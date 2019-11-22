Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Uses, Benefits, and Side Effects of Testosterone What is testosterone? Testosterone is a naturally occurring sex hormone f...
However, testosterone injections are not solely used by men as they are also used to treat women with certain type of brea...
• High cholesterol or triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood); • Breast cancer (in men, or in women who have hypercalce...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Testosterone Supplier in UK, USA & Philippines

15 views

Published on

Testosterone is a naturally occurring sex hormone found in men testicles. There is a small amount of testosterone also produced in female ovaries and adrenal system. Under certain circumstances, testosterone is not produced or produced in sufficient quantities in the testicles leading to complications such as delayed onset of puberty and growth. Men and boys as such have to take testosterone injections to remedy the situation.

Important information

It is strongly recommended to refrain from taking testosterone injection if you are pregnant or planning to start a family in near future.

MEDISELLER is a Supplier & Exporter of Anti Cancer Medicines, Oncology Medicine & Anti HIV Drugs in UK, USA & Philippines ......

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Testosterone Supplier in UK, USA & Philippines

  1. 1. Uses, Benefits, and Side Effects of Testosterone What is testosterone? Testosterone is a naturally occurring sex hormone found in men testicles. There is a small amount of testosterone also produced in female ovaries and adrenal system. Under certain circumstances, testosterone is not produced or produced in sufficient quantities in the testicles leading to complications such as delayed onset of puberty and growth. Men and boys as such have to take testosterone injections to remedy the situation. Testosterone can produce adverse side-effects and as such it is advised to be taken by males with known medical disorders such as some genetic disorders, defect in pituitary glands or people who have had previously undergone chemotherapy.
  2. 2. However, testosterone injections are not solely used by men as they are also used to treat women with certain type of breast cancers that has spread to other parts of the body. As mentioned above, testosterone injections can produce adverse side effects and as such it is strongly advised that it should not be taken by athletes to boost performance or by normal people to slow down their normal aging process. Important information It is strongly recommended to refrain from taking testosterone injection if you are pregnant or planning to start a family in near future. Also, testosterone should be avoided by people with liver and kidney complications, heart diseases, prostate cancer and male breast cancer. Abuse of testosterone can cause risky and permanent damages. Also, only a certified healthcare professional should administer testosterone injections. Take Testosterone only when recommended by a qualified doctor and under expert advice. Misuse of testosterone can severely affect your liver, kidney, heart and endocrinal and mental systems. Stopping testosterone after prolonged use also results in nasty withdrawal symptoms. Testosterone injections could also lead to formation of blood clot in lungs. This condition is called pulmonary oil microembolism (POME) and can be fatal. Seek medical help urgently if you experience symptoms like persistent coughing, dryness of throat, dizziness, chest pain, throat tightening, etc. Precautions you need to take before taking Testosterone You should refrain from testosterone if you are allergic to it, or if you have: • Prostate cancer; • Male breast cancer; • debilitating heart condition; • Serious liver conditions; • Severe kidney disease; or • If you are pregnant or planning to get pregnant To ensure that you can receive testosterone injections, please tell your doctor about: • Existing heart disease or coronary artery disease; • A history of heart attack, stroke, or blood clot; • Diabetes; • If you are bedridden or suffering from some serious debilitation • Enlarged prostate;
  3. 3. • High cholesterol or triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood); • Breast cancer (in men, or in women who have hypercalcemia); • Liver or kidney disease; • Elevated calcium levels or • If you take a blood thinner (Coumadin, Jantoven, etc). Avoid taking testosterone injections if you are pregnant as it can cause some serious defects in the unborn baby. Immediately inform your doctor if you have become pregnant during treatment. It is best to use effective birth control to avoid pregnancy if you are taking testosterone injections. There is no conclusive evidence of testosterone passing into breast milk but you should avoid feeding your baby if you are on this medicine. Mediseller is a Supplier & Exporter of Anti Cancer Medicines, Oncology Medicine & Anti HIV Drugs, in Philippines, UK & USA. CALL FOR DETAL: - +91-9773529259 WEBSITE: - www.mediseller.com EMAIL-ID: - medisellers.india@gmail.com

×