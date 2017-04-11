Novena a la divina misericordia primer día

Novena a la Divina Misericordia del Diario de Santa Faustina Primer día
LA DIVINA MISERICORDIA La Iglesia celebra el II Domingo de Pascua la Fiesta de la Divina Misericordia. La preparación de l...
La Devoción a la Divina Misericordia constituye un auténtico movimiento espiritual dentro de la Iglesia católica promovido...
S.Juan Pablo II escogió ese día para anunciar una sorpresa: «En todo el mundo, el II Domingo de Pascua recibirá el nombre ...
«Una invitación perenne para el mundo cristiano a afrontar, con confianza en la benevolencia divina, las dificultades y la...
Jesús le dijo a Santa Faustina: "Deseo que durante estos nueve días lleves a las almas a la Fuente de Mi misericordia, par...
"Cada día traerás a Mi corazón a un grupo de almas diferentes y las sumergirás en éste mar de Mi misericordia y a todas la...
Diversas anotaciones de Santa Faustina en torno a la Novena y a la Coronilla El Señor me dijo rezar esta coronilla durante...
"Para que cada alma exalte Mi Bondad. Deseo la confianza de Mis criaturas, invita a las almas a una gran confianza en Mi M...
Que no tema acercarse a Mí el alma débil, pecadora y aunque tuviera más pecados que granos de arena hay en la tierra, todo...
«...Reza incesantemente esta Coronilla que te he enseñado. Quienquiera que la rece recibirá gran Misericordia a la hora de...
«Deseo que el mundo entero conozca Mi Misericordia; deseo conceder gracias inimaginables a las almas que confían en Mi Mis...
«Hija Mía, anima a las almas a rezar la Coronilla que te he dado. A quienes recen esta Coronilla, Me complazco en darles l...
«Hija Mía, anima a las almas a rezar la Coronilla que te he dado. A quienes recen esta Coronilla, Me complazco en darles l...
«Cuando un alma vea y conozca la gravedad de sus pecados, cuando a los ojos de su alma se descubra todo el abismo de la mi...
«Hija Mía, anima a las almas a rezar la Coronilla que te he dado. A quienes recen esta Coronilla, Me complazco en darles l...
«Cuando un alma vea y conozca la gravedad de sus pecados, cuando a los ojos de su alma se descubra todo el abismo de la mi...
«Escribe: cuando recen esta Coronilla junto a los moribundos, Me pondré entre el Padre y el alma agonizante no como el Jue...
«Estas almas tienen prioridad en Mi Corazón compasivo, ellas tienen preferencia en Mi Misericordia. Proclama que ningún al...
DÍA PRIMERO Por todo el género humano, especialmente por los pecadores Hoy he iniciado la Novena a la Divina Misericordia....
“Jesús me ordena hacer una Novena antes de la Fiesta de la Misericordia y debo emplearla hoy por la conversión del mundo e...
Rezar el Credo, un Padre nuestro, un Ave María. Jesús dijo a Santa Faustina: “Hoy, tráeme a TODA LA HUMANIDAD Y ESPECIALME...
Oración: Jesús tan misericordioso, cuya naturaleza es la de tener compasión de nosotros y de perdonarnos, no mires nuestro...
Oh omnipotente de la Divina Misericordia, Salvación del hombre pecador, Tu eres la misericordia y un mar de compasión, Ayu...
Padre eterno, mira con misericordia a toda la humanidad, y especialmente a los pobres pecadores que están encerrados en el...
Valiéndose de un rosario, en las cuentas grandes antes de cada decena rezamos:  “Padre Eterno, te ofrezco: el Cuerpo, la S...
En las diez cuentas pequeñas en cada decena rezamos: “Por su dolorosa Pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo ent...
Oración:  “Expiraste Jesús pero tu muerte hizo brotar un manantial de vida para las almas y el océano de tu Misericordia i...
Como jaculatorias finales rezamos tres veces:  "Oh sangre y agua que brotaste del Sacratísimo Corazón de mi Jesús como fue...
rezamos una vez:  Dulce Corazón de María: Sed la salvación del alma mía. Y terminamos diciendo: JESÚS CONFÍO EN TI.
Si deseas recibir mails, relacionados con la Iglesia: que contienen diapositivas, vida de Santos, Evangelio del Domingo, e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Novena a la divina misericordia primer día

27 views

Published on

Primer día de la Novena por toda la humanidad, especialmente por todos los pecadores. Primer día de la novena inicia el viernes Santo.

Published in: Sports
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Novena a la divina misericordia primer día

  1. 1. Novena a la Divina Misericordia del Diario de Santa Faustina Primer día
  2. 2. LA DIVINA MISERICORDIA La Iglesia celebra el II Domingo de Pascua la Fiesta de la Divina Misericordia. La preparación de la fiesta se inicia el Viernes Santo con la Novena a la Divina Misericordia.
  3. 3. La Devoción a la Divina Misericordia constituye un auténtico movimiento espiritual dentro de la Iglesia católica promovido por Santa Faustina Kowalska, a quien Juan Pablo II canonizó el 30 de abril de 2000.
  4. 4. S.Juan Pablo II escogió ese día para anunciar una sorpresa: «En todo el mundo, el II Domingo de Pascua recibirá el nombre de Domingo de la Divina Misericordia».
  5. 5. «Una invitación perenne para el mundo cristiano a afrontar, con confianza en la benevolencia divina, las dificultades y las pruebas que esperan al genero humano en los años venideros».
  6. 6. Jesús le dijo a Santa Faustina: "Deseo que durante estos nueve días lleves a las almas a la Fuente de Mi misericordia, para que saquen fuerzas, alivio y toda gracia que necesiten para afrontar las dificultades de la vida y especialmente en la hora de la muerte."
  7. 7. "Cada día traerás a Mi corazón a un grupo de almas diferentes y las sumergirás en éste mar de Mi misericordia y a todas las almas Yo las introduciré en la casa de Mi Padre... Cada día pedirás a Mi Padre las gracias para estas almas por Mi amarga Pasión."
  8. 8. Diversas anotaciones de Santa Faustina en torno a la Novena y a la Coronilla El Señor me dijo rezar esta coronilla durante nueve días antes de la Fiesta de la Misericordia. Debe iniciarse el Viernes Santo. "Durante este novenario concederé a las almas toda clase de gracias". (Diario, 796)
  9. 9. "Para que cada alma exalte Mi Bondad. Deseo la confianza de Mis criaturas, invita a las almas a una gran confianza en Mi Misericordia insondable.”
  10. 10. Que no tema acercarse a Mí el alma débil, pecadora y aunque tuviera más pecados que granos de arena hay en la tierra, todo se hundiría en el abismo de Mi Misericordia". (Diario, 1059)
  11. 11. «...Reza incesantemente esta Coronilla que te he enseñado. Quienquiera que la rece recibirá gran Misericordia a la hora de la muerte. Los sacerdotes se la recomendarán a los pecadores como la ultima tabla de salvación. Hasta el pecador mas empedernido, si reza esta Coronilla una sola vez, recibirá la gracia de Mi Misericordia Infinita. »
  12. 12. «Deseo que el mundo entero conozca Mi Misericordia; deseo conceder gracias inimaginables a las almas que confían en Mi Misericordia.» (Diario, 687)
  13. 13. «Hija Mía, anima a las almas a rezar la Coronilla que te he dado. A quienes recen esta Coronilla, Me complazco en darles lo que Me pidan. Cuando la recen los pecadores empedernidos, colmaré sus almas de paz y la hora de su muerte será feliz. Escríbelo para las almas
  14. 14. «Hija Mía, anima a las almas a rezar la Coronilla que te he dado. A quienes recen esta Coronilla, Me complazco en darles lo que Me pidan. Cuando la recen los pecadores empedernidos, colmaré sus almas de paz y la hora de su muerte será feliz. Escríbelo para las almas
  15. 15. «Cuando un alma vea y conozca la gravedad de sus pecados, cuando a los ojos de su alma se descubra todo el abismo de la miseria en la que ha caído, no se desespere, sino que se arroje con confianza en brazos de Mi Misericordia, como un niño en brazos de su madre amadísima. »
  16. 16. «Hija Mía, anima a las almas a rezar la Coronilla que te he dado. A quienes recen esta Coronilla, Me complazco en darles lo que Me pidan. Cuando la recen los pecadores empedernidos, colmaré sus almas de paz y la hora de su muerte será feliz. Escríbelo para las almas
  17. 17. «Cuando un alma vea y conozca la gravedad de sus pecados, cuando a los ojos de su alma se descubra todo el abismo de la miseria en la que ha caído, no se desespere, sino que se arroje con confianza en brazos de Mi Misericordia, como un niño en brazos de su madre amadísima. »
  18. 18. «Escribe: cuando recen esta Coronilla junto a los moribundos, Me pondré entre el Padre y el alma agonizante no como el Juez justo sino como el Salvador Misericordioso.» (Diario, 1541)
  19. 19. «Estas almas tienen prioridad en Mi Corazón compasivo, ellas tienen preferencia en Mi Misericordia. Proclama que ningún alma que ha invocado Mi Misericordia ha quedado decepcionada ni ha sentido confusión. Me complazco particularmente en el alma que confía en Mi Bondad»
  20. 20. DÍA PRIMERO Por todo el género humano, especialmente por los pecadores Hoy he iniciado la Novena a la Divina Misericordia. Es decir, en espíritu me traslado delante de la imagen y rezo la coronilla que me enseñó el Señor.
  21. 21. “Jesús me ordena hacer una Novena antes de la Fiesta de la Misericordia y debo emplearla hoy por la conversión del mundo entero y para que se conozca la Divina Misericordia”.  Por todo el género humano, especialmente por los pecadores. 
  22. 22. Rezar el Credo, un Padre nuestro, un Ave María. Jesús dijo a Santa Faustina: “Hoy, tráeme a TODA LA HUMANIDAD Y ESPECIALMENTE A TODOS LOS PECADORES y sumérgelos en el mar de Mi misericordia. De esta forma me consolarás de la amarga tristeza en que me sume la pérdida de las almas”.
  23. 23. Oración: Jesús tan misericordioso, cuya naturaleza es la de tener compasión de nosotros y de perdonarnos, no mires nuestros pecados, sino la confianza que depositamos en Tu bondad infinita. Acógenos en la morada de Tu muy compasivo Corazón y nunca nos dejes salir de El. Te lo suplicamos por Tu amor que te une al Padre y al
  24. 24. Oh omnipotente de la Divina Misericordia, Salvación del hombre pecador, Tu eres la misericordia y un mar de compasión, Ayudas a quien Te ruega con humildad.
  25. 25. Padre eterno, mira con misericordia a toda la humanidad, y especialmente a los pobres pecadores que están encerrados en el Corazón de Jesús lleno de compasión, y por Su dolorosa Pasión muéstranos tu misericordia para que alabemos su omnipotencia por los siglos de los siglos. Amén.
  26. 26. Valiéndose de un rosario, en las cuentas grandes antes de cada decena rezamos:  “Padre Eterno, te ofrezco: el Cuerpo, la Sangre, el Alma y la Divinidad de tu Amadísimo Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo, en reparación de nuestros pecados y los pecados del mundo entero”.
  27. 27. En las diez cuentas pequeñas en cada decena rezamos: “Por su dolorosa Pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero”. Al final; después de las cinco decenas rezamos:  “Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero”. (tres veces)
  28. 28. Oración:  “Expiraste Jesús pero tu muerte hizo brotar un manantial de vida para las almas y el océano de tu Misericordia inundó todo el mundo". "Oh fuente de vida, he insondable Misericordia Divina, inunda el mundo entero derramando sobre nosotros hasta tu última
  29. 29. Como jaculatorias finales rezamos tres veces:  "Oh sangre y agua que brotaste del Sacratísimo Corazón de mi Jesús como fuente inagotable de misericordia: Confiamos en Ti". Rezamos tres veces: Sagrado Corazón de Jesús: en Vos Confío.
  30. 30. rezamos una vez:  Dulce Corazón de María: Sed la salvación del alma mía. Y terminamos diciendo: JESÚS CONFÍO EN TI.
  31. 31. Si deseas recibir mails, relacionados con la Iglesia: que contienen diapositivas, vida de Santos, Evangelio del Domingo, etc. Escribe a: unidosenelamorajesus@gmail.com, con el título suscripciones. Que Dios te llene de bendiciones. Y que permanezcamos unidos en el amor de Jesús.

×