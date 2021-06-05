[DOWNLOAD]❤BOOK✔ Bowling For Dummies

Copy Link To Download : https://greatfull.yourlifeisgood.club/B003WUYEMK stronguMAGICAL TRIP: Grow Your Own Magic Mushroom Garden And Have The Most Magical Ride Of Your Life (The Safe Way)u With emThis Beginner's Guide!emstrongstrongA psilocybin mushroom, or more popularly known as magic mushroom, strongis a fungus that has psilocybin, a naturally occurring hallucinogenic compound, which has been used to treat conditions such as obsessive-compulsive disorders, cluster headaches, addictions, anxiety, and depression.emHowever, magic mushrooms are also used for recreational purposes.emThe high you get from a moderate dose of psilocybin mushrooms is neurologically similar to dreaming, and causes increased introspection, as well as intensity of emotional experiences, and altered psychological functioning.emThis book is a step-by-step beginner's guide to efficiently growing and safely using magic mushrooms FULLBOOK 8230Read for that magical trip!emstrongHere FULLBOOK 8217Reads what you FULLBOOK 8217Readll get:strongstrongHow and why people use psilocybin mushroomsstrongThe strongtypes of psilocybin mushroomsstrong, including their PROs and CONsstrongExpert tips on how to grow healthy magic mushroomsstrong, including empreparation, inoculation, colonization, fruiting, harvesting, storing, and reusingemAll the strongfrequently asked questions FULLBOOK 8230Read answered!strongemAnd so much more!emstrongAnyone who wants to try magic mushrooms for the first time will unavoidably feel apprehensive about bad trips, possible negative interactions with other drugs, and legality issues.strongAs far as bad trips are concerned, it pays to start with micro doses, and then increase strength as tolerance increases FULLBOOK 8212Read it all really depends on what type of effect you want to have, and how much you can realistically handle.For possible negative interactions with other drugs, magic mushrooms should not be taken simultaneously with other psychoactive drugs, especially Adderall, Xanax, and Zoloft.Lastly, magic mushrooms are only legal in certain parts of the globe, which is why you always need to check first. However, we acknowledge that illegal drug use still occurs regardless of the laws.This book FULLBOOK 8217Reads purpose FULLBOOK 8211Read apart from teaching you how to grow healthy, succulent magic mushrooms FULLBOOK 8211Read is to provide information that reduces the risk of harm among people who do decide to use them.emSo FULLBOOK 8230Read Are you ready to take a magical trip?emstrongScroll up and Click on FULLBOOK 8220ReaduBuy Nowu FULLBOOK 8221Read today!strong