20 Best SEO Experts in Bangladesh

20 Best SEO Experts in Bangladesh.
know the best SEO experts in Bangldesh

Published in: Marketing
20 Best SEO Experts in Bangladesh

  1. 1. 20 Best SEO Experts In Bangladesh 2021 Today in this article you know about the best SEO Experts in Bangladesh who lead the Digital Marketing and SEO sectors. Table of Contents 1. What is SEO? 2. How Search Engine Works? 3. List Of Top 20 SEO Experts In Bangladesh 3.1. 1. Mehedi Hasan Zihad 3.2. 2. Enamul Haque 3.3. 3.Gopal sarkar 3.4. 4.MAHINUR RAHMAN MAHIN 3.5. 5. Papon Saha 3.6. 6. M Sajid Ahmed 3.7. 7. Habibur Rahman 3.8. 8. Zahid ibrahim 3.9. 9. Ferdous Mahmud 3.10. 10. SABBIR AHMED 3.11. 11. Mohammad Tanvir Hosain 3.12. 12. Himel ROY 3.13. 13. Muhammad Badrul Amin Miah 3.14. 14. Riyad Hossain 3.15. 15. MD. REZAUZZAMAN 3.16. 16. MD Rubel Hosen 3.17. 17. Chadni Akter 3.18. 18. Abdullah Al Noman  Home CPA Marketing Make Money SEO
  2. 2. What is SEO? SEO is Stands for ( Search Engine Optimization ), SEO is the process of increasing website organic and quality traffic through the search engines. How Search Engine Works? if you want to be a SEO Expert then you must be know what is it and how it’s works. 1. Crawling: 2. Indexing: 3. Result: List Of Top 20 SEO Experts In Bangladesh 1. Mehedi Hasan Zihad He is a Digital Marketer, SEO Expert, Trainer, Entrepreneur and also trained 200+ Students. Mehedi Hasan Zihad started his online career in 2018 and buy a $2 domain. After 3 months he earned $0.03 with this website, And then His website ranked on google first page and He makes $300 Dollars with this website.
  3. 3. Now he Earned Around $1000 Dollars with SEO sectors and. He is also known as Digital Marketing Specialist who Can be increasing any business sales and makes the company brand. Years working in the SEO industry: 3 years Main website: https://mhzseo.com/ Estimated monthly earnings: $500 to $1000 2. Enamul Haque There are Md. Enamul Haque, He is a Digital Marketer and expert in (SEO) Search Engine Optimization in both On-Page and Off-Page, He has long experience in Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization work with own country company and other countries. There are Started online Journey in January 2019 There are Estimate monthly income in $300-$500 Enamul Haque is a successful man in his career journey with Digital marketing especially Search Engine Optimization work. Working Experience in Online: 2 Years Year Estimate monthly income: $300-$500 Contact: enamulhaqueah@gamil.com 3.Gopal sarkar Gopal Sarkar is a Digital Marketer and (SEO)expert. He has been working with seo for over 1 year. his teacher is Mehidi Hasan zihad. For that he learned SEO. He started an online career in 2020.
  4. 4. He didn’t earn anything in the 2 months. Now he Earned Around $250 Dollars with SEO sectors and. Now he brings any website to the front page. With SEO your website can appear in one of the top positions for your target keywords and he can do it. Years working in the SEO industry: 1 years Estimated monthly earnings: $200 to $500 Contact: gopalsarkar150796@gmail.com 4.MAHINUR RAHMAN MAHIN MAHINUR RAHMAN MAHIN a SEO expert from Bangladesh with almost 4 years of experience Started his online career in 2016 at the age of 17. After a lots of patience of 1 mothn he got first clients via FIVER. After making his website he ranked his website on google first page. he earned around 1000$-1200$ with his website and clients on this SEO sector. After a good period he heard “one of the best SEO expert in Bangladesh” & “Digital marketing expert” besides his name. Years working in the SEO industry: 4 years Estimated monthly earnings: $1000 to $3000 Contact: mahin4482@gmail.com 5. Papon Saha
  5. 5. Papon Saha from Bangladesh and grow up in Narayanganj. He is a joyful person with broad-mindedness. He is a student of business studies. But always a passion for designing from childhood. With continuing his studies he also a freelancer. Specially he works on Search engine optimization SEO( off pages and on pages )since 2019.He work many projects local & international market place. he had experience in keyword research, social media marketing, e-marketing, lead generation, web site development, personal assistant and specially in Search engine optimization both off pages and on pages. he can rank any website top on search engine. he can manage huge amount of audience on any site. He take everything like a challenge and try to solve it at easy way. He also develop a custom game plan strategy for any type of his work to save customer money and increase there productivity and seals. That’s why he has many client. Beside this he have also some exclusive skills to assist his clients work .For this he is populer SEO expert in Bangladesh. Years working in the SEO industry: 2 years Estimated monthly earnings: $500 to $1000 Contact: paponsaha609@gmail.com 6. M Sajid Ahmed
  6. 6. He Starts His Carrier in the SEO industry in Bangladesh. He trained by LEDP project in Bangladesh. His Mentor was mehedi Hasan zihad. Nowadays, he is a successful Freelancer in the SEO industry. His expertise area is SEO in the Business platform and boosting company brand value. His Experiences In the SEO industry is two years, and his monthly estimated turnover is 800-1800$ Years working in the SEO industry: 3 years Estimated monthly earnings: $1000 to $1500 Contact: sajid@codesoftit.com 7. Habibur Rahman “Assalamualikum” This is Md. Habibur Rahman, Professional digital marketer & SEO expert in Bangladesh certified by Google Analytics, THE FUNDAMENTALS OF GOOGLE DIGITAL MARKETING AND GOOGLE ADS FUNDAMENTALS. I have well experience in Search Engine Optimization with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry and I am still learning a lot every day. Now I am working on digital marketing for over 2+ years and my passion made me confident. Also, help me to take my knowledge to the next level. Thanks to Allah! Years working in the SEO industry: 2 years Estimated monthly earnings: $500 to $1000 8. Zahid ibrahim
  7. 7. zahid ibrahim is an one of the best SEO experts in Bangladesh who is working for making some experts SEO expert out there. He is the student of university of Rajshahi at management department. he has some years experience in this field that helps him to work with the new comer .already he has a bunch of student in this sector who are from different parts of Bangladesh. as he is experienced enough that is why he can easily earn tk 3000 every single month. he is well known as market guru .people have given this tittle for his expertise on the SEO field. He is no doubt very co oper Years working in the SEO industry: 4 years Estimated monthly earnings: $2500 to $3000 Contact: zahidftibrahim73@mail.com 9. Ferdous Mahmud He is a Digital Marketer, SEO Expert, and SMM Expert And then His website ranked on google first page and He makes $400 Dollars with this website. Now he Earned Around $1K Dollars with SEO sectors. He is also known as a Keyword Research, Website audit, WordPress Design, Google search console, Facebook ad campaign + Page setup + targeting Audience + Retargeting audience, Youtube ad campaign + your channels setup+ Keyword research, Instagram ad campaign, linkedin lead generation + profile optimization. Years working in the SEO industry: 1 years Estimated Yearly earnings: $6K-$7K Contact: mahmudferdows@gmail.com
  8. 8. 10. SABBIR AHMED His journey started in 2017 and he does his job with great devotion. He first started his career in 2016 by buying a domain with some money from his mother and after 4-5 months of hard work he ranked his website to the first page of Google and made a good income from that site which is close to 200 us dollar. But gradually by his tireless hard work, dedication and ingenuity he is now earning very well. Roughly speaking, his monthly income is now around(800-1000)us dollar. He has now established himself as an SEO expert in many organizations through the proper use of his talents. Moreover, as a full fledged digital marketer, he is providing his services to all of us. He is also known as Digital Marketing Specialist who Can be increasing any business sales and makes the company brand.Sabbir Ahmed is The Best SEO Expert in Bangladesh and one of the best in the World. He extends his SEO Services and Digital Marketing Services all over the world. His passion makes him stand apart from other SEO Experts. He realizes the work as his own and delivers the best. Years working in the SEO industry: 4 years Estimated monthly earnings: $1000 to $3000 Contact: sabbirahmedrummon0@gmail.com 11. Mohammad Tanvir Hosain
  9. 9. Mohammad Tanvir Hosain is an expert in Digital Marketer,SEO(search optimization engine) in Bangladesh. In 2017,he was trained from LEDP (Learning and Earning Development Project) by trainer MEHEDI HASAN ZIHAD sir.He selled a $5 domain in december,2017.Then he created his website and earned $0.10 . He ranked his google page and earned $260 Dollars by his website.In 2021, he earned $1500 Dollar by Digital marketing and seo sector. Now-a -days,he is training 700+ students in digital marketing and SEO. Years working in the SEO industry: 3 years Estimated monthly earnings: $1000 to $1500 Contact: mohammadtanvir19931@gmail.com 12. Himel ROY Himel Roy is an expert in (SEO) Search Engine Optimization in both On-Page and Off- Page. His Mentor is Mehedi Hasan Jihad and he started his journey with Fiverr, Upwork, Facebook Ad management, CPA, SEO, Lead generation, Content writing and so many.
  10. 10. He works on many projects at local & international market place. He also has a long training from the “Learning and Earning Development Project” (LEDP) under Bangladesh Government. Years working in the SEO industry: 3 years Estimated monthly earnings: $1500 to $2500 Contact: himelroy644@gmail.com 13. Muhammad Badrul Amin Miah He is a SEO Expert,Digital Marketer and Enterpreneur.Muhammad Badrul Amin Miah started his online career in 2015 and buy domain with Name cheap.After 6 months he earned $400 with this website. And then His website ranked on google first page and he makes $1200 Dollar with this website. Now he Earned $4000 Dollars with SEO. He is also known as Digital Marketers who can increase any business sales and bring company profit. Years working in the SEO industry: 5 years Estimated monthly earnings: $800 to $1200 Contact: amin_badrul007@yahoo.com 14. Riyad Hossain
  11. 11. He is one of the most famous Digital Marketers in Bangladesh. Expertise areas are SEO friendly. Actually he knows very well how to rank your page in Google Top. Riyad Hossain learned Digital Marketing from LEDP Project under the Government of Bangladesh. And worked that project for 8 months. After That He joined SK Group as a Senior Digital Marketing Officer. As a freelancer, He started to work in 2019 at Fiverr and Upwork market places. In there He is giving services to more than 60+ Startup companies and Business. Years working in the SEO industry: 3 years Estimated monthly earnings: $700 to $1200 Contact: riyadhossain702860@gmail.com 15. MD. REZAUZZAMAN Md Rezauzzaman has been engaged with digital marketer since 2018. He is a SEO Expert, trainer as well as Entrepreneur. Since he started his journey in digital market arena he trained 200 students and buy $3 domain. After he stated in digital marketing in first 4 months he earned $0.05 only with this web site, Now he earned around $ 1200.00 Dollars with SEO sectors. Specially he is known as a Digital Marketing expert and trainer who is increasing his business and brand. Years working in the SEO industry: 3 years
  12. 12. Estimated monthly earnings: $800 to $1000 Contact: reza.oti@gmail.com 16. MD Rubel Hosen He is a Digital Marketer, SEO Expert and SMM Expert Md Rubel hosen started his online career in 2019 and buy a $1 domain. After 2 months he earned $0.05 with this website, And then His website ranked on google first page and He makes $200 Dollars with this website. Now he Earned Around $1000 Dollars with SEO sectors and. He is also known as Digital Marketing Specialist who Can be increasing any business sales and makes the company brand. Years working in the SEO industry: 2 years Estimated monthly earnings: $800 to $1000 Contact: sahriyarrahamansoikot@gmail.com 17. Chadni Akter
  13. 13. This is Chadni Akter, a Digital Marketer and SEO Expert. She has come from a renowned district of Bangladesh named Jamalpur. She has been working with SEO for over 1 year. She is also known as Digital Marketing Specialist who can increase any business sales and makes the company brand. My teacher is Mehidi Hasan Zihad. For that, I learned SEO. SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. It is the practice of increasing the quantity and quality of traffic to your website through organic search engine results. SEO is a vital job to be accomplished for any website. If you want to rank your website, you are at the right place now. As an internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, the computer- programmed algorithms that dictate search engine behavior, works for the websites what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines. Whether it is Google, Bing, Amazon or YouTube. The majority of search engine traffic goes to the top results. With SEO, your website can appear in one of the top positions for your target keywords and get visits to your website. Years working in the SEO industry: 2 years Estimated monthly earnings: $100 to $500
  14. 14. Contact: chadni11@hotmail.com 18. Abdullah Al Noman Hi I am Abdullah Al Noman Expert (SEO) Search Engine Optimization. Any get SEO problem solution by me. I got long training from LEDP In Bangladesh , get work different marketplace and get 5*. However I have 2 years Experience and my monthly Income 700$-1000$ . So when you face SEO problems you can contact me more friendly and higher up. I can solve all problems. Years working in the SEO industry: 2 years Estimated monthly earnings: $100 to $500 Contact: nomanmiazy9@gmail.com © 2021 MHZ SEO. MHZSEO.COM

