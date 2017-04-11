Novena a la divina misericordia tercer día

Novena a la Divina Misericordia del Diario de Santa Faustina Tercer día
DÍA TERCERO Por todas las almas devotas y fieles
Rezar el Credo, un Padre nuestro, un Ave María. Hoy, tráeme a TODAS LAS ALMAS DEVOTAS Y FIELES, y sumérgelas en el mar de ...
Oración: Jesús infinitamente compasivo, que desde el tesoro de Tu misericordia les concedes a todos Tus gracias en gran ab...
Son impenetrables las maravillas de la misericordia, No alcanza sondearlas ni el pecador ni el justo, Miras a todos con co...
Padre eterno, mira con misericordia a las almas fieles como herencia de Tu Hijo y por Su dolorosa Pasión, concédeles Tu be...
y rodéalas con Tu protección constante para que no pierdan el amor y el tesoro de la santa fe, sino que con toda la legión...
Valiéndose de un rosario, en las cuentas grandes antes de cada decena rezamos:  “Padre Eterno, te ofrezco: el Cuerpo, la S...
En las diez cuentas pequeñas en cada decena rezamos: “Por su dolorosa Pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo ent...
Al final; después de las cinco decenas rezamos:  “Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal, ten misericordia de nosotros y...
Oración:  “Expiraste Jesús pero tu muerte hizo brotar un manantial de vida para las almas y el océano de tu Misericordia i...
Como jaculatorias finales rezamos tres veces:  "Oh sangre y agua que brotaste del Sacratísimo Corazón de mi Jesús como fue...
rezamos también tres veces: Sagrado Corazón de Jesús: en Vos Confío.
rezamos una vez:  Dulce Corazón de María: Sed la salvación del alma mía.
Y terminamos diciendo: JESÚS CONFÍO EN TI.
Si deseas recibir mails, relacionados con la Iglesia: que contienen diapositivas, vida de Santos, Evangelio del Domingo, e...
  Si deseas recibir mails, relacionados con la Iglesia: que contienen diapositivas, vida de Santos, Evangelio del Domingo, etc. Escribe a: unidosenelamorajesus@gmail.com, con el título suscripciones. Que Dios te llene de bendiciones. Y que permanezcamos unidos en el amor de Jesús.

