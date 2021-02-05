Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Universidad Fermín Toro Vicerrectorado académico Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela de Relaciones Industri...
DEFINICION Es un término amplio, por el que se entiende a un conjunto de individuos que conviven bajo normas comunes. Bajo...
Están compuestas por un número variable de individuos CARACTERISTICAS A menudo poseen jerarquías Se orientan hacia la prod...
La Ciencia, Tecnología y Sociedad (CTS) constituye un paradigma alternativo de estudio para entender el fenómeno científic...
NUEVAS SOCIEDADES El futuro de las sociedades humanas es motivo de continua especulación. Sin embargo, rasgos como la dive...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modelos de sociedad Miguel Gonzalez

27 views

Published on

modelos de Sociedad

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modelos de sociedad Miguel Gonzalez

  1. 1. Universidad Fermín Toro Vicerrectorado académico Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Escuela de Relaciones Industriales MODELOS DE SOCIEDAD Integrante: Miguel E. González P. C.I. 24.550.390 Materia: Análisis de la Ciencia y Tecnología
  2. 2. DEFINICION Es un término amplio, por el que se entiende a un conjunto de individuos que conviven bajo normas comunes. Bajo esa definición, la primera que nos ofrece el Diccionario de la Real Academia Española, tanto un país, un pueblo o una comunidad, como un panal de abejas o una organización empresarial, pueden constituir ejemplos de sociedades. TIPOS DE SOCIEDADES SOCIEDAD CIVIL Término que alude al total de la ciudadanía de un país, considerados como un conjunto de actores independientes del Estado. SOCIEDAD ANONIMA Es una forma de organización empresarial constituida por acciones, en la que estas últimas representan un capital. SOCIEDAD CONYUGAL Figura jurídica que se constituye a través del matrimonio y que administra los bienes y capitales de la pareja. SOCIEDAD COOPERATIVA Forma de organización de productores, comerciantes o consumidores, que se rigen por criterios de utilidad común a todos.
  3. 3. Están compuestas por un número variable de individuos CARACTERISTICAS A menudo poseen jerarquías Se orientan hacia la producción y el crecimiento Buscan sostener los procesos y mecanismos que garantizan su perpetuidad en el tiempo SOCIEDAD Y ESTADO Hoy en día nos cuesta imaginar la sociedad sin la existencia de un Estado que la regente y administre. Ya que, si bien estos dos conceptos remiten a cosas diferentes, también es verdad que se encuentran íntimamente vinculados. VINCULACION
  4. 4. La Ciencia, Tecnología y Sociedad (CTS) constituye un paradigma alternativo de estudio para entender el fenómeno científico-tecnológico en el contexto social. Al definir su objeto de estudio, autores como González García, López, Lujan, Martín, Osorio et al. (1996) señalan que la expresión "Ciencia, Tecnología y Sociedad (CTS)" suele definir un ámbito de trabajo académico cuyo objeto de estudio está constituido por los aspectos sociales de la ciencia y la tecnología, tanto en lo que concierne a los factores sociales que influyen sobre el cambio científico-tecnológico, como en lo que atañe a las consecuencias sociales y ambientales. CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA Los estudios sociales de la ciencia y la tecnología, o estudios sobre Ciencia, Tecnología y Sociedad (CTS), se constituyen en un campo de trabajo, donde se trata de entender el fenómeno científico-tecnológico en su contexto social, tanto en relación con sus condicionantes sociales como en lo que atañe a sus consecuencias sociales y ambientales. EVOLUCION Las sociedades que conforman la civilización humana son tan antiguas como el ser humano mismo, por lo que no existe una fecha de creación concreta. Se estima que las sociedades antiguas, previas a la invención de la escritura, fueron sociedades de tipo tribal que paulatinamente fueron creciendo en número y complejidad.
  5. 5. NUEVAS SOCIEDADES El futuro de las sociedades humanas es motivo de continua especulación. Sin embargo, rasgos como la diversidad, las identidades múltiples y la dependencia tecnológica parecen ser factores centrales en las llamadas “nuevas sociedades”, como la sociedad global o la virtual. ESTRUCTURAS DE LAS SOCIEDADES La estructura de una sociedad es el modo de funcionamiento de sus diversas partes, es decir, su arquitectura. Allí tienen lugar los estratos sociales o grupos poblacionales, las diversas instituciones sociales (públicas o privadas), los cuerpos de leyes, los organismos de socialización, represión y legislación (como los tribunales, las cárceles, los cuerpos de seguridad, los militares, las universidades y escuelas, etc.).

×