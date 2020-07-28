Face by dr.meher (BDS,MSPH,C-IMP)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANATOMY OF FACE DR.MEHER MOIN KHAN
LEARNING OBJECTIVES • Muscles of facial expressions • Arterial supply of face ( facial artery) • Venous drainage of face (...
Face Boundaries • Extends superiorly to the hair line, inferiorly to the chin and base of mandible, and on each side to au...
Face • Due to rich vascularity face blush and blanch. • Facial skin is rich in sebaceous gland and sweat gland. • Wounds o...
Face • muscle of facial expression ,lie in superficial fascia. • Embryologically they develop from mesoderm of 2nd branchi...
Bones of the Face
Bones of the Face
Muscles of the Face • The muscles of the face develop from the 2nd pharyngeal arch and are innervated by branches of the f...
Muscles of the Face • Orbital group • Nasal group • Oral group • Other muscle groups
Muscles of the Face
Orbital group • Two muscles are – Orbicularis oculi – Corrugator supercilii
Orbicularis oculi
Orbicularis oculi
Corrugator supercillii • Action: produces vertical wrinkles of the forehead in frowning as an expression of annoyance
Nasal group • Three muscles are associated with the nasal group: – Nasalis – Procerus – Depressor septi nasi
Procerus • Action: – pulls down the medial end of the eyebrow – wrinkles the skin of the nose transversely in frowning
Oral group• The muscles in the oral group move the lips and cheek: – Orbicularis oris – Buccinator – Lower group of oral m...
Orbicularis oris • Origin: from maxilla above incisor teeth • Insertion: into skin of lip. • Action: closes the mouth
Buccinator • Upper fibers – Origin- from maxilla opposite molar teeth – Insertion-upper lip • Lower fibers – Origin-from m...
Other muscle groups • They include: – Platysma – Auricular (anterior, superior, and posterior auricular muscles) – Occipit...
Platysma • Origin– upper part of pectoral and deltoid fascia • Insertion– base of mandible, skin of lower face and lip • A...
Muscles of Face Revision
Blood Supply The face is richly vascular, it is supplied by : • The facial artery • Transverse facial •Arteries that accom...
Facial Artery It is chief artery of face It is branch of external carotid artery Two parts of facial artery- 1.Cervical pa...
Course- •It enters the face by winding around the base of the mandible, by piercing th deep cervical fascia at the antero-...
Branches of facial part 1. Inferior labial – - supplies lower lip 2. Superior labial- - supplies the upper lip & the anter...
Anastomoses The large anterior branches anastomoses with similar branches of the opposite side & with the submental artery...
Transverse facial Ar. Branch of superficial temporal artery. •After emerging from the parotid gland, it runs forward over ...
Venous Drainage of Face The venous blood from the face is drained by two veins- 1. Facial vein 2. Retromandibular vein Fac...
e o • Course- The angular vein continues as the facial vein , running downwards and backwards behind the facial artery ,bu...
The facial vein communicates with the cavernous sinus through the two routes:- 1. A communication between the supraorbital...
Dangerous area of face • Infection from face can spread in a retrograde direction and cause thrombosis of the cavernous si...
Blood Supply Of Face
NERVE SUPPLY Each half of face has Sensory Branches of Trigeminal Nerve 5th cranial nerve Motor Branches of Facial nerve 7...
Sensory Nerves of the Face • The skin of the face is supplied by the trigeminal nerve (V), except for the small area over ...
Sensory Nerves of the Face
Sensory Nerves of the Face
Testing the Integrity of the Trigeminal Nerve (temperature & pain)
Motor Nerves of the Face • Motor supply: – Facial nerve • Facial nerve divides into five terminal branches for muscles of ...
Applied • Trigeminal neuralgia – Maxillary and mandibular nerve are involved – Excruciating pain in the region of distribu...
bell’spalsy
Facialnerve lesion ( Bell’s palsy)
Lymphatic Drainage of the Face The face has 3 lymphatic territories- 1. Upper territory- Preauricular (parotid) nodes Incl...
Middle territory- Submandibular nodes • Median part of the forehead • External nose • Upper lip • Lateral part of lower li...
Lower territory – Submental nodes • Central part of the lower lip • Chin
Read about •Arterial supply of the face •Venous drainage of the face •Lymphatic drainage of the face.
  1. 1. ANATOMY OF FACE DR.MEHER MOIN KHAN
  2. 2. LEARNING OBJECTIVES • Muscles of facial expressions • Arterial supply of face ( facial artery) • Venous drainage of face (facial vein ) • Danger space / area of face • Sensory and motor innervation of face • Clinical scenarios
  3. 3. Face Boundaries • Extends superiorly to the hair line, inferiorly to the chin and base of mandible, and on each side to auricle • Forehead is common to both scalp and face.
  4. 4. Face • Due to rich vascularity face blush and blanch. • Facial skin is rich in sebaceous gland and sweat gland. • Wounds of face bleed profusely but heal rapidly. • Sebaceous gland keep the skin oily but also cause acne in adult.
  5. 5. Face • muscle of facial expression ,lie in superficial fascia. • Embryologically they develop from mesoderm of 2nd branchial arch, therefore supplied by facialnerve. • No deep fascia is present in the face.
  6. 6. Bones of the Face
  7. 7. Bones of the Face
  8. 8. Muscles of the Face • The muscles of the face develop from the 2nd pharyngeal arch and are innervated by branches of the facial nerve [VII]. • They are in the superficial fascia, with origins from either bone or fascia, and insertions into the skin. • these muscles control expressions of the face. • They act as sphincters and dilators of the orifices of the face (i.e. the orbits, nose, and mouth).
  9. 9. Muscles of the Face • Orbital group • Nasal group • Oral group • Other muscle groups
  10. 10. Muscles of the Face
  11. 11. Orbital group • Two muscles are – Orbicularis oculi – Corrugator supercilii
  12. 12. Orbicularis oculi
  13. 13. Orbicularis oculi
  14. 14. Corrugator supercillii • Action: produces vertical wrinkles of the forehead in frowning as an expression of annoyance
  15. 15. Nasal group • Three muscles are associated with the nasal group: – Nasalis – Procerus – Depressor septi nasi
  16. 16. Procerus • Action: – pulls down the medial end of the eyebrow – wrinkles the skin of the nose transversely in frowning
  17. 17. Oral group• The muscles in the oral group move the lips and cheek: – Orbicularis oris – Buccinator – Lower group of oral muscles • depressor anguli oris • depressor labii inferioris • Mentalis – Upper group of oral muscles • risorius • zygomaticus major and zygomaticus minor • levator labii superioris • levator labii superioris alaeque nasi • levator anguli oris
  18. 18. Orbicularis oris • Origin: from maxilla above incisor teeth • Insertion: into skin of lip. • Action: closes the mouth
  19. 19. Buccinator • Upper fibers – Origin- from maxilla opposite molar teeth – Insertion-upper lip • Lower fibers – Origin-from mandible opposite molar teeth – Insertion-lower lip • Middle fibers – Origin –from pterigomandibular raphe – Insertion-decussate before passing to lips • Action- it aids in mastication by prevent accumulation of food in vestibule of mouth. It is used every time air expanding the cheeks is forcefully expelled
  20. 20. Other muscle groups • They include: – Platysma – Auricular (anterior, superior, and posterior auricular muscles) – Occipitofrontalis
  21. 21. Platysma • Origin– upper part of pectoral and deltoid fascia • Insertion– base of mandible, skin of lower face and lip • Action– releases pressure of skin on the subjacent veins, depress mandible, pulls angle of mouth downwards.
  22. 22. Muscles of Face Revision
  23. 23. Blood Supply The face is richly vascular, it is supplied by : • The facial artery • Transverse facial •Arteries that accompany the cutaneous nerves
  24. 24. Facial Artery It is chief artery of face It is branch of external carotid artery Two parts of facial artery- 1.Cervical part- runs downwards in the neck
  25. 25. Course- •It enters the face by winding around the base of the mandible, by piercing th deep cervical fascia at the antero- inferior angle of the masseter muscle. •First it runs upwards & forwards to a point 1.25cm lateral to the angle of the mouth. •Then it ascends by the side of the nose up to the medial angle of the eye, where it terminates by anastomosing with the dorsal nasal branch of the ophthalmic artery. e s •The facial artery is very tortuous. Tortuosity of the artery prevents its wall from being unduly stretched during movement of mandible,lips & the cheeks. Massete r muscle Facia l arter
  26. 26. Branches of facial part 1. Inferior labial – - supplies lower lip 2. Superior labial- - supplies the upper lip & the anteroinferior part of the nasal septum. 3. Lateral nasal- - supplies to the ala & dorsum of the nose.
  27. 27. Anastomoses The large anterior branches anastomoses with similar branches of the opposite side & with the submental artery. At the medial angle of the eye terminal branches of the facial artery anastomoses with branches of the ophthalmic artery
  28. 28. Transverse facial Ar. Branch of superficial temporal artery. •After emerging from the parotid gland, it runs forward over the masseter between the parotid duct & zygomatic arch. •Accompanied by the upper buccal branch of facial nerve. •It supplies the parotid gland & its duct ,the masseter & overlying skin.
  29. 29. Venous Drainage of Face The venous blood from the face is drained by two veins- 1. Facial vein 2. Retromandibular vein Facial Vein Formation- it is the largest vein of the face • At the medial angle of the eye by the union of supratrochlear and supraorbital veins, angular vein is formed.
  30. 30. e o • Course- The angular vein continues as the facial vein , running downwards and backwards behind the facial artery ,but with a straighter course at anteroinferior angl of masseter. • Here it pierces the deep fasia, crosses superficial to submandibular gland and joins the anterior division of retromandibular vein below the angle of the mandible to form the common facial vein, which drains into the internal jugular vein.
  31. 31. The facial vein communicates with the cavernous sinus through the two routes:- 1. A communication between the supraorbital and superior ophthalmic vein. 2. Connection with the pterygoid plexus through the deep facial vein which passes backward over the buccinator Facial vain – Deep facial vein –pterygoid venous plexus– Emissary vein –cavernous sinus
  32. 32. Dangerous area of face • Infection from face can spread in a retrograde direction and cause thrombosis of the cavernous sinus. • This is specially likely to occur in the presence of infection in the upper lip and in the lower part of the nose, this is known as dangerous area of face. • facial vein is connected to cavernous sinus through superior ophthalmic vein & it provides a pathway for spread of infection from face to cavernous sinus.
  33. 33. Blood Supply Of Face
  34. 34. NERVE SUPPLY Each half of face has Sensory Branches of Trigeminal Nerve 5th cranial nerve Motor Branches of Facial nerve 7th cranial nerve
  35. 35. Sensory Nerves of the Face • The skin of the face is supplied by the trigeminal nerve (V), except for the small area over the angle of the mandible and the parotid gland which is supplied by the great auricular nerve (C2 and 3). • The trigeminal nerve (V) divides into three major divisions-the ophthalmic (V1), maxillary (V2), and mandibular (V3) nerves
  36. 36. Sensory Nerves of the Face
  37. 37. Sensory Nerves of the Face
  38. 38. Testing the Integrity of the Trigeminal Nerve (temperature & pain)
  39. 39. Motor Nerves of the Face • Motor supply: – Facial nerve • Facial nerve divides into five terminal branches for muscles of facial expression: – Temporal – Zygomatic – Buccal – Marginal mandibular – Cervical
  40. 40. Applied • Trigeminal neuralgia – Maxillary and mandibular nerve are involved – Excruciating pain in the region of distribution of these nerve • In infranuclear lesions of facial nerve (eg, bell’spalsy)- whole face is paralyzed – c/f • Affected side is motionless • Loss of wrinkles • Eye cannot be closed • In smiling the mouth is drawn to normal side • During mastication food accumulates in vestibule of mouth
  41. 41. bell’spalsy
  42. 42. Facialnerve lesion ( Bell’s palsy)
  43. 43. Lymphatic Drainage of the Face The face has 3 lymphatic territories- 1. Upper territory- Preauricular (parotid) nodes Including: • The greater part of the forehead • Lateral halves of the eylids • The conjunctiva • Lateral part of the cheek • Parotid area
  44. 44. Middle territory- Submandibular nodes • Median part of the forehead • External nose • Upper lip • Lateral part of lower lip • Medial halves of eyelids • Medial part of cheek • Greater part of the lower jaw
  45. 45. Lower territory – Submental nodes • Central part of the lower lip • Chin
  46. 46. Read about •Arterial supply of the face •Venous drainage of the face •Lymphatic drainage of the face.

