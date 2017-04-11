Novena a la divina misericordia cuarto día

Novena a la Divina Misericordia del Diario de Santa Faustina Cuarto día
DÍA CUARTO Por los que no creen y todavía no conocen la Divina Misericordia.
Rezar el Credo, un Padre nuestro, un Ave María. Hoy, tráeme a LOS PAGANOS Y AQUELLOS QUE TODAVÍA NO ME CONOCEN. También pe...
Oración: Jesús compasivísimo, que eres la luz del mundo entero. Acoge en la morada de Tu piadosísimo Corazón a las almas d...
Que los rayos de Tu gracia las iluminen para que también ellas unidas a nosotros, ensalcen Tu Misericordia admirable y no ...
La luz de Tu amor Ilumine las tinieblas de las almas. Haz que estas almas Te conozcan, Y junto con nosotros glorifiquen Tu...
Padre eterno, mira con misericordia a las almas de los paganos y de los que todavía no Te conocen, pero que están encerrad...
Estas almas desconocen la gran felicidad que es amarte. Concédeles que también ellas ensalcen la generosidad de Tu miseric...
Valiéndose de un rosario, en las cuentas grandes antes de cada decena rezamos:  “Padre Eterno, te ofrezco: el Cuerpo, la S...
En las diez cuentas pequeñas en cada decena rezamos: “Por su dolorosa Pasión, ten misericordia de nosotros y del mundo ent...
Al final; después de las cinco decenas rezamos:  “Santo Dios, Santo Fuerte, Santo Inmortal, ten misericordia de nosotros y...
Oración:  “Expiraste Jesús pero tu muerte hizo brotar un manantial de vida para las almas y el océano de tu Misericordia i...
Como jaculatorias finales rezamos tres veces:  "Oh sangre y agua que brotaste del Sacratísimo Corazón de mi Jesús como fue...
rezamos también tres veces: Sagrado Corazón de Jesús: en Vos Confío.
rezamos una vez:  Dulce Corazón de María: Sed la salvación del alma mía.
Y terminamos diciendo: JESÚS CONFÍO EN TI.
Si deseas recibir mails, relacionados con la Iglesia: que contienen diapositivas, vida de Santos, Evangelio del Domingo, e...
×