Hpai class 24 - emotion iv -051320

CIIC 5995-100 / ICOM 5995-100 Human Perspective in Artificial Intelligence (HPAI) Professor José Meléndez, PhD “To underst...
Today • Emotions IV ScanQR Code to Verify your Class Attendance https://forms.gle/newZj7do8D6KVPwz8 https://forms.gle/newZ...
Report • Project Report & Software • “Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias” • Subject to Due Dates Vote • Due Friday Ma...
Required Reading – Keep up the Pace • Influence Tactics by Dr. George Simon Jr. (on Moodle) • Excerpt of Chapter 6 of Char...
Next Up • Emotions • A Traditional View • In Decision Research • In Artificial Intelligence Systems
Science of Emotion – Traditional View • Emotions characterized by attributes: • Something that “happens to” you • “Flavors...
Emotion “Classification” – Traditional View • Basic/Discrete • Anger, Disgust, Fear, Happiness, Anger and Disgust • Plus m...
Affective Circumplex How Emotions are Made, Figure 4-5
Affective Circumplex • Flawed model of limited utility for Emotion Implementation • Transforms diverse subjective concepts...
Emotion “Elicitation” • Handbook of Emotion Elicitation and Assessment • Tools & Methods to Elicit emotions • Film clips (...
Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-rep...
Example: DEAP Data Set - Summary • The DEAP dataset consists of two parts: • The ratings from an online self-assessment wh...
Example: DEAP Data Set - Files https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
DEAP Data Set – Online Ratings https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
DEAP Data Set – Elicitation Videos https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
DEAP Data Set – Participant Ratings https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
DEAP Data Set - Questionnaire https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
Example: DEAP Data Set – File Details https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Joseph_Erlichman/publication/230864997/figure/f...
Example: DEAP Data Set – Data/Videos https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
Next Up • Emotions in Decision Research • Emotions for Artificial Intelligence Systems
Emotions – Decision Research https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/jenniferlerner/files/emotion-and-decision-making.pdf?m=1450...
Emotions – Decision Research Themes • Globalization of communications • Variances more important when not “local” • More r...
Emotions – Decision Research Themes https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/jenniferlerner/files/emotion-and-decision-making.pdf...
Emotions – Decision Research Themes https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/jenniferlerner/files/emotion-and-decision-making.pdf...
How to Reduce Unwanted Effects of Emotion “Urges” to Eat • Carry a bottle of water around – use as urge “anti- dote” • Thi...
How to Reduce Unwanted Effects of Emotion “Urges” to sleep in • A quick 10 push-ups – blood/oxygen activity • More alarms ...
Next Up • Emotions for Artificial Intelligence Systems
  1. 1. CIIC 5995-100 / ICOM 5995-100 Human Perspective in Artificial Intelligence (HPAI) Professor José Meléndez, PhD “To understand the basic emotional operating systems of the brain, we have to begin relating incomplete sets of neurological facts to poorly understood psychological phenomena that emerge from many interacting brain activities.” - Jaak Panksepp (1942-2017)
  2. 2. Today • Emotions IV ScanQR Code to Verify your Class Attendance https://forms.gle/newZj7do8D6KVPwz8 https://forms.gle/newZj7do8D6KVPwz8
  3. 3. Report • Project Report & Software • “Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias” • Subject to Due Dates Vote • Due Friday May 15, 2020 by 11:59PM
  4. 4. Required Reading – Keep up the Pace • Influence Tactics by Dr. George Simon Jr. (on Moodle) • Excerpt of Chapter 6 of Character Disturbance: The Phenomenon of Our Age • The kinds of things we want AI to help us with. • How Emotions are Made: The Secret Life of the Brain • Chapter 6: How the Brain Makes Emotions • Chapter 7: Emotions as Social Reality • Chapter 8: A New View of Human Nature • Chapter 9: Mastering Your Emotions • Chapter 13: From Brain to Mind: The New Frontier • The brain integrates, “so much information from multiple sources so efficiently that it can support consciousness.”
  5. 5. Next Up • Emotions • A Traditional View • In Decision Research • In Artificial Intelligence Systems
  6. 6. Science of Emotion – Traditional View • Emotions characterized by attributes: • Something that “happens to” you • “Flavors”: Positive, Negative, Neutral • Eliciting or intentional object (aboutness) • Enable pursuit of goals (serve function) • Inhibit pursuit of goals • Multi-component response • Subjective (what it feels like) • Body aspects (physiological including brain) • Outward display of behavior
  7. 7. Emotion “Classification” – Traditional View • Basic/Discrete • Anger, Disgust, Fear, Happiness, Anger and Disgust • Plus more “complex” emotion concept words • Affective Circumplex • Two Dimensional “State” (static - not time dependent) • Valence (pleasant/unpleasant) • Arousal (agitation/calmness) • Primary classification systems limited to discrete or steady-state responses. • Akin to classifying your thoughts • “Classification” of emotion is square peg in round hole
  8. 8. Affective Circumplex How Emotions are Made, Figure 4-5
  9. 9. Affective Circumplex • Flawed model of limited utility for Emotion Implementation • Transforms diverse subjective concepts into subjective and arbitrary dimensions (recall Feldman’s tribal studies) • Requires to label emotions as good (pleasant) or bad (unpleasant) • Does not capture emotional space as continuous • Creates false non-subjective, quantitative sense • ”Low Arousal” is arbitrarily large negative quantity and not approximately zero!! How Emotions are Made, Figure 4-5
  10. 10. Emotion “Elicitation” • Handbook of Emotion Elicitation and Assessment • Tools & Methods to Elicit emotions • Film clips (audio & visual) – reactivity, regulation, understanding • Static photos (visual) – Arousal and Valence “standard” levels • “Relived Emotions” – semi-structured of influence • Autobiographical • Shared memories (e.g. 9/11) • Dyadic Interaction (“live”) – how you feel
  11. 11. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  12. 12. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  13. 13. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  14. 14. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  15. 15. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  16. 16. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  17. 17. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  18. 18. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  19. 19. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  20. 20. Example: Elicitation – Static Photos https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-sample-of-standardized-images-classified-as-representing-each-basic-emotion-within-the_fig2_280312285
  21. 21. Example: DEAP Data Set - Summary • The DEAP dataset consists of two parts: • The ratings from an online self-assessment where 120 one-minute extracts of music videos were each rated by 14-16 volunteers based on arousal, valence and dominance. • The participant ratings, physiological recordings and face video of an experiment where 32 volunteers watched a subset of 40 of the above music videos. EEG and physiological signals were recorded and each participant also rated the videos as above. For 22 participants frontal face video was also recorded. https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  22. 22. Example: DEAP Data Set - Files https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  23. 23. DEAP Data Set – Online Ratings https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  24. 24. DEAP Data Set – Elicitation Videos https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  25. 25. DEAP Data Set – Participant Ratings https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  26. 26. DEAP Data Set - Questionnaire https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  27. 27. Example: DEAP Data Set - Files https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  28. 28. Example: DEAP Data Set – File Details https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Joseph_Erlichman/publication/230864997/figure/fig34/AS:341917163376655@1458530812418/Surface-map-of-EEG-electrode-locations.png
  29. 29. Example: DEAP Data Set - Files https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  30. 30. Example: DEAP Data Set - Files https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  31. 31. Example: DEAP Data Set – Data/Videos https://www.eecs.qmul.ac.uk/mmv/datasets/deap/readme.html
  32. 32. Next Up • Emotions in Decision Research • Emotions for Artificial Intelligence Systems
  33. 33. Emotions – Decision Research https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/jenniferlerner/files/emotion-and-decision-making.pdf?m=1450899163
  34. 34. Emotions – Decision Research Themes • Globalization of communications • Variances more important when not “local” • More regular international / inter-cultural interactions • Previously more structured / business communications • Emotional influence in decision making • Generational changes • Increasing individuality in business and work
  35. 35. Emotions – Decision Research Themes https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/jenniferlerner/files/emotion-and-decision-making.pdf?m=1450899163 • Integral Emotions Influence Decision Making • A Beneficial Guide • Bias • Incidental Emotions Influence Decision Making • Unrelated Bias • Moderating Factors • Valence is Only One of Many Dimensions • Differences of Emotions of Same Valence • Appraisal Tendencies (Implicit Goals) • Emotions Shape Decisions via Content of Thought
  36. 36. Emotions – Decision Research Themes https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/jenniferlerner/files/emotion-and-decision-making.pdf?m=1450899163 • Emotions Shape Decisions via Depth of Thought • Systematic vs Automatic Processing • Role of Certainty • Emotions Shape Decisions via Goal Activation • Action Tendencies • Motivations • Emotions Influence Interpersonal Decisions • Navigation of Social Decisions • Emotional Communication and Expectation • How to Reduce Unwanted Effects of Emotion • Time Delay • Suppression • Reappraisal • “Dual-Emotion Solution”
  37. 37. How to Reduce Unwanted Effects of Emotion “Urges” to Eat • Carry a bottle of water around – use as urge “anti- dote” • Thinking about benefits of not eating it • Deferring as reward
  38. 38. How to Reduce Unwanted Effects of Emotion “Urges” to sleep in • A quick 10 push-ups – blood/oxygen activity • More alarms • Alarm off with puzzle – thinking activity
  39. 39. Next Up • Emotions for Artificial Intelligence Systems

