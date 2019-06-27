[PDF] Synthesis of Essential Drugs by Ruben Vardanyan, Victor Hruby

-
Synthesis of Essential Drugs by Ruben Vardanyan, Victor Hruby
Title: Synthesis of Essential Drugs
Author: Ruben Vardanyan, Victor Hruby
Pages: 600
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780444521668
Publisher: Elsevier Science
Description
<p>Review</p>
<p> * Provides a brief description of methods of synthesis, activity and implementation of all drug types * Includes synonyms* Includes over 2300 references</p>
<p> Book Description</p>
<p> An excellent handbook for chemists, scientists, students and professionals working in medicinal chemistry
</p>
