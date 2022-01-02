Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Cerebral venous thrombosis
Background
Aka cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.
Pathophysiology
• Usually a dural venous sinus thrombosis, either sagittal (50% of IVT) or transverse (35%). Other sites include the cavernous sinus, typically post-infection.
• Can progress to cortical vein thrombosis (CVT), which can then progress to venous infarction as arterial flow is blocked i.e. a stroke. Consider IVT as a cause of stroke if an infarction crosses arterial boundaries.
• The blockage often causes ↑ICP, and patients may present with this alone. Consider it as a differential in idiopathic intracranial hypertension.
