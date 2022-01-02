Cerebral venous thrombosis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Background
Aka cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.
Pathophysiology
• Usually a dural venous sinus thrombosis, either sagittal (50% of IVT) or transverse (35%). Other sites include the cavernous sinus, typically post-infection.
• Can progress to cortical vein thrombosis (CVT), which can then progress to venous infarction as arterial flow is blocked i.e. a stroke. Consider IVT as a cause of stroke if an infarction crosses arterial boundaries.
• The blockage often causes ↑ICP, and patients may present with this alone. Consider it as a differential in idiopathic intracranial hypertension.

  Background O Aka cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. O Pathophysiology O Usually a dural venous sinus thrombosis, either sagittal (50% of IVT) or transverse (35%). Other sites include the cavernous sinus, typically post- infection. O Can progress to cortical vein thrombosis (CVT), which can then progress to venous infarction as arterial flow is blocked i.e. a stroke. Consider IVT as a cause of stroke if an infarction crosses arterial boundaries. O The blockage often causes ↑ICP, and patients may present with this alone. Consider it as a differential in idiopathic intracranial hypertension.
  3. 3. Causes and risk factors O Common: O Pregnancy or OCP use, hence common in women 20-35 years old. O Others: thrombophilia, trauma, hypovolaemia, brain tumour, recent LP. O Rarer: O Systemic disease: cancer, IBD, SLE, polycythaemia rubra vera, nephrotic syndrome, homocystinuria. O Infection: meningitis, ENT infection, TB, cerebral abscess. O Idiopathic in 25%.
  4. 4. Signs and symptoms O Headache (90%), usually developing over days, but can be thunderclap (especially in CVT). O Seizures (40%), usually focal. O Others: nausea and vomiting, papilloedema, impaired vision, ↓level of consciousness. O Stroke-like focal signs, commonly due to CVT. O Cranial nerve palsies from local compression or CN6 palsy due to ↑ICP. O Mastoid pain in transverse sinus thrombosis. O Cerebellar signs in sigmoid sinus thrombosis. O In elderly may present only with altered mental status.
  5. 5. Investigations O Contrast CT or MR venography: absence of sinus, empty delta sign. O LP: may show ↑opening pressure, RBCs, and/or xanthochromia. O Thrombophilia screen. O Autoantibody screen for anti-phospholipid syndrome.
  6. 6. Management O Heparin or LMWH. O Consider warfarin long term. O Anticonvulsants if seizures occur.
  7. 7. Complications and prognosis O Acute: ↑ICP can lead to intracranial haemorrhage and transtentorial herniation. O Long term: epilepsy, pyramidal symptoms. O 10% mortality.
