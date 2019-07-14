This books ( The Alzheimer's Solution: A Breakthrough Program to Prevent and Reverse the Symptoms of Cognitive Decline at Every Age ) Made by Ayesha Sherzai MD

A revolutionary, proven program to prevent Alzheimer's disease and reverse the symptoms of cognitive decline, from two award-winning neurologists--the co-directors of the Alzheimer's Prevention Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.Alzheimer's disease is devastating, and increasingly widespread. More than forty-seven million people are living with Alzheimer's worldwide. Ten percent of adults over the age of sixty-five will develop some form of dementia, and doctors predict more than half of adults will be diagnosed with the disease by age eighty-five. Despite the terrifying statistics, the truth is ninety percent of Alzheimer's cases are preventable through lifestyle factors.Through rigorous clinical studies and research helping thousands of patients, Dean and Ayesha Sherzai--neurologists, researchers, and co-directors of the Alzheimer's Prevention Program at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles--have uncovered the key lifestyle components contributing to this worldwide epidemic. They've also developed a solution--The Alzheimer's Prevention Program--to help you and your loved ones avoid developing this terrible disease and even reverse cognitive decline.The human brain is a living universe that responds to what you feed it, how you treat it, when you challenge it, and the ways in which you allow it to rest. This much-needed, revolutionary book shows you how to live in a way that promotes the health of your brain and your body and add vibrant years to your life. With The Alzheimer's Solution, the future of your cognitive health is now within your control.

