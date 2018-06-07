This books ( Loose Parts: Inspiring Play in Young Children [PDF] ) Made by Lisa Daly

Loose parts are natural or synthetic found, bought, or upcycled materials--acorns, hardware, stones, aluminium foil, fabric scraps, for example--that children can move, manipulate, control, and change within their play. Loose parts are alluring and beautiful. They capture children s curiosity, give free reign to their imagination, and encourage creativity. With more than 550 color photographs of many kinds of loose parts in real early childhood settings, classroom stories, and a dynamic overview, this book provides inspiration and information about the ways loose parts support open-ended learning, enhance play, and empower children. With loose parts, the possibilities are endless.

