Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kvalitný obsah nestačí Ján Januška
25%ZÍSKA ODKAZ http://marketing.buzzsumo.com/link-study/
≠ ODKAZY
=0
=1,182
4x viacODKAZOV NEŽ KVÍZY
3x viacODKAZOV ZÍSKAJÚ DLHÉ ČLÁNKY
5 princípov
Moja tématická fráza 1. je najlepší
2. linkuchtivý Linkbaiting guide: https://bit.ly/janko-linkbaiting „Láka ťa, dať mi odkaz.“
3. pozná ho linkerati „Neznám, neodkážu.“
„Wuaaa, čumteee, napísali o nás!!!“ Detaily: https://bit.ly/janko-linki 4. pohladí ego
5. Je podporovaný „Prosím, odkáž na mňa.“
5 princípov odkazovaného obsahu 1. Je najlepší 2. Je linkuchtivý 3. Dostane sa k linkerati 4. Pohladí ego 5. Je aktivne po...
Live blogging: https://blog.spotibo.com/seo-restart-2017/
SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
SEO Restart live blogging 1/13MOŽNÝCH ODKAZOV
SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
SEO Restart live blogging 12/13MOŽNÝCH ODKAZOV +11
Poznám Spotibo 50% 17% 33% veľmi motivovalo čiastočně nemotivovalo
50% 33% 17% Niečo z toho môžem mať veľmi motivovalo čiastočně nemotivovalo
50% 50% Tiež mi dali odkaz veľmi motivovalo čiastočně
Najlepšia kniha o link buildingu
Live blogging prípadovka http://bit.ly/janko-live-blogging
3 predpoklady úspešného oslovenia
„Ahoj, mám super obsah, daj mi link.“
Poznám značku 50% 17% 33% veľmi motivovalo čiastočně nemotivovalo
Motivácia
Existujú weby na oslovenie
http://bit.ly/janko-meta
Načasovanie
3 predpoklady úspešného oslovovania 1. Motivácia odkazujúceho 2. Existujú weby na oslovenie 3. Načasovanie
Šablóna pre stratégiu oslovovania https://bit.ly/janko-strategia
Postup oslovovania Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím
Stratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím Postup oslovovania
AUTOMATIZÁCIA Zachytávanie nových článkov
AUTOMATIZÁCIA Dáta ku stránkam
Info o URL
Info o URL # Domén 200
Info o URL # Domén URL rank 200 35
Info o URL # Domén URL rank SEO traffic 200 35 5 500
Info o URL # Domén URL rank SEO traffic Dátum 200 35 5 500 14.5.2016
Info o URL # Domén URL rank SEO traffic Dátum Titulok 200 35 5 500 14.5.2016 Název stránky
# Domén URL rank SEO traffic Dátum Titulok Jazyk 200 35 5 500 14.5.2016 Název stránky CZ Info o URL
https://bit.ly/janko-prospecting Prospecting sheet
AUTOMATIZÁCIA Kontaktovanie
„Ahoj [meno], čítal som tvoj článok [url], kde píšeš, že dĺžka meta popiskov je [xyz] znakov...“
E-mail ukážky https://bit.ly/janko-emaily
Postup oslovovania Stratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím
VyhodnotímStratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím Postup oslovovania
VyhodnotímStratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím Postup oslovovania
Víťazí obsah, ktorý má lepšie odkazy
Zdroje z prednášky a slajdy: https://blog.spotibo.com/seo-restart/
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska

12 views

Published on

Jak vypadá SEO na papíře a jaká je realita? Poučte se z našich chyb. Krok za krokem ukážu, co všechno si musíte odmakat, když chcete z obsahu vytěžit mnohem více odkazů.

Published in: Data & Analytics
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kvalitni obsah nestaci Januska

  1. 1. Kvalitný obsah nestačí Ján Januška
  2. 2. 25%ZÍSKA ODKAZ http://marketing.buzzsumo.com/link-study/
  3. 3. ≠ ODKAZY
  4. 4. =0
  5. 5. =1,182
  6. 6. 4x viacODKAZOV NEŽ KVÍZY
  7. 7. 3x viacODKAZOV ZÍSKAJÚ DLHÉ ČLÁNKY
  8. 8. 5 princípov
  9. 9. Moja tématická fráza 1. je najlepší
  10. 10. 2. linkuchtivý Linkbaiting guide: https://bit.ly/janko-linkbaiting „Láka ťa, dať mi odkaz.“
  11. 11. 3. pozná ho linkerati „Neznám, neodkážu.“
  12. 12. „Wuaaa, čumteee, napísali o nás!!!“ Detaily: https://bit.ly/janko-linki 4. pohladí ego
  13. 13. 5. Je podporovaný „Prosím, odkáž na mňa.“
  14. 14. 5 princípov odkazovaného obsahu 1. Je najlepší 2. Je linkuchtivý 3. Dostane sa k linkerati 4. Pohladí ego 5. Je aktivne podporovaný
  15. 15. Live blogging: https://blog.spotibo.com/seo-restart-2017/
  16. 16. SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
  17. 17. SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
  18. 18. SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
  19. 19. SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
  20. 20. SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
  21. 21. SEO Restart live blogging 1/13MOŽNÝCH ODKAZOV
  22. 22. SEO Restart live blogging Najlepší Linkuchtivý Dosah linkerati Hladí ego Podporovaný
  23. 23. SEO Restart live blogging 12/13MOŽNÝCH ODKAZOV +11
  24. 24. Poznám Spotibo 50% 17% 33% veľmi motivovalo čiastočně nemotivovalo
  25. 25. 50% 33% 17% Niečo z toho môžem mať veľmi motivovalo čiastočně nemotivovalo
  26. 26. 50% 50% Tiež mi dali odkaz veľmi motivovalo čiastočně
  27. 27. Najlepšia kniha o link buildingu
  28. 28. Live blogging prípadovka http://bit.ly/janko-live-blogging
  29. 29. 3 predpoklady úspešného oslovenia
  30. 30. „Ahoj, mám super obsah, daj mi link.“
  31. 31. Poznám značku 50% 17% 33% veľmi motivovalo čiastočně nemotivovalo
  32. 32. Motivácia
  33. 33. Existujú weby na oslovenie
  34. 34. http://bit.ly/janko-meta
  35. 35. Načasovanie
  36. 36. 3 predpoklady úspešného oslovovania 1. Motivácia odkazujúceho 2. Existujú weby na oslovenie 3. Načasovanie
  37. 37. Šablóna pre stratégiu oslovovania https://bit.ly/janko-strategia
  38. 38. Postup oslovovania Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím
  39. 39. Stratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím Postup oslovovania
  40. 40. AUTOMATIZÁCIA Zachytávanie nových článkov
  41. 41. AUTOMATIZÁCIA Dáta ku stránkam
  42. 42. Info o URL
  43. 43. Info o URL # Domén 200
  44. 44. Info o URL # Domén URL rank 200 35
  45. 45. Info o URL # Domén URL rank SEO traffic 200 35 5 500
  46. 46. Info o URL # Domén URL rank SEO traffic Dátum 200 35 5 500 14.5.2016
  47. 47. Info o URL # Domén URL rank SEO traffic Dátum Titulok 200 35 5 500 14.5.2016 Název stránky
  48. 48. # Domén URL rank SEO traffic Dátum Titulok Jazyk 200 35 5 500 14.5.2016 Název stránky CZ Info o URL
  49. 49. https://bit.ly/janko-prospecting Prospecting sheet
  50. 50. AUTOMATIZÁCIA Kontaktovanie
  51. 51. „Ahoj [meno], čítal som tvoj článok [url], kde píšeš, že dĺžka meta popiskov je [xyz] znakov...“
  52. 52. E-mail ukážky https://bit.ly/janko-emaily
  53. 53. Postup oslovovania Stratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím
  54. 54. VyhodnotímStratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím Postup oslovovania
  55. 55. VyhodnotímStratégia START Nájdem weby Vytriedim Oslovím Postup oslovovania
  56. 56. Víťazí obsah, ktorý má lepšie odkazy
  57. 57. Zdroje z prednášky a slajdy: https://blog.spotibo.com/seo-restart/

×