና ዝናው የሚመልስ ነው” ስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን በአዲስ መልክ ያስጠናው አደረጃጀት መሠረታዊ ለውጥ የሚያመጣና የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ወደቀደመ የሥራ ባህሉና ዝናው የሚመልስ መሆኑን የኮርፖሬሽኑ ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ ገልጹ፡፡ መዋቅሩ ሠራተኛንና ሥራን የመቀነስ ዓላማ እንደሌለውም ነው ያስታወቁት፡፡ ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚው አቶ ወዮ ሮባ የኮርፖሬሽኑ የ2011 በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድ አፈጻጸም ሪፖርትና የ2012 በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድ ኦረንቴሽን ለስኳር ፋብሪካዎችና የስኳር ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች ዋና ሥራ አስኪያጆች በአዳማ ከተማ ዳሎል ሆቴል ከሐምሌ 16-17/2011 ዓ.ም. ድረስ ለውይይት በቀረበበት ወቅት እንደተናገሩት፣ በኢንደስትሪያል ፕሮጀክት አገልግሎት/Industrial Project Service የተጠናው አደረጃጀት አቶ ወዮ ሮባ የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ »» ወደ ገጽ 5 ዞሯል »» ወደ ገጽ 5 ዞሯል
  2. 2. ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 32 የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ የአዲስ ዓመት መልዕክት በዓለም ገበያ ከፍተኛ ተፈላጊነት ካላቸው 10 የግብርና ምርቶች ወይም ሸቀጦች ውስጥ አንዱ ስኳር ነው፡፡ ለዚህ ከፍተኛ የገቢ ምንጭ ኢትዮጵያ ተስማሚ የሆነ እምቅ የተፈጥሮ ሃብትና ለሥራ ዝግጁ የሆነ የሰው ኃይል አላት፡፡ ለሸንኮራ አገዳ ካላት ምቹ የተፈጥሮ ፀጋ አኳያም በአገዳ ምርታማነት በአለምአቀፍ ደረጃ ከሚታወቁ ጥቂት ሀገራት ተርታ በግንባር ቀደምነት ተሰልፋለች፡፡ ይህንን ሃብት ከግምት ውስጥ ያስገባው የኢፌዴሪ መንግሥት የስኳር ኢንደስትሪ በሀገሪቱ ኢኮኖሚ ውስጥ የመሪነት ሚና እንዲጫወት ለዘርፉ ከፍተኛ የኢንቨስትመንት ካፒታል በመመደብ መጠነ ሰፊ ሥራዎችን ማካሄድ ከጀመረ ዘጠኝ አመታት ተቆጥረዋል፡፡ ምንም እንኳ በዘርፉ ከተቀመጡ ግቦች አንጻር በእስካሁኑ የልማት ጥረት የተገኘው ውጤት የተጠበቀውን ያህል ባይሆንም የኢንዱስትሪውን ተስፋ ግን አሻግሮ የሚያሳይ ነው ለማለት ይቻላል፡፡ በዘርፉ የታቀዱ ግቦች በሚፈለገው ልክ እንዳይሳኩ ምክንያቶች ናቸው ተብለው ከተለዩት ውስጥ የአዳዲስ የስኳር ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች ግንባታ ከመጀመሩ አስቀድሞ በቂ የአዋጪነት ጥናት አለመደረጉ፣ ልማቱ በሚካሄድባቸው አካባቢዎች ምንም አይነት የመሰረተልማትአውታሮችሳይዘረጉየፋብሪካ ግንባታዎች መጀመራቸው፣ የመፈጸምና የማስፈጸም አቅም ማነስ፣ የግብዓት አቅርቦት ችግር እንዲሁም የበጀትና የውጭ ምንዛሪ እጥረት በዋነኝነት ይጠቀሳሉ፡፡ ከዚህ አንጻር የአዳዲስ ስኳር ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች አፈፃፀም እንደተጠበቀው ውጤታማ ባለመሆኑ በከፍተኛ ደረጃ እያደገ የመጣውን የስኳር ፍላጐት በሀገር ውስጥ ምርት ለመሸፈን ሳይቻል ቀርቷል፡፡ ይህ ደግሞ አስቀድሞም በፍላጎትና በአቅርቦት መካከል የነበረውን ክፍተት ይበልጡኑ አስፍቶታል፡፡ በመሆኑም መንግሥት ከፍተኛ የውጭ ምንዛሪ በመመደብ ስኳር ከውጭ ማስገባቱን ቀጥሏል፡፡ ይሁንና ይህ አካሄድ ሀገሪቱ ካለባት ከፍተኛ የውጭ ምንዛሬ እጥረት አኳያ ዘላቂ መፍትሔ እንዳልሆነ ሁላችንም የምንገነዘበው ጉዳይ ነው፡፡ ስለሆነም መንግሥት የሀገር ውስጥ የስኳር ፍላጎት ለማሟላት፣ የብድር ጫና ለመቀነስ፣ በዘርፉ የቴክኖሎጂ ሽግግር ለማምጣትና የውጭ ምንዛሪ ለማስገኘት ተጨማሪ ኢንቨስትመንት የሚጠይቁ ስድስት ያህል ፋብሪካዎችና ፕሮጀክቶችን በ2012 ዓ.ም. በሙሉ ወይም በከፊል ወደ ግል ይዞታ ለማዘዋወር እየሰራ ይገኛል፡፡ ይህ በእንዲህ እንዳለ መንግሥት ላልተጠናቀቁ የስኳር ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች ማስፈጸሚያና ለውጭ ዕዳ መክፈያ የሚውል ብድር ፈቅዷል፡፡ በዚህ መሰረት የጣና በለስ ቁጥር አንድ ስኳር ፋብሪካ ቀሪ የግንባታ ስራ ለውጭ ኮንትራክተር የተሰጠ ሲሆን፣ በተመሳሳይ የኦሞ ኩራዝ ቁጥር አንድ የስኳር ፋብሪካ ግንባታን በውጭ ኮንትራክተር ለማጠናቀቅ የሚያስችል እንቅስቃሴም እየተደረገ ይገኛል፡፡ ከዚህ ጎን ለጎን በዚህ ዓመት ተጨማሪ የመሬት ዝግጅት፣ የመስኖ መሠረተ ልማት ዝርጋት፣ የአገዳ ተከላና የቤቶች ግንባታ ሥራዎችን ለማካሄድ አቅደን እየሰራን እንገኛለን፡፡ የዘንድሮ በጀት ዓመት ዕቅዳችን ዋና ግብ የሸንኮራ አገዳና የፋብሪካ ምርትና ምርታማነት ማሳደግ ሲሆን፣ በዚህም በሰባት ስኳር ፋብሪካዎች 4 ሚሊዮን 835 ሺህ 320 ኩንታል ስኳር እንዲሁም በመተሃራና ፊንጫኣ ስኳር ፋብሪካዎች 21 ሚሊዮን 417 ሺህ 140 ሊትር ኤታኖል ይመረታል ተብሎ ይጠበቃል፡፡ በሌላ በኩል ኢንደስትሪውን ከውድቀት ለመታደግና ወደቀድሞው የሥራ ባህሉና ዝናው ለመመለስ በዚህ በጀት ዓመት ዘጠኝ አበይት ግቦችን ያካተተ የአሠራር ማሻሻያ/reform በተሟላ መልኩ ለመፈጸምና በሁሉም የሥራ ዘርፎች የሚፈለገውን ውጤት ለማምጣት ወደ ትግበራ ገብተናል፡፡ ከዚህ አኳያ አለአግባብ የሚወጡ ወጪዎችን በማስቀረት ገቢን ማሳደግ ላይ ትኩረት የምናደርግ ሲሆን፣ ለአፈጻጸሙም ዝግጅት አድርገናል፡፡ በቅርቡ ከዘጠኝ ዓመት በኋላ ማካሄድ የቻልነው የፕላንትና ፕሮሰስ ጉባኤም/Plant & Process Conference ሌላኛው ቀጣይ የግባችን አካል ተደርጎ የሚወሰድ ይሆናል፡፡ ከዚህ ባሻገር በምርምር ሥራዎች ስኳርን ወደ ቀድሞ ዝናው ለመመለስ ያለመና ለኢንደስትሪው ትራንስፎርሜሽን ወሳኝ የሆነ የ10 ዓመት የስኳር ምርምርና ልማት ፍኖተ-ካርታ አዘጋጅተን እየሰራን እንገኛለን፡፡ በተመሳሳይ ምርትና ምርታማነትን ከማሳደግ አኳያ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ልማት የአምስት ዓመት እንዲሁም የፋብሪካ ኦፕሬሽን የሦስት ዓመት ፍኖተ ካርታዎች ተዘጋጅተው ወደ ትግበራ ተገብቷል፡፡ ከአቅም ግንባታ አኳያም በኢንዱስትሪው በየደረጃው የሚታየውን የአመራርና የባለሙያ የክህሎት ክፍተት በአጫጭር ሥልጠናዎች እንዲሁም በሁለተኛና በሦስተኛ ዲግሪ ትምህርቶች ለመሙላትና የቴክኖሎጂ ሽግግር ለማምጣት የሚያስችል አካሄድ መከተል ጀምረናል፡፡ በዚህ መሰረት በአምስት የእርሻና የፋብሪካ ኦፕሬሽን የትምህርት መስኮች ሥርዓተ ትምህርት ቀርጸን ከኦሮሚያ የሙያ ብቃት ማረጋገጫ ኤጀንሲ ከደረጃ 1 እስከ 4 የብቃት እውቅና ማረጋገጫ ፈቃድ አግኝተናል፡፡ ፈቃድ ባገኘንባቸው የትምህርት መስኮችም በኮርፖሬሽኑ የስኳር አካዳሚ ሥልጠና ለመስጠት የሚያስችል ቅድመ ዝግጅቶችን አጠናቀናል ተጠናቀዋል፡፡ በተጨማሪም በአምስት ዙር በሰባት የስኳር ኢንደስትሪ የትምህርት መስኮች የሁለተኛ ዲግሪ ትምህርት ለመስጠት የሚያስችል ሥርዓተ ትምህርት አዘጋጅተን ከአምስት ዩኒቨርሲቲዎች ጋር ባደረግነው ስምምነት በመጀመሪያ ዙር ከ80 በላይ የሥራ መሪዎችና ከፍተኛ ባለሙያዎች ከ2011 ዓ.ም የክረምት ወራት ጀምሮ የሁለተኛ ዲግሪ ትምህርት እንዲያገኙ ዕድል ፈጥረናል፡፡ ይህ ደግሞ ከዚህ ቀደም ባለሙያዎችን ከውጭ ሀገር ለማስመጣት እናወጣ የነበረውን የውጭ ምንዛሪ የሚያስቀርልን ይሆናል፡፡ በአጠቃላይ ከታቀዱ ሥራዎች አንጻርና ዛሬ ላይ መላው የዘርፉ የሥራ መሪዎችና ሠራተኞች የተሻለ ለውጥ ለማምጣት በቁጭትና በአዲስ የሥራ መንፈስ ከመነሳሳታቸው አኳያ የስኳር ኢንደስትሪው ስኬት ሩቅ በማይባል ጊዜ ውስጥ እውን እንደሚሆን መገመት ይቻላል፡፡ በዚህ አጋጣሚ ለዋናው መ/ቤት፣ ለስኳር ፋብሪካዎችና ፕሮጀክቶች የሥራ መሪዎችና ሠራተኞች እንዲሁም ለባለድርሻ አካላት በአዲሱ ዓመት ያለምናቸውን ግቦች በጋራ እንድናሳካ ጥሪዬን እያስተላለፍኩ፤ ዘመኑ የሠላም፣ የሥራና የስኬት እንዲሆን እመኛለሁ፡፡ መልካም አዲስ ዓመት!
  3. 3. ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 54 የፕላንት እና ፕሮሰስ ጉባኤ ... ከአሁን ቀደም ይህን መሰል ጉባኤ በየአመቱ በመደበኛ ሁኔታ እየተካሄደ ችግሮችን በመፍታት ምርትና ምርታማነትን ለማሳደግ የሚያግዙ የሃሳብ ልውውጦች ይንሸራሸሩበት እንደነበር ያስታወሱት ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚው፣ ከዚህ በኋላ ጉባኤው በየአመቱ በመደበኛ ሁኔታ እንደሚካሄድ አስታውቀዋል፡፡ ንግግራቸውን ሲያጠቃልሉም በአሁኑ ወቅት ኢንደስትሪውን ከውድቀት ለመታደግና ወደሚታወቅበትየሥራባህልናዝናለመመለስ ዘጠኝ ዋና ዋና ግቦችን ያካተተ የአሠራር ማሻሻያ/reform ተቀርጸ እየተተገበረ መሆኑን ገልጸዋል፡፡ በጉባኤው ላይ በክብር እንግድነት ተገኝተው የመክፈቻንግግርያደረጉትየስኳርኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ አባል ፕሮፌሰር ዳንኤል ቅጣው በበኩላቸው እንደተናገሩት፣ ባለፉት ዓመታት የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ወደ ችግር ውስጥ እንዲገባ ካደረጉት አበይት ምክንያቶች ውስጥ የአዳዲስ የስኳር ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች ግንባታ ከመጀመሩ አስቀድሞ በቂ የአዋጪነት ጥናት አለመደረጉ፣ የመሰረተ ልማት አውታሮች አለመዘርጋት፣ የመፈጸምና የማስፈጸም አቅም ማነስ፣ ለክረምት ጥገና የሚያስፈልጉ መለዋወጫዎች በወቅቱና በሚፈለገው መጠን አለመቅረባቸው፣ የለውጥ መሳሪያዎችን በሚፈለገው ልክ ተጠቅሞ ለውጥን አለማስቀጠልና የፋይናንስ እጥረት በዋናነት ይጠቀሳሉ ብለዋል፡፡ በተለይም የፋብሪካዎችን ዓመታዊ የዕቅድ አፈጻጸም በቁልፍ የምርት መለኪያዎች (pro- duction & productivity parameters) ገምግሞ የማሻሻያ እርምጃዎችን በየጊዜው ያለመውሰድ ችግር በዘርፉ እድገት ላይ አሉታዊ ተጽዕኖ ማሳደሩን ጠቁመዋል፡፡ ንግግራቸውን በመቀጠልም “ዘርፉን ካሉበት ውስብስብ ተግዳሮቶች አላቆ በሀገሪቷ ኢኮኖሚ ውስጥ የጎላ ድርሻ እንዲያበረክት ለማስቻል ከመቼውም ጊዜ በላይ በቁጭትና በላቀ ተስፋ ርብርብ የምናደርግበት ጊዜ አሁን መሆኑን ለአፍታም ቢሆን መዘንጋት የለብንም፡፡” ብለዋል፡፡ ከዚህ አንጻር በማይቋረጥ የምርምር ሥራ፣ በአዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎች እና ፈጣንና ቀጣይ ለውጥን በሚያመጡ አሠራሮች በመታገዝ ኢንዱስትሪውን ምርታማ፣ ትርፋማና ተወዳዳሪ በማድረግ ቀድሞ ወደሚታወቅበት ዝናው መመለስ እንደሚገባ አሳስበዋል፡፡ ዘርፉን ከውድቀት ለመታደግና ሁለንተናዊ ለውጥ ለማምጣት ከተያዙ ግቦች አንዱ ይህ ኢንደስትሪውን ወደቀድሞው የሥራ ባህል ሊመልስ እንደሚችል ተስፋ የተጣለበት የPlant & Process ጉባኤ መሆኑን እናምናለን ያሉት ፕሮፌሰሩ፣ የጉባኤውን ዓላማ ለማሳካት የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን እና የባለድርሻ አካላት ቅንጅት ወሳኝ መሆኑን ተናግረዋል፡፡ በንግግራቸው ማጠቃለያም ኢንደስትሪው የተጋረጡበትን ችግሮች ተሻግሮ ወደ ስኬት እንዲደርስ የኮርፖሬሽኑ የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ የቅርብ ክትትልና ድጋፍ ተጠናክሮ እንደሚቀጥል አስታውቀዋል፡፡ በመጨረሻም ለጉባኤው መሳካት የተለያየ ድጋፍ ያደረጉ ድርጅቶች የተዘጋጀላቸውን የምስጋና የምስክር ወረቀት ከኮርፖሬሽኑ ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ እጅ ተቀብለዋል፡፡ »» ከገጽ 1 የዞረ »» ወደ ገጽ 6 ዞሯል ከ 4.8 ሚሊዮን ኩንታል በላይ ... »» ከገጽ 1 የዞረ ለአገዳ ልማት በተሰጠው ትኩረትም እስከ 2011 በጀት ዓመት መጨረሻ ድረስ በአገዳ የተሸፈነውን 104,383 ሄክታር መሬት በ2012 በጀት ዓመት ማጠቃለያ ወደ 114,883 ሄክታር ከፍ ለማድረግ ታቅዷል፡፡ ከመስኖ ልማት አኳያም እስከ 2011 በጀት ዓመት መጨረሻ ድረስ ለ109,402 ሄክታር መሬት የመስኖ መሰረተ ልማት ግንባታ ተከናውኖ ውሃ ገብ የተደረገ (ለሸንኮራ አገዳ ተከላ የተዘጋጀ) ሲሆን፣ ይህን አሃዝ በ2012 በጀት ዓመት ማጠናቀቂያ ወደ 122,761 ሄክታር ለማሳደግ ቅድመ ዝግጅት እየተደረገ ይገኛል፡፡ በቤቶች ግንባታ ረገድም አሁን ላይ ያሉትን 14,300 መኖሪያ ቤቶች በበጀት ዓመቱ ወደ 17,807 ለማድረስ እንዲሁም መኖሪያ ያልሆኑ ቤቶችን/ሕንጻዎችን ደግሞ ከ276 ወደ 496 ለማሳደግ ታቅዷል፡፡ በአጠቃላይ ከላይ የተዘረዘሩትን ሥራዎች ለመፈጸም እንዲሁም ለሥራ ማስኬጃና ለሌሎች ወጪዎች ከ37.7 ቢሊዮን ብር በላይ እንደሚያስፈልግ ታሳቢ ተደርጓል፡፡ “አዲሱ አደረጃጀት የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ...” »» ከገጽ 1 የዞረ የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ካለበት ውስብስብ ችግር የማውጣት ዓላማን መሰረት ያደረገ እንጂ ሰው ቅነሳ ላይ ያተኮረ አይደለም ብለዋል፡፡ ይሁንና የመፈጸምና የማስፈጸም አቅም የሌላቸው፣ የሥራ ጊዜን በአግባቡ የማይጠቀሙ፣ በሥራ ላይ የሚያለግሙና ያለምክንያት ወጣ ገባ የሚያበዙ፣ የሥራ ተነሳሽነት የሚጎድላቸው እንዲሁም ተደጋጋሚ የሥነ ምግባር ችግር የታየባቸው የሥራ መሪዎችና ሠራተኞች በመዋቅሩ ቦታ እንደማይኖራቸው ጠቁመዋል፡፡ ያለፈው በጀት ዓመት የተቋሙ ዕቅድ አፈጻጸም ዝቅተኛ ነው ያሉት ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚው፣ በ2012 በጀት ዓመት የተሻለ አፈጻጸም ለማስመዝገብ አሁን ላይ ያጋጠሙ ተግዳሮቶችን ፈቶ በቁጭት፣ በተለየ የሥራ ተነሳሽነትና ቁርጠኝነት የዝግጅት ምዕራፍ ዕቅድን በተለይም የክረምት የፋብሪካ ጥገና ሥራን በሚፈለገው ልክ መፈጸም ይገባል ብለዋል፡፡ የዘንድሮ በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድ ዋና ግብ የሸንኮራ አገዳና የፋብሪካ ምርትና ምርታማነት ማሳደግ መሆኑን ያስገነዘቡት አቶ ወዮ፣ ይህን በመፈጸም ዕቅዱን ማሳካት እንደሚቻል ነው የተናገሩት፡፡ ከዚሁ ጎን ለጎን አለአግባብ የሚወጡ ወጪዎችን በማስቀረት ገቢን ማሳደግ ላይ ትኩረት ተሰጥቶ እንደሚሰራም አክለው ገልጸዋል፡፡ በመጨረሻም የሥራ መሪዎች በሁሉም የሥራ መስኮች ለሠራተኛው አርዓያና ግንባር ቀደም ሆነው መገኘት እንደሚጠበቅባቸው አሳስበዋል፡፡ በስኳር ምርምርና ልማት ረቂቅ ፍኖተ-ካርታ ላይ አውደ ጥናት ተካሄደ • በኢኖቬሽንና ቴክኖሎጂ ሚኒስቴር ድጋፍ የሚካሄዱ ሁለት የስኳር ቴክኖሎጂ የምርምር ፕሮጀክቶችም ቀርበዋል በስኳር ልማት ዘርፍ የተቀመጡ ግቦችን ማሳካት አላማው ያደረገ የ10 ዓመት የስኳር ምርምርና ልማት ፍኖተ-ካርታ ረቂቅ ዝግጅት ላይ ግንቦት 30/2011 ዓ.ም በአዳማ ከተማ አውደ ጥናት ተካሂዷል፡፡ በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የምርምርና ልማት ዋና ማዕከል አዘጋጅነት በተካሄደው በዚህ አውደ ጥናት ላይ ከረቂቅ ፍኖተ ካርታው ሰነድ በተጨማሪ በኢኖቬሽንና ቴክኖሎጂ ሚኒስቴር የገንዘብ ድጋፍ ከአዲስ አበባ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ጋር በጋራ የሚተገበሩ ሁለት የስኳር ቴክኖሎጂ ምርምር ፕሮጀክቶች ስራ በይፋ መጀመሩ ተበስሯል፡፡ በአውደ ጥናቱ ላይ የተገኙት የኮርፖሬሽኑ ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባ ባደረጉት ንግግር፣ የተዘጋጀው ረቂቅ ፍኖተ ካርታ ለስኳር ኢንደስትሪው ትራንስፎርሜሽን ወሳኝ ከመሆኑም ባሻገር በኮርፖሬሽኑ እየተካሄደ ለሚገኘው የሪፎርም አካል በመሆኑ ወቅታዊ ትኩረት የሚሰጠው አጀንዳ መሆኑን ገልጸዋል፡፡ አክለውም በሪፎርሙ አማካይነት ከዚህ ቀደም በሀገር ውስጥና በውጪ ሀገራት ከሚገኙ ከፍተኛ የምርምር ተቋማት፣ ግብዓት አቅራቢዎችና ሌሎች መሰል ድርጅቶች ጋር ኮርፖሬሽኑ የነበረበትን ተቀናጅቶ የመስራት ክፍተት ለማጥበብና ኢንዱስትሪውን በጋራ ለማሳደግ ትኩረት ሰጥተን እንሰራለን ብለዋል፡፡
  4. 4. ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 76 በስኳር ምርምርና ልማት ረቂቅ ፍኖተ-ካርታ .. »» ከገጽ 5 የዞረ አውደ ጥናቱን በንግግር የከፈቱት በሚኒስትር ዴኤታ ማዕረግ የሰላም ሚኒስትር አማካሪ እና የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ አባል አቶ ካይዳኪ ገዛኸኝ በበኩላቸው ፍኖተ-ካርታው ስኳር ኢንደስትሪው በዓለም ተወዳዳሪ እንዲሆን ከፍተኛ ድርሻ አለው ካሉ በኋላ፣ ረቂቅ ሰነዱ የበለጠ እንዲዳብር የባለድርሻ አካላት ልምዳቸውንና እውቀታቸውን እንዲያካፍሉ ጥሪ አድርገዋል፡፡ በንግግራቸው ማጠቃለያም የስኳር ልማት ዘርፍ በምርምር ከተደገፈ በእስካሁኑ የልማት ጥረቶች የተገኙ አበረታች ውጤቶችን በማሳደግና የዘርፉ ቀሪ ሥራዎችን በማጠናቀቅ የኢንዱስትሪውን ብሩህ ተስፋ ሩቅ በማይባል ጊዜ ውስጥ ማረጋገጥ ይቻላል ብለዋል፡፡ የአውደ ጥናቱ አንዱ አካል የነበረው አውደ ርዕይም በክብር እንግዶችና ተሳታፊዎች ተጎብኝቷል፡፡ በዚህ ወቅት በምርምርና ልማት ዋና ማዕከል ባልደረባና ከፍተኛ ተመራማሪ ኢሳያስ ጠና ጋሻው (ዶ/ር) አማካይነት በምርምር የተገኙ አራት ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች በአውደ ርዕዩ ቀርበው በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባና በሚኒስትር ዴኤታ ማዕረግ የሰላም ሚኒስትር አማካሪ እና የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ አባል አቶ ካይዳኪ ገዛኸኝ ተመርቀዋል፡፡ እነዚህ ዝርያዎች ከነባር ዝርያዎች በተሻለ ሁኔታ ከ20-30 በመቶ አብላጫ ከፍተኛ የስኳር ምርት የሚሰጡ መሆናቸውም በምርቃቱ ወቅት በተመራማሪው ተገልጿል፡፡ አክለውም አዳዲሶቹ ዝርያዎች ከከፍተኛ የስኳር ምርታቸው በተጨማሪ ነባር የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ለአጨዳ ከሚወስድባቸው ረጅም ጊዜ (ከ18-22 ወራት) ጋር ሲነጻጸር የተሻሻሉት ዝርያዎች ከ13-14 ወራት ጊዜ ውስጥ ይደርሳሉ ብለዋል፡፡ አራቱ ዝርያዎች ግንቦት 23/2011 ዓ.ም ለብሔራዊ ዝርያ አጽዳቂ ኮሚቴ ቀርበው ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ በኢንደስትሪው ታሪክ የተለቀቁ ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ሆነው መመዝገባቸውን ለማወቅ ተችሏል፡፡ በአውደ ርዕዩ መዝጊያ መርሃ ግብር ላይ እነዚህን ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ተጠቅመው ከፍተኛ የስኳር መጠን እንዲያመርቱ የኮርፖሬሽኑ የፋብሪካ ኦፕሬሽንና የእርሻ ኦፕሬሽን ዘርፎች ኃላፊዎች አገዳዎቹን ተረክበዋል፡፡ በእለቱ ረቂቅ ፍኖተ ካርታውን የምርምርና ልማት ዋና ማዕከል ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ታደሰ ነጊ ያቀረቡ ሲሆን፣ የስኳር ቴክኖሎጂ ምርምር ፕሮጀክቶች ሰነዶች ደግሞ በከፍተኛ ተመራማሪዎች ቀርበው በሦስቱም ሰነዶች ላይ ውይይት ተደርጎባቸዋል፡፡ በመጨረሻም ለአውደ ጥናቱ መሳካት የገንዘብ፣ የቁሳቁስና የቴክኒክ ድጋፍ ያደረጉ ተቋማት ከኮርፖሬሽኑ ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባ እጅ የተዘጋጀላቸውን የምስጋና የምስክር ወረቀት ተቀብለዋል፡፡ የገቢ፣ በጀትና ፋይናንስ ጉዳዮች ቋሚ ኮሚቴ የወንጂ ሸዋና የመተሐራ ስኳር ፋብሪካዎችን ጎበኘ በምርምር የተገኙ አራት ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች እውቅና አገኙ በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን በምርምርና ልማት ዋና ማዕከል አማካይነት በከፍተኛ ተመራማሪ ኢሳያስ ጠና ጋሻው (ዶ/ር) በምርምር የተገኙ አራት ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች በሀገራችን የስኳር ኢንደስትሪ ታሪክ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ በብሔራዊ ዝርያ አጽዳቂ ኮሚቴ ግንቦት 23/2011 ዓ.ም. እውቅና አግኝተው ተመዝግበዋል፡፡ ዝርያዎቹ ካላቸው በርካታ ከፍተኛ ጠቀሜታ ውስጥ የሚከተሉት በዋነኛነት ይጠቀሳሉ፡፡ 1. ለተለያዩ ሸንኮራ አገዳ አብቃይ ሥነ ምህዳሮች ተስማሚ መሆናቸው፣ 2. ከፍተኛ የአገዳ ምርትና የስኳር ይዘት ያላቸው መሆኑ (ከነባር ዝርያዎች በተሻለ ሁኔታ ከ20-30 በመቶ አብላጫ ከፍተኛ የስኳር ምርት መስጠት ይችላሉ)፣ 3. ነባር የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ለአጨዳ ከሚወስድባቸው ረጅም ጊዜ (ከ18- 22 ወራት) ጋር ሲነጻጸር የተሻሻሉት ዝርያዎች ከ13-14 ወራት ጊዜ ውስጥ መድረሳቸው፣ 4. በሽታዎችና ተባዮችን እንዲሁም አካባቢ ተኮር የሆኑ ችግሮችን መቋቋም መቻላቸው (specific adaptability)፣ (ለምሳሌ፡- ጨዋማነትን፣ ድርቅንና የውሀ ተፋሰስ ችግር ያለባቸውን ቦታዎች/waterlogged areas) በምርምርየተገኙትአራትሀገርበቀልየሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባና በሚኒስትር ዴኤታ ማዕረግ የሰላም ሚኒስትር አማካሪ እና የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ አባል አቶ ካይዳኪ ገዛኸኝ ግንቦት 30/2011 ዓ.ም. ተመርቀዋል፡፡ በሕዝብ ተወካዮች ምክር ቤት የገቢ፣ በጀትና ፋይናንስ ጉዳዮች ቋሚ ኮሚቴ ሰብሳቢ በክብርት ወ/ሮ ለምለም ሀድጉ የተመራው ቋሚ ኮሚቴ ግንቦት 24 እና 25/2011 ዓ.ም የወንጂ ሸዋና መተሐራ ስኳር ፋብሪካዎችን እና የስኳር አካዳሚን ጎብኝቷል፡፡ ቋሚ ኮሚቴው በፋብሪካዎቹና በአካዳሚው የመስክ ምልከታ ባደረገበት ወቅት ስለ ፋብሪካዎቹ አመሰራረት፣ ያሉበት ወቅታዊ ሁኔታና ተግዳሮቶች እንዲሁም ስለ ስኳር አካዳሚ ምስረታና ተግባራት በተመለከተ በፋብሪካዎቹ ዋና ሥራ አስኪያጆችና በአካዳሚው የሥራ ኃላፊዎች ገለጻ ተደርጎለታል፡፡ የቋሚ ኮሚቴው አባላት የሸንኮራ አገዳ ማሳ፣ ፋብሪካ፣ ኢታኖል ፕላንት፣ ቪናስ ከተሰኘው የኢታኖል ተረፈ ምርት የሚዘጋጀውን የተፈጥሮ ማዳበሪያ (ባዮኮምፖስት) አሰራር፣ የእርሻ ማሽነሪዎች፣ የመስክ መሳሪያዎች ጥገና ወርክ ሾፕ፣ ሆስፒታል እና የሠራተኞች መኖሪያ መንደሮች ጎብኝተዋል፡፡ የኮሚቴው ሰብሳቢ ክብርት ወ/ሮ ለምለም በጉብኝታቸው ወቅት በሠራተኛው የሥራ ትጋት መደሰታቸውን ገልፀው፣ በገንዘብ የማይተመን አቅምና ክህሎት ያካበቱ ታታሪ ሠራተኞች ለህዝባቸውና ለሀገራቸው እየከፈሉ ያሉትን ዋጋ በቦታው ተገኝተው ማረጋገጣቸውን ተናግረዋል፡፡ ከፋብሪካዎቹ ሠራተኞች፣ ከማኔጅመንቱ እና ከሠራተኛ ማህበር የተነሱ ጥያቄዎችን ከሚመለከታቸው የመንግሥት አካላት ጋር በጋራ ለመፍታት ቋሚ ኮሚቴው በትኩረት እንደሚሰራ ያስታወቁት ሰብሳቢዋ፣ እስከዚያው ሠራተኛው በላቀ የሥራ ተነሳሽነት ሀገር የሚጠብቀውን ስኳር በማምረት ለሀገሪቱ ሁለንተናዊ ዕድገት የበኩሉን ድርሻ እንዲወጣ ከአደራ ጭምር አሳስበዋል፡፡ የቋሚ ኮሚቴው አባላት በፋብሪካዎቹና በአካዳሚው ሲደርሱ በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባና በየተቋማቱ ዋና ሥራ አስኪያጆች፣ የሥራ ኃላፊዎች፣ ሠራተኞችና የኪነት ቡድን ደማቅ አቀባበል ተደርጎላቸዋል፡፡
  5. 5. ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 98 የስኳር ልማት ዘርፍን ካለበት ችግር ለማላቀቅ የድርሻውን እንደሚወጣ የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ሥራ አመራር ቦርድ ገለጸ የስኳርልማትዘርፍንካለበትችግርበማውጣትኢንዱስትሪው ለሀገሪቱ ኢኮኖሚ እድገት የሚጠበቅበትን አስተዋጽኦ እንዲያበረክት የበኩሉን ድርሻ እንደሚወጣ በአዲስ መልክ የተሰየመው የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ ገለጸ፡፡ ቦርዱ በኮርፖሬሽኑ የመሰብሰቢያ አዳራሽ ሰኔ 13/2011 ዓ.ም. ባካሄደው ስብሰባ ኢንደስትሪውን ካለበት ችግር ለማላቀቅና በዘርፉ የታለሙትን ግቦች ለማሳካት አዲስ ስትራተጂ በፍጥነት ነድፎ ተግባራዊ ማድረግ ይገባል ብሏል፡፡ የእለቱን ስብሰባ የመሩት አቶ በየነ ገብረመስቀል የመንግሥት የልማት ድርጅቶች ይዞታና አስተዳደር ኤጀንሲ ዋና ዳይሬክተር እና የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ ሰብሳቢ እራሳቸውን እና ሌሎች ሦስት አዳዲስ የቦርድ አባላትን ካስተዋወቁ በኋላ የስብሰባውን አጀንዳዎች ለቤቱ አቅርበዋል፡፡ በዚህ መሰረት የተቋሙ የሪፎርም እቅድ በምን ሁኔታ ላይ እንደሚገኝ፣ የስኳር ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች የፊዚካልና የፋይናንስ አፈጻጸም፣ ሂሳብ የመዝጋት ሁኔታ፣ የውስጥና የውጭ ኦዲት ያለበት ደረጃ፣ ከሚያዝያ 2011 ዓ.ም. እስከ ህዳር 2012 ዓ.ም ድረስ ያለው የስምንት ወራት እና የቀጣዮቹ አምስት አመታት የገንዘብ ፍሰት፣ ከሀገር ውስጥና ከውጭ የተገኘው ብድርና የክፍያ ሁኔታ እንዲሁም የ2012 በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድ ዝግጅት በኮርፖሬሽኑ ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባና በቀድሞው የፋይናንስ ዘርፍ ም/ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ መላኩ ሰጥአርጌ የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ የወንጂ ሸዋ ስኳር ፋብሪካን ጎበኘ የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ አባላት የወንጂ ሸዋ ስኳር ፋብሪካን ሐምሌ 13/2011 ዓ.ም. ጎበኙ፡፡ በዚሁ ወቅት የፋብሪካውን የክረምት ጥገና ሥራዎች፣ ወርክሾፕ፣ ጋራዥ፣ የስኳር አካዳሚ እና የአገዳ ልማት ተዘዋውረው ጎብኝተዋል፡፡ በጉብኝቱ ወቅት በፋብሪካው ዋና ሥራ አስኪያጅና በሚመለከታቸው የሥራ ኃላፊዎች ስለፋብሪካው አጠቃላይ ሁኔታ ገለጻ ተደርጎላቸዋል፡፡ በተያያዘ ዜና ከጉብኝቱ አንድ ቀን ቀደም ብሎ ለአዳዲስ የቦርድ አባላት የስኳር ኢንደስትሪው ከየት ተነስቶ የት እንደደረሰ፣ አሁን ያለበት ሁኔታ፣ ያጋጠሙ ተግዳሮቶችና ሌሎች ተያያዥ ጉዳዮችን አስመልክቶ በኮርፖሬሽኑ አመራሮች በአዳማ ዳሎል ሆቴል ሰፊ ማብራሪያ ተሰጥቷል፡፡ በማብራሪያ መልክ ቀርበው ቦርዱ ተወያይቶባቸዋል፡፡ በዚሁ ወቅት የዋና መ/ቤት፣ የስኳር ፋብሪካዎችና ፕሮጀክቶች ያልተዘጋ ሂሳብ በአጭር ጊዜ ውስጥ ተጠናቆ ለቦርዱ ሪፖርት እንዲደረግ ተወስኗል፡፡ በስብሰባው ማጠቃለያ አቶ ተፈራ ደርበው ምክትል የቦርድ ሰብሳቢ ሆነው እንዲያገለግሉ ተመርጠዋል፡፡ በአዲስ መልክ የተደራጀው የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የሥራ አመራር ቦርድ ሰብሳቢና አባላት ዝርዝር 1. ክቡር አቶ በየነ ገብረመስቀል………………ሰብሳቢ (አዲስ የተሾሙ) 2. ክቡር አቶ ተፈራ ደርበው……………….. ም/ሰብሳቢ (በፊት የነበሩ) 3. ክቡር አቶ ካይዳኪ ገዛኸኝ……………….. አባል (በፊት የነበሩ) 4. ፕሮፌሰር ዳንኤል ቅጣው……………….. አባል (በፊት የነበሩ) 5. አቶ ጋሼ የማነ …………………………… አባል (በፊት የነበሩ) 6. ጌዲዮን ጢሞቴዎስ (ዶ/ር)…………………… አባል (አዲስ የተመደቡ) 7. ወ/ሮ ትዕግስት አባተ……………………….. አባል (አዲስ የተመደቡ) 8. አቶ ሰለሞን እንግዳ…………………………..አባል (አዲስ የተመደቡ)
  6. 6. ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 1110 የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ካጋጠመው ችግር ለማውጣት በአዲስ የሥራ መንፈስ መነሳሳት እንደሚገባ ተገለጸ • ሠራተኛው በአዲሱ መዋቅር ለውጥ ለማምጣት ሊነሳሳ እንጂ ሊሰጋ አይገባም ተብሏል የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን ካለበት ውስብስብ ችግር ለማውጣት የሥራ ኃላፊዎችና ሠራተኞች በአዲስ የሥራ መንፈስና በቁርጠኝነት መነሳሳት እንደሚገባቸው የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ ገለጹ፡፡ ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚው አቶ ወዮ ሮባ ይህንን የገለጹት የተቋሙ የ2011 በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድ አፈጻጸም ሪፖርትና የ2012 በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድ ኦረንቴሽን ሐምሌ 12/2011 ዓ.ም. ለዋናው መ/ ቤት የሥራ ኃላፊዎችና ሠራተኞች በቀረበበት ወቅት ነበር፡፡ ኮርፖሬሽኑ በውጪ ተቋም/Industrial Project Service ያስጠናው አዲስ መዋቅር ኢንደስትሪውን ከችግር ለማውጣት የሚያግዝ በመሆኑ ሠራተኛው በአዲስ መንፈስ ለሥራ ሊነሳሳ እንጂ ሊሰጋ አይገባም ነው ያሉት ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚው፡፡ አክለውም አደረጃጀቱ ከዚህ ቀደም ሆላንዶች የስኳር ኢንደስትሪውን በመሩበትወቅትይከተሉትየነበረውንአሠራር የሚያስታውስ፣ ሥራና ሠራተኛን የሚያገናኝ፣ የተሻለ ውጤት የሚያስገኝ እና ችሎታ ያለውና የሚሰራ ሰው ተወዳድሮ ቦታ እንዲያገኝ የሚያስችል ነው በማለት ተናግረዋል፡፡ ይህንንም ተከትሎ የማኔጅመንት አባላት፣ የሥራ ኃላፊዎችና ሠራተኞች ምደባ በአዲስ መልክ እንደሚደረግ አስታውቀዋል፡፡ ያለፈው በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድ አፈጻጸም ዝቅተኛ መሆኑን የገለጹት አቶ ወዮ ዳግም ወደዚህ አይነት ችግር ውስጥ ላለመግባት የ2012 በጀት ዓመት ዕቅድን በሚፈለገው መጠን መተግበር የሞት የሽረት ጉዳይ ሊሆን እንደሚገባ አሳስበዋል፡፡ ለዚህም የፋብሪካዎች የክረምት ጥገናን ጨምሮ ሌሎች የቅድመ ዝግጅት ሥራዎች ከወዲሁ በመካሄድ ላይ መሆናቸውን ገልጸዋል፡፡ አክለውም በአዲስ መልክ የተዘጋጀውን ዘጠኝ አበይት ግቦችን ያካተተ የአሠራር ማሻሻያ/ reform በተያዘው በጀት ዓመት በተሟላ መልኩ ለመተግበርና በሁሉም የሥራ ዘርፎች የሚፈለገውን ውጤት ለማስመዝገብ በጋራ መረባረብ ይገባል ብለዋል፡፡ ወደ ግል ይዞታ በከፊል ወይም ሙሉ በሙሉ ስለሚዘዋወሩ የስኳር ልማት ፕሮጀክቶች አስመልክተው እንደተናገሩት፣ ተጨማሪ ኢንቨስትመንትን የሚጠይቁ፣ ስድስት ያህል ፕሮጀክቶችን መንግሥት በ2012 ዓ.ም. ወደ ግል ይዞታ ለማዘዋወር እየሰራ ይገኛል፡፡ ይሁንና ነባር የስኳር ፋብሪካዎች አሁን ላይ ወደ ግል ይዞታ እንደማይዘዋወሩ ነው የጠቆሙት፡፡ የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ሠራተኞች በአረንጓዴ አሻራ ቀን የራሳቸውን አሻራ አኖሩ • የተቋሙ ሠራተኞች አንድ ላይ በመሆን ችግኞችን ሲተክሉ የአሁኑ ለስድስተኛ ጊዜ ነው በሀገር አቀፍ ደረጃ “የአረንጓዴ አሻራ ቀን” በሚል መሪ ቃል ሁለት መቶ ሚሊየን ችግኞች ለመትከል የተካሄደውን ሕዝባዊ ንቅናቄ ተከትሎ የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና ሥራ አስፈጻሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባን ጨምሮ የዋናው መ/ ቤት የሥራ ኃላፊዎችና ሠራተኞች እንዲሁም የስኳር ፋብሪካዎችና ፕሮጀክቶች ዋና ሥራ አስኪያጆች የካ ሚሊኒየም ፓርክ አካባቢ በሚገኘው የደን ክልል ሐምሌ 22/2011 ዓ.ም. የጽድ፣ የግራር እና ሌሎች ሀገር በቀል እጽዋት ችግኞችን ተክለዋል፡፡ የዋናው መ/ቤት ሠራተኞች አንድ ላይ በመሆን ችግኞችን ሲተክሉ የአሁኑ ለስድስተኛ ጊዜ ሲሆን፣ ከዚህ ቀደም ለአምስት ጊዜያት ያህል በየካና ፈረንሳይ ለጋሲዮን አካባቢዎች በሚገኙ የደን ክልሎች ችግኞችን ተክለዋል፡፡ ኮርፖሬሽኑ በየዓመቱ በችግኝ ተከላ እየተሳተፉ ካሉ ተቋማት በጸደቁ ችግኞች ብዛት ግንባር ቀደም በመሆንም በየካ ክፍለ ከተማ የተፈጥሮ ሃብት ልማት አጠቃቀምና ቁጥጥር የሥራ ክፍል አድናቆት ተችሮታል፡፡ በተመሳሳይ በአረንጓዴ አሻራ ቀን የስኳር ፋብሪካዎችና ፕሮጀክቶች የሥራ ኃላፊዎችና ሠራተኞች በየተቋማቸው ቅጥር ግቢና በየአካባቢያቸው ችግኞችን ተክለዋል፡፡ የሥራ መሪዎችና ከፍተኛ ባለሙያዎች የሁለተኛ ዲግሪ የትምህርት ዕድል አገኙ ከስኳር ፋብሪካዎች፣ ፕሮጀክቶችና ከስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ዋና መ/ቤት የተመለመሉ ከ80 በላይ የሥራ መሪዎችና ከፍተኛ ባለሙያዎች በሰባት የስኳር ኢንደስትሪ የትምህርት መስኮች የሁለተኛ ዲግሪ የትምህርት ዕድል አገኙ፡፡ ሐምሌ 9 ቀን 2011 ዓ.ም. በኮርፖሬሽኑ ዋና መ/ቤት ሽኝት ተደርጎላቸዋል፡፡ ትምህርቱ በሐሮማያ ዩኒቨርሲቲ፣ በአርባምንጭ ዩኒቨርሲቲ፣ በባሕርዳር ዩኒቨርሲቲ ቴክኖሎጂ ኢንስቲትዩት፣ በአዳማ ሳይንስና ቴክኖሎጂ ዩኒቨርሲቲ እና በአዲስ አበባ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ቴክኖሎጂ ኢንስቲትዩት በSugarcane Agronomy, Sugar Irriga- tion & Drainage, Sugar Chemical En- gineering, Sugar Mechanization, Sugar Automotive Engineering, Sugar Auto- mation and Control እና Mechanical En- gineering መስኮች በክረምት መርሃ ግብር በየአመቱ ለሁለት ወራት ያህል እንደሚሰጥ ታውቋል፡፡ በሽኝቱ ላይ የተገኙት የኮርፖሬሽኑ ዋና ሥራ አስፈፃሚ አቶ ወዮ ሮባ ባስተላለፉት መልዕክት የመጀመሪያው ዙር ተሞክሮ የሚወሰድበት መሆኑን ገልጸው፣ እድለኞቹ ድርብ ኃላፊነት እንዳለባቸው አሳስበዋል፡፡ አክለውም “ዕድሉ የተሰጣችሁ ተምራችሁ በምታገኙት እውቀት ኢንደስትሪውን መለወጥ እንደምትችሉ በመታመኑ ነው” በማለት ለተሸኚዎቹ በአጽንኦት ተናግረዋል፡፡ ይህ የትምህርት መርሃ ግብር ቀጣይነት ያለው ሲሆን፣ በአምስት ዙር ከ600 እስከ 800 የሚሆኑ የዋናው መ/ቤት፣ የስኳር ፋብሪካዎችና ፕሮጀክቶች የሥራ መሪዎችን እና ቋሚ ሠራተኞችን በሁለተኛ ዲግሪ ለማስተማር ዕቅድ ተይዟል፡፡ በተያያዘ ዜና ኮርፖሬሽኑ ቀደም ሲል ባመቻቸው የሦስተኛ ዲግሪ የትምህርት ዕድል በ2011 ዓ.ም. ስድስት ተመራማሪዎች ዕድሉን አግኝተው ትምህርታቸውን በመከታተል ላይ ይገኛሉ፡፡ ኮርፖሬሽኑ የትምህርት ዕድሎችን ለማመቻቸት ከከፍተኛ የትምህርት ተቋማት ጋር ከሚያደርገው ግንኙነት ጎን ለጎን በስኳር አካዳሚ የሚሠጠውን የሥልጠና አገልግሎት በማሳደግ ብቁ የሆኑ ባለሙያዎችን ለማፍራት ጥረት በማድረግ ላይ እንደሚገኝ በሽኝት መርሃ ግብሩ ወቅት ተገልጿል፡፡
  7. 7. ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 1312 መቆያ የተመራማሪው ስኬታማ ጉዞ የዛሬው እንግዳችን በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን የምርምርና ልማት ዋና ማዕከል ከፍተኛ ተመራማሪ ሲሆኑ፣ በሀገራችን የስኳር ኢንደስትሪ ታሪክ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ በብሔራዊ የዝርያ አጽዳቂ ኮሚቴ ግንቦት 23/2011 ዓ.ም. እውቅና አግኝተው በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ስም የተመዘገቡ የአራት ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች መሪ ተመራማሪም ናቸው፡፡ ተመራማሪው ተወልደው ያደጉት አዲስ አበባ በተለምዶ መገናኛ ተብሎ በሚጠራው አካባቢ ነው፡፡ የመጀመሪያ ደረጃ ትምህርታቸውን ኮከበ ጽባሕ አንደኛና መለስተኛ ሁለተኛ ደረጃ ትምህርት ቤት፣ የሁለተኛ ደረጃ ትምህርታቸውን ደግሞ በወቅቱ በስምንተኛ ክፍል ብሔራዊ ፈተና ከፍተኛ ውጤት ላመጡ ተማሪዎች በአዲስ አበባ ከሚገኙ ሁለተኛ ደረጃ ትምህርት ቤቶች ተመርጠው በስፔሻል ክላስ በአዲስ ሁኔታ እንዲያስተምሩ ከተመረጡት ትምህርት ቤቶች አንዱ በሆነው ቦሌ አጠቃላይ ከፍተኛ ሁለተኛ ደረጃ ትምህርት ቤት ተምረው በ1983 ዓ.ም በከፍተኛ ውጤት አጠናቀዋል — እንግዳችን ዶክተር ኢሳያስ ጠና ጋሻው፡፡ ከፍተኛ ውጤት ማምጣታቸውን ተከትሎም አዲስ አበባ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ተመድበው ለሁለት አመት ያህል የሕክምና ትምህርት ከተከታተሉ በኋላ በግል ጉዳይ ምክንያት ትምህርታቸውን አቋረጡ፡፡ ያቋረጡትን የከፍተኛ ትምህርት እንደ አዲስ ለመከታተል ወደ ሐሮማያ ዩኒቨርሲቲ አቀኑ፡፡ ይህ ለውጥ የዩኒቨርሲቲ ለውጥ ብቻ ሳይሆን ከሕክምና ወደ ግብርና የትምህርት ዘርፍ የተደረገ ለውጥም ጭምር ነበር፡፡ በዩኒቨርሲቲው ቆይታቸው በዕጽዋት ሳይንስ የትምህርት ክፍል ትምህርታቸውን ተከታትለው በከፍተኛ ውጤት በማጠናቀቅ በ1990 ዓ.ም የመጀመሪያ ዲግሪያቸውን አገኙ፡፡ ከምረቃቸው በኋላ ብዙም ሳይቆዩ ወዲያው በመካከለኛው አዋሽ እርሻ ልማት ኢንተርፕራይዝ የንዑስ እርሻ ኃላፊ ሆነው ሥራ አሀዱ ብለው ጀመሩ፡፡ በዚያም ለአምስት ወር ያህል ሰርተዋል፡፡ ከሕክምና ወደ ግብርና ያደረጉት የአጋጣሚ ሽግግር ውስጣቸው የተመራማሪነት ፍላጎት እንዲያድርባቸው አድርጎ ስለነበር በወቅቱ የኢትዮጵያ ግብርና ምርምር ድርጅት የአሁኑ የኢትዮጵያ ግብርና ምርምር ኢንስቲትዩት ያወጣውን የሥራ ማስታወቂያ ተከትሎ ተወዳድረው ኢንስቲትዩቱን ተቀላቀሉ፡፡ የአጋጣሚ ነገር ሆኖ የሥራ ድልድል ዕጣ ሲያወጡ ተመልሰው እዚያው መካከለኛው አዋሽ የሚገኘው ወረር ግብርና ምርምር ማዕከል ተመደቡ፡፡ የመንግስት እርሻ ልማት (መካከለኛው አዋሽ እርሻ ልማት) ሳሉ በጥጥ አግሮኖሚ ላይ ይሰሩ ስለነበር በአዲሱም መስሪያ ቤታቸው ተመልሰው የጥጥ ተመራማሪ ነበር የሆኑት፡፡ ይህ አጋጣሚ ገራሚ ከመሆኑም ባሻገር ለእርሳቸው ቀድሞ በያዙት ሥራ ለመቀጠል ጥሩ አጋጣሚ ፈጠረላቸው፡፡ አጋጣሚውን “ቀደም ብለው ሥራ ከጀመሩ ባለሙያዎች ብዙ ትምህርት የቀሰምኩበት፣ የምርምር ሥራ የጀመርኩበት፣ በምርምር በደንብ የተቀረጽኩበት በመሆኑ ለእኔ ጥሩ ጊዜ ነበር” ይላሉ፡፡ በወረር ግብርና ምርምር ለአራት አመታት ካገለገሉ በኋላ ለሁለተኛ ዲግሪ ትምህርት እ.ኤ.አ. በ2002 ዳግም ወደ ሐሮማያ ዩኒቨርሲቲ አቀኑ፡፡ በዩኒቨርሲቲው በአዝርዕት ልማት (አግሮኖሚ) ትምህርታቸውን ተከታትለው እ.ኤ.አ. በ2004 አጠናቀው የአግሮኖሚና ፊዞዮሎጂ ክፍል ኃላፊ ሆነው ማገልገል ጀመሩ፡፡ የስኳር ኢንደስትሪ ትውውቅ በወቅቱ የስኳር ልማት ኤጀንሲ ይባል የነበረው ተቋም ሁለተኛ ዲግሪ ያለው ባለሙያ ቀጥሮ ኩባ ሀገር ልኮ በባዮቴክኖሎጂ በሦስተኛ ድግሪ (በዶክትሬት) ለማሰልጠን እንደሚፈልግ የሚገልጽ ማስታወቂያ ያወጣል፡፡ አጋጣሚው በባዮቴክሎጂ የትምህርት መስክ የመማር ፍላጎታቸውን የሚያሳካ፣ ሦስተኛ ዲግሪ የመስራት ዕድል ቶሎ እንደሚያስገኝላቸው በማመን ለሥራው አመለከቱ፡፡ በወቅቱ ከበርካታ ተፎካካሪያቸው ተሽለው በመገኘታቸው የማለፍ ዕድሉን ያገኙት ዶ/ር ኢሳያስ ነበሩ፡፡ ጉዞው በአንዳንድ ምክንያቶች ትንሽ ዘግይቶም ቢሆን በሸንኮራ አገዳ ልማትም ሆነ ምርምር የተሻለ ተሞክሮ ካላቸው ሀገራት መካከል አንዷ ወደ ሆነችው ኩባ በባዮቴክኖሎጂ የሦስተኛ ዲግሪያቸውን ለመስራት አቀኑ፡፡ ኩባ ከኢትዮጵያ ጋር ባላት የረጅም ጊዜ ወዳጅነት የተነሳ የሥልጠናውን ግማሽ ወጪ የሚሸፈነው በእርሷ ነበር፡፡ በዚያም የሥልጠናው የመጀመሪያው ምዕራፍ (ቲሹ ካልቸር) ሥልጠና ለአምስት ወር ያህል ወስደዋል፡፡ በዚህ ሥልጠና ከሸንኮራ አገዳ ማይክሮ ፕሮፓጌሽን (sugarcane micropropagation) የምርምር ሂደት ውስጥ ከመጀመሪያው ከሹት ኢንሺሼን እስከ መጨረሻው አክላይማታይዜሽን (shoot initiation to aclamatization) እስከሚባለው ድረስ ምርምር አድርገዋል፡፡ ከዚህ ቀጣዩ ተግባር ለባዮቴክኖሎጂ ዶክትሬት ምርምር የሚሆን ምክረ ሐሳብ (research project proposal) ማዘጋጀት ነበር፡፡ ይሁንና እርሳቸው ያዘጋጁትና በባዮ ቴክኖሎጂ ለሚሰሩት ሦስተኛ ዲግሪ ይመጥናል ያሉት የምርምር ምክረ ሐሳብ (ፕሮጀክት) አማካሪዎቻቸው እንዲሰሩ ከፈለጉት ወይም ካሰቡት ምርምር ጋር የሚጣጣም ሆኖ አልተገኘም፡፡ አማካሪዎቻቸው እንዲሰሩ የፈለጉት ምርምር ለጥናቱ የሚመጥን ሆኖ አላገኙትም፡፡ ይህም የሆነበት ምክንያት በኮንትራት ውሉ ላይ የነበረው ችግር ነው ይላሉ፡፡ በወቅቱ እርሳቸው ያዘጋጁትን የምርምር ምክረ ሐሳብ (ፕሮጀክት) ለዩኒቨርሲቲውና ከሐቫና የመጡ ከፍተኛ ባለሙያዎች በተገኙበት አቀረቡ፡፡ ባለሙያዎቹ በፕሮጀክቱ ደስተኛ ቢሆኑም “በኮንትራት ውሉ መሠረት ይህንን ፕሮጀክት የሚያሰራ ፋሲሊቲ አታገኝም” የሚል ምላሽ ነበር የሰጧቸው፡፡ ጉዞ ወደ ሀገር ቤት ይህንን ምላሽ የሰሙትና ነገሩ እንደማይሆን የገባቸው ዶክተር ኢሳያስ ሀቫና ወደሚገኘው የኢትዮጵያ ኤምባሲ በማቅናት በወቅቱ እዚያ ከነበሩት አምባሳደር ጋር በጉዳዩ ላይ መወያየትን ነበር የመረጡት፡፡ አምባሳደሩም የኢትዮ-ኩባ የጋራ ኮሚሽን ስብሰባ በቅርቡ እንደሚደረግ፣ የተለያዩ የትምህርት ስምምነቶች እንደሚፈረሙና የኮንትራት ውሉም ጉዳይ ሊስተካከል እንደሚችል ተስፋ በመስጠት ጉዳዩ መስመር እስኪይዝ ወደ ኢትዮጵያ እንዲመለሱ ነበር አምባሳደሩ ሀሳብ ያቀረቡላቸው፡፡ እርሳቸው ግን ተስፋ ባለመቁረጥ ሀቫና ወደሚገኘው የጄኔቲክ ኢንጂነሪንግና ባዮ ቴክኖሎጂ ኢንስቲትዩት አመሩ፡፡ ከኃላፊዎቹ ጋርም ተነጋገሩ፡፡ የኢንስቲትዩቱ ኃላፊዎችም ውሉ ሊስተካከል እንደሚችልና ለምርምራቸው የእነርሱን ቤተ ሙከራ (ላቦራቶሪ) መጠቀም እንደሚችሉ እንዲሁም አማካሪ ሊመደብላቸው እንደሚችል ተስፋ ሰጧቸው፡፡ በመጨረሻም መውሰድ የሚገባቸውን ሥልጠና አጠናቀውና የተገባላቸውን የተስፋ ቃል ይዘው ወደ ሀገር ቤት መመለስ የግድ ሆነባቸው፡፡ ሦሥታ (ሀትሪክ) በሐሮማያ ይሁንና በልዩ ልዩ ምክንያቶች የኮንትራት ውሉ እንደተባለው ሊታደስ አልቻለም፡፡ በመካከል የስኳር ልማት ኤጀንሲ ፈርሶ የአሁኑ ስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ሊቋቋም የተቃረበበት ወቅት ስለነበር “ጊዜ ከሚባክን ሀገር ውስጥ በተመሳሳይ የትምህርት መስክ ትምህርትህን ብትቀጥል” የሚል ሀሳብ በኤጀንሲው በኩል ስለቀረበላቸው ለዶክትሬት ጥናት ለሦስተኛ ጊዜ ሐሮማያ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ተመልሰው ገቡ፡፡ በዩኒቨርሲቲው በዕጽዋት ዝርያ ማሻሻል (ፕላንት ብሪዲንግ) የሙያ መስክ በዙሩ ብቸኛ ተማሪ ሆነው ገቡ፡፡ ለአንድ ሴሚስተር ፕሮፌሰሮች ብቻቸውን ያስተምሯቸው እንደነበርም ያስታውሳሉ፡፡ ከዚህም የተነሳ “በጣም ውዱ ተማሪ (ዘ ሞስት ኤክስፔንሲቭ ስቱደንት)” እየተባሉ ይቀለድባቸው እንደነበርም ያስታውሳሉ፡፡ በዩኒቨርሲቲው ለአንድ ዓመት ያህል ትምህርታቸውን ከተከታተሉ በኋላ የምርምር ፕሮፖዛላቸውን ሲቀርጹ የስኳር ኢንዱስትሪውን ከሚጎድሉት ጥናቶች አንዱ የዝርያ ማሻሻያ ምርምር መርሐ ግብር አለመኖር በመሆኑ በዚያ ላይ አተኮሩ፡፡ “በኢንዱስትሪው ታሪክ ላለፉት 65 አመታት የዝርያ ማሻሻያ እንደምርምር ዘርፍ ባለመቆጠሩ ቦታ ሳያገኝ ቆይቷል፡፡ ይህ ትልቁ ችግር ነበር ይላሉ” ሐሳባቸውን ለማጠናከር፡፡ የሀገር በቀል ሸንኮራ አገዳ ብዝሀ ዘር ማሰባሰብ በሸንኮራ አገዳ ብቻም ሳይሆን በማንኛውም ሰብል የዝርያ ማሻሻያ ምርምር ለማድረግ መሠረት የሚጣለው መጀመሪያ የሰብሉን ብዝሀ ዘር መሰረት በማስፋት (Germplasm Genetic Base Broadining) ነው፡፡ ብዝሀ ዘሮች ሳይኖሩ ዝርያ ማሻሻል የሚባል ነገር አይኖርም፡፡ ብዝሀ ዘሩ የሚያስፈልገው የጄኔቲክ ተለያይነት (Genetic vari- ability) ለመፍጠር ነው፡፡ ተለያይነት (variability) ከሌለ ማሻሻል የሚባል ነገር አይታሰብም ይላሉ ዶክተር ኢሳያስ፡፡ ዝርያ ለማሻሻል መሠረቱ ብዝሀ ዘር ከሆነ ይህ ብዝሀ ዘር ከየት ይገኛል? የሚለው መታሰብ ይኖርበታል፡፡ ብዝሀ ዘርን በሁለት ዓይነት መንገድ ማግኘት ይቻላል የሚሉት መሪ ተመራማሪው አንደኛው ብዝሀ ዘሮችን ከውጭ ማስገባት እንደሆነ ይናገራሉ፡፡ ሁለተኛው ደግሞ ሰብሉ ሀገር ውስጥ የሚገኝ ከሆነ ብዝሀ ዘሩ ካለበት ይሰበሰባል በማለት ያክላሉ፡፡ የዝርያ ማሻሻያ ሳይንስ “ሰብሉ ሀገር ውስጥ የሚገኝ ከሆነ ቅድሚያ መሰጠት ያለበት ለሀገር ውስጥ ብዝሀ ዘር ነው” እንደሚል የገለጹት ዶክተር ኢሳያስ ይህ የሆነበትንም ምክንያት ይዘረዝራሉ፡፡ የሀገር ውስጥ ብዝሀ ዘሮች ለረጅም ዘመናት ከሀገሪቱ የተለያዩ ሥነ ምህዳሮች (various agro-ecologies) ጋር የተላመዱ በመሆናቸው በውስጣቸው ልዩ ልዩ ከባባዊና ሥነ ህይወታዊ የምርት ማነቆዎችን (biotic and abiotic stress) መቋቋም የሚችሉ ዘረመሎች (genes) ወይንም የእነርሱ አሰተጻምሮ (QTLs) ይገኛሉ፡፡ እነዚህም ሸንኮራ አገዳን ጨምሮ አንድን ሰብል ለማሻሻል ለሚደረገው የማዳቀል ሥራ ከፍተኛ ጥቅም አላቸው፡፡ ኢሳያስ ጠናጋሻው (ዶ/ር.)
  8. 8. ጣ ፋ ጭ ዜ ና መ ፅ ሄ ት በስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን ኮርፖሬት ኮሚዩኒኬሽን የሚዘጋጅልዩ ዕትም | መስከረም 2012 ዓ.ም 1514 በመሆኑም በኢትዮጵያ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ማዳቀል ምርምር ስራ ለመጀመር በመጀመሪያ የሀገሪቱን የሸንኮራ አገዳ ብዝሀ ዘር ከሁሉም የሀገሪቱ ክፍሎች ማሰባሰብ የግድ ነበር፡፡ ይህ ስራ ከፍተኛ ወጭ፣ ጊዜ እና ጉልበት የሚጠይቅ ስለሆነ የተሰበሰበውን ብዝሀ ዘር በሚገባ መጠበቅ (conservation) እጅጉን ያስፈልጋል፡፡ ብዝሀ ዘር አሰባስቦ መጠበቁ ብቻ ለማዳቀል ስራ በቂ ባለመሆኑ የማዳቀያ ጣቢያ ለማቋቋም አንቅስቃሴዎች ተጀምረዋል፡፡ በቀጣይም ስለ ብዝሀ ዘሮቹ የተለያዩ ለማዳቀል ስራ የሚያስፈልጉ መረጃዎችን ማፍለቅም ዋናው ተግባር ነበር፡፡ የሀገር በቀል ዝርያዎች ጥቅም አብዛኛዎቹ በስኳር ምርት ላይ ጥቅም ላይ ውለው የነበሩት የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ከውጭ ሀገር የገቡ ናቸው፡፡ ከውጭ ዝርያ እያስገቡ መቀጠልብዙምእንደማያስኬድየሚያሳየውደግሞየስኳርኢንዱስትሪ በኢትዮጵያ ከተጀመረ ጊዜ አንስቶ እስካሁን ከ400 በላይ የሚሆኑ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ወደ ሀገር ውስጥ የገቡ ሲሆን፣ በአሁኑ ጊዜ ምርት ላይ የሚገኙት ግን ከአምስት ወይም ከስድስት አይበልጡም፡፡ ከነዚህም መካከል ከ70 በመቶ በላይ የሆነውን የአገዳ መሬት የሸፈኑት ደግሞ ሁለት ዝርያዎች ብቻ ናቸው ይላሉ ዶክተር ኢሳያስ፡፡ “ይህ የሚያሳየው“ ይላሉ ተመራማሪው “ይህ የሚያሳው ከውጭ የሚገቡ ዝርያዎች ለአንዱስትሪው ዘላቂ መፍትሄ አለመሆናቸውን ነው“ ምክንያቱን ሲያስረዱም “ዝርያዎቹ የተለቀቁት ለዛው ለመጡበት ሀገር ሥነ ምህዳርና የአመራረት ዘይቤ በተለየ ሁኔታ (for specific objec- tive of the country of sources) ተስማሚ እንዲሆኑ ብቻ በመሆኑ ከሀገራችን የተለያዩ ሥነ ምህዳሮች ጋር መለማመድ አለመቻላቸው፣ ከባባያዊና ሥነ ህይወታዊ የምርት ማነቆዎችን በሚገባ ደረጃ መቋቋም አለመቻላቸው ነው፡፡“ ለስኳር ኢንዱስትሪ ምርታማነት፣ ትርፋማነትና ተወዳዳሪነት ከሚወስኑ መሠረታዊ ጉዳዮች ውስጥ ከ60 በመቶ በላይ አስተዋጽዖ የሚያደርጉት ወይንም ትልቁን ቦታ የሚይዙት የተሻሻሉ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ናቸው፡፡ ከዚህ አኳያ የተለያዩ ስኳር አምራች ሀገሮች ይህንን ትልቅ የመወዳደሪያ አቅም የሆነውን የተሻለ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያ (superior sugarcane varieties) በቀላሉ አሳልፈው አይሰጡም፡፡ ስለዚህ በራስ አቅም ሀገር በቀል ዝርያዎችን ማውጣት የግድ ይላል፡፡ ከላይ እንደተጠቀሰው ዝርያ ለማሻሻል ብዝሀ ዘሮችን ማሰባሰብና መጠበቅ በቅድሚያ የሚከናወን ተግባር በመሆኑ ዶክተር ኢሳያስ የማሰባሰቡን ተግባር የጀመሩት ከደቡቡ የኢትዮጵያ ክፍል ነበር፡፡ በዚሁ መሠረት ከከፊል ደቡብና ከከፊል ኦሮሚያ የሰበሰቧቸውን ብዝሀ ዘሮች ወንዶ ገነት የደን ምርምር ጣቢያ በሚገኝ ጊዜያዊ ማቆያ (ኳራንቲን) ለአንድ አመት እንዲቆዩ አደረጉ፡፡ በተመሳሳይ ጂማ በሚገኘው የምርምር ማዕከል ከጋምቤላ፣ ከፊል ኦሮሚያና ከፊል ደቡብ የተሰበሰቡ፤ መራዊ ፒኮሎ አባይ በሚገኘው የችግኝ ማፊያ ጣቢያ ከምስራቅና ምዕራብ አማራ የተሰበሰቡ፤ ቆቦ በሚገኘው የሲሪንቃ ምርምር ማዕከል ንዑስ ጣቢያ ከከፊል አማራና ትግራይ የተሰበሰቡ፤ በመጨረሻም ድሬዳዋ በሚገኘው የሐሮማያ ዩኒቨርስቲ ምርምር ጣቢያ በተለምዶ ቶኒ ፋርም በሚባለው ከምዕራብ ሐረርጌ፣ ምስራቅ ሐረርጌ እና ሶማሌ ክልል የተሰበሰቡ ብዝሀ ዘሮች ለአንድ አመት ተተክለው እንዲቆዩ ተደረገ፡፡ “ይህ የተደረገበት ምክንያት ብዝሀ ዘሮቹ የምርምር ማሳ ላይ ከማረፋቸው በፊት በሽታ ይኑራቸው ወይም አይኑራቸው መጣራት ስለሚገባ ነው“ ይላሉ ዶክተር ኢሳያስ፡፡ በዚህ መልኩ ከመላ ሀገሪቱ 500 የሚጠጉ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ብዝሀ ዘሮች መሰብሰብ ተችሏል፡፡ በማሰባሰብ ስራ ወቅትም ከገዳማት ውስጥ ተመዝግቦ በተገኘ መረጃ መሰረት የሸንኮራ አገዳ በኢትዮጵያ ከ16 ኛው መቶ ክፍለ ዘመን በፊት ጀምሮ እንደነበር ማወቅ ተችሏል፡፡ በቀጣይ ስለ ብዝሀ ዘሮቹ የተለያዩ የማዳቀል ስራ ለመጀመር የሚያስፈልጉ መረጃዎችን ማፍለቅም ዋናው ተግባር ነበር፡፡ በዋናነት የብዝሀ ዘሩ ዘረመል የጄኔቲክ ተለያይነት መጠንና ሥርጭት (Mag- nitude and distribution of genetic variablity) መለካትና መተንተን፣ አንዱ ከአንዱ የሚለይበትንና የሚመሳሰልበትን መለያ አውጥቶ (characterization) በቡድን በቡድን (ክላስተር) ማድረግ እንዲሁም የብዝሀ ዘር ስብስቡን አወቃቀር (population structure) መተንተንና ማየትም ይገባ ነበር ነው ያሉት ዶክተር ኢሳያስ፡፡ ለዚህም ስራ በመስክ ላይ ጥልቅ ምርምር በማድረግ ከተሰበሰቡ የሰብሉ መገለጫዎች የሆኑ መረጃዎች (quantitative and qualitative morphological mark- ers) እንዲሁም በላቦራቶሪ ምርምር ስራ ከተገኘ የዘረመል ትንተና (DNA analysis) ተጠቅመው መረጃውን አፍልቀዋል፡፡ በዲኤንኤ (DNA) ደረጃ ለመስራት የሚስችል ላቦራቶሪ በሀገር ውስጥ ባለመኖሩ ምክንያት የላቦራቶሪ ሥራውን ለመስራት ናሙናዎችን ይዘው ወደ ህንድ ሀገር ተጉዘው ታሚል ናዱ በሚገኘው የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያ ምርምር ኢንስቲትዩት (sugarcane breeding in- stitute) ውስጥ ለአራት ወራት በመቆየት የምርምር ስራውን አጠናቀው ተመልሰዋል፡፡ ብዝሀ ዘሮችን በአካል ከመሰብሰቡ ስራ ጎን ለጎን ብዝሀ ዘሮቹን የተመለከቱ በርካታ መረጃዎችም አብረው ተሰብስበዋል፡፡ ከእያንዳንዱ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያ ላይ የጁስ የስኳር ይዘትና ጥራት (Juice quality) እና የበቀበለበት አፈር ናሙና ተወስዷል፡፡ የተለያዩ መጠይቆች (questioners) በማዘጋጀት አነስተኛ አገዳ አብቃይ ገበሬዎችን ያሳተፈ በማህበራዊ ኢኮኖሚ (scoio eco- nomics) ሳይንስ የመረጃ አሰባሰብ ዘዴ (PRA Tools) በመጠቀም የተለያዩ መረጃዎችን ሰብስበዋል፡፡ በዚህም መሰረት በመላው የሀገራችን ክፍል የሚገኙ አነስተኛ ሸንኮራ አገዳ አብቃይ ገበሬዎች (smallholder sugarcane farm- ers) የሸንኮራ አመራረት ሥርአትን (analysis of smallholder sugarcane production system)፣ ያሉባቸውን መሰረታዊ የማምረት ችግሮች (constraints) አና በገበሬዎቹ ተመራጭ የሚሆኑ ልዩ የሸንኮራ አገዳ ባህሪያትን (farmers’ perception on pre- ferredtraits)ለመጀመሪያጊዜ አጥንተዋል፡፡ መረጃውም ለተለያዩ አነስተኛ ገበሬዎችን ለተመለከቱና ለሸንኮራ አገዳ አብቃይ የሀገሪቷ ክፍሎች ለሚቀረጹ ፖሊሲዎች ከፍተኛ ጠቀሜታ አለው፡፡ በመጨረሻም በዚህ ውጣ ውረድ ውስጥ አልፈው ነው የዶክትሬት ምርምር ሥራቸውን አጠናቀው በከፍተኛ ውጤት ለመመረቅ የበቁት፡፡ የዚህ ሁሉ ልፋት ውጤት ከተሰበሰቡት የሸንኮራ አገዳ ብዝሀ ዘሮች ውስጥ ከአርሶ አደሮች በተሰበሰው መረጃ፣ ከማቆያ ጣቢያና በመስክ ላይ ለተከታታይ ዓመታት የተሰበሰበውን መረጃ መሠረት በማድረግ 20 ከፍተኛ ምርታማ የሆኑ ብዝሀ ዘሮች ተለይተዋል ይላሉ ዶክተር ኢሳያስ፡፡ ብዝሀ ዘሮቹ በአገዳ ምርታማነትና በስኳር ይዘታቸው ከፍተኛ መሆናቸውን በማከል፡፡ እነዚህ 20 ብዝሀ ዘሮች ለሁለት ተከፍለው በወንጂ ሸዋ፣ በመተሐራ፣ በከሰም እና በፊንጫኣ ስኳር ፋብሪካዎች ተተክለው አራቱ በስኳር ይዘትና በአገዳ ምርታማነት እጅግ የተሻሉ ሆነው ተገኝተዋል፡፡ የእነዚህ ዝርያዎች አንዱ ዋንኛ ባህሪያቸው “ቀድመው ለምርት መድረሳቸው ነው“ ይላሉ ዶክተር ኢሳያስ፡፡ “ነባር ዝርያዎች ለምርት ለመድረስ ከ18እስከ 22 ወራት ሲወስድባቸው ሀገር በቀሎቹ ከ13 እስከ 14 ወራት ባለው ጊዜ ውስጥ ለምርት ይደርሳሉ፡፡ ገንዘብ፣ ጊዜና የሰው ጉልበት በመቆጠብ እንዲሁም የማሽነሪ ወጪ በመቀነስ ረገድም የሚኖራቸው ፋይዳ የጎላ ነው“ በማለት ያብራራሉ፡፡ እውቅና ዝርያዎቹ ያላቸው ፋይዳ በምርምር ከተለየ በኋላ ዝርያዎቹን ሀገራዊ ማድረግ ቀጣዩ ተግባር ነበር፡፡ በኢትዮጵ የስኳር ኢንዱስትሪ ታሪክ የተመዘገበ ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያ ያልነበረ በመሆኑ በግብርና ሚኒስቴር ስር ለሚገኘው የብሔራዊ ዝርያ አጽዳቂ ኮሚቴ ቀርቦ እንዲጸድቅ ሂደቱ ተጀመረ፡፡ ኮሚቴውም የቀረበለትን ጥያቄ ተመልክቶለዚሁተግባርንዑስኮሚቴአዋቅሮ የኮሚቴው አባላት በወንጂ ሸዋ፣ በመተሐራ፣ በከሰም እና በፊንጫኣ ስኳር ፋብሪካዎች ተዘዋውረው በምርት ሂደት ከነበሩት ነባር ዝርያዎችጋርበመስክላይበማወዳድርናየጁስ ናሙና ጭምር በመውሰድ ገምግመዋል፡፡ በተጨማሪም ለተጠቃሚዎች ቃለ መጠይቅ በማድረግ ግኝታቸውን አጠናቅረው ለዐቢይ ኮሚቴው አቅርበዋል፡፡ ዐቢይ ኮሚቴው በ2011 ዓ.ም አዲስ አበባ ላይ ባደረገው ስብሰባ ሀገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ ለምዝገባ ቀረበ፡፡ በወቅቱም ዐቢይ ኮሚቴውም ሆነ የስብሰባው ተሳታፊ ተመራማሪዎች ደስተኞች ነበሩ፡ ፡ የተለያዩ ባሕሪያት የነበራቸው አራቱም የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች ባልተለመደ መልኩ በአንዴ ተቀባይነት ከማግኘታቸው ባሻገር በኢንዱስትሪው ታሪክ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ በኮርፖሬሽኑ ተመራማሪዎች የተገኙ ሀገር በቀል የኢትዮጵያ ዝርያዎች ተብለው ተመዝግበዋል፡፡ ይህ በመሆኑም የሀገሪቱ የግብርና ምርምር ካውንስል ሴክሬተሪያት ለምርምሩ ከፍተኛ ዕውቅና ሰጥቶታል፡፡ ገጠመኝ በዚህ የምርምር ሂደት ብዙ ገጠመኞች እንደነበሩ የሚያስታውሱት ዶክተር ኢሳያስ ከእነዚህ መካከል አንድ ቀን በትግራይ ክልል ሽሬ እንዳ ሥላሴ አካባቢ ያጋጠማቸውን እንዲህ ይተርካሉ፡፡ “ብዝሀ ዘር ለመሰብሰብ የሄድንበት አካባቢ መኪና ስለማያስገባ በእግራችን ነበር የሄድነው፡፡ ከግብርና ባለሙያዎች ጋር ዝርያ በመሰብበሰብ ላይ እንዳለን በጣም ከባድ ዝናብ ይዘንባል፡፡ በአካባቢው መጠለያም ስላልነበረ ዝናቡ በእኛ ላይ አለቀ፡፡ በመጣንበት መልኩ በእግራችን አካባቢውን ለመልቀቅ አንድ ሸለቆ ማቋረጥ ይጠበቅብን ነበር፡፡ ዝናቡ ካባራ በኋላ የተሰበሰበውን ዝርያ ይዘን ሸለቆውን በማቋረጥ ላይ ሳለን ደራሽ ውሀ ከየት መጣ ሳይባል ከያዝኩት የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያ ጋር ይዞኝ የተወሰነ ርቀት ከወሰደኝ በኋላ በአጋጣሚ ተርፌአለሁ“ በማለት አጫውተውናል፡፡ ምስጋና የሀገሪቱን የሸንኮራ አገዳ ብዝሀ ዘር ጠብቀው ከትውልድ ትውልድ ላስተላለፉልን አርሶ አደሮች የከበረ ምስጋና ይድረሳቸው ይላሉ ተመራማሪው፡፡ ብዝሀ ዘር በማሰባሰብ ሂደት ከፍተኛ ድጋፍ ላደረጉላቸው በተለያዩ የሀገራችን ክፍል የሚገኙ የክልል፣ የዞንና የወረዳ የግብርና ሠራተኞችና ኃላፊዎችም ከፍተኛ ምስጋና አቅርበዋል፡፡ ለስራው መሳካት የገንዘብ፣ የትራንስፖርት እና የተለያዩ ድጋፎችን ላደረገው የስኳር ኮርፖሬሽን፣ በወቅቱ ለስራው ክትትልና ድጋፍ ላደረጉ አመራሮች፣ ብዝሀ ዘር በሚሰበሰብ ወቅት በተለያዩ የሀገሪቷ ክፍሎች በአስቸጋሪ ቦታዎች አብረዋቸው ለነበሩ አሽከርካሪዎችና ከመስክ መረጃ ለሰበሰቡ የቴክኒክ ረዳቶች ከልብ የመነጨ ምስጋና ይድረሳችሁ ብለዋል ዶክተር ኢሳያስ፡፡ ትኩረት (የወደፊት የዝርያ ምርምር) በተለያዩ ሥነ ምህዳሮች ለሚገኙ የስኳር ፋብሪካዎች የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎችን በተከታታይና በአማራጭ ማቅረብ እንዲያስችል ታቅዶ ሊቋቋም ለታሰበው የማዳቀያ ጣቢያ የተጀመረው ጥረት ተጠናክሮ እንዲቀጥል በአጽንኦት ጠይቀዋል — ዶክተር ኢሳያስ ጠና ጋሻው፡፡ Kay Shenkora Code139 Tafach SHenkora code 43 Wonji RD-1 Code 422 Yebeskula Shenkora በምርምር የተገኙ አራት አገር በቀል የሸንኮራ አገዳ ዝርያዎች

