Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e W�rttemberg Rainha Consorte de Castela
Sobre D. Rafaela D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e W�rttemberg (OBE) (OMC), nasceu em 19 de outubro de 1986, em Paulista, Pernamb...
Fam�lia Seus pais s�o nobres da Ordem Imperial dos Equestres e seu irm�o mais novo � um homem de neg�cios. Herdou o t�tulo...
Educa��o Foi educada parte na escola e na pr�pria fam�lia, aprendeu a ler aos 4 anos e a escrever aos 5 anos em casa com a...
T�tulos reais Vossa Senhoria, 21.� Senhora de Melo Vossa Senhoria, 4.� Condessa de Melo Vossa Senhoria, 5.� Condessa de Po...
Ordens Officer, Order of the British Imperial (OBE) Gr�-Cruz, Ordem de Cristo Dama, Ordem Rosacruzes Grand-cross, Order of...
Trabalho Trabalha com artes, literatura e assuntos ligados � realeza Assumiu em 2018 a Funda��o Pero Vaz de Caminha � auto...
Biografia SFONTES CONSULTADAS www.rafaelamelo5.webnode.com www.rafaelamelo.org www.wikipedia.com wwww.geni.com www. myhere...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e Württemberg

27 views

Published on

D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e Württemberg (OBE) (OMC), nasceu em 19 de outubro de 1986, em Paulista, Pernambuco, no Brasil, é uma Condessa e Rainha Consorte de Castela, Espanha.

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e Württemberg

  1. 1. D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e W�rttemberg Rainha Consorte de Castela
  2. 2. Sobre D. Rafaela D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e W�rttemberg (OBE) (OMC), nasceu em 19 de outubro de 1986, em Paulista, Pernambuco, no Brasil, � uma Condessa e Rainha Consorte de Castela, Espanha. D. Rafaela da Silva Melo e W�rttemberg
  3. 3. Fam�lia Seus pais s�o nobres da Ordem Imperial dos Equestres e seu irm�o mais novo � um homem de neg�cios. Herdou o t�tulo e o Senhoria do Senhor e Conde de Melo, Estev�o Soares de Melo e sua esposa, D. Maria da Silva Melo, repassado ao seu av� Pedro Ivo de Melo, falecido em 1992. � descendente de uma linhagem do Rei Filipe V de Espanha e Duque de Anjou com sua segunda esposa, a Princesa Isabel Farn�sio, m�e da Infanta Maria Teresa Rafaela de Espanha esposa de Lu�s, Delfim de Fran�a.
  4. 4. Educa��o Foi educada parte na escola e na pr�pria fam�lia, aprendeu a ler aos 4 anos e a escrever aos 5 anos em casa com a minha m�e e tamb�m orat�ria, ortografia e gram�tica, fazer contas, as ci�ncias, os fatos hist�ricos, os geogr�ficos, m�sica, artes, l�ngua estrangeira e livros do novo e do antigo testamento, inspirado no m�todo Quadr�vio, a pedido do seu av�. Concluiu seus estudos do ensino m�dio e foi enviada para a universidade onde licenciou-se em Pedagogia. Anunciou que passar� um ano no Merton College em Oxford, para estudos adicionais em registros par�quiais. Sabe ingl�s, espanhol e franc�s.
  5. 5. T�tulos reais Vossa Senhoria, 21.� Senhora de Melo Vossa Senhoria, 4.� Condessa de Melo Vossa Senhoria, 5.� Condessa de Portalegre Vossa Senhora, 5.� Condessa de Mur�a S.A.R., Sua Alteza Real, Rainha Consorte Rafaela da Castela S.A.R., Sua Alteza Real, Condessa Rafaela de Melo By the Grace of God, Most Christian Majesty, Rafaela, Comtesse de Valois Your grace, Rafaela, The Duchess of Suffolk Your lady, Rafaela, Lady of Wenlock
  6. 6. Ordens Officer, Order of the British Imperial (OBE) Gr�-Cruz, Ordem de Cristo Dama, Ordem Rosacruzes Grand-cross, Order of the Crown (W�rttemberg) Dame, Order of Queen Maria Luisa (�ltima chamada)
  7. 7. Trabalho Trabalha com artes, literatura e assuntos ligados � realeza Assumiu em 2018 a Funda��o Pero Vaz de Caminha � autora em livros e artigos acad�micos Editou obras famosas como abeced�rios em l�ngua estrangeira e livros de ilustra��es Ganhou pr�mios e diversas homenagens J� fez diversas apari��es na m�dia e na televis�o Tem se dedicado a caridade e ao voluntariado Gosta de flores, pal�cios e jardins reais.
  8. 8. Biografia SFONTES CONSULTADAS www.rafaelamelo5.webnode.com www.rafaelamelo.org www.wikipedia.com wwww.geni.com www. myhereditage.com www.geneanet.com www.filae.com www.archive.org www.wikiwand.com www.wikidata.org www.familysearch.org www.wikitree.org www.peoplepill.com www.twitter.com/condessademelo www.facebook.com/condessademelo www.instagram.com/condessademelo

×