Boru hidroliği

BORU HİDROLİĞİ Kaynaklar: Hidrolik Mühendisliği Dersi Ders Notları: Prof. Lütfi Saltabaş, Doç.Dr. Emrah Doğan Yrd.Doç.Dr. ...
REYNOLDS DENEYİ (1883) Su deposu Vana Boya Cam boru VanaBoya Basınç (sabit) LAMİNAR AKIM (düşük hızda) Vana Boya Cam boru ...
REYNOLDS DENEYİ (1883)
BORULARDA LAMİNER AKIM Hareket DenklemiSilindir parçanın tabanına etki ederek bu parçanın yukarıya doğru hareketini sağlay...
Kayma Gerilmesi Boru çapı sbt olduğu için akış yönünde hız değişmez, akım permenant ve akan kütlenin ivmesi sıfırdır.
Laminer akım için ortalama hız denklemi Laminer akım için debi denklemi
Seri Borular
Paralel Borular
Eşdeğer borular
