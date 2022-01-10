Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare
Jan. 10, 2022
Medilift ambulance service in kolkata and kasba fully equipped

Healthcare
Jan. 10, 2022
11 views

Medilift Ambulance Service in Kolkata and Kasba is providing ventilator care services right at your door whenever you need them. We always aspire to provide you with punctual and dependable service at a reasonable price. We have a expert team of doctors on hand to help you at any time.

Visit More:- https://bit.ly/3FbrCd9
Visit More:- https://bit.ly/3FblSA0

Medilift ambulance service in kolkata and kasba fully equipped

  1. 1. Click to edit Master title style FPPT.com
  2. 2. AMBULANCE SERVICE IN KOLKATA • We are always on board to help as many patients as we can. • Medilift Ambulance Service in Kolkata, West Bengal is offering secured and reliable services to needy patients. • Our main goal is to provide you the best and affordable services at your doorstep. • For any kind of queries call us at +91-9958718258.
  3. 3. SERVICES • Pediatric Patient Transportation • Infant and neonatal Ground Ambulance Transport • Cost-effective Budget • Commercial Stretcher services • Attendance through the whole journey • Standing 24/7 round the clock • Bed-to-bed Patient transportation
  4. 4. AMBULANCE SERVICE IN KASBA • Medilift Ambulance Service in Kasba, Kolkata is serving you in the best way we can. • We are always on time and are ready to assist you anytime you require. • We have an advanced team of medical crew and staff to perform every kind of activity you ask for. • For more info contact us at +91-9958718258.
  5. 5. CONTACT DETAILS • Phone: +91-9958718258 • Email: info@mediliftambulance.in • Address:1139, Kalikapur, Ps-Sharvpark, Near Medical Hospital, Merto Execulive Brand (Exit Gate), Opposite: - Enamiya / Nkpc, Post: Mukandopur, Pin-700099

Medilift Ambulance Service in Kolkata and Kasba is providing ventilator care services right at your door whenever you need them. We always aspire to provide you with punctual and dependable service at a reasonable price. We have a expert team of doctors on hand to help you at any time. Visit More:- https://bit.ly/3FbrCd9 Visit More:- https://bit.ly/3FblSA0

