Ayurvedic Weight Loss Products in India 2022

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
SLIM MANTRA Slim Protein Shake- Ayurvedic Weight Loss
Protein Shake | Meal Replacement Shake | Chocolate Whey Protein
SLIM MANTRA Slim Protein Shake is a unique combination of nutritional supplements and special Ayurvedic herbs to ensure faster weight loss / fat loss / inch loss / tummy loss.
It contains 14gms High protein (Whey Source from USA) with 37 Vitamins, Minerals and special Ayurvedic Weight Loss Product Herbs to provide Meal Replacement.
Dr Jain’s Weight Control & Management Formula is created by Clinical Nutritionist and Ayurveda Specialist doctor and has been trailed & tested on many patients.
SLIM MANTRA Slim Protein Shake- Ayurvedic Weight Loss
Protein Shake | Meal Replacement Shake | Chocolate Whey Protein
SLIM MANTRA Slim Protein Shake is a unique combination of nutritional supplements and special Ayurvedic herbs to ensure faster weight loss / fat loss / inch loss / tummy loss.
It contains 14gms High protein (Whey Source from USA) with 37 Vitamins, Minerals and special Ayurvedic Weight Loss Product Herbs to provide Meal Replacement.
Dr Jain’s Weight Control & Management Formula is created by Clinical Nutritionist and Ayurveda Specialist doctor and has been trailed & tested on many patients.