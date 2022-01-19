Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Ccu and icu ambulance service in saguna more and rajendra nagar, patna medilift

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

ICU and CCU facilities are available on the ambulances of Medilift Ambulance Service in Saguna More and Rajendra Nagar, Patna to keep patients stable during the travel till they arrive at an appropriate medical facility. Medilift has a highly qualified team of doctors on staff to assist you further, and we are here to help.

Visit More:- https://bit.ly/3nDEV01
Visit More:- https://bit.ly/3IgFmFo

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

Ccu and icu ambulance service in saguna more and rajendra nagar, patna medilift

  1. 1. MEDILIFT AMBULANCE SERVICE IN SAGUNA MORE • We assure to reach the respective destination within a few minutes after the call is booked. • You don’t have to give heavy charges to save a life. • Medilift Ambulance Service in Saguna More, Patna is just a call away whenever you require medical assistance. • The whole medical setups are available for serious patients such as medical teams, medical crews, etc.
  2. 2. Click to edit Master title style FPPT.com
  3. 3. OUR BASIC SERVICES • Pediatric Patient Transportation • Infant and neonatal Ground Ambulance Transport • Cost-effective Budget • Commercial Stretcher services • Attendance through the whole journey • Standing 24/7 round the clock • Bed-to-bed Patient transportation
  4. 4. MEDILIFT AMBULANCE SERVICE IN RAJENDRA NAGAR • Medilift is giving all the services for easy relocation of patients. • We has no additional charge and renders all the medical benefits for patients round the clock. • A safe journey is always provided by Medilift Ambulance Service in Rajendra Nagar, Patna for an emergency patient to render bed-to- bed facility.
  5. 5. CONTACT DETAILS • DELHI ADDRESS: Office No- 31, First Floor, Uttranchal Plaza, Vasundhra, Sector-3, Near Pani Tanki, Ghaziabad, NCR Delhi-201012 • PATNA ADDRESS: Office No. – Pillar No. – 61, Opposite of IGIMS Hospital, 14, R.K Estates Building, Axis Bank Floor, Raja Bazar, Patna – 800014 • RANCHI ADDRESS: Office NO - G-19, Ground Floor, Amrawati Complex, Beside of ICICI Bank, Circular Road, Lalpur Chowk, Ranchi - 834001

×