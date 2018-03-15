Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
6DUDK$XGLRERRN_6DUDK$XGLRERRN)UHH_%LRJUDSK$XGLRERRN)UHH 6DUDK$XGLRERRN_6DUDK$XGLRERRN)UHH_%LRJUDSK$XGLRERRN)UHH /,1.,13$*(...
6DUDK 6DUDK3DOLQDKRFNHPRPDQGVPDOOWRZQPDRUWKRXJKWKHUGUHDPRIPDNLQJDGLIIHUHQFHLQWKHPDOHGRPLQ UHDOPRI$ODVNDSROLWLFVZDVRYHUZKHQ...
6DUDK
6DUDK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sarah Audiobook | Sarah Audiobook Free | Biography Audiobook Free

3 views

Published on

Sarah Audiobook | Sarah Audiobook Free | Biography Audiobook Free

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sarah Audiobook | Sarah Audiobook Free | Biography Audiobook Free

  1. 1. 6DUDK$XGLRERRN_6DUDK$XGLRERRN)UHH_%LRJUDSK$XGLRERRN)UHH 6DUDK$XGLRERRN_6DUDK$XGLRERRN)UHH_%LRJUDSK$XGLRERRN)UHH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. 6DUDK 6DUDK3DOLQDKRFNHPRPDQGVPDOOWRZQPDRUWKRXJKWKHUGUHDPRIPDNLQJDGLIIHUHQFHLQWKHPDOHGRPLQ UHDOPRI$ODVNDSROLWLFVZDVRYHUZKHQVKHFODVKHGZLWKWKHVWDWHFKDLUPDQRIKHU5HSXEOLFDQ3DUWD WRKHDGZLWKWKHSRZHUIXO5HSXEOLFDQJRYHUQRU,QVKHEHFDPHDORQJVKRWFDQGLGDWHIRUJRYHUQRUGHPDQ DKLJKHUHWKLFDOVWDQGDUGLQVWDWHJRYHUQPHQW7KHQIDWHLQWHUYHQHG+HUSRSXOLVWUHIRUPPHVVDJH IURQWSDJHQHZVZKHQDPDMRUSROLWLFDOVFDQGDOURFNHG$ODVNDSROLWLFV$ODVNDQVEHJDQOLVWHQLQJWR ZKDWWKHKHDUG *RYHUQRU3DOLQLVDWRXJKH[HFXWLYHZKRKDVGHPRQVWUDWHGGXULQJKHUWLPHLQRIILFHWKDWVKHLVUHDG 3UHVLGHQW+XIILQJWRQ3RVW
  3. 3. 6DUDK
  4. 4. 6DUDK

×