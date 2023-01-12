Myths And Facts About IVF.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
In vitro fertilisation is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm in vitro. The process involves monitoring and stimulating an individual's ovulatory process, removing an ovum or ova from their ovaries and letting sperm fertilise them in a culture medium in a laboratory.
