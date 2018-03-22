Free PDF PDF Download Intuitive Herbalism: Honouring Our Indigenous Plants. Walking the Path of Healing Any Format Epub by Nathaniel Hughes



How much of their medicine can we discover directly from plants? Medical herbalist Nathaniel Hughes has spent the last fifteen years exploring this question and believes that a huge amount of plant wisdom becomes available to us if we can quieten ourselves and learn to listen. In this beautifully crafted and produced book Nathaniel and artist Fiona Owen weave together their work to open new doorways into plant-time for the reader. The approach outlined in this book is the distillation of many years teaching experience leading people into more intuitive relationships with plants. We explore what it means to let go of any preconceptions of a plant and meet it in our truth and our vulnerability. Within this meeting between our honest-selves and the plant is a unique relationship, apparently subtle at first, but growing quickly as we nurture it with our awareness and care. We explore how our dream worlds, accessed both in sleep and consciously through journeying, can quickly deepen this relationship and how some of the strongest medicine is to be found in moving though our own layers of projection. For anyone wishing to dive deeper into herbal medicine, this book offers a rich spread of ideas, encouragement and approach to help you find the plant s medicine for yourself.

