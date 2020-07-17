Successfully reported this slideshow.
A power nap is a short period of sleep. It is usually practised when the normal course of sleep gets hampered. Remember st...
The third stage is the extremely slow sleep wave Stage four comprises of deep sleep when the eye movement is put a halt Th...
Will Power Nap Increase Your Productivity

The benefits of taking a power nap are great and varied. Napping helps you regain concentration and boosts your productivity. Improve Less stress; Boosts mood

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. Will Power Nap Increase Your Productivity? by Shinysleep1 | Apr 21, 2020 | Blogs Shop Now Home . All . Mattresses . 3 Latex Mattress . 3 Pillows . 3 Blog . Contact us . FLAT 1500 OFF ON MATTRESS TILL 19TH JULY.    Chat
  Power nap, that little breath of sigh that generally eats up your lunchtime after a long boring meeting. We all love little power naps between the day to make ourselves feel relaxed and energetic. What is so good about a power nap that makes us rely upon it more than a good night's sleep?  Before answering this question, let's have a look at what exactly power nap is.
  3. 3. A power nap is a short period of sleep. It is usually practised when the normal course of sleep gets hampered. Remember staying up late thinking about the next day and waking up feeling incomplete? A power nap is a saviour in those times. Now, we know what power nap is but is it really effective?  We mean, will it make up for the days when taking a wholesome sleep wasn’t possible? Let’s look at how a power nap works  Power naps in reality are aimed at beating the sleep-deficits that we have due to our modern lifestyles The human sleeping pattern is divided into five categories In the first stage, the electrical brain activity gets slow alog with the rate of respiration. It usually doesn’t last long, just about 10 minutes. The second stage makes your body ready for slow-wave sleep, which takes about another 10 minutes. The muscles of your body get loose and relaxed while in this stage
  4. 4. The third stage is the extremely slow sleep wave Stage four comprises of deep sleep when the eye movement is put a halt The final stage is Rapid Eye movement, you might be dreaming the most in this. This  cycle repeats every 1.5- 2 hours. When it comes to power nap, it coincides with the first two stages lasting about 20-25 minutes. While performing this in between your work, you tend to.improve the accuracy and the working of the neurons. The study shows better productivity, improved mood and a significant boost in memory. The advantages of a power nap Increase in alertness : Power nap helps you by improving your concentration power and the alertness. A cure for Narcolepsy: Planned Power nap is a suggested cure for the ones affected by narcolepsy, which is a neurological disorder that affects your ability to wake and sleep. Significant psychological benefits: Power naps help you to rejuvenate leaving a relaxing effect. It helps you to get a better mood Reduces the risk of heart disease: studies have shown that eliminating sleep deficits by power naps can reduce the risk of any potential heart disease. Improvement in stamina: Power naps improve your stamina, preventing you from burning out too often.   And of course, improvement in overall productivity by ameliorating creative problem-solving skills, logical reasoning and retention. So whenever you are stuck in some problem or don’t know how to deal with the chaos, try taking a power nap. There’s a good chance that you will be able to solve whatever’s troubling you and increase your overall efficiency.  
×