Motorcycle Safety Tips

Accidents can happen anytime but take note of these motorcycle safety tips from Meixell-Diehl Insurance. Call (570) 523-3295 if you need insurance services.

  Motorcycle Safety Tips Warmer weather is here, and that means it is time to ride the motorcycle again. Here are a few tips from your friends at Meixell-Diehl Insurance on making sure your bike is ready to ride this year. TIRES Look at your tires carefully. Look for cracks, nails, bubbles and uneven tread. Be sure the pressure is at the appropriate level. If you have doubt, take it to a tire professional to fix it. BELT AND/OR CHAIN This is the life of your bike. If this goes, you are stranded. Look for weak spots, and be sure the tension is at an appropriate level. SPARK PLUG Finding a spark plug can be difficult, but there is always YouTube and the Internet to help you. A spark plug is only a few dollars, but it can make a huge difference for your motorcycle. They are cheap enough where having a spare is always a sound idea. Put one in your saddlebag along with the tools to replace it. BATTERY Chances are it has sat all winter and is dead. Pull the battery and put on a trickle charge. Check the fluid levels as well.
  AIR FILTER Air flow is vital to your engine. Dirty air filters kill efficiency and can cause damage if not cared for properly. Again, replacing and/or cleaning is a quick and simple fix that can save lots of heartache down the road. FLUIDS Most people know how to check the oil and brake fluid, but it never hurts to have a reminder about that. Brake fluid can damage paint, so be careful if you are replacing it. Oil should go without saying, but low oil can destroy your engine. Keep it at the appropriate level. BRAKE PADS Replacing disks and drums is not cheap. Pads are. Knowing what the amount of wear and tear you have on your pads is important. If you don't know how, take it to a certified mechanic. LIGHTS Signals, brake lights and headlights are vital for your safety. Lights let other drivers know what your intentions are and help keep you safe. GEAR There is a saying among cycle enthusiasts, "Dress for the slide not the ride." Morbid? Maybe but proper gear can be the difference between walking away and a trip to the ER. Your gear should be in tip top shape. Leather should have been cleaned throughout the year with a conditioner. Your helmet should not have any cracks, scratches or dings. Ride safe, and let us at Meixell-Diehl Insurance services help keep your ride insured for a long time.
×