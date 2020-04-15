Hpai class 17 - language - 041420

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIIC 5995-100 / ICOM 5995-100 Human Perspective in Artificial Intelligence (HPAI) Professor José Meléndez, PhD “We find it...
Next Up • Language
Required Reading – More Pages An electronic version of the book is available online at: http://www.acad.bg/ebook/ml/Societ...
Exam, Report, and Homework • Homework #7 (online and available on Moodle) • Due on Monday, April 20, 2020, as previously s...
Next Up • Language • Early Language Development (Video) • Building Blocks of Language • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
What is a language? Class Chat Discussion
What are languages used for? Class Chat Discussion
Language - Definition https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language
What are languages used for? • Inter Human Communication • Intra Human Communication (Self Communication) • Thinking • Rem...
Common Forms of Communication Verbal – written or oral language • Lectures • Conversations or Dialog • Emails or Chats • S...
Communications Media • Sounds • Heard: Ears • Generated: Mouth, humming, taps • Light • Read: Sight • Modulate: Lips, Sign...
The Society of Mind, Marvin Minsky, p. 59. (Adapted) Our Native Language – Into the A-Brain Español Mini Modules
Next Up • Early Language Development (Video) • Building Blocks of Language • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
Stages of Speech & Language Development • 0.5 – 0.75 years • 1.0 – 1.25 years • 1.5 – 2.0 years • 3 years • 4 years • 5 ye...
0.5 – 0.75 Years • Baby begins making “sounds” • Babbling (balbuceos): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02RSB8UpiCY • dada,...
1.0 – 1.25 Years • Baby says first real word • Vocabulary grows to > X words (10) • Plays “peek-a-boo” • Understands simpl...
1.5 – 2.0 Years • Spoken vocabulary grows quickly • Two-word combinations • Using words during pretend play • Producing qu...
3 Years • Play acting – every day routines • How & why questions • Interacting with other children https://www.youtube.com...
4 Years • More complex sentences • Understanding complex instructions • Combining 4 words and more https://www.youtube.com...
5 Years • Can say > MM words (2,000) • Speaking first & last names • Understands > !X words (10,000) https://www.youtube.c...
Next Up • Building Blocks of Language • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
Building Blocks of Written Language https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Letters • Marks
Building Blocks of Written Language https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Letters • Marks • !
Building Blocks of Written Language https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Letters • Marks • Emoticons • GI...
Infinite Monkey Theorem https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Given enough time, monkeys hitting keys at r...
Language is Recursive Era una tarde ventosa y lluviosa cuando se fue la luz. Le pedimos a un amigo que nos contara una his...
Language is Recursive
Next Up • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
Human Language is Ambiguous One morning I saw an elephant in my pajamas.
Human Language is Ambiguous One morning I saw an elephant in my pajamas. How he got into my pajamas. I'll never know.
Human language can be confusing http://mentalfloss.com/article/49238/7-sentences-sound-crazy-are-still-grammatical The mou...
Characteristics of Computer Languages Class Discussion
Next Up • Word Association
Word Association • Association is one of the basic mechanisms of memory. • Associations are classifiers of the conceptual ...
Words Associate Language builds things in our minds. Yet words themselves can't be the substance of our thoughts. They hav...
Word Association Test • Analytical Psychology - Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961) • Used for psychological understanding • The ...
Word Association Test All Students are Volunteers! Anonymous Words in English https://forms.gle/VFisTN6jFKAvzbep7
Word Association Test • Piano • Box • Money • Child • Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=avLEcBvXqf0&feature=...
Word Association Experiment • Piano - Woods • Box - Bed • Money - Bank • Child - Soon • Family – Unit https://www.youtube....
Word Association Test Voluntarios todos! https://forms.gle/BoEJyV9Ag1R1XHsA6
Word Association https://wordassociations.net/en/
Word Association - API https://wordassociations.net/en/api • All requests are transferred through secure HTTPS channel. • ...
Word Association Test • Piano - Sonata • Box - Barrel • Money - Lender • Child - Householder • Family - Cerambycidae https...
Next Up • Inner Voice
  1. 1. CIIC 5995-100 / ICOM 5995-100 Human Perspective in Artificial Intelligence (HPAI) Professor José Meléndez, PhD “We find it particularly hard to use our language skills to talk about the parts of the mind that learned such skills as balancing, seeing, and remembering, before we started to learn to speak.” - Prof. Marvin Minsky (Society of Mind, p. 67).
  Next Up • Language
  3. 3. Required Reading – More Pages An electronic version of the book is available online at: http://www.acad.bg/ebook/ml/Society%20of%20Mind.pdf New: LANGUAGE p. 61: Momentary Mental Time p. 67: Internal Communication p. 109: Seeing Red p. 113: Sensing Similarities p. 120: Learning Meaning p. 130: Meaning and Definition p. 196: The Roots of Intention p. 197: The Language-Agency p. 198: Words and Ideas
  4. 4. Required Reading – More Pages An electronic version of the book is available online at: http://www.acad.bg/ebook/ml/Society%20of%20Mind.pdf LEARNING p. 18: The Agents of the Mind p. 19: The Mind and the Brain p. 20: The Society of Mind p. 21: The World of Blocks p. 22: Common Sense p. 23: Agents and Agencies p. 59: B-Brains p. 75: Learning and Memory p. 76: Reinforcement and Reward p. 80: Genius MENTAL MODELS p. 20: The Society of Mind p. 40: One Self or Many? p. 44: Self-Control p. 288: Minds and Machines Chapter 30: Mental Models (pp. 300-308)
  5. 5. Exam, Report, and Homework • Homework #7 (online and available on Moodle) • Due on Monday, April 20, 2020, as previously scheduled. • Exam #2 (unchanged) • Scheduled as Planned for Wednesday, April 22, 2020 • Online as before, but this time no physically-in-class portion. • Homework #6 • This is your Project Report Brief due Monday, April 13, 2020 by 11:59PM (Extended until April 17, 2020).
  Next Up • Language • Early Language Development (Video) • Building Blocks of Language • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
  7. 7. What is a language? Class Chat Discussion
  What are languages used for? Class Chat Discussion
  9. 9. Language - Definition https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language
  10. 10. What are languages used for? • Inter Human Communication • Intra Human Communication (Self Communication) • Thinking • Remembering • Inter Species Communication • Human – Computer Communication • Computer – Computer Communication
  11. 11. Common Forms of Communication Verbal – written or oral language • Lectures • Conversations or Dialog • Emails or Chats • Speeches • Text messages • Debates • Words in radio, TV, or film • Internet articles • Books Nonverbal – behaviors and expressions • Slides • Homework • Artifacts • Facial expressions • Gestures • Haptics (touch) • Proxemics (space) • Smells • Flavors • Hygiene • Clothing or Accessories
  12. 12. Communications Media • Sounds • Heard: Ears • Generated: Mouth, humming, taps • Light • Read: Sight • Modulate: Lips, Signing, writing, typing, touching • Touch / Touch • Smells / Smell • Flavors / Taste
  13. 13. The Society of Mind, Marvin Minsky, p. 59. (Adapted) Our Native Language – Into the A-Brain Español Mini Modules
  Next Up • Early Language Development (Video) • Building Blocks of Language • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
  15. 15. Stages of Speech & Language Development • 0.5 – 0.75 years • 1.0 – 1.25 years • 1.5 – 2.0 years • 3 years • 4 years • 5 years https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSK2OhEFx0M A Parent’s Guide to the Language Journey Prof. Carole Wymer, TalkingMatters, University of Arizona PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY
  16. 16. 0.5 – 0.75 Years • Baby begins making “sounds” • Babbling (balbuceos): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02RSB8UpiCY • dada, mama, baba https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSK2OhEFx0M A Parent’s Guide to the Language Journey Prof. Carole Wymer, TalkingMatters, University of Arizona PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY
  17. 17. 1.0 – 1.25 Years • Baby says first real word • Vocabulary grows to > X words (10) • Plays “peek-a-boo” • Understands simple requests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSK2OhEFx0M A Parent’s Guide to the Language Journey Prof. Carole Wymer, TalkingMatters, University of Arizona PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY
  18. 18. 1.5 – 2.0 Years • Spoken vocabulary grows quickly • Two-word combinations • Using words during pretend play • Producing questions & statements https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSK2OhEFx0M A Parent’s Guide to the Language Journey Prof. Carole Wymer, TalkingMatters, University of Arizona PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY
  19. 19. 3 Years • Play acting – every day routines • How & why questions • Interacting with other children https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSK2OhEFx0M A Parent’s Guide to the Language Journey Prof. Carole Wymer, TalkingMatters, University of Arizona PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY
  20. 20. 4 Years • More complex sentences • Understanding complex instructions • Combining 4 words and more https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSK2OhEFx0M A Parent’s Guide to the Language Journey Prof. Carole Wymer, TalkingMatters, University of Arizona PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY
  21. 21. 5 Years • Can say > MM words (2,000) • Speaking first & last names • Understands > !X words (10,000) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSK2OhEFx0M A Parent’s Guide to the Language Journey Prof. Carole Wymer, TalkingMatters, University of Arizona PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY
  Next Up • Building Blocks of Language • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
  23. 23. Building Blocks of Written Language https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Letters • Marks
  24. 24. Building Blocks of Written Language https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Letters • Marks • !
  25. 25. Building Blocks of Written Language https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Letters • Marks • Emoticons • GIFs
  26. 26. Infinite Monkey Theorem https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/language • Given enough time, monkeys hitting keys at random, could type the complete works of William Shakespeare? • Assume 30 characters on a key. • To type: artificial intelligence • Not enough monkeys in the world (< 1,000,000) • Not enough time at 1 attempt per second (> 3x1020 years) (1/30)23 1: 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000
  27. 27. Language is Recursive Era una tarde ventosa y lluviosa cuando se fue la luz. Le pedimos a un amigo que nos contara una historia, y esta es la historia que el amigo nos contó:
  28. 28. Language is Recursive Era una tarde ventosa y lluviosa cuando se fue la luz. Le pedimos a un amigo que nos contara una historia, y esta es la historia que el amigo nos contó: Era una tarde ventosa y lluviosa cuando se fue la luz. Le pedimos a un amigo que nos contara una historia, y esta es la historia que el amigo nos contó:
  29. 29. Language is Recursive Era una tarde ventosa y lluviosa cuando se fue la luz. Le pedimos a un amigo que nos contara una historia, y esta es la historia que el amigo nos contó: Era una tarde ventosa y lluviosa cuando se fue la luz. Le pedimos a un amigo que nos contara una historia, y esta es la historia que el amigo nos contó: Era una tarde ventosa y lluviosa cuando se fue la luz. Le pedimos a un amigo que nos contara una historia, y esta es la historia que el amigo nos contó:
  30. 30. Language is Recursive
  Next Up • Human Language is Inherently Ambiguous • Word Association
  32. 32. Human Language is Ambiguous One morning I saw an elephant in my pajamas.
  33. 33. Human Language is Ambiguous One morning I saw an elephant in my pajamas. How he got into my pajamas. I'll never know.
  34. 34. Human language can be confusing http://mentalfloss.com/article/49238/7-sentences-sound-crazy-are-still-grammatical The mouse the cat the dog chased killed ate the cheese.
  35. 35. Human language can be confusing http://mentalfloss.com/article/49238/7-sentences-sound-crazy-are-still-grammatical The mouse the cat the dog chased killed ate the cheese. • Grammatically correct. • Stylistically challenged.
  36. 36. Human language can be confusing http://mentalfloss.com/article/49238/7-sentences-sound-crazy-are-still-grammatical The mouse the cat the dog chased killed ate the cheese. • The mouse ate the cheese. • The cat killed the mouse. • The dog chased the cat.
  37. 37. Human language can be confusing http://mentalfloss.com/article/49238/7-sentences-sound-crazy-are-still-grammatical The mouse … ate the cheese. The mouse (the cat killed) ate the cheese. The mouse (the cat (the dog chased) killed) ate the cheese. The mouse the cat the dog chased killed ate the cheese.
  38. 38. Characteristics of Computer Languages Class Discussion
  Next Up • Word Association
  40. 40. Word Association • Association is one of the basic mechanisms of memory. • Associations are classifiers of the conceptual content of the vocabulary of the language. • Ideas and concepts available in memory may be related. • Under certain conditions, a revival of one idea or concept is accompanied by a revival of others ideas correlated with it. • A given word may fall into many classification “categories” and classifications are “fluid”. https://wordassociations.net/en/
  41. 41. Words Associate Language builds things in our minds. Yet words themselves can't be the substance of our thoughts. They have no meanings by themselves; they’re only special sorts of marks or sounds. If we're to understand how language works, we must discard the usual view that words denote, or represent, or designate; instead, their function is control: each word makes various agents change what various other agents do. If we want to understand how language works, we must never forget that our thinking-in-words reveals only a fragment of the mind's activity. The Society of Mind, Marvin Minsky, p. 196. (emphasis added)
  42. 42. Word Association Test • Analytical Psychology - Carl Gustav Jung (1875-1961) • Used for psychological understanding • The Test • A long list of stimulus words read out singly • Answer with another word as quickly as possible • Measure Response Time • Verbal Response Given • Test Behavior (e.g. electrically) • Analysis focused on • Unusual responses
  43. 43. Word Association Test All Students are Volunteers! Anonymous Words in English https://forms.gle/VFisTN6jFKAvzbep7
  44. 44. Word Association Test • Piano • Box • Money • Child • Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=avLEcBvXqf0&feature=youtu.be
  45. 45. Word Association Experiment • Piano - Woods • Box - Bed • Money - Bank • Child - Soon • Family – Unit https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=avLEcBvXqf0&feature=youtu.be
  46. 46. Word Association Test Voluntarios todos! https://forms.gle/BoEJyV9Ag1R1XHsA6
  47. 47. Word Association https://wordassociations.net/en/
  48. 48. Word Association - API https://wordassociations.net/en/api • All requests are transferred through secure HTTPS channel. • Support for JSON and XML data formats. • Search for associations to a given word. • Ability to search not only by one word but by a phrase as well. • English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese and Russian. • Search for associations in one of the two directions: • An input data is considered as a stimulus word. Word Association REST API returns a list of response words, which come to mind for a given stimulus word. A stimulus word is a word used in association tests to evoke a response. • An input data is considered as a response word. Word Association REST API returns a list of stimuli words, which evoke a given response word. A response word is a word answered in association tests to a given stimulus word. • Associations are sorted by weight, that shows how close and strong the link between two words is.
  49. 49. Word Association Test • Piano - Sonata • Box - Barrel • Money - Lender • Child - Householder • Family - Cerambycidae https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=avLEcBvXqf0&feature=youtu.be https://wordassociations.net/en/associations
  Next Up • Inner Voice

