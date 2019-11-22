Testosterone Supplier in UK, USA & Philippines

Testosterone is a naturally occurring sex hormone found in men testicles. There is a small amount of testosterone also produced in female ovaries and adrenal system. Under certain circumstances, testosterone is not produced or produced in sufficient quantities in the testicles leading to complications such as delayed onset of puberty and growth. Men and boys as such have to take testosterone injections to remedy the situation.



Important information



It is strongly recommended to refrain from taking testosterone injection if you are pregnant or planning to start a family in near future.



