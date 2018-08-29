Synnopsis :

This is a heart-warming, true story about a young woman s battle with life s challenges. In her journey, while she struggles to find the right man, she then surprisingly discovers a lump in her breast at a young age of 32, has to fight cancer, and eventually deal with infertility. She must now come to the realization that her hopes and dreams of having a large family someday has come to a screeching halt due to breast cancer treatments and being a DES baby.



