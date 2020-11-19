Seguridad y Proteccion Ambiental

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS CALLES Y SUS ZONAS DE SEGURIDAD Las aceras: Parte de la vía reservada para el uso exclusivo de los peatones, ubicada a...
LOS MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE Las personas requerimos de los diferentes transportes para poder desplazarnos de un lado a otro c...
LAS SEÑALES DE TRÁNSITO Son los signos usados en la vía pública y se encargan de informar a los actores de la movilidad co...
NORMAS BÁSICAS DE TRÁNSITO: Las normas de tránsito son las normas que regulan el tráfico o circulación de vehículos. Respe...
CLASES DE VÍAS Una vía pública es considerada como un espacio de dominio común por donde transitan los peatones o circulan...
CLASES DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE Se establecen las siguientes clases de servicios de transporte terrestre: • Público • Comer...
Dentro de la ciudad se pueden utilizar los siguientes tipos de transporte:  • Tren: Consiste en una serie de vagones cone...
Otros tipos de servicio de transporte público de acuerdo a su tipo de operación son:  Transporte interurbano: Es aquel qu...
VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB2Qez2zzsU
FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN EL TRANSITO
* Condiciones del medio ambiente, externas al vehículo, que pueden afectar la concentración y la conducción, como el tráns...
Factores internos: El amplio uso de vehículos particulares, permite encontrar al volante desde alegres universitarios de 1...
Factores Psicológicos: Son aquellos factores de tipo psicológico y anímico que afectan tanto al comportamiento como a la t...
Factores Físicos: Este grupo de factores afectan al estado físico del conductor y a la variación del mismo con el paso del...
Factores Psicosomáticos: Dentro de este conjunto se incluyen elementos relacionados tanto con la mente como con el estado ...
Factores externos: Si bien los factores antes mencionados son de suma importancia, también lo es el medio, ya que es lo qu...
Factor humano:  Falta de pericia  Exceso de confianza  Distracción  Alcohol y drogas  Infracciones de transito  Exce...
Aspectos mecánicos:  Falla en los frenos  Falla en la dirección  Falla en la suspensión  Falta de mantenimiento  Modi...
Tiempo de reacción El tiempo de reacción se halla ligado en mayor o menor medida a los factores descritos anteriormente, p...
LOS PRINCIPIOS QUE RIGEN UNA CONDUCCIÓN SEGURA
 1-Principio de responsabilidad Se basa en el hecho de que todo conductor de un vehículo o peatón, seguirá la normativa e...
 3- Principio de la conducción dirigida Según este principio, el conductor ha de dominar en todo momento el movimiento su...
 5- Principio de señalización Según la Norma General de Tráfico, se ha de circular por la derecha. Por tanto, con la fina...
 6- Principio de la conducción defensiva conducción preventiva La conducción defensiva no es otra cosa que tratar de anti...
CAUSAS DE LOS ACCIDENTES O SINIESTROS DE TRANSITO
Entendemos por factor de riesgo todo aquel elemento, fenómeno, condición, circunstancia o acción humana que incrementa la ...
En el momento de un accidente de tráfico hay que tener en cuenta la relación de:  Humano: donde conducir bajo los efectos...
 Entre algunas de las medidas adoptadas relacionadas con estos factores están: -Regulación de los límites de velocidad. -...
CONDUCIR DISTRAÍDO Chatear, comer, maquillarte o hacer cualquier cosa que te quita la atención del camino, mientras conduc...
ACELERAR A FONDO Porque te gusta la velocidad o porque te atrasas para llegar a algún sitio, aceleras lo más que puedes, p...
IGNORAR SEÑALES DE TRÁNSITO Si cuando ves un semáforo en amarillo aceleras más para pasar antes de cambie a rojo o ni siqu...
IR PEGADO AL AUTO DE AL LADO ¿Has visto cuando a algunos conductores se les ocurre hacer tres carriles en una vía que tien...
MANEJAR CON UNAS COPAS ENCIMA Es la quinta causa de accidentes, ya sea por conducir tras haber ingerido alcohol o cualquie...
PISARLE LOS TALONES AL DE EN FRENTE Cuando te apegas demasiado al auto que va delante de ti, hay más posibilidad de que lo...
CAMBIAR DE CARRIL DE GOLPE Ir de un carril a otro sin avisar con las direccionales y haciendo maniobras bruscas es muy com...
 ESTACIONAR EN CUALQUIER SITIO Así sea solo por un momento, parquear en lugares no permitidos para dejar o recoger pasaje...
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpf RryyVGsM
Seguridad activa y pasiva del vehículo ¿Cómo nos protege nuestro coche? Los fabricantes de automóviles han durante años pa...
SEGURIDAD ACTIVA Es el conjunto de todos aquellos elementos que contribuyen a proporcionar una mayor eficacia y estabilida...
El sistema de dirección Garantiza la correcta maniobra del vehículo. Los sistemas de dirección de los coches actuales se e...
La iluminación Hasta hace pocos años la luz que emitían los faros era muy débil y no era blanca. Recientes investigaciones...
SEGURIDAD PASIVA Son los elementos que reducen al mínimo los daños que se pueden producir cuando el accidente es inevitabl...
LA VELOCIDAD
Con los rápidos progresos de la ingeniería automotriz y la expansión de sistemas viales, el concepto de la velocidad ha ca...
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/wa tch?v=7I40dZaxYcE
VELOCIDAD LIMITADA: Se entiende que existe limitación de velocidad siempre que haya una prohibición de circular a velocida...
 VELOCIDAD ADECUADA: Todo conductor no debe conducir un vehículo a una velocidad mayor de la que sea razonable y prudente...
VELOCIDAD ANORMALMENTE REDUCIDA: Se considera que un vehículo circula a velocidad anormalmente reducida cuando lo haga a v...
ERGONOMÍA EN LA CONDUCCIÓN
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv w0rj2HwTM
 La altura perfecta de este elemento de seguridad pasiva se consigue cuando la parte superior de la cabeza queda al mismo...
 El asiento debe tener una inclinación hacia atrás entre 15 y 25 grados, esto es suficiente para que el músculo y la cade...
 Ubicación de la extremidades inferiores Generalmente el asiento debe estar colocado bastante cerca de los pedales para q...
Importante  Acondicionar a la medida los sistemas de seguridad pasiva antes mencionados, para tener una postura optima al...
 Brazos: Los brazos no deben quedar completamente estirados a la hora de sujetar el volante. Procura que permanezcan flex...
POSTURAS EN EL TRABAJO
Desde el punto de vista ergonómico, la postura de trabajo, se refiere a la posición relativa que adoptan los segmentos cor...
De este modo basados en el concepto que la ergonomía es la ciencia que se dedica al estudio del trabajo en relación con el...
En la actualidad, la gran mayoría de los lugares o plantas industriales fueron diseñados sin considerar los principios bás...
Finalmente si el trabajador trabaja sentado, los riesgos radicarían en problemas con la espalda, el cuello y los hombros, ...
Medidas preventivas para prevenir la fatiga y las lesiones en la manipulación manual de cargas Es fundamental tener presen...
  1. 1. LAS CALLES Y SUS ZONAS DE SEGURIDAD Las aceras: Parte de la vía reservada para el uso exclusivo de los peatones, ubicada a los costados de la vía” Cruce: La prolongación longitudinal de la acera sobre la calzada delimitada o no y el espa- cio demarcado en la calzada destinado al cruce peatonal. Cruce Peatonal Cebra: El espacio marcado con rayas anchas paralelas a la acera en una vía pública, por el que pueden cruzar los peatones con preferencia sobre los vehículos, en ausencia de otra señal reguladora. Cruce Peatonal con Semáforo: Zona señalizada para el paso de peatones, regulada por un semáforo peatonal o vehicular.
  2. 2. LOS MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE Las personas requerimos de los diferentes transportes para poder desplazarnos de un lado a otro con facilidad. Los medios de transporte a más de desplazar a los pobladores de un lugar acorde a sus necesidades, también mueven productos y mercancías fundamentales para el comercio y desarrollo de las comunidades. Al transporte lo podemos clasificar según la distancia que se desea recorrer: corta, media o larga; o a su vez por el cual se desplacen: terrestres, aéreos y marítimos.  Medio de transporte terrestre Es el transporte que se desarrolla sobre la superficie terrestre. La gran mayoría utiliza ruedas para trasladarse; por ejemplo, automóviles, autobuses, motocicletas, camiones, tractores y trenes.  Medio de transporte aéreo El transporte aéreo es el desplazamiento controlado, a través del aire, de aeronaves impulsadas por sus propios motores o con capacidad para planear. A través de este medio de transporte se movilizan personas que reciben el nombre de pasajeros y también equipaje o grandes cargas desde un lugar hacia otro, generalmente distante a muchos kilómetros. Ejemplos: helicóptero, avioneta y avión.  Medio de transporte marítimo y fluvial El transporte marítimo permite, como su nombre lo indica el traslado de personas y de mercancías a través del mar y los ríos. Ejemplo de este medio de transporte constituyen: el barco, el buque y la canoa.
  3. 3. LAS SEÑALES DE TRÁNSITO Son los signos usados en la vía pública y se encargan de informar a los actores de la movilidad como transitar por un camino o carretera. El Agente de Tránsito Es la persona capacitada y con autoridad para ejercer el control del tránsito, del transporte terrestre y la seguridad vial en sus jurisdicciones. El Semáforo Se clasifica en vehicular, peatonal, y direccional  Semáforo Vehicular: indica cuando el vehículo debe detenerse o seguir su marcha. Semáforo en luz amarilla. - Indica la prevención o advertencia, anticipa el cambio a luz roja. Los vehículos deben disminuir la velocidad y detenerse antes de llegar a la línea de pare. En caso de que la luz se presente de forma intermitente, el conductor habilitado para cruzar la intersección con extrema precaución, siempre y cuando observe el paso de otros vehículos a su al- rededor. Semáforo en luz roja. - Los vehículos deben detenerse antes de la línea de pare cuan- do observen el semáforo en luz roja. Los peatones tienen preferencia en el cruce. Semáforo en luz verde. - Significa el libre paso tanto para vehículos como para pea- tones en el mismo sentido de circulación.  Semáforo peatonal: indica cuando los peatones deben detenerse o cruzar la calle. Semáforo Peatonal Verde. - Significa que los peatones, pueden cruzar la calzada. Semáforo Peatonal Rojo Intermitente. - Significa que los peatones si ya han empezado a cruzar la calzada pueden continuar hasta la otra acera; caso contrario deben esperar. Semáforo Peatonal Rojo Fijo. - Los peatones deben detenerse antes de cruzar la calle.  Semáforo direccional: indica cuando el vehículo debe girar a la derecha o izquierda. Semáforo en Flecha Verde. - Autoriza a los vehículos para cruzar en el sentido que ella indica. Semáforo en Flecha Amarilla. - Previene y advierte a los vehículos que desean cruzar en el sentido que ella indica. Semáforo en Flecha Roja. - Indica que los vehículos deben detenerse para cruzar en el sentido que ella indica.
  4. 4. NORMAS BÁSICAS DE TRÁNSITO: Las normas de tránsito son las normas que regulan el tráfico o circulación de vehículos. Respeto de Normas y Señales Para disminuir los riesgos de sufrir siniestros en las vías, es necesario que peatones, ciclistas, motociclistas y/o automovilistas, es decir todos los actores de la movilidad respeten y cumplan las normas de tránsito. Función de las señales de tránsito La función de cada una de las señales de tránsito consiste en alertar al conductor para que tome precauciones al momento de transitar en la vía pública y evitar siniestros. Principales señales de Tránsito Las señales de tránsito están divididas en 3 grupos y se diferencian por sus colores y formas. La clasificación es la siguiente:  - Señales de tránsito preventivas Su propósito es advertir a los usuarios la existencia de ciertas situaciones de riesgo que se presentan de manera imprevista en la vía, las cuales pueden ser de forma permanente o temporal.  - Señales de tránsito regulatorias Tienen por finalidad notificar tanto a pea- tones como conductores las prioridades en el uso de las vías, así como las prohibiciones, obligaciones y autorizaciones existentes.  - Señales de tránsito informativas Tienen como propósito guiar y entregar a los usuarios la información necesaria para que puedan llegar a sus destinos y a la par dar a conocer acerca de las distancias a ciudades y localidades, kilometraje de rutas, nombre de calles, lugares turísticos, servicio al usuario, entre otros.
  5. 5. CLASES DE VÍAS Una vía pública es considerada como un espacio de dominio común por donde transitan los peatones o circulan los vehículos. Para la construcción, denominación, uso y limitaciones de las vías públicas es necesario cumplir con la normativa nacional y local, con la finalidad de preservar derechos esenciales relacionados a la vida, a la salud, a la libertad de movilizase, a la propiedad, entre otros. Las vías se clasifican según su:  -Localización: Los caminos públicos son todas las vías de tránsito terrestre destinadas para el uso de todos los ciudadanos. Existen tres clases de vías: La interurbana es la vía que conecta directamente a núcleos de población, la vía rural comunica con la vía en el campo y la vía urbana está dentro de un pueblo o ciudad.  -Accesibilidad: La clasificación según la accesibilidad abarca a dos vías. La primera llamada de peaje en la cual hay que entregar una cantidad de dinero para poderlas utilizar y la segunda conocida como gratuita en la que no se paga para acceder a su uso.  -Destinatario: La clasificación según su destinatario abarca a lo siguiente:  -Ciclo vías, de uso exclusivo para las personas que usan bicicletas como medio de transporte. • Carril para buses, reservado para la circulación de transporte público. • Carril para vehículos, en el que se permite el tránsito únicamente de vehículos livianos (taxis, vehículos pequeños, camionetas), pesados (camiones, volquetas), motos, tricimoto y en algunas ocasiones bicicletas. • Peatonales, de uso exclusivo para peatones. Tipo de espacio: La clasificación según su tipo de espacio abarca a lo siguiente:  • de dominio público y uso público.  • de dominio público y uso privado.  • de dominio privado y uso público.
  6. 6. CLASES DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE Se establecen las siguientes clases de servicios de transporte terrestre: • Público • Comercial • Privado Los medios de transporte públicos brindan el servicio de transporte a las personas que viven en una ciudad o población, trasladándolas de un lugar a otro a cambio de una cantidad específica de dinero. Los tipos de transporte público son:  Transporte urbano: Se conoce también como transporte colectivo de pasajeros. A diferencia del transporte privado, los viajeros de transporte público tienen que adaptarse a los horarios y a las rutas que ofrezca el operador y dependen en mayor o menor medida de la intervención regulatoria del Estado
  7. 7. Dentro de la ciudad se pueden utilizar los siguientes tipos de transporte:  • Tren: Consiste en una serie de vagones conectados que generalmente circulan sobre carriles de riel permanentes. Se los utiliza para transportar de un lugar a otro, pasajeros o mercancías.  • Metro: Es un sistema de transporte más rápido y con mayor capacidad que el tren ligero.  • Autobús: Es un vehículo terrestre diseñado para el transporte de personas y es usado como servicio de transporte público urbano e interurbano y con un recorrido fijo.  • Trolebús: También conocido como trole, es un autobús.  • Taxi: Es un automóvil de alquiler con conductor (taxista) que se utiliza en el servicio público de transporte de pasajeros. A diferencia de los otros tipos de transporte público ciudadano, como son las líneas del metro, tranvía o del autobús, el servicio ofrecido por el taxi se caracteriza por ser puerta a puerta.
  8. 8. Otros tipos de servicio de transporte público de acuerdo a su tipo de operación son:  Transporte interurbano: Es aquel que moviliza a personas dentro de la ciudad y cubre distancias largas, son menos frecuentes y recurrentes.  Transportes turísticos: Permiten al turista desplazarse desde su lugar de origen al lugar de destino para disfrutar del atractivo que motivó el viaje.  Transportes escolar e institucional: Es un servicio para los estudiantes de instituciones educativas. Generalmente son pequeños autobuses de color amarillo.  Transportes Carga: A través de este me- dio se transporta una determinada mercadería de un lugar a otro como parte de una cadena logística.  Transporte Alternativo: En el Ecuador, en algunas zonas de la costa y el oriente se utilizan las tricimotos como alternativa al taxi, son motos que han sido adecuadas para el transporte de pasajeros.
  9. 9. VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB2Qez2zzsU
  10. 10. FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN EL TRANSITO
  11. 11. * Condiciones del medio ambiente, externas al vehículo, que pueden afectar la concentración y la conducción, como el tránsito pesado, el mal clima y las reparaciones en la ruta. Y además condiciones del vehículo, tales como pasajeros que provocan distracción, música alta, celulares, etcétera. * Fenómenos naturales peligrosos: ciertas condiciones naturales hacen que las rutas sean más peligrosas en determinados momentos: cuando hay niebla, polvo, humo, lluvia o rutas mojadas, nieve, hielo o barro, vientos fuertes.
  12. 12. Factores internos: El amplio uso de vehículos particulares, permite encontrar al volante desde alegres universitarios de 18 años hasta apáticos jubilados de más de 70, lo cual nos indica que existe una amplia variedad de actitudes durante la conducción, las cuales dependen de factores permanentes o temporales del conductor, que a su vez son consecuencias de sus rasgos psicológicos y de su condición física.
  13. 13. Factores Psicológicos: Son aquellos factores de tipo psicológico y anímico que afectan tanto al comportamiento como a la toma de decisiones del conductor.  a) Motivación: La actitud del conductor cambia según sea el objeto o el motivo de su desplazamiento, de su urgencia y del tiempo de que disponga para realizarlo, eligiendo entonces el camino y la velocidad que considere apropiada. En consecuencia, una misma persona no conducirá de la misma forma cuando llegue tarde a una reunión importante cuando salga solo a dar un paseo. 6  b) Experiencia: La práctica al volante proporciona al conductor una mayor capacidad de respuesta ante situaciones anteriormente sufridas, aunque también favorece la adquisición malas costumbres difíciles de erradicar y que en ocasiones pueden resultar peligrosas. La experiencia es por tanto un arma de doble filo.  c) Personalidad: Las actitudes o formas de ser propias al individuo y que generalmente permanecen invariables afectan a su forma de conducción. Este factor puede verse por otros, como la edad y el sexo del conductor.  d) Estado de ánimo: Los estados transitorios de ánimo pueden influir, generalmente de negativa, en la conducta y las reacciones del conductor. Se halla íntimamente ligado con la motivación.
  14. 14. Factores Físicos: Este grupo de factores afectan al estado físico del conductor y a la variación del mismo con el paso del tiempo.  a) Vista: Si bien todos los sentidos juegan un papel importante en la conducción, la vista es sin duda el sentido imprescindible para efectuarla sin peligro, ya que el 90% de la información se obtiene por visuales.  b) Adaptación a la luminosidad: El ojo humano posee una gran capacidad de adaptación a las condiciones de luminosidad, pero necesita un período relativamente largo de acomodación, la cual es llevada a cabo en el ojo mediante el iris, encargado de regular la abertura de la pupila, provocando en conductor una momentánea ceguera y la consiguiente sensación de inseguridad. Se manifiesta especialmente en las entradas y salidas a los túneles, donde es conveniente la colocación de luminarias cuya intensidad varíe gradualmente para hacer más suave el cambio de luminosidad.  c) Altura del ojo: La altura del punto de vista del conductor es un aspecto sumamente importante que debe tenerse siempre en cuenta tanto en los proyectos de trazado como en los de señalización, ya este parámetro influye en la distancia de visibilidad que el conductor tiene sobre la vía  d) Otros sentidos: El oído, el olfato y las sensaciones térmicas son sentidos que permiten al conductor mantenerse relacionado con su propio vehículo, ayudándole a detectar posibles anormalidades. Lo ayudan a situar estímulos en el tiempo y el espacio. Además, se sabe con certeza que los sentidos interrelacionados entre sí, pudiendo la sobreexcitación de uno de ellos afectar al rendimiento del resto forma negativa.
  15. 15. Factores Psicosomáticos: Dentro de este conjunto se incluyen elementos relacionados tanto con la mente como con el estado físico del individuo. a) Fatiga: Las vibraciones, el exceso de calor, la conducción durante largos períodos de tiempo sin descansar son causas directas del cansancio físico. Por otro lado, estas unidas a la sensación de monotonía provocan un cansancio mental, aún más peligroso que el físico, y que se traduce en lagunas de atención y en última instancia, en sueño. debe tener en cuenta que los efectos de una cabeceada de dos segundos circulando una autopista a 120km/h, hacen que el vehículo recorra aproximadamente 67m sin control. b) Edad: Los factores anteriormente mencionados evolucionan con el paso del tiempo. un conductor joven estará en plenitud de facultades físicas aunque carecerá de la experiencia de un conductor ya maduro y con una inferior condición física.
  16. 16. Factores externos: Si bien los factores antes mencionados son de suma importancia, también lo es el medio, ya que es lo que rodea al conductor y donde este se desenvuelve. Los factores externos pueden generar determinados comportamientos tanto del conductor como del propio vehículo. a) El tiempo: Las diferentes condiciones meteorológicas pueden variar completamente las condiciones de la vía y por lo tanto el entorno del conductor. Fenómenos como la nieve, la lluvia o la niebla modifican las condiciones de adherencia del vehículo, así como una disminución en mayor o menor grado de la visibilidad de la Como consecuencia de esta variación en la adherencia y la disminución del campo visual, el conductor adapta velocidad a las condiciones del medio (generalmente la reducirá) y aumentará la distancia de separación con vehículo que le precede. b) El uso del suelo: El conductor adoptará una actitud distinta según el tipo de actividad a la que el terreno por el que circula esté destinado. Por ello, la forma de conducción en un núcleo urbano es radicalmente distinta a la empleada al circular por vías interurbanas. c) El tránsito: Características como la intensidad, la composición y la velocidad del tránsito influyen sobre los propios conductores integrantes del mismo, creándose un círculo de acciones y reacciones mutuas en gran medida de los factores internos anteriormente descritos. d) Características de la vía: Un diseño equilibrado, que evite la monotonía y respete las características mínimas exigibles a cada tipo de vía, facilitará la conducción y jugará un papel importante en la prevención de accidentes. Un trazado deficiente puede, sin embargo, producir efectos totalmente opuestos a los anteriores. e) Estado del pavimento: La calidad y grado de deterioro del pavimento pueden modificar visiblemente la forma conducción. El mal estado del pavimento provoca constantes vibraciones en el vehículo y fuerzan un estado mayor tensión en el conductor, lo que sin duda contribuirá a aumentar su cansancio. Por el contrario, un pavimento en buen estado aumenta la calidad de la vía y consecuentemente de la conducción.
  17. 17. Factor humano:  Falta de pericia  Exceso de confianza  Distracción  Alcohol y drogas  Infracciones de transito  Exceso de velocidad  Estado de animo  Uso de dispositivos electrónicos  Cansancio y fatiga  Dispositivos de navegación o el radio  Adelantamientos indebidos  Maniobras peligrosas
  18. 18. Aspectos mecánicos:  Falla en los frenos  Falla en la dirección  Falla en la suspensión  Falta de mantenimiento  Modificaciones inadecuadas  Exceso de carga  Sobredimensionamiento del vehículo
  19. 19. Tiempo de reacción El tiempo de reacción se halla ligado en mayor o menor medida a los factores descritos anteriormente, por lo que puede decirse que los engloba. Ante la aparición de un obstáculo o de una situación inesperada durante la conducción, el conductor actúa de esta forma: a) Percepción: Percibe una señal o un peligro, reconoce la señal, evalúa su significado, analiza la situación. b) b) Decisión: Opta por la maniobra considerada más eficiente, más favorable o menos peligrosa c) c) Acción: Finalmente, ejecuta la maniobra correspondiente.
  20. 20. LOS PRINCIPIOS QUE RIGEN UNA CONDUCCIÓN SEGURA
  21. 21.  1-Principio de responsabilidad Se basa en el hecho de que todo conductor de un vehículo o peatón, seguirá la normativa existente, evitando ser un obstáculo o peligro para los otros usuarios de la vía, actuando de forma adecuada en cada momento y siendo responsable de consecuencias de sus actos.  2- Principio de la confianza en la normalidad del tráfico Según este principio, que también se puede llamar de reciprocidad o expectativa adecuada, se espera que todos los usuarios de la vía se comporten de forma reglamentaria (ya sean conductores o peatones) siguiendo las normas y haciendo un uso adecuado de la vía; sin que esta presunción suponga una disminución de vigilancia. La confianza cederá ante cualquier indicio de comportamiento inadecuado de los otros usuarios. El principio de confianza en que los otros usuarios sigan las normas está condicionado al de conducción dirigida, según el cual, todo conductor ha de los posibles comportamientos defectuosos de otros usuarios de la vía.
  22. 22.  3- Principio de la conducción dirigida Según este principio, el conductor ha de dominar en todo momento el movimiento su vehículo y adoptar todas las precauciones necesarias para evitar previsibles y posibles riesgos de accidente derivados de comportamientos extraños de otros conductores. Así mismo, este principio implica al mecanismo de la atención en la actividad de conducir con la finalidad de conservar siempre el dominio del vehículo para evitar daños a terceros.  4- Principio de la integridad personal Este principio se aplica en los casos en que un conductor no haya tenido otra opción que actuar de una manera determinada o cuando ha actuado de esa forma para un mal mayor (siempre que la situación de peligro inicial no haya estado provocada por el propio conductor). Según este principio, nadie está obligado a arriesgar su integridad corporal cuando realiza un acto lícito, por lo cual, también se le puede llamar principio de seguridad personal. Por ejemplo, no se puede obligar a un conductor a realizar un giro brusco si ello puede acarrear una colisión o el vuelco del vehículo.
  23. 23.  5- Principio de señalización Según la Norma General de Tráfico, se ha de circular por la derecha. Por tanto, con la finalidad de conse4guir una conducción segura, todo lo que suponga anormalidad sobre esta regla se ha de señalizar. Son alteraciones de esta norma, por lo tanto se han de señalizar:  Los cambios de dirección y de sentido de la marcha  La marcha atrás  Los adelantamientos  La parada y el estacionamiento  La limitación de anchura o altura de la vía  Los obstáculos creados en la circulación por obras, inmovilizaciones, accidentes, etc. Esta obligación también recae sobre la Administración Titular de la vía (en la señalización de obstáculos o peligros que afecten al trazado), las empresas que realicen obras en la vía, etc.
  24. 24.  6- Principio de la conducción defensiva conducción preventiva La conducción defensiva no es otra cosa que tratar de anticiparse a cualquier problema, tratando de adivinar o entender cómo piensan los otros conductores, con finalidad de evitar un accidente o cualquier situación de riesgo. Esto solamente se consigue si se está concentrado en la conducción, de manera que se pueda cualquier indicio de peligro potencial para evitar un posible accidente. Por ejemplo podemos encontrar indicios de una posible situación de riesgo cuando el conductor que circula detrás está hablando por el teléfono, la presencia de animales próximos a la calzada, cuando los ocupantes del vehículo que circula delante discuten acaloradamente, etc. De esta forma se puede decir que el conductor defensivo:  Prevé y tiene en cuenta la falta de destreza y conocimientos de otros conductores.  Cede delante de cualquier situación que pueda suponer un accidente.  Es pesimista, siempre a la espera de que los otros conductores o peatones sean imprudentes o hagan anomalías en el momento más inesperado.  Disminuye la velocidad en las intersecciones.  Antes de frenar bruscamente y de manera inesperada presiona varias veces el freno para avisar al conductor que circula detrás.  Reconoce que no tiene el control sobre las acciones imprevisibles de otros conductores y peatones o sobre las condiciones ambientales y de la vía , por lo que anticipa las defensas contra esos peligros.  Piensa por adelantado por él mismo y por los otros conductores, estando preparado para cualquier situación de emergencia.  No tiene confianza absoluta en la señalización de otros conductores (prevé que algunos conductores señalizan una maniobra y después realizan otra, etc.)  Evita circula r demasiado cerca de otros vehículos. Según las estadísticas, la mayor parte de los accidentes se habrían podido evitar si el conductor hubiera practicado una conducción defensiva. Es necesario que la conducción defensiva no es la más temerosa sino la más respetuosa y la más segura.
  25. 25. CAUSAS DE LOS ACCIDENTES O SINIESTROS DE TRANSITO
  26. 26. Entendemos por factor de riesgo todo aquel elemento, fenómeno, condición, circunstancia o acción humana que incrementa la probabilidad de ocurrencia de un accidente. Estos factores suelen englobarse en los tres elementos generales implicados en toda situación de tráfico: el vehículo, la vía y su entorno, y el propio conductor. El resultado de un accidente determinado puede ser percibido por el conductor como azaroso o impredecible debido a su complejidad, pero un estudio científico y sistemático del proceso nos permite identificar los distintos factores que están en la base de los accidentes, permitiéndonos comprenderlos, predecirlos y en consecuencia, prevenirlos. Los distintos factores implicados en la accidentalidad tienen un peso diferencial en función de las condiciones concretas ante las que nos hallemos, es decir, para un determinado accidente habrá algunos factores más importantes que otros.
  27. 27. En el momento de un accidente de tráfico hay que tener en cuenta la relación de:  Humano: donde conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol o drogas, adelantar en lugares prohibidos, conducir a exceso de velocidad, pueden provocar un accidente.  Mecánico: que el vehículo tenga alguna avería, que no responda adecuadamente.  Ambientales: la lluvia, la niebla, una deficiente iluminación, el estado de las carreteras, señalizaciones incorrectas… pueden influir para ocasionar un accidente. Sin embargo, no todos estos factores tienen la misma importancia en la causa de los accidentes, ya que a pesar de los fallos técnicos del vehículo y los derivados de factores ambientales, el factor humano es el responsable del 70% ó 90% de los accidentes de tráfico.
  28. 28.  Entre algunas de las medidas adoptadas relacionadas con estos factores están: -Regulación de los límites de velocidad. -Educación vial. -Mejora de las infraestructuras viarias. - Medidas sobre dispositivos de seguridad activa de los vehículos.  Nuestro país es el segundo en América Latina con la tasa más alta de accidentes de tránsito y se debe a que estamos acostumbrados a manejar imprudentemente y solo respetamos ciertas normas por el miedo a que nos multen, más no porque tomemos conciencia de que estamos poniendo en riesgo nuestras vidas y la de los demás.
  29. 29. CONDUCIR DISTRAÍDO Chatear, comer, maquillarte o hacer cualquier cosa que te quita la atención del camino, mientras conduces tu auto, es la primera causa de accidentes en nuestro país.
  30. 30. ACELERAR A FONDO Porque te gusta la velocidad o porque te atrasas para llegar a algún sitio, aceleras lo más que puedes, pero ten cuidado, es común que haya choques por esta causa.
  31. 31. IGNORAR SEÑALES DE TRÁNSITO Si cuando ves un semáforo en amarillo aceleras más para pasar antes de cambie a rojo o ni siquiera haces caso a la señal de PARE, podrías golpear o ser golpeado por otro vehículo.
  32. 32. IR PEGADO AL AUTO DE AL LADO ¿Has visto cuando a algunos conductores se les ocurre hacer tres carriles en una vía que tiene solo dos? Es casi imposible que en casos así no haya algún roce o choque.
  33. 33. MANEJAR CON UNAS COPAS ENCIMA Es la quinta causa de accidentes, ya sea por conducir tras haber ingerido alcohol o cualquier otra sustancia estupefaciente o psicotrópica.
  34. 34. PISARLE LOS TALONES AL DE EN FRENTE Cuando te apegas demasiado al auto que va delante de ti, hay más posibilidad de que lo golpees si éste frena de golpe por cualquier razón.
  35. 35. CAMBIAR DE CARRIL DE GOLPE Ir de un carril a otro sin avisar con las direccionales y haciendo maniobras bruscas es muy común en nuestras vías, así como también los choques que esto ocasiona.
  36. 36.  ESTACIONAR EN CUALQUIER SITIO Así sea solo por un momento, parquear en lugares no permitidos para dejar o recoger pasajeros no es seguro para ti, ni para los demás conductores.  Sabemos que no conduces con la intención de causar algún accidente y que en muchos casos ocurren imprevistos, por eso, contar con un seguro de auto garantizará tu tranquilidad.
  37. 37. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpf RryyVGsM
  38. 38. Seguridad activa y pasiva del vehículo ¿Cómo nos protege nuestro coche? Los fabricantes de automóviles han durante años para conseguir mejorar sus vehículos en materia de seguridad vial. Actualmente, la seguridad activa y la seguridad pasiva funcionan en los vehículos con el fin de proteger la vida del conductor. Los fabricantes adaptan las nuevas tecnologías en función de las normas por organismos internacionales que realizan investigaciones sobre las causas de los accidentes de tráfico. La finalidad última es mejorar la seguridad vial protegiendo la vida del conductor y los acompañantes. Pero cabe destacar que por muchas novedades que introduzcan los fabricantes para mejorar la seguridad, la última palabra siempre la tiene el automovilista.
  39. 39. SEGURIDAD ACTIVA Es el conjunto de todos aquellos elementos que contribuyen a proporcionar una mayor eficacia y estabilidad al vehículo en marcha, y en la medida de lo posible, evitar un accidente. El sistema de frenado Su función es fundamental para la seguridad del conductor. Todos los sistemas de frenado actuales cuentan con circuitos independientes que permiten frenar con seguridad en caso de que alguno falle. Entre los mejores se encuentran los antibloqueo (ABS) que reducen la distancia de frenado manteniendo la capacidad de cambiar de dirección para evadir obstáculos, ya que no bloquean las ruedas. El sistema de dirección Garantiza la correcta maniobra del vehículo. Los sistemas de dirección de los coches actuales se endurecen a altas velocidades para evitar posibles accidentes.
  40. 40. El sistema de dirección Garantiza la correcta maniobra del vehículo. Los sistemas de dirección de los coches actuales se endurecen a altas velocidades para evitar posibles accidentes. El sistema de suspensión El sistema de suspensión permite que el automóvil se mantenga estable y absorba las irregularidades de la carretera. Las barras estabilizadoras las dos ruedas de cada eje y sirven para controlar la inclinación del coche en las curvas, evitando así una salida de la vía. Los neumáticos y su adherencia al suelo El compuesto de los neumáticos y su dibujo deben garantizar tracción adecuada en cualquier clima y condición. Deben estar en las mejores condiciones para obtener la máxima adherencia con el suelo.
  41. 41. La iluminación Hasta hace pocos años la luz que emitían los faros era muy débil y no era blanca. Recientes investigaciones han resuelto estos inconvenientes. Lo importante es ser vistos y ver bien. Sistemas de control de estabilidad También conocidos como ‘antivuelcos’ son muy útiles en caso de que el conductor pierda el control del automóvil. Mediante que perciben la velocidad de cada una de las llantas, la posición del volante y la posición del pedal del acelerador, un procesador electrónico determina las acciones a tomar: frenar una o más o manteniendo las llantas en los apropiados controles de tracción.
  42. 42. SEGURIDAD PASIVA Son los elementos que reducen al mínimo los daños que se pueden producir cuando el accidente es inevitable.  Los cinturones de seguridad Imprescindibles para cualquier viajero, básicos en la seguridad vial. En caso de impacto, cuentan con un dispositivo bloquea el mecanismo en caso de sufrir una fuerte desaceleración. Evitan que la persona salga despedida. Existen dispositivos específicos para niños, los llamados sistemas de retención infantil y también sistemas para viajar en con mascotas.  Los Airbags Son unas bolsas que, mediante un sistema pirotécnico, se inflan en fracciones de segundo cuando el coche choca un objeto sólido a una velocidad considerable. Su objetivo es impedir que los ocupantes se golpeen directamente alguna parte del vehículo. Actualmente existen las bolsas frontales, laterales, tipo cortina (para la cabeza) e incluso las rodillas.  Chasis y Carrocería En ambos existen zonas que absorben la energía en caso de un impacto. Si es un choque frontal, acomoda el motor para que no se introduzca en el habitáculo.  Cristales El compuesto del cristal parabrisas está preparado para que, en caso de accidente, no salten astillas que puedan a los pasajeros del vehículo. Las ventanillas laterales son más débiles y se pueden romper. Es la salida más cómoda si caso de vuelco las puertas se quedan bloqueadas.
  43. 43. LA VELOCIDAD
  44. 44. Con los rápidos progresos de la ingeniería automotriz y la expansión de sistemas viales, el concepto de la velocidad ha cambiado. A través de los años, la velocidad utilizada por los conductores de los vehículos ha ido en aumento constante. Durante todo este tiempo que ha transcurrido desde la aparición de los primeros vehículos de motor, ha habido un incesante deseo de aumentar la rapidez del movimiento sin que se haya producido un pensamiento unánime en la reglamentación de la velocidad, sobre todo en lo que se refiere a su importancia como velocidad, sobre todo en lo que se refiere a su importancia como causa de accidente. Según las observaciones realizadas en las carreteras de diversos países, a través de los años se ha ido obteniendo un aumento en el promedio de la velocidad desarrollada por los automovilistas. Estas observaciones se realizaron mediante mediciones realizaron directas sobre carreteras, hechas a cientos de vehículos. Curioso es notar que los autobuses desarrollaron un promedio de velocidad mayor que el de los otros tipos de vehículos, ya que alcanzaron promedios mayores que los mismos automóviles. Los camiones de carga también han ido aumentando su velocidad en forma constante a lo largo del tiempo.
  45. 45. VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/wa tch?v=7I40dZaxYcE
  46. 46. VELOCIDAD LIMITADA: Se entiende que existe limitación de velocidad siempre que haya una prohibición de circular a velocidad superior a la establecida:  Con carácter general, según la vía y el vehículo (velocidad genérica).  Con carácter específico (velocidad específica o prevalente). Se circula a velocidad limitada siempre que esté dentro de los límites genéricos o específicos. Se deben respetar estrictamente los límites máximos de velocidad establecidos. Si no se respetan se circula con un exceso de velocidad. Velocidad genérica Es la velocidad que corresponde a cada clase de vía por las características de la misma y según el tipo de vehículo con el que se circula. Está comprendida entre un valor máximo y un mínimo. Se puede circular por debajo de los límites mínimos de velocidad genérica en los casos de transportes especiales o cuando las circunstancias del tránsito impidan el mantenimiento de una velocidad superior a la mínima sin riesgo para la circulación.
  47. 47.  VELOCIDAD ADECUADA: Todo conductor no debe conducir un vehículo a una velocidad mayor de la que sea razonable y prudente, bajo las condiciones de transitabilidad existentes en una vía, debiendo considerar los riesgos y peligros presentes y posibles. Se entiende por Velocidad Adecuada: Una velocidad no excesivamente rápida (excesiva). Una velocidad no innecesariamente lenta (anormalmente reducida). La elección de la velocidad adecuada que permita detener el vehículo dentro de los límites del campo de visión y ante cualquier obstáculo que pueda presentarse depende: • De las facultades del conductor, y de su experiencia y condiciones físicas y psíquicas. • De las características y el estado de la vía. • De las condiciones meteorológicas y ambientales. • De la situación del tránsito. • Del vehículo. Mantener una velocidad adecuada se exige una constante atención por parte del conductor, pues las circunstancias pueden cambiar en cada momento.
  48. 48. VELOCIDAD ANORMALMENTE REDUCIDA: Se considera que un vehículo circula a velocidad anormalmente reducida cuando lo haga a velocidad inferior a la mínima, sin causa justificada (avería o emergencia), circulen o no otros vehículos. Será por causa justificada cuando todos los vehículos circulen despacio por una causa común para todos, por ejemplo por condiciones meteorológicas (niebla, nieve, hielo, etc.), porque existan retenciones, por el estado de la calzada, etc. Será sin causa justificada cuando nosotros somos los únicos que circulan despacio por motivos propios ajenos a los demás vehículos, por ejemplo por avería del vehículo, por encontrarse en mal estado el conductor o algún ocupante, etc. Si ocurriese en autopista o en autovía, debería abandonar la vía por la primera salida que encontrase. Será sin perturbar gravemente la circulación cuando no molestemos a otros vehículos. En este caso debería circular por la parte derecha de la calzada. Será perturbando gravemente la circulación cuando molestemos a otros vehículos. En este caso debería circular por el arcén si es transitable y suficiente, sino por la parte imprescindible de la calzada.
  49. 49. ERGONOMÍA EN LA CONDUCCIÓN
  50. 50. VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv w0rj2HwTM
  51. 51.  La altura perfecta de este elemento de seguridad pasiva se consigue cuando la parte superior de la cabeza queda al mismo nivel de este y tienen una distancia de máximo cinco centímetros. Tenga como referencia las orejas para colocar bien el apoyacabezas, es ahí donde se debe situar la zona central.  No obstante, es conveniente subir el apoyacabezas un punto más en la cremallera que lleva, para que proteja tanto durante la embestida como en cualquier rebote que se pueda experimentar debido al desplazamiento hacia atrás y hacia arriba.  El esguince cervical se produce por el latigazo al que se ve sometida la cabeza durante el impacto, puede ser leve, moderado, o severo. Se trata de una lesión que principalmente sufren los conductores debido a su mala postura, con el cuello ligeramente inclinado hacia adelante, además de esa mala postura, la errónea colocación del apoyacabezas juega un papel fundamental.
  52. 52.  El asiento debe tener una inclinación hacia atrás entre 15 y 25 grados, esto es suficiente para que el músculo y la cadera presenten un arco de 110 a 120 grados. La distancia entre el suelo y el asiento debe estar a los 30 cm. Si el volante de su vehículo es ajustable, escoja una posición de los brazos que asegure la relajación de hombros y los músculos de la espalda.  La posición estática de la columna por largas horas, conllevan a que se deshidrate y que los discos invertebrales pierdan su forma, lo que genera altas tensiones en la parte posterior del disco, cerca de la medula espinal.  La situación de dolor se agrava cuando el conductor que sufre de lumbalgia trata de aliviar su incomodidad cambiando, su posición en el asiento, lo que genera un incremento de dolor, debido a mecanismos de defensa del cuerpo que tratan de mantener rígida la columna para protegerla, aumentando la carga sobre los discos vertebrales.
  53. 53.  Ubicación de la extremidades inferiores Generalmente el asiento debe estar colocado bastante cerca de los pedales para que la flexión de las piernas respecto a los muslos sea de 135 grados, las piernas no deben extenderse totalmente. Estando ligeramente flexionadas, esto ayuda a que en caso de un choque no se lastimen los tobillos, rodillas o cadera. Las rodillas son las que más reciben secuelas ya que son el eje central conexión con los mecanismos del automotor y generalmente son más usuales que el fémur, la tibia, el peroné, los tobillos y los pies.
  54. 54. Importante  Acondicionar a la medida los sistemas de seguridad pasiva antes mencionados, para tener una postura optima al momento de la conducción.  Usar los sistemas de seguridad pasiva, estos se encargan de evitar el latigazo cervical y lesiones a largo plazo.  Una silla normal adecuada a las normas mínimas, proporciona correcta posición del ocupante, durante toda la de la conducción, la finalidad es garantizar una adecuada posición del sistema espinal, para aliviar o prevenir dolor.  Evite la incomodidad ya que es la antesala de una lesión osteomuscular a largo plazo, realice pausas activas en viajes largos cada dos horas.  Precaver una lesión de espalda como la de los conductores, puede demorar 15 años en desarrollarse, según investigaciones
  55. 55.  Brazos: Los brazos no deben quedar completamente estirados a la hora de sujetar el volante. Procura que permanezcan flexionados con un ángulo máximo de 45 grados para evitar lesiones en los hombros o el cuello.  Piernas: Las piernas tampoco pueden quedar totalmente rectas, ya que – en caso de impacto – podría ocasionar lesiones graves en pelvis y cadera. Debes mantenerlas flexionadas pero alcanzar cómodamente los pedales.  Volante: La distancia del volante debe ser aquella que te permita apoyar las muñecas en la parte superior del volante. Durante la conducción, la posición más adecuada es aquella que dibuja las “tres y cuarto” del reloj.  Si el vehículo dispone de airbag de conductor, debemos respetar una distancia de 25 cm entre nuestro cuerpo y el volante.  Reposacabezas: no es necesario mantener la cabeza apoyada en el reposacabezas constantemente, pero sí lo suficientemente cerca como para que pueda amortiguar un posible latigazo cervical. La parte más voluminosa del mismo que coincidir con la altura de nuestros ojos y permanecer a una distancia máxima de 4 cm.  Espalda: Debe estar siempre en contacto con el respaldo, lo más vertical posible. De este modo, te cansarás menos y evitarás dolores de columna y cadera debido al mantenimiento continuado de la misma postura.  Respaldo del asiento: la reclinación máxima no debería sobrepasar los 25 grados.  Altura del asiento: el asiento debe estar regulado lo más bajo posible, siempre que veamos correctamente por encima del volante. En esa posición, tengo mayor campo visual y evito golpes en la cabeza en caso de vuelco.  Cinturón de seguridad: no debe quedar ni muy justo ni muy holgado, ya que en esos casos, existe riesgo de lesiones de cuello y clavícula en caso de frenazo. Es importante colocarlo correctamente: .  La correa inferior debe colocarse lo más ajustada posible y más cercana a la altura de los huesos de la pelvis que al abdomen  La correa del hombro no debe apoyarse sobre el cuello o la clavícula, sino más cercana al hombro, ya que si no, puede ocasionar fracturas en la clavícula y cortes en el cuello.  Postura corporal general: evita conducir encogido o demasiado estirado y mantén una actitud lo más relajada posible.
  56. 56. POSTURAS EN EL TRABAJO
  57. 57. Desde el punto de vista ergonómico, la postura de trabajo, se refiere a la posición relativa que adoptan los segmentos corporales del trabajador, independientemente de si se trabaja de pie o sentado. estas posturas adoptadas durante el trabajo se constituyen como uno de los factores principales, asociados a los trastornos musculo esqueléticos que suele sufrir el trabajador, cuyo origen se ve influenciado por varios aspectos, como lo tan forzada que sea la postura, y el tiempo en que se mantiene dicha postura de manera continua, asimismo se toma en cuenta la frecuencia con que se realice dicha actividad, así como también la duración de la exposición a posturas similares durante toda la jornada de trabajo.
  58. 58. De este modo basados en el concepto que la ergonomía es la ciencia que se dedica al estudio del trabajo en relación con el ambiente o el entorno donde se desarrolla, lo que se busca directamente es el modo de que el puesto laboral se adapte de la mejor manera al trabajador, es decir evitar que suceda lo contrario, es decir que el trabajador tenga que adaptarse a su puesto. Por tanto el puesto de trabajo debe estar siempre diseñado bajo lineamientos de ergonomía, de modo que se pueda reducir significativamente o eliminar las lesiones y accidentes en la espalda que generalmente se deben a la tensión de movimientos repetitivos. Es así que la ergonomía se utiliza para diseñar o adaptar de manera efectiva el equipo, herramientas y el mismo puesto laboral, con el único fin de reducir la fatiga, así como otros distintos problemas para la salud, como lesiones y accidentes. Ademas cuando se evalúa el diseño del puesto laboral, también influye otros factores como la organización de las tareas desarrolladas, la cantidad actividades, la cantidad de personal que desempeña dichas tareas, los descansos durante la jornada y los horarios de tiempo muerto para ingerir alimentos.
  59. 59. En la actualidad, la gran mayoría de los lugares o plantas industriales fueron diseñados sin considerar los principios básicos de ergonomía, por lo que muchos equipos y maquinarias son difíciles de operar, debido a que estos puestos no fueron diseñados para ser utilizados según las características físicas del trabajador. Lo positivo de aplicar los principios ergonómicos para diseñar un puesto en el trabajo, es que se logra reducir o eliminar las lesiones y accidentes musculo esqueléticos, donde se ven involucrados los músculos, tendones, nervios y tejido blanco. Si se trabaja de pie, se debería alternar esta postura con algunas otras que faciliten el movimiento, asimismo se puede adaptar la altura del puesto al tipo de esfuerzo que el trabajador realiza. También de ser necesario se puede cambiar la posición de los pies y tratar de repartir el peso de las cargas, y de ser el caso utilizar o adecuar un reposapiés portátil o fijo. Por otro lado cuando se levanta cargas, se debería capacitar al personal a fin que estos adopten posturas que permiten minimizar el movimiento de la columna, de modo que puedan emplear correctamente cada parte de su cuerpo, evitando forzar la espalda al levantar una carga, procurando dar pasos cortos al momento de transportar una carga y girar el cuerpo entero. Asimismo al momento de levantar la carga se debe procurar flexionar las rodillas, luego tomar la carga y levantarla, de modo que sean las piernas las que hagan el esfuerzo.
  60. 60. Finalmente si el trabajador trabaja sentado, los riesgos radicarían en problemas con la espalda, el cuello y los hombros, por lo que el trabajador debería tratar de mantener la espalda recta, apoyada correctamente al respaldo de la silla, tratando de nivelar la mesa a la altura de los codos y adecuando la altura de la silla al tipo de tarea a desarrollar. Encaso de usar computadora debe alinear el monitor a la altura de sus ojos, a fin de evitar el cansancio del cuello. Riesgos para los trabajadores frente a la manipulación manual de cargas  Antes de proponer las medidas preventivas más adecuadas para evitar lesiones de espalda, vamos a conocer cuáles son los principales factores de riesgo a los que se exponen los trabajadores durante la manipulación manual de cargas:  Características de la carga: se presenta riesgo dorsolumbar cuando la carga es demasiado pesada, grande, voluminosa o difícil de sujetar, cuando está en equilibrio inestable o cuando debe sujetarse alejada del tronco.  Condiciones de manipulación: cuando la manipulación sólo puede realizarse por un movimiento de torsión o flexión del tronco, cuando puede acarrear un movimiento brusco de la carga o cuando se realiza en posición inestable, se incrementa el riesgo para el trabajador.  Organización del trabajo: la manipulación manual de cargas entrañará un riesgo elevado cuando se deban realizar esfuerzos físicos demasiado frecuentes o prolongados, cuando los periodos de reposo o de recuperación sean insuficientes, o cuando el ritmo impuesto sea mayor del que el trabajador pueda soportar.
  61. 61. Medidas preventivas para prevenir la fatiga y las lesiones en la manipulación manual de cargas Es fundamental tener presentes las siguientes recomendaciones para prevenir la fatiga muscular y evitar lesiones musculoesqueléticas:  1. La primera de las medidas es evitar la manipulación manual de cargas mediante el uso de equipos para el manejo mecánico de las mismas, como grúas, carretillas elevadoras, etc.  2. Si no es posible evitar la manipulación manual, se deberá actuar sobre las características de la carga para reducir el riesgo a un nivel tolerable:  El peso de las cargas debe minimizarse y no sobrepasar los 25 kg (15 kg para trabajadores jóvenes, mujeres y mayores).  La anchura de la carga no debería superar la anchura de los hombros, la altura debería ser inferior a 60 cm y la profundidad es conveniente que no supere los 50 cm, aunque es preferible que no sobrepase los 35 cm.  El objeto o el recipiente donde se transporta debe disponer de asas con las dimensiones adecuadas para poder introducir cómodamente las manos.  3. También será preciso controlar las condiciones en las que se realiza la manipulación:  Evitar el levantamiento de cargas a nivel del suelo o por encima de los hombros por ejemplo, mediante el uso de mesas o superficies de altura regulable.  Habilitar el espacio de trabajo suficiente que haga innecesaria la realización de giros y torsiones del tronco.  4. Las tareas de manipulación manual de cargas deben organizarse de forma que se alternen las operaciones de manipulación con otras tareas más ligeras, como puede ser controlar maquinaria, cumplimentar hojas de trabajo, etc. Cuando no sea posible, se deberían intercalar pausas para permitir la recuperación muscular y prevenir la fatiga física.  5. Los trabajadores deben conocer y aplicar las técnicas de manipulación adecuadas en cada caso para realizar las tareas adoptando posturas correctas y optimizando el esfuerzo.  6. Por último, no deben olvidarse dos recomendaciones importantes:  La realización de ejercicio físico destinado a fortalecer la musculatura de piernas, espalda y abdomen.  Seguir una dieta sana y equilibrada.

×