SLIM MANTRA Slim Protein Shake- Ayurvedic Weight Loss
Protein Shake | Meal Replacement Shake | Chocolate Whey Protein
SLIM MANTRA Slim Protein Shake is a unique combination of nutritional supplements and special Ayurvedic herbs to ensure faster weight loss / fat loss / inch loss / tummy loss.
It contains 14gms High protein (Whey Source from USA) with 37 Vitamins, Minerals and special Ayurvedic Weight Loss Product Herbs to provide Meal Replacement.
Dr Jain’s Weight Control & Management Formula is created by Clinical Nutritionist and Ayurveda Specialist doctor and has been trailed & tested on many patients.

Ayurvedic Weight Loss Products in India 2022

  1. 1. FORMULA-1 + WHEY PROTEIN NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENT MEAL REPLACEMENT
  2. 2. Slim Mantra Slim Protein Shake is a unique combination of nutritional supplements and special Ayurvedic herbs to ensure faster weight loss / fat loss / inch loss / tummy loss. Dr Jain’s Weight Control & Management Formula is trailed & tested on many patients. It is created by Clinical Nutritionist and Ayurved Specialist doctor. ABOUT SLIM SHAKE ABOUT SLIM SHAKE
  3. 3. Unique combination of 37 Vitamins, Minerals and High Fiber with special Ayurvedic herbs for fat burning and boosting metabolism Fast & easy way to loose weight naturally without any side-effects 2 in 1 combo of Formula 1 plus Whey protein (USA source) Therefore no additional protein is required Modern Nutritional Supplement with Meal Replacement for Weight Loss BENEFITS OF SLIM SHAKE BENEFITS OF SLIM SHAKE Tasty blend of Tasty blend of Tasty blend of American American American Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate flavour flavour flavour
  4. 4. INGREDIENTS Whey Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Fructose Powder, Glycine Max (INS 640), Soy Lecithine Powder, Oat Fibre, Stabilizer (Guar gum (INS 412)), Inulin, Bulking Agent (Cellulose Powder (INS 460)), Calcium Caseinate, Potassium Chloride (INS508), Curcuma longa Extract , Dilute  (Dicalcium Phosphate). Minerals, Vitamins, Psyllium Husk Powder, Zingiber Officinale Rhizome Powder, Cinnamomum zeylanicum, Piper longum, Tribulus terrestris powder, Sweetener (Sucralose (INS 955)) and Cocoa Powder American American Chocolate Chocolate Flavour Flavour NUTRITIONAL INGREDIENTS NUTRITIONAL INGREDIENTS
  5. 5. Replace one of the meals of the day with Slim Mantra every day. For example instead of eating your regular lunch, drink Slim Mantra, which will provide enough nutrients in 230* kcal along with satiety. For best results, it is recommended to replace dinner with Slim Mantra daily. Not to be consumed by infants and pregnant women except when medically advised. Not for medicinal use. CONSUMPTION CONSUMPTION PREPARATION PREPARATION Regular Consumption maintains & fulfills Nutritional requirements of the body for healthy life. Store in cool and dry place. For faster results, walk or exercise daily.
  6. 6. Take your favorite healthy meal preferrably Lunch STEPS TO BECOME SLIM STEPS TO BECOME SLIM Replace your dinner with SLIM MANTRA SLIM PROTEIN SHAKE Regular Exercise or Walking helps to lose weight faster
  7. 7. MEDINUTRICA MEDINUTRICA HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE www.medinutrica.com customercare@medinutrica.com +91-8989954397 +91-8319555607 +91-8989954397 CONTACT US Medinutrica Healthcare aims to provide the best healthcare services to mankind by providing the unique combinations of nutritional supplements and natural ayurvedic herbal products . MEDINUTRICA HEALTHCARE LLP ISO 9001:2015 , GMP, HACCP, FDA Certified co. 202, OUTER RING ROAD , IBLUR BANGALORE-560102 FSSAI NO: 11420010000276 BRANCH OFFICE- MEDINUTRICA HEALTHCARE LLP 22, NEW MLA COLONY, JAWAHAR CHOWK, BHOPAL -462003, M.P-INDIA

×