Revista como mejorar en el campo

MM
pases Disparo PEGADA AL BALON CONTROL DEL BALON rastrero aéreo PROTEGER EL BALON postura TECNICA DE CABEZEAR Pg. 02 Pg. 03...
GESTOS TECNICOS Visión de juego TIPS DE VELOCIDAD postura ENTRENAMIENTO EN CASA Pg. 12 Pg. 14 Pg. 15-16-17
pg- o1 A continuación te enseñaremos como pegarle al balón: La pegada en el futbol es fundamental tanto en el pase como el...
El pase se da con parte interna del pie llamado “autor "o si ya tienes dominio del pase lo puedes hacer con cualquier part...
pg- o3 Se debe de pegar con el empeine del pie para darle potencia o si quieres chutar colocado a los palos con la parte d...
pg- o4 controlcontrol El control te permite recibir el pase, es muy importante en el juego con el puedes sacar ventaja de ...
pg- o5 Se amortigua con el pecho debes de llenar tu pecho un poco de aire al recibir y levantarlo hacia arriba al momento ...
pg- o6 Es muy importante esta cualidad al momento de pasar al rival o defender porque te impones con fuerza y postura Y al...
Al tener la posesión del balón debes de estar atento siempre con los que rivales tienes cercanos, cuando vayas a proteger ...
Tener una buena técnica de cabeceo aumento la probabilidad de acertar en el golpe con el balón se puede usar en pase aéreo...
pg- o9 En el momento de cabecear debes de decidir en que momento saltar y con que parte de la cabeza impactar Para tener m...
pg- 10 saltosalto Agarra vuelo de dos pasos al segundo Paso ejerce mucha fuerza en tu pie de apoyo y a la vez brinca esto ...
pg- 11 Los buenos gestos técnicos son los que diferencia a un jugador resaltante de uno normal, Con los gestos en la canch...
pg- 12 Es sencillamente que movimiento vamos hacer antes de recibir el balo, así sacándole ventaja al rival. Visión De jue...
pg- 13 velocidad La velocidad es muy importante si tienes una gran velocidad a todos los valonas largos llegaras en el ata...
pg- 14 La velocidad la mejoras haciendo circuitos rápidos, donde se trabaja el movimiento de tu cuerpo y coordinación que ...
pg- 15
pg- 16
Tu cuerpo pg- 17
pg- 18
nunca Dudes de tu Confía Siempre en
×