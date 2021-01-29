Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organizational Communication Unit 1 Dr.Reenu Mohan Department of Commerce
INTRODUCTION • ORGANIZATION “An organization is a deliberate arrangement of people to accomplish some specific purposes.” ...
DEFINITION • COMMUNICATION “Exchange of ideas, plans, knowledge and informat.ion is known as communication.” • Communicati...
ORGANISATION • A social unit of people that is structured and managed to meet a need or to pursue collective goals.
NATURE OF ORGANISATIONS • Division of Labor • Unity of Command • Authority & Responsibility • Span of Control • Scalar pri...
ORGANIZATION DESIGN • Organization design is the process of assessing and selecting the structure and formal system of com...
Types of Organizational Design • Functional Design • Place (or Region-wise) Design • Product Design • Multidivisional desi...
ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURES • LINE
LINE AND STAFF
PROJECT ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
MATRIX ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
• ORGANIZATIONAL COMMUNICATION “All the pattern, networks and systems of communication within an organization.” • Organiza...
FORMS OF COMMUNICATION • Formal communication • Informal communication
FORMS OF COMMUNICATION • FORMAL COMMUNICATION “Communication that takes place within prescribed organizational work arrang...
DIRECTION OF COMMUNICATION FLOW • Downward communication • Upward communication • Lateral communication • Diagonal communi...
DOWNWARD COMMUNICATION • “Communication that flows downward from a manager to employee.”
• UPWARD COMMUNICATION “Communication that flows upward from employee to manager.
• LATERAL COMMUNICATION “Communication that takes place among any employees on the same organizational level.”
• DIAGONAL COMMUNICATION “Communication that cuts across work areas and organizational levels.”
• THE GRAPEVINE “The informal organizational communication network.”
COMMUNICATION NETWORKS
Communication barriers • Barrier- An obstacle in a place that prevents us from completing certain tasks. • Communication b...
TYPES OF BARRIER • Physical Barrier • Cultural Barrier • Language Barrier • Emotional Barrier • Organizational Barrier • P...
PHYSICAL BARRIER • Physical barriers relate to disturbance in the immediate situation, which can interfere in the course o...
FACTORS CAUSING PHYSICAL BARRIER • Defects in media • Distraction in environment • Distance • Physical disability
HOW TO OVERCOME? • To be updated with latest technologies. • Choosing a suitable environment. • Removing obstacle. • Makin...
CULTURAL BARRIER • Cultures provide people ways of thinking-- ways of seeing, hearing, and interpreting the world. • Simil...
FACTORS CAUSING CULTURAL BARRIER • Diversified cultural background. • Language and Accent. • Religion. • Behavior and Natu...
HOW TO OVERCOME ? • Cross culture environment. • Have a thorough knowledge of your counterpart’s culture background. • Con...
LANGUAGE BARRIERS • Inability to converse in a language that is known by both the sender and receiver is the greatest barr...
FACTORS CAUSING LANGUAGE BARRIERS • Multi language • Region • Inadequate vocabulary • Interpreting difference
HOW TO OVERCOME ? • Speak slowly and clearly. • Ask for clarification. • Frequently check for understanding. • Be specific...
ORGANIZATIONAL BARRIERS • Organizational structure greatly affects the capability of the employees as far as the communica...
FACTORS CAUSING ORGANIZATIONAL BARRIERS • Status relationship • One way flow • Organization structure • Rules and regulati...
HOW TO OVERCOME? • Poor structure to the communication. • A weak delivery. • The use of the wrong medium to deliver the co...
PERCEPTUAL BARRIERS • The most common problem is that the people have difference opinion . • The varied perceptions of eve...
FACTORS CAUSING PERCEPTUAL BARRIERS • Difference in Understanding • Difference in Perception of Reality • Differences in V...
HOW TO OVERCOME? • Start by listening to others. • Clarify if there is confusion. • Stay calm and be positive.
THANK YOU
