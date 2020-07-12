Fossils formation & their significance in evolution

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BY MEHWISH MANZOOR
 Rapid burial and lack of oxygen Hard body parts such as skeletal bones or exoskeletons
 Ground Thin Section Technique  Peel Technique  Transfer Technique  Maceration Technique  X- ray Technique  Microtom...
 Thin section is a laboratory preparation of a rock mineral soil pottery bones or even metal sample for use with a polari...
 Microscopic study of anatomically preserved plant remains in a carbonate coal ball this technique transfers thin section...
 The transfer technique is a technique to stabilize & prepare fossils by partially embedding them in plastic resins in or...
 The material is then washed thoroughly with water so that the acid is completely removed .Hydrofluoric acid is used for ...
 Highly sensitive celluloid films are used to obtain x-ray photographs of the fossil specimens
 Microtome is a method for the preparation of thin sections for material such as bones , minerals & teeth and alternative...
 Fossils are important evidence for evolution because they show that life on earth was once different from found on earth...
 Examination of fossils over earth history shows the evolution of life through time .  Because fossils show a continuous...
THANK YOU
what are fossils? how they formed? there methods of study & significance in evolution.

  1. 1. BY MEHWISH MANZOOR
  2. 2.  Rapid burial and lack of oxygen Hard body parts such as skeletal bones or exoskeletons
  3. 3.  Ground Thin Section Technique  Peel Technique  Transfer Technique  Maceration Technique  X- ray Technique  Microtome Technique
  4. 4.  Thin section is a laboratory preparation of a rock mineral soil pottery bones or even metal sample for use with a polarizing petrographic microscope electron microscope and electron micro probe.
  5. 5.  Microscopic study of anatomically preserved plant remains in a carbonate coal ball this technique transfers thin sections of the fossilized plant material to clear cellulose acetate sheets .Successive peels can be used to prepare serial section.
  6. 6.  The transfer technique is a technique to stabilize & prepare fossils by partially embedding them in plastic resins in order to preserve the position of the preserved fossil once all of the rock matrix is subsequently removed .
  7. 7.  The material is then washed thoroughly with water so that the acid is completely removed .Hydrofluoric acid is used for cleaning thus separated cuticularized parts of the fossil material.
  8. 8.  Highly sensitive celluloid films are used to obtain x-ray photographs of the fossil specimens
  9. 9.  Microtome is a method for the preparation of thin sections for material such as bones , minerals & teeth and alternative to electropolishing and ion milling .Microtome section can be made thin enough to section a human hair across its breadth with section thickness between 50 nm and 100 micro meter.
  10. 10.  Fossils are important evidence for evolution because they show that life on earth was once different from found on earth today.  By studying fossils , scientists can learn how much organisms have changed as life developed on earth .  There are gaps in the fossil record because many early forms of life were soft-bodied , which means that they have left few traces behind.
  11. 11.  Examination of fossils over earth history shows the evolution of life through time .  Because fossils show a continuous change through time and no fossils disappear & reappear later, they can be used to give relative ages of fossil-bearing strata .  Strata bearing the same fossil assemblage can be correlated .  Fossil indicate environment of deposition .  Fossils can constitute most of a rock.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

