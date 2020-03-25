IBM Skills - Practical & Digital Skills for the Future of Work

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
YourSecretSauce: digital literacy + practicalskills Melissa Sassi Chief Penguin IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator IBM Z Global...
Wherecanyoufindmeandmore contentafterthis? TwitterChat: March 25 11am – 12pm EST @mentorafrika #DigitalSkillsPenguin  Twi...
60%ofstudentsfeel unpreparedfortheircareers. & Youngwomenexperience moreself-doubtthanyoung men. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
So,what’stheanswer?! digitalskills(thewhat) & practicalexperience(thehow)! #DigitalSkillsPenguin
DigitalSkills The 1st ingredient to your secret sauce. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
What’s the problem?  Tech is moving too fast  Shortage of CS teachers  49% of the world is offline  300M people only h...
Test your DigitalLiteracyScore http://ibm.biz/skill-test Mine is 88% #DigitalSkillsPenguin
What do we mean by Digital Skills? Why does this even matter? How can you apply this in everyday life? 1. Identity 1.Citiz...
PracticalSkills The 2nd ingredient to your secret sauce. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
But…How?! #DigitalSkillsPenguin
Step1: Participate >> Hackathons & CodingCamps You don’t have to be a dev. Find your passion. Practice with your friends. ...
Skills to Practice:  Interpersonal skills  Network  Influence others  Manage time  Prioritize tasks  Demonstrate res...
What’s Your Passion? Want to learn more? Read more about the UN Sustainable Development goals. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
My Passion is Digital Inclusion!  We measure IQ  We measure EQ Why not measure DQ? Want to learn more about digital inte...
Step 2: Take on Short-Term Internships or a Coop Check out your fav employers’ career pages. Research who has your dream j...
Step 3: Volunteer with Nonprofits or Startups Check out Moving Worlds fellowships Learn via IBM SkillsBuild Search for Ope...
Step 4: Join an Apprenticeship Program Check out IBM Z Bees Don’t forget: the internet is your friend! #DigitalSkillsPengu...
Where do I play? Student Hub – https://ibm.biz/studenthub Purpose – https://ibm/biz/purpose CEO’ing – www.mentornations.or...
Don’t forget virtual events Consider joining IEEE Step 5: Be the Chair #DigitalSkillsPenguin
Step 6: Join Meetups or Workshops Check out Meetup Create your own workshop Don’t forget virtual options #DigitalSkillsPen...
Step 7: Build your Personal Brand Be present: online & offline Be inclusive Want to build your personal brand? Check out t...
Step 8: #DoTheThing #DigitalSkillsPenguin
#DigitalSkillsPenguin
#DigitalSkillsPenguin Let’s Connect! Twitter Chat: March 25 11am – 12pm EST @mentorafrika #DigitalSkillsPenguin IBM ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

IBM Skills - Practical & Digital Skills for the Future of Work

60 views

Published on

How can you gain digital and practical skills to prepare you for the future of work?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

IBM Skills - Practical & Digital Skills for the Future of Work

  1. 1. YourSecretSauce: digital literacy + practicalskills Melissa Sassi Chief Penguin IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator IBM Z Global Student Hub @mentorafrika March 2020 #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  2. 2. Wherecanyoufindmeandmore contentafterthis? TwitterChat: March 25 11am – 12pm EST @mentorafrika #DigitalSkillsPenguin  Twitter Chat  What’s aTwitter Chat?  A public conversation around a unique hashtag.  We will use #DigitalSkillsPenguin  We will answer ~3 questions from the WebEx chat in this webinar  All other answers will be shared via theTwitter Chat  See ya on March 25th!  Want a copy of the deck?  Attend theTwitter chat for a link .  IBM Z Global Student Hub  https://ibm.biz/studenthub
  3. 3. 60%ofstudentsfeel unpreparedfortheircareers. & Youngwomenexperience moreself-doubtthanyoung men. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  4. 4. So,what’stheanswer?! digitalskills(thewhat) & practicalexperience(thehow)! #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  5. 5. DigitalSkills The 1st ingredient to your secret sauce. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  6. 6. What’s the problem?  Tech is moving too fast  Shortage of CS teachers  49% of the world is offline  300M people only have 2G #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  7. 7. Test your DigitalLiteracyScore http://ibm.biz/skill-test Mine is 88% #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  8. 8. What do we mean by Digital Skills? Why does this even matter? How can you apply this in everyday life? 1. Identity 1.Citizen Identity 2.Co-Creator Identity 3.Changemaker Identity 2. Use 1.Balanced Usage 2.Healthy Usage 3.Civic Usage 3. Safety 1.Behavioral Risk 2.Content Risk 3.Commercial Community Risk 4. Security 1.Personal Cyber-Security 2.Network Security 3.Organizational Cyber-Security 5. Emotional Intelligence 1.Empathy 2.Self-Awareness and Management 3.Relationship Management 6. Communication 1.Footprint Management 2.Online Communication and Collaboration 3.Public and Mass Communication 7. Literacy 1.Media and Information Literacy 2.Content Creation and Computational Literacy 3.Data and AI Literacy 8. Rights 1.Privacy 2.IP 3.Participatory Rights 9. Life Skills 1.Financial Literacy 2.Entrepreneurship 3.Personal Branding Adapted from Coalition for Digital Intelligence & the DQ Institute #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  9. 9. PracticalSkills The 2nd ingredient to your secret sauce. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  10. 10. But…How?! #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  11. 11. Step1: Participate >> Hackathons & CodingCamps You don’t have to be a dev. Find your passion. Practice with your friends. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  12. 12. Skills to Practice:  Interpersonal skills  Network  Influence others  Manage time  Prioritize tasks  Demonstrate results  Collaborate with others  Learn design thinking  Work in an agile fashion  Solve complex problems  Build cool tech Remember >>> You DO NOT have to be a dev to participate in a hackathon! #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  13. 13. What’s Your Passion? Want to learn more? Read more about the UN Sustainable Development goals. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  14. 14. My Passion is Digital Inclusion!  We measure IQ  We measure EQ Why not measure DQ? Want to learn more about digital intelligence?Check out the Coalition for Digital Intelligence. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  15. 15. Step 2: Take on Short-Term Internships or a Coop Check out your fav employers’ career pages. Research who has your dream job(s)? Create an internship!
  16. 16. Step 3: Volunteer with Nonprofits or Startups Check out Moving Worlds fellowships Learn via IBM SkillsBuild Search for Open P-Tech Don’t forget your passions! #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  17. 17. Step 4: Join an Apprenticeship Program Check out IBM Z Bees Don’t forget: the internet is your friend! #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  18. 18. Where do I play? Student Hub – https://ibm.biz/studenthub Purpose – https://ibm/biz/purpose CEO’ing – www.mentornations.org IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator – https://ibmz.biz/classof2020 Digital Skills – http://ibm.biz/digitalintelligence Call for Code – https://ibmdeveloper.com/callforcode Imposter Syndrome – https://ibm.biz/impostersyndrome Digital Skills – www.coalitionfordigitalintelligence.org Broadband Policy Reform – www.broadbandpolicy.org Out of School Youth in Pakistan – www.takmil.org Female Empowerment in Afghanistan – www.techwomen.asia #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  19. 19. Don’t forget virtual events Consider joining IEEE Step 5: Be the Chair #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  20. 20. Step 6: Join Meetups or Workshops Check out Meetup Create your own workshop Don’t forget virtual options #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  21. 21. Step 7: Build your Personal Brand Be present: online & offline Be inclusive Want to build your personal brand? Check out the link at the end of my Purpose blog for a PPT to get you started. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  22. 22. Step 8: #DoTheThing #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  23. 23. #DigitalSkillsPenguin
  24. 24. #DigitalSkillsPenguin Let’s Connect! Twitter Chat: March 25 11am – 12pm EST @mentorafrika #DigitalSkillsPenguin IBM Z Global Student Hub: https://ibm.biz/studenthub

×