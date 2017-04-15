www.omintagroup.com.au
Because we understand the importance of our Cleaning Role in the success of your business! We are Flexible – 24/7 year thr...
Office Cleaning Hospital Cleaning Factory Cleaning Sports Complex Cleaning Swimming Pool Cleaning Carpet Cleaning Garden C...
With our professionally qualified sales and marketing team we: Professionally understand your need Design your Cleaning Pl...
At Ominta we have the necessary equipment and trained professionals to remove Dust , Stains, Smudges and Pollution, Leavin...
We are specialised in maintaining hard floors such as vinyl, linoleum, rubber, marble and concrete. These floors need to b...
Removing stains from your factory floors, driveways, car parks along with keeping the outer walls of your premises clean, ...
Ominta Group also offers general cleaning services for before and after events held at ground venues. This again contribut...
Steam cleaning helps with both cleaning and sanitization. Your carpets and upholstery may look clean but their constant us...
At Ominta we understand that removal of such messages are required as soon as detected and we provide skilled staff, along...
Test and Tag Electrical Plumbing Sanitary Carpark Sweeping Painting Handy Man Carpentry Waste management Consumables suppl...
Ominta Services Group Pty Ltd 21-23 Aristoc Road Glen Waverley VIC 3150 Phone – 1300 782 419 Fax – 1300 782 519 www.ominta...
Industrial, office, commercial cleaning Melbourne
Ominta Group is an Australian owned and operated Cleaning Company based in Melbourne. We cater to both Leisure and Commercial cleaning Melbourne needs and offer an extensive range of Cleaning Services to industries in Education, Government, Health, Aged Care, Industrial Cleaning, Retail and Corporate Sectors.

At Ominta we possess the Experience, knowledge and expertise to clean Schools, Hospitals, Factories, Large Retail Shopping Outlets and Offices. We undertake Window Washing / Floor Maintenance / Carpet Cleaning / Pressure Washing / Steam Cleaning / Garden Maintenance / Graffiti Removal and more.

With over 30 years’ experience in the Cleaning industry we provide Guaranteed Services and service a large client base around Dandenong / Keysborough / Mulgrave / Glen Waverley and Mount Waverley along with many more clients scattered in and around Melbourne. Our, expertise and knowledge gives Ominta Cleaners the strength to handle any size facility with clockwork military precision. Our clients enjoy a level of service second to none.

Our Cleaning Professionals are fully trained with the most up-to-date customised cleaning equipment, and in the use of specialised environmentally friendly cleaning solvents. We understand that timely service provision is a must for your business venue and take great pride in delivering beyond expectation. No matter what the venue, Ominta Group services are tailor made to be Flexible, Available 24/7 and provide the best Cleaning Standards possible, on time.

×