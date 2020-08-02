Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disediakan oleh, Kumpulan Mathgicians IPG Kampus Pendidikan Teknik
Kami telah mengumpulkan maklumat melalui pemerhatian, ujian pra, dan soal selidik tentang kefahaman murid tentang topik uk...
1. PEMERHATIAN Kami meminta kebenaran guru Matemtik, Puan Pung agar kami dapat memasuki kelas beliau untuk menjalankan pem...
2. UJIAN PRA Semasa PBS, kami telah memberi murid Tahun 3 membuat satu ujian Pra seperti gambar rajah 3. Ujian Pra tersebu...
3. SOAL SELIDIK Sebelum menggunakan resos Paint Roller, kami telah menjalankan soal selidik yang secara spontan dan rawak ...
ANALISIS PEMERHATIAN Melalui pemerhatian kami dalam kelas Matematik, guru Matematik mengajar dengan menggunakan kaedah cha...
ANALISIS UJIAN PRA Melalui ujian Pra, kami mendapati banyak murid melakukan kesilapan yang sama. Salah satu kesilapan iala...
No. Item Skor ( /10) Markah % Gred Peserta Kajian 1 2 3 4 5 1. CHAN SOON KIT 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 2. CHIANG JIA MING 1 1 1 1...
Berdasarkan Jadual 1.0 di atas, kami telah mengumpulkan skor-skor ke dalam Jadual 2.0 di bawah, skor maksimum yang diperol...
Kami menghasilkan satu graf histogram seperti Rajah 1 menjelaskan lagi skor peserta kajian dalam ujian pra. Berdasarkan an...
ANALISIS SOAL SELIDIK Melalui soal selidik kami yang secara spontan dan rawak, kami mendapati kelemahan kaedah guru mengaj...
Selepas Mengguna Projek Paint Roller Kami juga telah mengumpulkan maklumat melalui pemerhatian, ujian pos, dan soal selidi...
ANALISIS PEMERHATIAN Melalui pemerhatian kami terhadap tindak balas murid, kami juga mendapati murid-murid lebih mudah men...
ANALISIS UJIAN PASCA Selepas penggunaan resos tersebut, kami memberikan murid-murid satu ujian pasca. Kami mendapati keput...
No. Item Skor ( /10) Markah % Gred Peserta Kajian 1 2 3 4 5 1. CHAN SOON KIT 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 2. CHIANG JIA MING 1 1 1 1...
Berdasarkan Jadual 3.0 di atas, kami telah mengumpulkan skor-skor ke dalam Jadual 4.0 di bawah, menunjukkan dengan lebih j...
Kami menghasilkan satu graf histogram seperti Rajah 2 menjelaskan lagi skor murid dalam ujian pasca. Berdasarkan analisis ...
ANALISIS SOAL SELIDIK Kami juga menyediakan satu soal selidik kepada murid-murid 3M untuk menjawab selepas menggunakan res...
Melalui soal selidik, kami mengumpulkan semua keputusan dalam Jadual 5.0 Bil Soalan Ya Tidak 1. Saya berasa topik pendarab...
Secara keseluruhannya daripada hasil analisis jadual di atas telah membuktikan bahawa penggunaan resos yang dibina oleh sa...
Bukti-bukti Keberkesanan Projek Paint Roller Untuk Tajuk Ukuran Panjang Tahun 3
Bukti-bukti Keberkesanan Projek Paint Roller Untuk Tajuk Ukuran Panjang Tahun 3
  1. 1. Disediakan oleh, Kumpulan Mathgicians IPG Kampus Pendidikan Teknik
  2. 2. Kami telah mengumpulkan maklumat melalui pemerhatian, ujian pra, dan soal selidik tentang kefahaman murid tentang topik ukuran panjang. KUMPULAN SASARAN Pelajar 3M Lelaki: 16 orang Perempuan: 13 orang Jumlah Pelajar: 29 orang
  3. 3. 1. PEMERHATIAN Kami meminta kebenaran guru Matemtik, Puan Pung agar kami dapat memasuki kelas beliau untuk menjalankan pemerhatian pengajaran dan pembelajaran topik ukuran panjang seperti yang dilampirkan di bawah gambar rajah 1. Selain itu, kami telah mengunjungi bilik Matematik sekolah tersebut seperti yang dilampirkan di bawah gambar rajah 2. Gambar rajah 1: guru Matematik sedang mengajar topik ukuran panjang Gambar rajah 2: Bilik Matematik sekolah yang kurang bahan bantu mengajar
  4. 4. 2. UJIAN PRA Semasa PBS, kami telah memberi murid Tahun 3 membuat satu ujian Pra seperti gambar rajah 3. Ujian Pra tersebut adalah untuk mengesan sejauh mana kefahaman dan ingatan murid mengenai topik ukuran panjang Gambar rajah 3: murid-murid sedang menjalankan Ujian Pra
  5. 5. 3. SOAL SELIDIK Sebelum menggunakan resos Paint Roller, kami telah menjalankan soal selidik yang secara spontan dan rawak di depan kelas. Kami menyoal murid dan mendapat respon mereka seperti yang berikut: Guru : Adakah anda berasa operasi darab untuk ukuran panjang sukar? Murid : Ya! Guru : Mengapakah anda berasa operasi darab untuk ukuran panjang sukar? Murid : Kami tidak dapat berimaginasikan dan tak ada gambaran. Guru : Guru Matematik anda biasanya bagaimana mengajar kamu semua? Murid : Menghafal dan buat banyak latihan. Kami kurang mahir dalam menghafal.
  6. 6. ANALISIS PEMERHATIAN Melalui pemerhatian kami dalam kelas Matematik, guru Matematik mengajar dengan menggunakan kaedah chalk and talk dan semua murid amat keliru semasa guru mengajar. Selain itu, kami juga mendapati bilik Matematik tidak mempunyai bahan bantu mengajar yang sesuai untuk mengajar murid mengukur dan mengira pendaraban ukuran panjang.
  7. 7. ANALISIS UJIAN PRA Melalui ujian Pra, kami mendapati banyak murid melakukan kesilapan yang sama. Salah satu kesilapan ialah salah konsep murid terhadap operasi darab ukuran panjang adalah keliru dengan operasi tambah dengan operasi darab seperti ditunjukkan di gambar rajah 4 dan tidak dapat menghafal sifir dengan cekap seperti ditunjukkan di gambar rajah 5. Gambar rajah 4: Murid yang keliru dengan operasi tambah dengan operasi darab Gambar rajah 5: Murid yang tidak dapat menghafal sifir dengan cekap
  8. 8. No. Item Skor ( /10) Markah % Gred Peserta Kajian 1 2 3 4 5 1. CHAN SOON KIT 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 2. CHIANG JIA MING 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 3. CHIN SIANG EN 0 0 0 1 0 2 20 F 4. CHIN ZHI SHENG 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 F 5. CHIO CI LING 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 6. CHOI MING HONG 0 0 0 1 1 4 40 D 7. CHOO YOONG QI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 8. CHOR ZHENG WEN 1 0 0 1 1 6 60 C 9. HING ZHE XIANG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 10. HOOI CHUN KEI 0 0 0 1 0 2 20 F 11. KEK YUN SHEN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 12. KEN LIM WEI KANG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 13. LAW JING LIANG 0 0 0 1 1 4 40 D 14. LENG YANN KEI 1 0 0 1 0 4 40 D 15. LIM BOON ZHI 1 0 0 1 1 6 60 C 16. LIM ZI SHIN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 17. NG XIN YI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 18. ONG JIA YI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 19. ONG XIN MIN 1 0 1 1 1 8 80 B 20. QUAH JIA XIN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 21. QUAH JIAN BIN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 22. SEOR JIAN FENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 23. TAN GUANSON 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 24. TAN KAI LENG 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 F 25. TANG JING JIAN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 26. TANG LI YAN 1 1 1 0 1 8 80 B 27. THIBAH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F 28. TIN JIAN SHEN 1 0 0 1 1 6 60 C 29. YAN ZI XUAN 1 0 0 1 1 6 60 C Jadual 1.0: Skor murid Kami telah berkumpul semua jawapan dan markah ujian Pra murid dalam satu jadual di bawah dengan murid yang dapat jawapan betul soalan tersebut mewakili 1 manakala jawapan salah soalan tersebut mewakili 0.
  9. 9. Berdasarkan Jadual 1.0 di atas, kami telah mengumpulkan skor-skor ke dalam Jadual 2.0 di bawah, skor maksimum yang diperoleh oleh peserta kajian yang dipilih ialah sepuluh atau 100%. Skor ini dicapai oleh 5 orang murid. Terdapat 2 orang murid yang mendapatkan lapan atau 80% dari keseluruhan markah manakala mempunyai 4 orang murid mendapat enam atau 60% dari keseluruhan markah. 3 orang murid mendapat empat atau 40% dari keseluruhan markah. 15 orang murid mendapat 20% atau 0% dari keseluruhan markah iaitu skor yang paling lemah. NO. Markah% Gred Jumlah Murid 1. 0-20 F 15 2. 30-40 D 3 3. 50-60 C 4 4. 70-80 B 2 5. 90-100 A 5 Jadual 2.0: Jumlah murid mengikut Gred
  10. 10. Kami menghasilkan satu graf histogram seperti Rajah 1 menjelaskan lagi skor peserta kajian dalam ujian pra. Berdasarkan analisis ini, ianya jelas menunjukkan bahawa murid-murid sememangnya lemah di dalam topik operasi darab ukuran panjang. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 0-20 30-40 50-60 70-80 90-100 JumlahMurid Markah % Rajah 1: Graf skor pencapaian murid untuk ujian pra
  11. 11. ANALISIS SOAL SELIDIK Melalui soal selidik kami yang secara spontan dan rawak, kami mendapati kelemahan kaedah guru mengajar topik operasi darab ukuran panjang dan keperluan murid untuk belajar adalah bahan bantu mengajar yang dapat memberi murid gambaran yang besar dan jelas untuk mengukuhkan kefahaman murid-murid.
  12. 12. Selepas Mengguna Projek Paint Roller Kami juga telah mengumpulkan maklumat melalui pemerhatian, ujian pos, dan soal selidik kepada kumpulan sasaran yang sama tentang kefahaman murid tentang topik ukuran panjang. Gambar rajah7: Murid sedang mengunakan paint roller untuk membuat surihan Gambar rajah8: Murid yang mengulung sekeliling kertas mahjong
  13. 13. ANALISIS PEMERHATIAN Melalui pemerhatian kami terhadap tindak balas murid, kami juga mendapati murid-murid lebih mudah menerima sesuatu maklumat melalui teknik gambar rajah. Pemerhatian ini dapat dibuktikan dengan penggunaan resos kami. Melalui penggunaan resos ini, murid-murid dapat memahami konsep darab ukuran panjang kerana mempunyai bantuan gambar rajah.
  14. 14. ANALISIS UJIAN PASCA Selepas penggunaan resos tersebut, kami memberikan murid-murid satu ujian pasca. Kami mendapati keputusan murid meningkatkan dan tenik menjawab murid juga ditukarkan serta memasuki unsur cara mendapatkan jawapan menggunakan resos Paint Roller seperti ditunjukkan di gambar rajah 11. Gambar rajah 11: Contoh jawapan murid menggunakan unsur cara mendapatkan jawapan menggunakan resos Paint Roller.
  15. 15. No. Item Skor ( /10) Markah % Gred Peserta Kajian 1 2 3 4 5 1. CHAN SOON KIT 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 2. CHIANG JIA MING 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 3. CHIN SIANG EN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 4. CHIN ZHI SHENG 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 5. CHIO CI LING 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 6. CHOI MING HONG 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 7. CHOO YOONG QI 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 8. CHOR ZHENG WEN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 9. HING ZHE XIANG 1 1 0 1 1 8 80 B 10. HOOI CHUN KEI 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 11. KEK YUN SHEN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 12. KEN LIM WEI KANG 1 1 0 1 1 8 80 B 13. LAW JING LIANG 1 1 0 1 1 8 80 B 14. LENG YANN KEI 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 15. LIM BOON ZHI 1 1 1 0 1 8 80 B 16. LIM ZI SHIN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 17. NG XIN YI 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 18. ONG JIA YI 1 1 0 1 1 8 80 B 19. ONG XIN MIN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 20. QUAH JIA XIN 1 1 1 0 1 8 80 B 21. QUAH JIAN BIN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 22. SEOR JIAN FENG 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 23. TAN GUANSON 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 24. TAN KAI LENG 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 25. TANG JING JIAN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 26. TANG LI YAN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 27. THIBAH 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 28. TIN JIAN SHEN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A 29. YAN ZI XUAN 1 1 1 1 1 10 100 A Kami telah berkumpul semua jawapan dan markah ujian Pasca murid dalam satu jadual di bawah dengan murid yang dapat jawapan betul soalan tersebut mewakili 1 manakala jawapan salah soalan tersebut mewakili 0.
  16. 16. Berdasarkan Jadual 3.0 di atas, kami telah mengumpulkan skor-skor ke dalam Jadual 4.0 di bawah, menunjukkan dengan lebih jelas tentang skor pencapaian murid dalam ujian pasca. Terdapat 23 orang murid mendapat skor 100% dan hanya 6 orang murid mendapat skor 80% daripada keseluruhan markah. NO. Markah% Gred Jumlah Murid 1. 0-20 F 0 2. 30-40 D 0 3. 50-60 C 0 4. 70-80 B 6 5. 90-100 A 23 Jadual 4.0: Jumlah murid mengikut Gred
  17. 17. Kami menghasilkan satu graf histogram seperti Rajah 2 menjelaskan lagi skor murid dalam ujian pasca. Berdasarkan analisis ini, ianya jelas menunjukkan bahawa keputusan murid-murid meningkat dan murid-murid telah menguasai topik operasi darab ukuran panjang. 0 5 10 15 20 25 0-20 30-40 50-60 70-80 90-100 JumlahMurid Markah % Rajah 2: Graf skor pencapaian murid untuk ujian post
  18. 18. ANALISIS SOAL SELIDIK Kami juga menyediakan satu soal selidik kepada murid-murid 3M untuk menjawab selepas menggunakan resos paint roller seperti dilampirkan Lampiran 4. Murid menjawabkan soal selidik yang saya sediakan dengan teliti seperti gambar rajah 6 di bawah. Gambar rajah 6 : Murid sedang membuat soal selidik selepas menggunakan resos paint roller
  19. 19. Melalui soal selidik, kami mengumpulkan semua keputusan dalam Jadual 5.0 Bil Soalan Ya Tidak 1. Saya berasa topik pendaraban ukuran panjang amat sukar. 我觉得长度的乘法很难。 100% 0% 2. Saya suka menggunakan resos ini untuk belajar. 我喜欢用这个教材来上课。 100% 0% 3. Saya lebih memahami topik pendaraban ukuran panjang dengan menggunakan resos ini. 我更加了解长度的乘法透过这个教材。 100% 0% 4. Saya berasa resos ini amat berfungsi untuk belajar topik pendaraban ukuran panjang. 我觉得这个教材很有用处来学习长度的乘法 100% 0% 5. Dengan menggunakan resos ini, saya tidak rasa bosan dalam kelas. 透过这个教材，我不再觉得上课很闷。 100% 0% 6. Resos ini memberikan image yang besar kepada saya untuk belajar pendaraban ukuran panjang. 透过这个教材, 我可以看到长度乘法的图像。 100% 0% 7. Resos ini amat mudah digunakan. 这个教材很方便。 100% 0% 8. Saya boleh menggunakan resos ini berulang-ulang tanpa masalah. 我可以重复使用这个教材无数次。 80% 20% Jadual 5.0: Keputusan Soal Selidik
  20. 20. Secara keseluruhannya daripada hasil analisis jadual di atas telah membuktikan bahawa penggunaan resos yang dibina oleh saya dapat membantu murid-murid untuk memahami operasi darab ukuran panjang. Mereka juga berasa seronok untuk menggunakan resos dalam proses pengajaran dan pembelajaran. Dalam item ke-2 dan ke-6 telah menunjukkan semua murid berpendapat bahawa resos yang digunakan sangat menarik dan berkesan terhadap pembelajaran mereka. Ini bermaksud mereka dapat memahami operasi darab ukuran panjang melalui resos yang dibina.

×