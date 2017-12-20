Read Read Trapped Between A Thug And A Boss | eBooks Textbooks Ebook Free

"My love is real, my love is true. Even if you don t want it, my heart still belongs to you."Russia was content with the ‘situationship’ she had with Kascade. That was until one near death occurrence caused her to reevaluate everything. After going through extreme measures including sabotaging her best friend Amil, she realizes locking down a thug like Kascade isn’t what she wants anymore. Just as Russia was swearing off dealing with thugs, she meets Antoni. He introduces her to his lifestyle and it’s not long before Russia is falling for a boss. She figured Antoni would give her the life she so desperately wanted; until his skeletons begin falling out of his closet sending her into a jealous rage.After betraying so many people, including close, childhood friends, karma crushes Russia’s world faster than she can imagine.Love will make you do some questionable things and it s been said that, "There s a thin line between love and crazy." Take this ride with Russia as she goes crazy in love while trapped between a thug and a boss.

