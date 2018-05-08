[DOWNLOAD] Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys: The Big Lie For Free by Anthony Del Col

A Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys mystery unlike any other you ve ever read! When the teenage brothers Frank and Joe Hardy are accused of the murder of their father ? a detective in the small resort town of Bayport ? they must team up with Nancy Drew to prove their innocence (and find the real guilty party in the process) in a twisting noir tale, complete with double-crosses, deceit, and dames. Writer Anthony Del Col (Assassin s Creed, Kill Shakespeare) and artist Werther Dell Edera (Batman: Detective Comics, House of Mystery) bring the iconic teen detectives into the modern age, and redefine noir for a new generation of readers!

