Hpai class 15 - genes, mini-modules, and learning

CIIC 5995-100 / ICOM 5995-100 Human Perspective in Artificial Intelligence
“Each of us is what we have allowed the world to create us to be.” – Dr. José Meléndez (https://perspectivescience.com/abo...
Next Up • Genes • Mini-Modules • Learning
Cells - Generally https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • Cytos...
Cells - Cytosol https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • Cytosol...
Chromosomes https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/chromosome • The DNA molecule is packaged into thread-like structures ca...
Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/dna • Hereditary material in humans and other organisms ...
Base 4 Numerical System - Encoding https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytop...
Genes https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/gene • Genes are made up of DNA • Only about 1 percent of DNA is made of prote...
Genes https://www.genome.gov/dnaday/q.cfm?aid=639&year=2010 • DNA is characterized by long term memory • DNA acts through ...
What is Noncoding DNA? https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/noncodingdna • 99 percent of DNA is noncoding • Integral to c...
Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) https://cdn.technologynetworks.com/tn/images/thumbs/jpeg/640_360/what-are-the-key-differences-betwe...
Ribosomes https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • Ribosomes man...
Covid-19 “free” RNA Instructions https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytopla...
Cellular Biology Summary • Brain Cells have a Nucleus • The Nucleus has Chromosomes • The Chromosomes are comprised of DNA...
Next Up • Mini-Modules • Applied Learning
Modular Thinking Collective His search to understand intelligence led him to think of people as machines—which Xiao says h...
Required Reading An electronic version of the book is available online at: http://www.acad.bg/ebook/ml/Society%20of%20Mind...
Remember the HSI Model • Human Systems Interconnection (HSI) Model • The 7 Layers of the Hierarchical HSI Model • Host Lay...
Mini-Modules of the HSI Model Layer # Layer Group Layer Name Layer Description 7 Host Conscious Thought The Conscious Thou...
Human Systems Interconnection (HSI) Model HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) M...
Mini Mind Modules HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer ...
Internal Host to Mini-Module Communication HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) ...
“Automatic Responses” to External Stimuli HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) M...
Human Systems Interconnection (HSI) Model HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) M...
“Reading” People What adjectives best describe this person?
“Reading” People What adjectives best describe this person?
Are you biased? SET A: • Supportive • Emotional • Helpful • Sensitive • Fragile SET B: • Leader • Provider • Assertive • S...
Flip It to Test It® https://udallas.edu/cob/cob-news/flip-it-to-test-it
Artificial Neural Networks Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentat...
Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MIN...
Homework #6: Project Report Brief • Project Report Brief (Monday, April 13, 2020) • Project Title • Relevancy to Topic • E...
Next Up • Learning
  CIIC 5995-100 / ICOM 5995-100 Human Perspective in Artificial Intelligence
  2. 2. “Each of us is what we have allowed the world to create us to be.” – Dr. José Meléndez (https://perspectivescience.com/about-1) CIIC 5995-100 / ICOM 5995-100 Human Perspective in Artificial Intelligence (HPAI) Professor José Meléndez, PhD
  3. 3. Next Up • Genes • Mini-Modules • Learning
  4. 4. Cells - Generally https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • Cytosol is fluid inside living cell • Cytoplasm consists of cytosol and insoluble suspended particles (e.g., ribosomes)
  5. 5. Cells - Cytosol https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • Cytosol is the host of almost all chemical reactions and metabolic processes that take place within the cell • Cytosol is the site for cell communication
  6. 6. Cells - Generally https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • Cytosol is fluid inside living cell • Cytoplasm consists of cytosol and insoluble suspended particles (e.g., ribosomes) 120 nm COVID-19
  7. 7. Chromosomes https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/chromosome • The DNA molecule is packaged into thread-like structures called chromosomes. • Each chromosome is made up of DNA tightly coiled many times around proteins called histones that support its structure. • The DNA that makes up chromosomes becomes more tightly packed during cell division and is then visible under a microscope. • Each chromosome has a constriction point called the centromere, which divides the chromosome into two sections, or “arms.”
  8. 8. Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/dna • Hereditary material in humans and other organisms • Nearly every cell in a person’s body has nearly the same DNA • Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus • The information in DNA is stored as a code made up of four chemical bases: adenine (A), guanine (G), cytosine (C), and thymine (T). • DNA bases pair up with each other, A with T and C with G, to form units called base pairs • The order, or sequence, of these bases determines the information available for building and maintaining an organism • Human DNA consists of about 3 billion bases, and more than 99 percent of those bases are the same in all people. • Each strand of DNA in the double helix can serve as a pattern for duplicating the sequence of bases
  9. 9. Base 4 Numerical System - Encoding https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • A, C, G, T corresponding to 0, 1, 2, 3 • AGTAACGT = 02300123 • Base 2 is Binary • A, C, G, T corresponding to 00, 01, 10, 11 • AGTAACGTT = 0010110000011011 • If 0s and 1s can store any image, sound or other data, then so can DNA • In Hexadecimal AGTAACGTT = 2C1B • But DNA appears to “act” through Genes which are comprised of many more base pairs (from ~102 to ~105)
  10. 10. Genes https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/gene • Genes are made up of DNA • Only about 1 percent of DNA is made of protein-coding genes • Noncoding DNA does not provide instructions for making proteins • Noncoding DNA is not “junk”.
  11. 11. Genes https://www.genome.gov/dnaday/q.cfm?aid=639&year=2010 • DNA is characterized by long term memory • DNA acts through Genes which are comprised of many base pairs (from ~102 to ~106) • The smallest gene(s) are the tRNA's that are 76 base pairs long • A larger gene in the human genome is Titin (80,781 base pairs) • Approximately 25,000 Human Genes in each cell • Gene “expression” is variable è
  12. 12. What is Noncoding DNA? https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/noncodingdna • 99 percent of DNA is noncoding • Integral to cellular function and the control of gene activity • Determine when and where genes are turned on and off • Examples of Noncoding DNA regulatory types: • Promoters provide binding sites for the protein machinery that carries out transcription. • Promoters are typically found just ahead of the gene on the DNA strand. • Enhancers provide binding sites for proteins that help activate transcription. • Enhancers can be found on the DNA strand before or after the gene they control, sometimes far away. • Silencers provide binding sites for proteins that repress transcription. • Like enhancers, silencers can be found before or after the gene they control and can be some distance away on the DNA strand.
  13. 13. Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) https://cdn.technologynetworks.com/tn/images/thumbs/jpeg/640_360/what-are-the-key-differences-between-dna-and-rna-296719.jpg • Messenger RNA (mRNA) Transcribes DNA Genes • RNA is comprised of Uracil instead of Thymine
  14. 14. Ribosomes https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html • Ribosomes manufacture proteins based on mRNA instructions • Transfer ribonucleic acid (tRNA) decodes mRNA sequence
  15. 15. Covid-19 “free” RNA Instructions https://www.scienceabc.com/pure-sciences/what-is-cytosol-how-is-it-different-from-cytoplasm.html Ribosomes manufacture proteins based on mRNA instructions
  16. 16. Cellular Biology Summary • Brain Cells have a Nucleus • The Nucleus has Chromosomes • The Chromosomes are comprised of DNA • DNA is comprised of Genes (and noncoding DNA) • Genes encode mRNA • mRNA is used in Ribosomes with tRNA to make proteins. • Proteins are the spice of life. • Memory could be formed by any or all of the cell parts starting from the DNA to the proteins to the dendrites/axons - either in composition, concentrations, connections, or even in physical shape. • Cellular memory could be digital, analog, or both.
  Next Up • Mini-Modules • Applied Learning
  18. 18. Modular Thinking Collective His search to understand intelligence led him to think of people as machines—which Xiao says he viewed as a good thing. In one essay, by imagining human thought as “modules,” he envisions people becoming more in touch with their internal processes. Instead of thinking, “I want a piece of cake,” people could think, “One of my modules wants a piece of cake,” thus leaving room for other modules to disagree (perhaps because you already ate a piece of cake and don’t really need another).
  19. 19. Required Reading An electronic version of the book is available online at: http://www.acad.bg/ebook/ml/Society%20of%20Mind.pdf p. 20: The Society of Mind p. 40: One Self or Many? p. 44: Self-Control p. 288: Minds and Machines Chapter 30: Mental Models (pp. 300-308)
  20. 20. Remember the HSI Model • Human Systems Interconnection (HSI) Model • The 7 Layers of the Hierarchical HSI Model • Host Layers 6-7 & Importance of Simulated Reality • Mini-Modules Layers 4-5 & Importance of Pre-Conceptions • Media Layers 1-3 & Extensiveness of Human Communication
  21. 21. Mini-Modules of the HSI Model Layer # Layer Group Layer Name Layer Description 7 Host Conscious Thought The Conscious Thought Layer within the host provides a human's sense of self including awareness and the sense of experiencing (inclusive of emotions ). Its information regarding the world is as presented by Layer 6. 6 Host Presentation (Simulated Reality) The Presentation Layer creates a human's representation of the world as a simulated, virtual reality. It selects and transforms conceptual information from Layer 5 for the consideration of the Host's Consciousness and transfers Host directives to Mini-Modules for further action. 5 Mini-Module Subconscious Thought The Subconscious Thought Layer applies learned concepts to incoming pre- processed signal data from Layer 4 to simplify and otherwise reduce the amount of information otherwise sent to the Host Layers for consideration. It also deconstructs concept requests from the Host into requests for Layer 4. 4 Mini-Module Subconscious Processing The Subconscious Processing Layer receives and pre-processes bioelectric signals of both external and internal (memory) origin. It also formats and transfers directives received from Layer 5 to the appropriate bioelectrical signaling channels of Layer 3. 3 Media Bioelectrical Signaling The Bioelectric Signaling layer essentially consists of the interbody pathways of the human nervous system that transmit action signals to and receive sensory signals from Layer 2. It forwards sensory information to and receives directives from Layer 4. 2 Media Actuators / Receptors The Actuators / Receptors Layer functions to produce forces and motion in accordance with the directives of the signals received from Layer 3 and also responds to the interactions with the sensible energies of Layer 1. 1 Media Occurrences The Occurrences Layer functions as the first level of interaction with that which is made to happen, or happens and can ultimately be felt, heard, seen, tasted, or smelled. Occurrences may arise outside of and/or inside of the body.
  22. 22. Human Systems Interconnection (HSI) Model HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Typically Aware of Simulated Reality Instance 1 Instance NA7 Instance 1 Instance NA6 Instance 1 Instance NA5 Instance 1 Instance NA4 Instance 1 Instance NA3 Instance 1 Instance NA2 Instance 1 Instance NA1
  23. 23. Human Systems Interconnection (HSI) Model HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Typically Aware of Simulated Reality EVEN WHEN WRONG Instance 1 Instance NA7 Instance 1 Instance NA6 Instance 1 Instance NA5 Instance 1 Instance NA4 Instance 1 Instance NA3 Instance 1 Instance NA2 Instance 1 Instance NA1
  24. 24. Mini Mind Modules HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Instance 1 Instance NA7 Instance 1 Instance NA6 Instance 1 Instance NA5 Instance 1 Instance NA4 Instance 1 Instance NA3 Instance 1 Instance NA2 Instance 1 Instance NA1 What is going on in here? How do we find out?
  25. 25. Internal Host to Mini-Module Communication HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Instance 1 Instance NA7 Instance 1 Instance NA6 Instance 1 Instance NA5 Instance 1 Instance NA4 Instance 1 Instance NA3 Instance 1 Instance NA2 Instance 1 Instance NA1 What is going on in here? How do we find out?
  26. 26. “Automatic Responses” to External Stimuli HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Instance 1 Instance NA7 Instance 1 Instance NA6 Instance 1 Instance NA5 Instance 1 Instance NA4 Instance 1 Instance NA3 Instance 1 Instance NA2 Instance 1 Instance NA1 What is going on in here? How do we find out?
  27. 27. Human Systems Interconnection (HSI) Model HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Instance 1 Instance NA7 Instance 1 Instance NA6 Instance 1 Instance NA5 Instance 1 Instance NA4 Instance 1 Instance NA3 Instance 1 Instance NA2 Instance 1 Instance NA1 Screen What is going on in here? How do we find out?
  28. 28. “Reading” People What adjectives best describe this person?
  29. 29. “Reading” People What adjectives best describe this person?
  30. 30. Are you biased? SET A: • Supportive • Emotional • Helpful • Sensitive • Fragile SET B: • Leader • Provider • Assertive • Strong • Driven Image from www.Pixabay.com Which set of adjectives best describes each person?
  31. 31. Flip It to Test It® https://udallas.edu/cob/cob-news/flip-it-to-test-it
  32. 32. Artificial Neural Networks Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Inputs of Data, Images, Text… Mountain Lake Sky What is going on in here? How do we find out? AI “Black Box”
  33. 33. Artificial Neural Networks Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies)Inputs of Data, Images, Text… Leader Assertive Driven Identify & Explore Processes Under Specific Sets Of Circumstances
  34. 34. Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias HOST LAYERS Layer 7 Conscious Thought Layer 6 Presentation (Simulated Reality) MINI-MODULE LAYERS Layer 5 Subconscious Thought (Concept Application) Layer 4 Subconscious Processing MEDIA LAYERS Layer 3 Bioelectrical Signaling Layer 2 Actuators / Receptors Layer 1 Occurrences (Sensible Energies) Choose a topic for your project report relevant to Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias For example, further related to: Artificial Intelligence, Learning, Flip It to Test It, Gender Bias, And more. Demonstration of software is otherwise optional, but provided for as an opportunity for those students who would like to exercise their programming skills Screens of Data, Images, Text…
  35. 35. Homework #6: Project Report Brief • Project Report Brief (Monday, April 13, 2020) • Project Title • Relevancy to Topic • Explain how your project is especially relevant to the topic: Mini Mind Modules – Inner Robots & Bias • Detailed Project Description • Minimum 500 words • And a Model • At least 3 literature references you have reviewed. • Will you have a software demonstration? Yes/No • This HW#6 is already available in Moodle.
  Next Up • Learning

×