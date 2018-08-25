Successfully reported this slideshow.
And Again audio book
And Again audio book In the spirit of Station Eleven and The Age of Miracles, this exciting literary debut novel imagines ...
And Again audio book Written By: Jessica Chiarella. Narrated By: Julia Whelan Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: January 20...
And Again audio book Download Full Version And Again Audio OR Listen now
And Again audio book

And Again audio book

And Again audio book

  In the spirit of Station Eleven and The Age of Miracles, this exciting literary debut novel imagines the consequences when four ordinary individuals are granted a chance to continue their lives in genetically perfect versions of their former bodies.Would you live your life differently if you were given a second chance? Hannah, David, Connie, and Linda-four terminally ill patients-have been selected for the SUBlife pilot program, which will grant them brand-new, genetically perfect bodies that are exact copies of their former selves-without a single imperfection. Blemishes, scars, freckles, and wrinkles have all disappeared, their fingerprints are different, their vision is impeccable, and most importantly, their illnesses have been cured. But the fresh start they've been given is anything but perfect. Without their old bodies, their new physical identities have been lost. Hannah, an artistic prodigy, has to relearn how to hold a brush; David, a Congressman, grapples with his old habits; Connie, an actress whose stunning looks are restored after a protracted illness, tries to navigate an industry obsessed with physical beauty; and Linda, who spent eight years paralyzed after a car accident, now struggles to reconnect with a family that seems to have built a new life without her. As each tries to re-enter their previous lives and relationships they are faced with the question: how much of your identity rests not just in your mind, but in your heart, your body?
  Written By: Jessica Chiarella. Narrated By: Julia Whelan Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: January 2016 Duration: 9 hours 54 minutes
  4. 4. And Again audio book Download Full Version And Again Audio OR Listen now

