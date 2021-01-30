Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sometips and tricks to make ceremonial decorations more eye catching

The wedding ceremony is one of the most memorable days for everyone. Not only two people but also two pure souls are united forever.

Sometips and tricks to make ceremonial decorations more eye catching

  1. 1. Sometips And Tricks To Make Ceremonial Decorations More Eye- Catching The wedding ceremony is one of the most memorable days for everyone. Not only two people but also two pure souls are united forever. Wedding tradition varies on cultures, religions, countries, ethnic groups and other social classes. Most of the Christian wedding ceremonies accomplish through the exchanging of vows between bride and groom and conclude with offerings of the ring or other symbolic items such as flowers or dress. Utter religious text, music or poetry and follows superstitious customs as well. Mandap Decoration plays an integral part in the Hindu wedding ceremony. It takes a lot of effort to make it with perfection. It is the holy place where the bridal couple takes 7 steps and a commitment to remain inside in each difficult situations with each other. The Mandap is adorned by the flowers and bells. Give each other words in front of the sacred fire and the priest. Friends and family members enjoy this holy ceremony.
  2. 2.  Modern mandaps: Ready made mandaps are also available on rent for Marriage Decoration. Contact with vendors to book mandaps for the wedding. The mandaps are specially constructed with fabric, fairy lights and chandeliers.  Wedding Backdrop: Backdrops help to put on a perfect frame for pictures. It should be incorporated according to the themes. It’s not just for indoor ceremonies. This projection helps to shine the outdoor ceremonies too. Keep it simple and elegant too. Use light colour paper flowers, eucalyptus leaves or silver liners to have a graceful Wedding Backdrop Decoration. You can also create a personalised ceremony backdrop with your memorable pictures and banners. Instruct your thoughts with loving words and have some dimmed lights to make your partner feel special. How To Decorate Your Mehndi Ceremony With DIY Ideas? Decorate your mehndi ceremony suing DIYs at home. Here are some DIY ideas for Mehndi, And Sangeet Décor.  Buntings: Use colourful clothes and papers to make buntings. Fix them on the ceiling or each of the corners. It is a little bit tricky but looks fairy too.  Paper fans: Make simple paper fans using two colours. One is supposed to be orange and other is blue. Place them side by side to the frame attach with fabric glue.
  3. 3.  Origami: You need some glazed or colour papers to make cranes. Hang them with the help of threads in the venue place.  Boats: Decorate the venue with hanging colourful paper boats. Its super simple yet looks fascinating. Choose printed dot pattern papers for this.
  4. 4.  Pinwheels: You can make it with colour paper or simply buy it from roadside markets at a very cheap price. Decorate your venue with this and see the magic. Entirely changes the whole view in just one sec. you would surely love it. You can use these tricks in Naming Ceremony Decoration too. Just add on some colourful balloons and you are good to go. Take a lot of pictures with the infant. Enjoy every movement and capture it on your heart.

