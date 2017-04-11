Novena a la Divina Misericordia del Diario de Santa Faustina Sexto día
SEXTO DÍA Por las almas mansas y humildes y las de los niños pequeños
Rezar el Credo, un Padre nuestro, un Ave María. Hoy, tráeme a LAS ALMAS MANSAS Y HUMILDES Y A LAS ALMAS DE LOS NIÑOS PEQUE...
Las veía como ángeles terrestres que velarían al pie de Mis altares. Sobre ellas derramo torrentes enteros de gracias. Sol...
Oración: Jesús, tan misericordioso, Tú Mismo has dicho Aprendan de Mí que soy manso y humilde de corazón. Acoge en la mora...
Estas almas llevan a todo el cielo al éxtasis y son las preferidas del Padre celestial. Son un ramillete perfumado ante el...
De verdad el alma humilde y mansa Ya aquí en la tierra respira el paraíso, Y del perfume de su humilde corazón se delita e...
Padre eterno, mira con misericordia a las almas mansas y a las almas de los niños pequeños que están encerradas en el muy ...
Su fragancia asciende desde la tierra y alcanza Tu trono. Padre de misericordia y de toda bondad, Te suplico por el amor q...
Valiéndose de un rosario, en las cuentas grandes antes de cada decena rezamos:  “Padre Eterno, te ofrezco: el Cuerpo, la S...
En las diez cuentas pequeñas en cada decena rezamos: “Por su dolorosa Pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo ent...
Al final; después de las cinco decenas rezamos:  “Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal, ten misericordia de nosotros y...
Oración:  “Expiraste Jesús pero tu muerte hizo brotar un manantial de vida para las almas y el océano de tu Misericordia i...
Como jaculatorias finales rezamos tres veces:  "Oh sangre y agua que brotaste del Sacratísimo Corazón de mi Jesús como fue...
rezamos también tres veces: Sagrado Corazón de Jesús: en Vos Confío.
rezamos una vez:  Dulce Corazón de María: Sed la salvación del alma mía.
Y terminamos diciendo: JESÚS CONFÍO EN TI.
Novena a la divina misericordia sexto día

×