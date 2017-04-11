Novena a la Divina Misericordia del Diario de Santa Faustina Quinto día
DÍA QUINTO Por las almas de los herejes y cismáticos
Rezar el Credo, un Padre nuestro, un Ave María. Hoy, atráeme a LAS ALMAS DE LOS HEREJES Y CISMÁTICOS, y sumérgelas en el m...
Según regresan a la Iglesia, Mis llagas cicatrizan y de este modo alivian Mi Pasión.
También para aquellos que rasgaron la vestidura de Tu unidad Brota de Tu Corazón la fuente de piedad. La omnipotencia de T...
Oración: Jesús sumamente misericordioso, que eres la bondad misma, Tú no niegas la luz a quienes Te la piden. Acoge en la ...
no las dejes alejarse de la morada de Tu compasivísimo Corazón, sino haz que también ellas glorifiquen la generosidad de T...
Padre eterno, mira con misericordia a las almas de los herejes y de los cismáticos que han malgastado Tus bendiciones y ha...
No mires sus errores, sino el amor de Tu Hijo y Su amarga Pasión que sufrió por ellos ya que también ellos están acogidos ...
Valiéndose de un rosario, en las cuentas grandes antes de cada decena rezamos:  “Padre Eterno, te ofrezco: el Cuerpo, la S...
En las diez cuentas pequeñas en cada decena rezamos: “Por su dolorosa Pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo ent...
Al final; después de las cinco decenas rezamos:  “Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal, ten misericordia de nosotros y...
Oración:  “Expiraste Jesús pero tu muerte hizo brotar un manantial de vida para las almas y el océano de tu Misericordia i...
Como jaculatorias finales rezamos tres veces:  "Oh sangre y agua que brotaste del Sacratísimo Corazón de mi Jesús como fue...
rezamos también tres veces: Sagrado Corazón de Jesús: en Vos Confío.
rezamos una vez:  Dulce Corazón de María: Sed la salvación del alma mía.
Y terminamos diciendo: JESÚS CONFÍO EN TI.
Si deseas recibir mails, relacionados con la Iglesia: que contienen diapositivas, vida de Santos, Evangelio del Domingo, e...
Novena a la divina misericordia quinto día

