motivational qoutes

motivational qoutes for success

motivational qoutes

  1. 1. “Happiness is the only thing that multiplies when you share it.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  2. 2. “If you want light to come into your life, you need to stand where it is shining.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  3. 3. “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  4. 4. “Let your unique awesomeness and positive energy inspire confidence in others.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  5. 5. “Every day may not be good... but there’s something good in every day.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  6. 6. “The sun himself is weak when he first rises, and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  7. 7. “Winning is fun, but those moments that you can touch someone’s life in a very positive way are better.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  8. 8. “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  9. 9. “Winning doesn’t always mean being first. Winning means you’re doing better than you’ve done before.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4
  10. 10. “No one is perfect - that’s why pencils have erasers.” https://www.slideshare.net/mehwishmanzoor4

