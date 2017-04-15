Contributions of Ludwig prandtl to chemical engineering

Contribution of Ludwig Prandtl to Transport Phenomena
Boundary Layers • Introduced the concept of boundary layer to study turbulent flow • Modified Navier-Stokes equations to f...
Prandtl number • Ratio of thermal diffusivity to momentum diffusivity • Relative thickness of heat and momentum boundary l...
Mixing Length • An expression for Reynold’s stress • Compared an elemental fluid mass to gas molecule defined by kinetic t...
von Karman-Prandtl universal logarithmic velocity distribution • Velocity profile in inertial sublayer
  • Low viscosity – concentrated in a narrow region, especially near wall where shear stress is highest
    Thickness of boundary layer, 99% rule

    1. 1. Contribution of Ludwig Prandtl to Transport Phenomena
    2. 2. Boundary Layers • Introduced the concept of boundary layer to study turbulent flow • Modified Navier-Stokes equations to fit boundary layer conditions
    3. 3. Prandtl number • Ratio of thermal diffusivity to momentum diffusivity • Relative thickness of heat and momentum boundary layers
    4. 4. Mixing Length • An expression for Reynold’s stress • Compared an elemental fluid mass to gas molecule defined by kinetic theory of gases • Mixing length is the average length travelled by a fluid element for which it retains its properties
    5. 5. von Karman-Prandtl universal logarithmic velocity distribution • Velocity profile in inertial sublayer

    ×