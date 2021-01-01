English slidershare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES

  1. 1. NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: CONSUELO JUMBO ASIGNATURA: ENGLISH TEMA: EDUCACIÓN DE CALIDAD ESTUDIANTE: GONSÁLEZ MUÑOZ MELANNY MABEL CURSO: 3ERO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “E1” ESPECIALIDAD: CIENCIAS AÑO LECTIVO2020-2021 INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO”
  2. 2. Causes: 1. I have observed people with difficulties to relate socially. 2. I have visited people with drug addiction problems. 3. The doctor has had experience with people with psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression or deficit hyperactivity disorder. Consequences: 1. He has had eye strain as a result of his addiction to technology. 2. She has obtained hearing loss. 3. He has gotten adolescent sleeplessness.
  3. 3. GONSÁLEZ MELANNY 3E1 ENGLISH CANVA: What I think about the application called CANVA, is that it is a very interesting technological resource since it contains several templates and designs in which I can carry out my work and it helps me a lot since I can search in it what I need regarding the design , but it also seems a bit unstable to me since, there are some cases in which I download the link of what I do and it does not open or I have problems with all the information that I have saved in it, in addition to its templates sometimes they are not expanded more and I can't do my job well, or the links get mixed up and the information is deleted and therefore also mixed. GONSÁLEZ MELANNY 3E1

