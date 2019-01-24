Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Listen to Available and erotic audio mp3 new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Andr...
erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Master Milos was drawn to vulnerable young women who didn't know their potential. W...
erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Written By: Marcus Darkley. Narrated By: C J Edwards Publisher: Authors Republic Da...
erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Download Full Version Available Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica

3 views

Published on

Listen to Available and erotic audio mp3 new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any erotic audio mp3 FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica

  1. 1. erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Listen to Available and erotic audio mp3 new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any erotic audio mp3 FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Master Milos was drawn to vulnerable young women who didn't know their potential. When he saw Dot across the room at a party, he simply had to have the pretty but awkward young scientist. He was perhaps the most handsome man she had ever spoken to and his every word melted her resolve and drew her into his power. And so began the most thrilling and confusing time of Dot's young life as she was taught to submit totally to her new Master. ​ Extract: ​ Now she was completely exposed to his gaze, Milos perused her body. Her hair, best described as auburn, crowned her elfin face in a tidy bob. Her green eyes were almost too big for her and gave her twenty seven year old face an innocent, almost child-like appearance. Her slender neck and slim shoulders led to her little boobs. They were perfectly round and very firm; really quite delightful. Every time she inspected them in the mirror she was convinced they were under-developed but really they were just perfect and topped off beautifully with puckered nips in a rosy pink colour. Her legs were surprisingly long and slender for such a short girl and led to an unusually bulging pair of silk panties.. This is interesting,he murmured.
  3. 3. erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Written By: Marcus Darkley. Narrated By: C J Edwards Publisher: Authors Republic Date: February 2017 Duration: 0 hours 30 minutes
  4. 4. erotic audio mp3 : Available | Erotica Download Full Version Available Audio OR Listen now

×