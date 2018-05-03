read for Construction Industry Digest Ebook by U.S. Department of Labor

Employers have the responsibility to provide a safe workplace. Employers MUST provide their employees with a workplace that does not have serious hazards and follow all relevant OSHA safety and health standards. Employers must comply with specific standards. All employers in the construction industry must also have injury and illness prevention programs. Contractors and employers who do construction work must comply with standards in 29 CFR 1926. Subpart C, General Safety and Health Provisions, as well as other specific sections of these standards, include the responsibilities for each contractor/employer to initiate and maintain injury and illness prevention programs, provide for a competent person to conduct frequent and regular inspections, and instruct each employee to recognize and avoid unsafe conditions and know what regulations are applicable to the work environment. Employees must be provided training in a language and vocabulary they can understand.

