Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Micro Planning And CNC ProgrammingFor Cylindrical Part In AMPPS
Micro Planning And CNC ProgrammingFor Cylindrical Part In AMPPS
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
The Method for Optimum Design of Resin Injection Molding Process Conditions u...
meijjournal
6th International Conference on Advances in Engineering (AE 2022)
meijjournal
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
USING GIS AND REMOTE SENSING TECHNIQUES FOR SOLAR HOTSPOTS INSTALLATION IN TH...
meijjournal
1 of 2 Ad

Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ) is a peer-reviewed, open access journal that addresses the impacts and challenges of Mechanical Engineering. The journal documents practical and theoretical results which make a fundamental contribution for the development of Mechanical Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ) is a peer-reviewed, open access journal that addresses the impacts and challenges of Mechanical Engineering. The journal documents practical and theoretical results which make a fundamental contribution for the development of Mechanical Engineering.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Micro Planning And CNC ProgrammingFor Cylindrical Part In AMPPS
meijjournal
5 views
6 slides
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
6 views
2 slides
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
3 views
2 slides
4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
6 views
2 slides
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
4 views
2 slides
4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
3 views
2 slides
4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
5 views
2 slides
Design and 3D Print of an Explorer Robot
meijjournal
2 views
11 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from meijjournal (20)

4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
2 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
2 views
The Method for Optimum Design of Resin Injection Molding Process Conditions u...
meijjournal
4 views
6th International Conference on Advances in Engineering (AE 2022)
meijjournal
2 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
2 views
4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
2 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
2 views
USING GIS AND REMOTE SENSING TECHNIQUES FOR SOLAR HOTSPOTS INSTALLATION IN TH...
meijjournal
47 views
Mechanical Engineering: An international Journal(MEIJ)
meijjournal
8 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
5 views
THE METHOD FOR OPTIMUM DESIGN OF RESIN INJECTION MOLDING PROCESS CONDITIONS U...
meijjournal
51 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
6 views
Discovery of Lagrangian Equation for Fluid Mechanics
meijjournal
8 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
5 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
5 views
9th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (Meche 2022)
meijjournal
9 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
4 views
Investigation of Hole Quality and Tool Wear in High-Speed Drilling of AL 7050
meijjournal
8 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
8 views
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
7 views
4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
2 views
2 slides
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
2 views
2 slides
The Method for Optimum Design of Resin Injection Molding Process Conditions u...
meijjournal
4 views
21 slides
6th International Conference on Advances in Engineering (AE 2022)
meijjournal
2 views
2 slides
Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)
meijjournal
2 views
2 slides
4th International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (MECN 2022)
meijjournal
2 views
2 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

INTEGRATED PROGRAM PPT - Sai (1).pptx
SaiSastryKuppa
0 views
Module 8.pptx
richardjrlayaguin
0 views
Bukunmi Ebenezer Afolabi (CV).pdf
AfolabiBukunmi1
0 views
Appendix 1 Blueprint Try-out test.pdf
DevaSatyanandaSetiaw
0 views
BRANCH ACCOUNTING PPT.pptx
surbhigupta849965
0 views
International Journal of Wireless & Mobile Networks (IJWMN)
ijwmn
0 views
Transcript.pdf
AfolabiBukunmi1
0 views
BIO20 Lecture 1 part 1.pptx
RomeoCamigla1
0 views
Commissioning of Electrical Equipment or systems.ppt
AlemayehuAsmare
0 views
AL-AZHAR BR. 2018.docx
AcengMohamad
0 views
International Journal of VLSI design & Communication Systems (VLSICS)
VLSICS Design
0 views
Module 8 - for students.docx
JudyBernus2
0 views
Demography and Topography of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.pptx
TahirHussain968915
0 views
physics2014 (1).pdf
PankajMala
0 views
Linear Algebra - systems of equations (week 1).ppt
AraMaeMina
0 views
Regulatory aspects of Ayurvedic Research.pptx
RiaSikder
0 views
Liver abcess
Sumreen4
0 views
Research-Methods.pptx
janeguinumtad3
0 views
CORRELATIONAL-RESEARCH.pptx
janeguinumtad3
0 views
senarai surah hafazan
SyababKuin
0 views
INTEGRATED PROGRAM PPT - Sai (1).pptx
SaiSastryKuppa
0 views
28 slides
Module 8.pptx
richardjrlayaguin
0 views
58 slides
Bukunmi Ebenezer Afolabi (CV).pdf
AfolabiBukunmi1
0 views
5 slides
Appendix 1 Blueprint Try-out test.pdf
DevaSatyanandaSetiaw
0 views
1 slide
BRANCH ACCOUNTING PPT.pptx
surbhigupta849965
0 views
5 slides
International Journal of Wireless & Mobile Networks (IJWMN)
ijwmn
0 views
2 slides
Advertisement

Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ)

  1. 1. Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal (MEIJ) http://airccse.com/meij/index.html ISSN : 2349 - 2651 Call for papers Mechanical Engineering: An International Journal is a peer-reviewed, open access journal that addresses the impacts and challenges of Mechanical Engineering. The journal documents practical and theoretical results which make a fundamental contribution for the development of Mechanical Engineering. This journal aims to bring together researchers and practitioners in all Mechanical Engineering aspects, including (but not limited to): Topics of Interest • Advances of Aero Space Technology • Applied Artificial Intelligence • Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems • Bio Micro and Nano Mechanics • CAD / CAM, Automation & Robotics • Computational Fluid Dynamics • Computer Integrated manufacturing • Design Tools, Cutting Tool Material and Coatings • Design for Manufacturing & Assembly • Energy Conservation, Renewable Energy Techniques • Energy and Environment • Flexible Manufacturing • Fluid Dynamics, Bio-fuels, Fuel Cells • Fluids Mechanics • Heat and Mass transfer • Hybrid systems • Industrial Automation • Logistics and Supply Chain Management • Machinability of Materials, Composite Materials • Machines & Mechanisms • Manufacturing Systems • Manufacturing Processes • Materials Engineering • Mechanical Sciences • Mechatronics • Networking and Distribution • Non-Traditional Machining processes • Operations Management • Quality Assurance and Engineering • Rapid Prototyping • Reliability and Maintenance Engineering • Robotics • Solid Mechanics • Thermodynamics and Heat Transfer • Thermodynamics • Transportation Systems • Tribology Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers for this journal through Email:meij@airccse.com. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this Journal.
  2. 2. Important Dates • Submission Deadline : February 04, 2023 • Notification :February 25, 2023 • Final Manuscript Due : February 27, 2023 • Publication Date : Determined by the Editor-in-Chief Contact Us: Here's where you can reach us : meijjournal@yahoo.com or meij@airccse.com

×