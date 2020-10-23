Successfully reported this slideshow.
REGLAMENTOS ESPECIALES
OBJETIVO ANALIZAR LOS RIESGOS IMPLICADOS EN EL TRANSPORTE, CON EL FIN DE FORMULAR MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS Y ACCIONES DE MEJORA...
CONTENIDO DEL MODULO ENCAMINAR A FORMULAR MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DIRIGIDAS A REDUCIR LOS ACCIDENTES Y MITIGAR SUS...
LEY ORGANICA DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE TRANSITO Y SEGURIDAD VIAL OBJETO: La organización, planificación, fomento, regulación...
REGLAMENTO A LEY DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE TRANSITO Y SEGURIDAD VIAL Establece las normas de aplicación a las que están suje...
CODIGO ORGANICO INTEGRAL PENAL, COIP Este Código tiene como finalidad normar el poder punitivo del Estado, tipificar las i...
TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE DE MERCANCIAS Y SUSTANCIAS TÓXICAS Y PELIGROSAS 1
MERCANCÍAS PELIGROSAS Las mercancías peligrosas son materiales o elementos con propiedades peligrosas que, si no se contro...
SUSTANCIAS TÓXICAS Son venenos químicos o que pueden dañar el cuerpo humano, en su totalidad o en parte. Debe evitarse que...
DEL TRANSPORTE DE CARGA PELIGROSA DEFINICIÓN.- Mercancía Peligrosa, es toda aquella solución, sustancia química, mezcla o ...
PRESTACIÓN DEL SERVICIO DE TRANSPORTE La atención que se debe dar a las mercancías peligrosas, especialmente en lo que res...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS MERCANCÍAS PELIGROSAS Las sustancias peligrosas se clasifican de acuerdo a la siguiente forma: CLASE ...
4.1 - SOLIDOS INFLAMABLES CLASE 4.2 - SUSTANCIAS QUE EXPERIMENTAN COMBUSTION ESPONTANEA. 4.3 - SOLIDOS INFLAMABLES QUE EN ...
Art. 49 LOTTTYSV El transporte terrestre de mercancías peligrosas tales como productos o sustancias químicas, desechos u o...
Art. 47 RGLOTTTYSV El transporte terrestre de mercancías peligrosas tales como productos o sustancias químicas, desechos u...
Plan de Seguridad Industrial El Director Ejecutivo de la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito determinará el contenido del Plan de...
Art. 49. RGLOTTTYSV. Los vehículos de transporte terrestre de sustancias tóxicas y peligrosas, no pueden circular por carr...
Art. 50 RGLOTTTYSV. Los conductores de vehículos de transporte terrestre de sustancias tóxicas y peligrosas deben: 1. Real...
Art. 50 RGLOTTTYSV. 6. Conducir con licencia vigente; 7. Circular sin arrojar objetos o derramar sustancias que obstruyan ...
Art. 51 RGLOTTTYSV. Se prohíbe a los conductores de vehículos que transportan sustancias tóxicas o peligrosas: 1. Llevar a...
Art. 52 RGLOTTTYSV Cuando por alguna circunstancia de emergencia se requiera estacionar el vehículo que transporte sustanc...
REVISIÓN TÉCNICA VEHICULAR 2
¿QUÉ ES? La actividad a realizar de entre los requisitos que se deben cumplir para poder transportarse legalmente en el ve...
¿PARA QUÉ SE REALIZA? Para poder asegurar que el vehículo cumpla con las condiciones mínimas (técnicas y jurídicas) para p...
¿CÓMO PUEDO APROBAR LA REVISIÓN? Es hacer el correcto mantenimiento del vehículo. • Si bien muchas personas ignoran las re...
Art. 306 RGLOTTTYSV. Los propietarios de vehículos automotores están obligados a someter los mismos, a revisiones técnico ...
Art. 307 RGLOTTTYSV. La revisión técnica vehicular es el procedimiento con el cual, la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito o los ...
Art. 312 RGLOTTTYSV. La revisión técnica vehicular comprenderá los siguientes aspectos de revisión: 1. Verificación del nú...
Art. 312 RGLOTTTYSV. 8. Neumáticos.- Verificación de la profundidad de cavidad de la banda de rodadura, mínimo 1,6 mm. 9. ...
Art. 308. RGLOTTTYSV. Los vehículos que prestan el servicio de transporte público y comercial están obligados a someterse ...
Art. 51 LOTTTYSV Para fines de aplicación de la Ley de Transporte Terrestre Transito y Seguridad Vial, se establecen las s...
Art. 56 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO El servicio de transporte público podrá ser prestado por el Estado u otorgado mediant...
Art. 65 LOTTTSV El servicio de transporte público comprende los siguientes ámbitos de operación: intracantonal, interprovi...
Art. 57 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE COMERCIAL Se denomina servicio de transporte comercial el que se presta a terceras personas a...
Art. 58 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE POR CUENTA PROPIA El transporte por cuenta propia es un servicio que satisface necesidades de...
Art. 58.1 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE PARTICULAR Se denomina vehículo de transporte particular el que satisface las necesidades p...
Art. 309 RGLOTTTYSV. CERTIFICADO DE REVISIÓN TÉCNICA VEHICULAR El certificado de revisión técnica vehicular es uno de los ...
ASPECTOS DE LA REVISION TECNICA VEHICULAR
Art. 310 RGLOTTTYSV. La revisión técnica vehicular tiene como objetivos: 1. Garantizar las condiciones mínimas de segurida...
Art. 311 RGLOTTTYSV. La Revisión Técnica Vehicular comprenderá las siguientes pruebas: 1. Alineación al paso; 2. Prueba de...
Art. 313 RGLOTTTYSV. Todos los aspectos mencionados, se sujetarán a las normas técnicas INEN y reglamentos vigentes, y otr...
PESOS Y DIMENSIONES MÁXIMAS 3
REGLAMENTO A LA LEY DE CAMINOS DE LA REPUBLICA DEL ECUADOR Las unidades de carga, remolques y semirremolques que realizan ...
Mediante Acuerdo Ministerial No. 018 -2016 se expide normas de aplicación a los vehículos de carga pesada que circulen por...
La Dirección de Transporte Terrestre Tránsito y Seguridad Vial del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP), se en...
TABLA NACIONAL DE PESOS Y DIMENSIONES
EMISIÓN DE CERTIFICADO DE OPERACIÓN REGULAR
Documento de portabilidad obligatoria para todas las personas naturales o jurídicas, públicas o privadas, que posean vehíc...
¿A quién está dirigido? Todas las personas naturales o jurídicas están en la capacidad de solicitar un Certificado de Oper...
¿Qué necesito para hacer el trámite? Requisitos Obligatorios: • Si el trámite lo realiza en línea Formulario de solicitud
Si el trámite se lo realiza de manera presencial en cualquier Dirección Distrital del MTOP, ingresar la siguiente document...
Documentos habilitantes para emisión de Certificados de Operación Regular para Unidades de Carga: • Copia de Registro Únic...
¿Cómo hago el trámite? • Pasos a seguir en línea: • Acceder a la opción “Ir al trámite en línea” que se encuentra en la pá...
Pasos a seguir de manera presencial: • El usuario podrá realizar el trámite a Nivel Nacional en las diferentes Direcciones...
¿Cuál es el costo del trámite? TIPO VALOR 2D $ 20.00 2DA $ 20.00 2DB /V2DB $ 36.00 3A / V3A $ 52.00 4C $ 60.00 4-0 $ 64.00...
¿Cuál es la vigencia de lo emitido al completar el trámite? El trámite tiene validez de 2 años a partir de la emisión del ...
Emisión de Certificado de Operación Especial para Vehículos Mayores a 60 Ton
CERTIFICADO DE OPERACIÓN ESPECIAL El Certificado de Operación Especial se otorga cuando por razones de interés público se ...
¿A quién está dirigido? Todas las personas naturales o jurídicas están en la capacidad de solicitar un Certificado de Oper...
¿Qué necesito para hacer el trámite? Requisitos Obligatorios: • Si el trámite lo realiza en línea Formulario de solicitud
Si el trámite se lo realiza de manera presencial, ingresar la solicitud con todos los documentos de soporte en el Minister...
Requisitos Especiales: • Para carga con peso bruto vehicular igual o superior a 80 tn, se debe realizar un estudio estruct...
¿Cómo hago el trámite? Pasos a seguir en línea: • Acceder a la opción “Ir al trámite en línea” que se encuentra en la pres...
Pasos a seguir de manera presencial: • El usuario deberá entregar la documentación en Planta Central del Ministerio de Tra...
¿Cuál es el costo del trámite? El valor del trámite es de $100.00 por viaje realizado.
¿Cuál es la vigencia de lo emitido al completar el trámite? El Certificado de Operación Especial tiene vigencia para un so...
TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL – CRUCE DE LA FRONTERA ADUANERA 4
DEFINICIONES: Contrato de Transporte Internacional de Mercancías por Carretera: Es el acto o negocio jurídico por medio de...
REGLAMENTO AL TÍTULO DE LA FACILITACIÓN ADUANERA PARA EL COMERCIO
CRUCE DE LA FRONTERA ADUANERA Art 27. Todo medio de transporte, unidad de carga y/o mercancías, que ingresen o salgan del ...
ART 27 Esta operación se apoyará en las actividades que para el efecto realicen las entidades responsables del control del...
CONTROL DE PERSONAS Art 28. El Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador coordinará con la entidad competente para la realiz...
CONTROL DE MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE Art 29. Las autoridades responsables del control del transporte aéreo, marítimo y terrestr...
CONTROL DE BIENES Art 30. Los bienes que crucen la frontera en los diferentes medios de transporte deberán someterse a los...
Art 30. El transportista o su representante serán responsables de las mercancías hasta el momento en que estas se entregue...
Art 30. La importación y exportación de mercancías que por su naturaleza deban ser transportadas a través de otro medio de...
5TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL – MANIFIESTO DE CARGA
MANIFIESTO DE CARGA Es el documento que ampara el transporte de mercancías ante las distintas autoridades, cuando estas se...
Art. 31 El transportista de la mercancía deberá entregar a la Autoridad Aduanera el manifiesto de carga a través de presen...
Art. 31 • a) En el caso de las importaciones efectuadas por vía marítima, la transmisión del manifiesto de carga se realiz...
ELEMENTOS DEL MANIFIESTO DE CARGA Art. 33 Sin perjuicio de los demás requisitos previstos en normas especiales o internaci...
ELEMENTOS DEL DOCUMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Art. 34 • El documento de transporte deberá contener la siguiente información: • a) ...
Art. 35 Correcciones Las correcciones al manifiesto de carga, sin perjuicio de las sanciones administrativas a que hubiere...
Art. 35 • d) En el caso de importación de mercancías al granel, que por su naturaleza contemplen en el campo descripción e...
Art. 36 Fraccionamiento del documento de transporte En los casos en que existieren mercancías que ingresaron al país al am...
Art. 36 El fraccionamiento en el documento de transporte se registrará en el sistema informático del Servicio Nacional de ...
TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL – CARGA Y DESCARGA 6
CARGA Y DESCARGA Es el desplazamiento de una única clase de mercancía desde un lugar de origen, en el que se carga la merc...
Art. 37 REGLAMENTO AL TÍTULO DE LA FACILITACIÓN ADUANERA PARA EL COMERCIO Carga y descarga La mercancía que provenga del e...
Art. 38 Recepción del Medio de Transporte Luego de efectuada la llegada del medio de transporte, el funcionario aduanero c...
Art. 38 Para aquellos funcionarios autorizados por el Director Distrital, los concesionarios y/o las autoridades competent...
Art. 39 Fecha de Llegada Para efectos aduaneros se entiende que la fecha del arribo de la mercancía, es la de llegada del ...
Art. 40 Fecha de Salida Para efectos aduaneros se entiende que la fecha de salida de las mercancías es la fecha en que el ...
Art. 41 Descarga en lugares no habilitados Mediante Acto Administrativo debidamente motivado, el Director Distrital del Se...
Art. 42 Descarga directa Aquellos importadores sean personas naturales o jurídicas, debidamente acreditados, según los par...
Art. 43 Novedades en descarga Una vez terminada la descarga, en caso de que exista carga no arribada en relación a la que ...
Art. 43 El no cumplimiento de los plazos establecidos para reportar las novedades señaladas en este artículo, se sujetará ...
Art. 44 Hallazgo de Carga Se produce el hallazgo cuando esta ha sido encontrada en el territorio nacional por la Autoridad...
Art. 44 Recibida o encontrada la carga por parte de la Autoridad Aduanera, esta deberá en un plazo no superior a 24 horas,...
Art. 45 Arribo Forzoso El arribo forzoso de un medio de transporte se podrá dar por razones de mal tiempo, fuerza mayor o ...
Art. 45 Una vez efectuado el arribo forzoso, el funcionario a cargo de la Zona Primaria del distrito más cercano, o su del...
Art. 45 En caso de que el transportista o propietario opte por gestionar el levante de las mercancías en el primer punto d...
Art. 45 Para los casos en que el transportista decida continuar con el trayecto planificado inicialmente y una vez superad...
Art. 46 Descarga en una Zona Primaria diferente a la manifestada Se podrá realizar la descarga en zonas primarias distinta...
Art. 47 Re-estiba Operación de reubicación de carga, sea esta contenerizada o suelta, dentro del medio de transporte o uni...
Art. 47 Cuando se trate de casos no planificados, en donde se deba reubicar la carga en la zona primaria, el servidor adua...
Art. 48 Reestiba de exportación Se autoriza la reubicación de mercancías que se encuentren contenerizadas, carga general o...
Art. 48 Se considerará reestibas y autorizaciones autorizadas en mercancías contenerizadas, general o sueltas a las siguie...
Art. 49 Transporte Multimodal Es considerado transporte multimodal, la movilización de mercancías utilizando dos o más med...
Art. 49 Los plazos para la ejecución de la movilización, estarán dados por la Autoridad Aduanera del primer punto de salid...
TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS PERECEDEROS 7
Las actividades de control e inspección de los vehículos destinados al transporte de productos alimenticios, entrañan una ...
Los vehículos destinados al transporte de productos alimenticios a temperatura regulada (vehículos especiales), pueden cla...
Para la puesta en servicio de un vehículo especial, se debe observar la certificación de conformidad, que pueden darse par...
TRANSPORTE HIGIÉNICO (ISOTERMO) Vehículo cuyo furgón esta construido con paredes aislantes incluidas las puertas, pisos, t...
TRANSPORTE HIGIÉNICO (REFRIGERANTE) Vehículo Isotermo con fuente de frío distinta de un equipo mecánico de absorción (hiel...
TRANSPORTE HIGIÉNICO (FRIGORÍFICO) Vehículo isotermo provisto de un dispositivo de producción de frío que a temperatura ex...
TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL ECUADOR TÍTULO Vl (Régimen de Desarrollo) CAPÍTULO lll (Soberanía Alimen...
LEY ORGÁNICA DE LA SALUD LIBRO lll (Vigilancia y Control Sanitario) Disposiciones comunes art.129 El cumplimiento de las n...
LEY ORGÁNICA DE LA SALUD TÍTULO PRELIMINAR CAPÍTULO l (Del derecho a la salud y su protección) Art 6. (Responsabilidad del...
PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS REGLAMENTO DE ALIMENTOS TÍTULO Vl (Transporte, distribución, y comercialización) CAPÍTU...
REGLAMENTO DE ALIMENTOS Art. 160 (REQUISITOS DE LOS VEHÍCULOS) El área del vehículo que almacena el alimento debe cumplir ...
PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS Art. 161(transporte de productos que requieren temperaturas bajas) Los vehículos destin...
ART. 162 (PROHIBICIONES RELATIVAS A LOS VEHÍCULOS DE TRANSPORTE) Los vehículos destinados al transporte de alimentos y mat...
PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS Art.163 (Prohibición de transportar personas o animales) Se prohíbe el transporte de pe...
Art. 165 (permiso de operación) Los propietarios de vehículos que transportan alimentos deben obtener un permiso previo de...
PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS REGLAMENTO DE BUENAS PRACTICAS DE MANUFACTURA CAPÍTULO V (Almacenamiento distribución, ...
REGLAMENTO DE BUENAS PRACTICAS DE MANUFACTURA 3.- para los alimentos que por su naturaleza requieren conservarse en refrig...
REGLAMENTO DE BUENAS PRACTICAS DE MANUFACTURA 6.- la empresa y distribuidor deben revisar los vehículos antes de cargar lo...
Desinfección y mantenimiento apropiado de vehículos Los vehículos de transporte, accesorios y conexiones se deberían mante...
Utilizar vehículos de transporte de uso exclusivo Verifique que no haya residuos de cargamentos anteriores, o de compuesto...
Antes de cargar se debe inspeccionar los remolques para asegurarse que los conductos de aire estén bien conectados y que e...
TRANSPORTE DE PRODUCTOS DEL MAR 8
El transporte de productos del mar y sus derivados debe cumplir los siguientes requisitos: Se debe efectuar en vehículos c...
El transporte de pescado fresco a granel debe efectuarse en camiones con una caja de carga tipo tolva. La tolva debe ser c...
• El transporte de pescado congelado se debe efectuar en vehículos de carga frigoríficos o isotérmicos. • La harina de pes...
Los vehículos motorizados destinados al transporte de productos frescos del mar deben disponer en su exterior de un letrer...
NORMA TÉCNICA ECUATORIANA NTE INEN 0183: 2012 Para el pescado fresco El transporte del producto en tierra, deberá realizar...
Para el pescado refrigerado • El pescado refrigerado, ya sea entero, descabezado, eviscerado o en filetes, deberá mantener...
Para el pescado congelado • El pescado congelado, ya sea entero, descabezado, eviscerado ó en filetes, deberá mantenerse a...
REQUISITOS COMPLEMENTARIOS • Para el transporte y almacenamiento del pescado, deberá emplearse cajas de material impermeab...
En cada envase de pescado congelado, deberá indicarse: • a) nombre y marca del fabricante, • b) variedad de pescado, • c) ...
TRANSPORTE DE ANIMALES VIVOS 9
El transporte de animales comprende el desplazamiento de animales efectuado en uno o varios medios de transporte, así como...
REQUISITOS: El transporte de ganado bovino en camiones tiene que cumplir, entre otros, los siguientes requisitos: a) Los v...
d) Las paredes deben ser de una altura mínima total de 1,70 metros. Deben tener superficies internas lisas e impermeables ...
UTILIZACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS DE MANIPULACIÓN 10
El medio de manipulación y consolidación de la carga más utilizada es el palet o palé. Su importancia radica en el rendimi...
Definición: Un palet, es un armazón de madera, plástico u otros materiales empleado en el movimiento de carga. En la base ...
TIPOS: Palet europeo o europalé El europalé es un armazón con medidas 1200 x 800 x 145 mm. Su uso es el más extendido en e...
Palet Universal o Isopalé También llamado palé Americano o palet industrial, mide 1.200 × 1.000 mm. Este tipo de armazón e...
Existen otro tamaños que se usan con menor frecuencia • Palé utilizado para materiales de construcción que tienen unas med...
MATERIALES: Palet de madera Los palet de madera se posicionan como los elementos más usados en los sectores logísticos, re...
Palet de plástico Se presentan en el mercado como alternativa a la estructura en madera. Se usan fundamentalmente en trans...
Palet de cartón Ideales por su bajo peso para mercancías ligeras. Son desechables, económicos y fáciles de manejar. Su uso...
Palet metálico Son muy resistentes a los golpes por estar fabricados con planchas de aluminio o acero. Su capacidad portan...
Palet conglomerado Es utilizado para transportes internacionales en los cuales la carga media asciende a 200 kilos de peso.
NORMA TÉCNICA ECUATORIANA NTE INEN 2 077:1996 EMBALAJES, PALETAS PARA LA MANIPULACIÓN Y TRANSPORTE DE MERCANCÍAS. REQUISIT...
REQUISITOS: 3.1 Requisitos específicos El plano externo de las paletas debe cumplir con las siguientes dimensiones nominal...
• 1 219 mm x 1 016 mm. • Las tolerancias para las dimensiones nominales del plano externo de paletas debe ser de 0 a -6mm....
MANIPULACIÓN Y TRANSPORTE El mayor y más frecuente peligro que conlleva la utilización de los equipos de manipulación y tr...
• Prohibir a las personas circular por debajo de cargas suspendidas. • El maquinista debe situarse en una zona donde contr...
TRANSPORTE DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS 11
LEY ORGÁNICA DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE TRÁNSITO Y SEGURIDAD VIAL Art. 49 El transporte terrestre de mercancías peligrosas ta...
Los vehículos que transportan cargas peligrosas deben tener la siguientes características: • No pueden ser vehículos adapt...
• Debe contar con un sistema de radio comunicaciones o portar un aparato de telefonía móvil de celular de cobertura nacion...
En el transporte debe cumplirse, entre otros, lo siguiente: No se puede transportar sustancias peligrosas conjuntamente co...
NORMA TÉCNICA ECUATORIANA NTE INEN 2266 TRANSPORTE, ALMACENAMIENTO Y MANEJO DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS. REQUISITOS Esta norm...
Para los efectos de esta norma se adoptan las definiciones siguientes: Transportista. Cualquier persona natural o jurídica...
CLASIFICACIÓN: Los productos químicos de uso peligroso se clasifican en las siguientes clases:
6.1.2 TRANSPORTISTAS 6.1.2.1 Los transportistas deben capacitar a sus conductores mediante un programa anual que incluya c...
6.1.2.2 Los transportistas que manejen materiales peligrosos deben contar con los permisos de funcionamiento de las autori...
6.1.2.5 Todo vehículo para este tipo de transporte debe ser operado al menos por dos personas: el conductor y un auxiliar....
6.1.2.9 Antes de cada recorrido el transportista debe elaborar y entregar al conductor un plan de transporte, de tal forma...
Solo por excepción, en casos de emergencias (paros, desastres naturales, daño mecánico, accidentes de tránsito, cuando sea...
6.1.2.10 Los conductores deben tener un listado de los teléfonos para notificación en caso de una emergencia. Este listado...
6.1.2.12 El transportista debe verificar que la carga se encuentre fija y segura con soportes adecuados. Antes de realizar...
b) Balancear el peso de la carga El peso cruzado debe ser igualmente distribuido. Una carga pesada no debe ser ubicada sol...
Cargado de cargas pesadas que no ocupan el área total del piso del remolque
c) Afianzar correctamente la carga. Dependiendo del tipo de envase existen entre otros los siguientes métodos: c.1) Asegur...
c.2) Método para cargado de canecas
c.3) Cargado de camas de sacos
6.1.2.13 Si existiese necesidad de refrigeración para la carga, el transportista se asegurará del adecuado funcionamiento ...
6.1.2.15 En la ruta el conductor debe velar por: a) Su seguridad, la del vehículo y la de la carga. b) Que la carga se enc...
7.1.2.16 Mientras la carga permanezca en el vehículo, y de ser necesario, debe proporcionarse enfriamiento a través de un ...
6.1.2.18 DEL ESTACIONAMIENTO EN CARRETERA a) El conductor debe efectuar lo siguiente: a.1) Instalar señales reflectivas de...
a.2) Verificar que el vehículo y la carga no generen problemas en caso que los conductores tengan que alejarse del vehícul...
b) En lugares públicos. El conductor debe: b.1) Verificar que el vehículo y la carga no generen problemas en caso de que l...
c) Temporal. El conductor no debe estacionar por motivos diferentes a su operación, en lugares cercanos a: c.1) Supermerca...
HOJA DE SEGURIDAD DE MATERIALES 6.1.2.19 El transportista en coordinación con la autoridad competente, establecerán las pa...
GUÍA DE EMBARQUE
HOJA DE SEGURIDAD DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS
TARJETA DE EMERGENCIA
6.1.3 COMERCIALIZACIÓN 6.1.3.1 El comercializador debe entregar al conductor la documentación de embarque completa que cer...
6.1.4 SELECCIÓN DE RUTA 6.1.4.1 El transportista solicitará a las autoridades competentes la determinación de la ruta del ...
6.1.4.6 Para evitar accidentes en túneles, se deben considerar las siguientes alternativas: a) De existir rutas alternativ...
6.1.5 ETIQUETADO Y ROTULADO Las etiquetas y rótulos de peligro deben cumplir con los requisitos que se establecen en las N...
ETIQUETAS Y RÓTULOS DE PELIGRO PARA EMBALAJES / ENVASES Y TRANSPORTE
La dimensión de las etiquetas debe ser de 100mm X 100mm
  1. 1. REGLAMENTOS ESPECIALES
  2. 2. OBJETIVO ANALIZAR LOS RIESGOS IMPLICADOS EN EL TRANSPORTE, CON EL FIN DE FORMULAR MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS Y ACCIONES DE MEJORA QUE DISMINUYAN LA PROBABILIDAD DE PRESENTARSE UN SINIESTRO.
  3. 3. CONTENIDO DEL MODULO ENCAMINAR A FORMULAR MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN Y CONTROL DIRIGIDAS A REDUCIR LOS ACCIDENTES Y MITIGAR SUS CONSECUENCUENCIAS. MEDIDAS QUE INCLUYEN EL CUMPLIMIENTO DE NORMAS Y DE REQUISITOS ESPECIALES PARA LOS VEHÍCULOS Y LA CAPACITACIÓN DEL PERSONAL EN LO RELACIONADO A LA RESPONSABILIDAD EN EL MANEJO DE MERCANCIAS CLASIFICADAS COMO PELIGROSAS.
  4. 4. LEY ORGANICA DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE TRANSITO Y SEGURIDAD VIAL OBJETO: La organización, planificación, fomento, regulación, modernización y control del Transporte Terrestre, Tránsito y Seguridad Vial, con el fin de proteger a las personas y bienes que se trasladan de un lugar a otro por la red vial del territorio ecuatoriano, y a las personas y lugares expuestos a las contingencias de dicho desplazamiento, contribuyendo al desarrollo socio-económico del país en aras de lograr el bienestar general de los ciudadanos
  5. 5. REGLAMENTO A LEY DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE TRANSITO Y SEGURIDAD VIAL Establece las normas de aplicación a las que están sujetos los conductores, peatones, pasajeros y operadoras de transporte, así como las regulaciones para los automotores y vehículos de tracción humana, animal y mecánica que circulen, transiten o utilicen las carreteras y vías públicas o aquellas privadas abiertas al tránsito y transporte terrestre en el país
  6. 6. CODIGO ORGANICO INTEGRAL PENAL, COIP Este Código tiene como finalidad normar el poder punitivo del Estado, tipificar las infracciones penales, establecer el procedimiento para el juzgamiento de las personas con estricta observancia del debido proceso, promover la rehabilitación social de las personas sentenciadas y la reparación integral de las víctimas.
  7. 7. TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE DE MERCANCIAS Y SUSTANCIAS TÓXICAS Y PELIGROSAS 1
  8. 8. MERCANCÍAS PELIGROSAS Las mercancías peligrosas son materiales o elementos con propiedades peligrosas que, si no se controlan correctamente, suponen un riesgo potencial para la salud humana y la seguridad, las infraestructuras y/o sus medios de transporte.
  9. 9. SUSTANCIAS TÓXICAS Son venenos químicos o que pueden dañar el cuerpo humano, en su totalidad o en parte. Debe evitarse que penetren en el cuerpo, tragándolos, respirándolos o absorbiéndolos a través de la piel.
  10. 10. DEL TRANSPORTE DE CARGA PELIGROSA DEFINICIÓN.- Mercancía Peligrosa, es toda aquella solución, sustancia química, mezcla o artículo que puede ocasionar daño a las personas, materiales, medio de transporte y/o medio ambiente.
  11. 11. PRESTACIÓN DEL SERVICIO DE TRANSPORTE La atención que se debe dar a las mercancías peligrosas, especialmente en lo que respecta a su carga, transporte y descarga, acondicionamiento, estiba, segregación, etiquetado, rotulado, envasado y embalaje es a ciencia cierta una de las tareas más importantes en la cadena de la Seguridad. Es por ello que todas las personas que intervienen en esta, deben poseer los conocimientos específicos para desarrollar y efectuar todos los procedimientos y actividades pertinentes para el óptimo manejo de este tipo de carga. En tal razón, se han establecido normas y disposiciones comunes para este tipo de mercancías, que serán exigibles y aplicables por todos los armadores o sus agentes, embarcadores o dueños de la carga
  12. 12. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS MERCANCÍAS PELIGROSAS Las sustancias peligrosas se clasifican de acuerdo a la siguiente forma: CLASE 1 - EXPLOSIVOS (Con 6 sub clases), sustancia sólida o líquida (o mezcla de sustancias) que de manera espontánea, por reacción química, puede desprender gases a una temperatura, presión y velocidad tales que pueden ocasionar daños a su entorno. CLASE 2 - GASES COMPRIMIDOS, LICUADOS, O DISUELTOS BAJO PRESION, permanecen almacenados en recipientes como botellas o cilindros especiales bajo presión. CLASE 2.1 - GASES INFLAMABLES, mezcla inflamable en el aire circundante que podría provocar un incendio o una explosión. El acetileno, el amoníaco, el hidrógeno, el propano, el propileno y el metano 2.2 - GASES NO INFLAMABLES CLASE, Son gases asfixiantes en la medida en que desplazan el oxigeno. Nitrógeno. Helio 2.3 - GASES TOXICOS CLASE, Cuando se produce un fuego se liberan gases producto de la combustión, Estos gases se producen al quemarse el combustible. 3 - LIQUIDOS INFLAMABLES CLASE, es un líquido combustible que se puede encender fácilmente en el aire a temperatura ambiente. 3.1 - CON BAJO PUNTO DE INFLAMACION CLASE 3.2 - CON PUNTO DE INFLAMACION MEDIO CLASE 3.3 - CON PUNTO DE INFLAMACION ELEVADO CLASE
  13. 13. 4.1 - SOLIDOS INFLAMABLES CLASE 4.2 - SUSTANCIAS QUE EXPERIMENTAN COMBUSTION ESPONTANEA. 4.3 - SOLIDOS INFLAMABLES QUE EN CONTACTO CON EL AGUA DESPRENDEN GASES TOXICOS 5.1 - AGENTES OXIDANTES CLASE 5.2 - PEROXIDOS ORGANICOS CLASE 6.1 - SUSTANCIAS TOXICAS CLASE 6.2 - SUSTANCIAS INFECCIOSAS, contienen agentes patógenos, entendiendo estos como microorganismos (bacterias, virus, parásitos, hongos,…) y otros agentes, que pueden causar enfermedades en los animales o en los seres humanos CLASE 7 - MATERIALES RADIOACTIVOS, Material que contiene átomos inestables (radiactivos) que emiten radiación CLASE 8 - SUSTANCIAS CORROSIVAS, destruir o dañar irreversiblemente otra superficie o sustancia con la cual entra en contacto. CLASE 9 - SUSTANCIAS Y ARTICULOS VARIOS NO COMPRENDIDOS EN LAS OTRAS CLASES MENCIONADAS ANTERIORMENTE, CLASES 1 AL 8
  14. 14. Art. 49 LOTTTYSV El transporte terrestre de mercancías peligrosas tales como productos o sustancias químicas, desechos u objetos que por sus características peligrosas: corrosivas, reactivas, explosivas, tóxicas, inflamables, biológicas, infecciosas y radiactivas, que pueden generar riesgos que afectan a la salud de las personas expuestas, o causen daños a la propiedad y al ambiente, se regirá a lo establecido en las leyes pertinentes y a lo dispuesto en el Reglamento de esta ley y en los reglamentos específicos y los instrumentos internacionales vigentes.
  15. 15. Art. 47 RGLOTTTYSV El transporte terrestre de mercancías peligrosas tales como productos o sustancias químicas, desechos u objetos que por sus características peligrosas, corrosivas, reactivas, explosivas, tóxicas, inflamables, biológicas, infecciosas y radiactivas pueden generar riesgos que afecten a la salud de las personas expuestas, o causen daños a la propiedad y al ambiente, se regirán a lo establecido en las leyes pertinentes y en las normas de la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito, reglamentos INEN respectivos, los tratados y convenios internacionales ratificados por el Ecuador relativos a estos temas y la regulación emitida por los GADs de ser el caso.
  16. 16. Plan de Seguridad Industrial El Director Ejecutivo de la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito determinará el contenido del Plan de Seguridad Industrial. Art. 48. RGLOTTTYSV Las operadoras habilitadas para realizar el servicio de transporte terrestre de sustancias peligrosas calificadas para el manejo de sustancias tóxicas y peligrosas deberán presentar el Plan de Seguridad Industrial, previo a la obtención de contrato, permiso o autorización de operación y para la renovación de los mismos.
  17. 17. Art. 49. RGLOTTTYSV. Los vehículos de transporte terrestre de sustancias tóxicas y peligrosas, no pueden circular por carriles centrales cuando la carga: 1. Sobresalga de la parte delantera o de los costados, salvo cuando se obtenga el permiso correspondiente. 2. Sobresalga la parte posterior por mas de 2 metros; y si pasa de 1,20 se obliga a utilizar banderolas en el día y luces en la noche. 3. Obstruya la visibilidad del conductor. 4. No esté debidamente cubierta con lonas, tratándose de materiales que puedan esparcirse. 5. No vaya debidamente sujeta al vehículo por medio de cables; y 6. Sin contar con un dispositivo localizador de vehículo, equipos o sistemas de control de proyección para impedir el robo del vehículo y de que estos funcionen correctamente en cualquier momento, tratándose de mercancías peligrosas de alto riesgo.
  18. 18. Art. 50 RGLOTTTYSV. Los conductores de vehículos de transporte terrestre de sustancias tóxicas y peligrosas deben: 1. Realizar un curso de capacitación obligatorio, del cual obtendrán un certificado que avalice que se encuentran aptos para realizar esta actividad; 2. Circular por el carril de la extrema derecha y usar el izquierdo sólo para rebasar o dar vuelta a la izquierda; 3. Sujetarse a los horarios y a las disposiciones viales establecidas por las Unidades Administrativas Regionales o Provinciales, o por los GADs, según corresponda, manteniendo la debida coordinación; 4. Estacionar el vehículo o contenedor en el lugar de estacionamiento correspondiente; 5. Circular con placas y el vehículo debidamente matriculado, así como con los correspondientes distintivos;
  19. 19. Art. 50 RGLOTTTYSV. 6. Conducir con licencia vigente; 7. Circular sin arrojar objetos o derramar sustancias que obstruyan el tránsito o pongan en riesgo la integridad física de las personas; 8. Realizar maniobras de carga y descarga sin afectar o interrumpir el tránsito vehicular; 9. Sujetarse estrictamente a las rutas y los itinerarios de carga y descarga autorizados; 10. Abstenerse de realizar paradas que no estén señaladas en la operación del servicio; y, 11. En caso de congestionamiento vehicular que interrumpa la circulación, el conductor deberá solicitar a los agentes de tránsito prioridad para continuar su marcha, mostrándoles la documentación que ampare el riesgo sobre el producto que transporta.
  20. 20. Art. 51 RGLOTTTYSV. Se prohíbe a los conductores de vehículos que transportan sustancias tóxicas o peligrosas: 1. Llevar a bordo personas ajenas a su operación; 2. Arrojar al piso o descargar en la vialidad, así como, ventear innecesariamente cualquier tipo de sustancias tóxicas o peligrosas; 3. Estacionar los vehículos en la vía pública o en la proximidad de fuentes de riesgo; 4. Realizar maniobras de carga y descarga en lugares inseguros y no destinados para tal fin; y, 5. Sobrepasar los límites de carga, establecidos en las normas INEN, instrumentos internacionales y demás normas que para el efecto se emitan.
  21. 21. Art. 52 RGLOTTTYSV Cuando por alguna circunstancia de emergencia se requiera estacionar el vehículo que transporte sustancias tóxicas o peligrosas en la vía pública u otra fuente de riesgo, el conductor deberá asegurarse de que la carga esté debidamente protegida y señalizada, a fin de evitar que personas ajenas a la transportación manipulen el equipo o la carga. Cuando lo anterior suceda en horario nocturno, el conductor deberá colocar triángulos de seguridad tanto en la parte delantera como posterior de la unidad, de acuerdo a las distancias y en las condiciones establecidas en este reglamento.
  22. 22. REVISIÓN TÉCNICA VEHICULAR 2
  23. 23. ¿QUÉ ES? La actividad a realizar de entre los requisitos que se deben cumplir para poder transportarse legalmente en el vehículo, que comprende un chequeo que el vehículo debe aprobar y del cual dependerá la emisión de la Matrícula Vehicular para la circulación en todas las vías de la nación.
  24. 24. ¿PARA QUÉ SE REALIZA? Para poder asegurar que el vehículo cumpla con las condiciones mínimas (técnicas y jurídicas) para poder circular de manera segura y manteniendo una emisión baja de contaminantes.
  25. 25. ¿CÓMO PUEDO APROBAR LA REVISIÓN? Es hacer el correcto mantenimiento del vehículo. • Si bien muchas personas ignoran las recomendaciones que el manual hace sobre el cuidado regular que se debe hacer al vehículo, si seguimos estos consejos se lograra mantenerlo en una condición óptima y al momento de hacer la revisión habrá mayores posibilidades de aprobar. • Además de lo mencionado y del hecho de que al realizar este mantenimiento regular se alarga la vida útil del vehículo, también hay que tomarlo como una inversión. Si tomamos las medidas necesarias para hacer arreglos preventivos y pagamos cierta cantidad cada 5000 o 10.000km, se gastará mucho menos que si se conduce el vehículo sin cuidarlo y eventualmente se daña alguna parte gravemente.
  26. 26. Art. 306 RGLOTTTYSV. Los propietarios de vehículos automotores están obligados a someter los mismos, a revisiones técnico mecánicas en los centros de revisión y control vehicular, autorizados conforme a la reglamentación que expida la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito.
  27. 27. Art. 307 RGLOTTTYSV. La revisión técnica vehicular es el procedimiento con el cual, la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito o los GADs, según el ámbito de sus competencias, verifican las condiciones técnico mecánico, de seguridad, ambiental, de confort de los vehículos, por sí mismos a través de los centros autorizados para el efecto. Los aspectos que comprenden la revisión técnica vehicular, serán regulados por el Directorio de la Agencia Nacional de Tránsito, observando lo dispuesto en el artículo 312 de este Reglamento General.
  28. 28. Art. 312 RGLOTTTYSV. La revisión técnica vehicular comprenderá los siguientes aspectos de revisión: 1. Verificación del número de chasis y motor. 2. Motor.- Verificación de fugas de aceite, ruidos extraños y características de los gases de escape. 3. Dirección.- Verificación de juego del volante, pines y bocines, terminales y barras de dirección. 4. Frenos.- Verificación de pedal y estacionamiento. 5. Suspensión.- Espirales, amortiguadores, resortes o paquetes, mesas. 6. Transmisión.- Verificación de fugas de aceite, engrane correcto de marchas 7. Eléctrico.- Funcionamiento de luces de iluminación y señalización, internas y externas del vehículo, limpiaparabrisas, bocina.
  29. 29. Art. 312 RGLOTTTYSV. 8. Neumáticos.- Verificación de la profundidad de cavidad de la banda de rodadura, mínimo 1,6 mm. 9. Tubo de escape.- Deberá estar provisto de silenciador y una sola salida sin fugas 10. Carrocería.- Verificación de recubrimiento interno y externo, pintura, vidrios de seguridad para uso automotor claros, asientos, asideros de sujeción, cinturones de seguridad, espejos retrovisores, plumas limpiaparabrisas, pitos. 11. Equipos de emergencia.
  30. 30. Art. 308. RGLOTTTYSV. Los vehículos que prestan el servicio de transporte público y comercial están obligados a someterse a una revisión técnica vehicular semestral, y los vehículos por cuenta propia y particulares, una vez al año. Los vehículos nuevos, es decir aquellos cuyo recorrido es menor a mil kilómetros (1.000 Km.) y su año de fabricación consta igual o uno mayor o menor al año en curso, que cumplan con las disposiciones de seguridad automotriz vigentes para su comercialización; están exentos de la Revisión Técnica Vehicular durante tres periodos contados a partir de la fecha de su adquisición.
  31. 31. Art. 51 LOTTTYSV Para fines de aplicación de la Ley de Transporte Terrestre Transito y Seguridad Vial, se establecen las siguientes clases de servicios de transporte terrestre: a) Público; b) Comercial; c) Por cuenta propia; y, d) Particular.
  32. 32. Art. 56 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO El servicio de transporte público podrá ser prestado por el Estado u otorgado mediante contrato de operación a operadoras legalmente constituidas. Para operar un servicio público de transporte deberá cumplir con los términos establecidos en la presente Ley y su Reglamento. Comprende también al que se presta mediante tranvías, metros, teleféricos, funiculares y otros similares y será servido a través de rutas, cables o fajas transportadoras preestablecidas.
  33. 33. Art. 65 LOTTTSV El servicio de transporte público comprende los siguientes ámbitos de operación: intracantonal, interprovincial, intraregional, intraprovincial e internacional.
  34. 34. Art. 57 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE COMERCIAL Se denomina servicio de transporte comercial el que se presta a terceras personas a cambio de una contraprestación económica, siempre que no sea servicio de transporte colectivo o masivo. Para operar un servicio comercial de transporte se requerirá de un permiso de operación, en los términos establecidos en la presente Ley y su Reglamento. Dentro de esta clasificación, entre otros, se encuentran el servicio de transporte escolar e institucional, taxis, tricimotos, carga pesada, carga liviana, mixto, turístico y los demás que se prevean en el Reglamento, los cuales serán prestados únicamente por operadoras de transporte terrestre autorizadas para tal objeto y que cumplan con los requisitos y las características especiales de seguridad establecidas por la Agencia Nacional de Regulación y Control del Transporte Terrestre, Tránsito y Seguridad Vial.
  35. 35. Art. 58 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE POR CUENTA PROPIA El transporte por cuenta propia es un servicio que satisface necesidades de movilización de personas o bienes, dentro del ámbito de las actividades comerciales exclusivas de las personas naturales y/o jurídicas, mediante el uso de su propio vehículo o flota privada. Requerirá de una autorización, en los términos establecidos en la presente Ley y su Reglamento. No se incluye en esta clase el servicio particular, personal o familiar. Por lo tanto, se prohíbe prestar mediante la autorización por cuenta propia, servicios de transporte público o comercial, en caso de incumplimiento serán sancionados con la suspensión o revocatoria de la autorización, según lo determine la máxima autoridad conforme el proceso que se señale en el Reglamento específico. Los vehículos que realicen transporte por cuenta propia, deberán obligatoriamente ser parte y constar en los activos de las personas naturales o jurídicas que presten dicho servicio, y estar debidamente matriculados a nombre de dichas personas. Los vehículos que consten matriculados a nombre de una persona natural o jurídica diferente, no podrán prestar el servicio de transporte de carga por cuenta propia.
  36. 36. Art. 58.1 LOTTTYSV. TRANSPORTE PARTICULAR Se denomina vehículo de transporte particular el que satisface las necesidades propias de transporte de sus propietarios sin fines de lucro.
  37. 37. Art. 309 RGLOTTTYSV. CERTIFICADO DE REVISIÓN TÉCNICA VEHICULAR El certificado de revisión técnica vehicular es uno de los requisitos determinados para el otorgamiento de la matrícula respectiva, y para operar dentro del servicio de transporte público y comercial.
  38. 38. ASPECTOS DE LA REVISION TECNICA VEHICULAR
  39. 39. Art. 310 RGLOTTTYSV. La revisión técnica vehicular tiene como objetivos: 1. Garantizar las condiciones mínimas de seguridad de los vehículos, basados en los criterios de diseño y fabricación de los mismos; además, comprobar que cumplan con la normativa técnica que les afecta y que mantienen un nivel de emisiones contaminantes que no supere los límites máximos establecidos en la normativa vigente INEN; 2. Reducir la falla mecánica; 3. Mejorar la seguridad vial; 4. Mejorar la capacidad de operación del vehículo; 5. Reducir las emisiones contaminantes; y, 6. Comprobar la idoneidad de uso.
  40. 40. Art. 311 RGLOTTTYSV. La Revisión Técnica Vehicular comprenderá las siguientes pruebas: 1. Alineación al paso; 2. Prueba de suspensión; 3. Prueba de frenado; 4. Verificación de luces; 5. Control de emisiones; 6. Inspección de ruido; y, 7. Revisión de desajustes y carrocería.
  41. 41. Art. 313 RGLOTTTYSV. Todos los aspectos mencionados, se sujetarán a las normas técnicas INEN y reglamentos vigentes, y otras que se enuncien o modifiquen conforme a las necesidades creadas para garantizar la seguridad y comodidad en el usuario.
  42. 42. PESOS Y DIMENSIONES MÁXIMAS 3
  43. 43. REGLAMENTO A LA LEY DE CAMINOS DE LA REPUBLICA DEL ECUADOR Las unidades de carga, remolques y semirremolques que realizan operaciones de transporte de carga nacional o internacional en la Red Vial del País; deberán cumplir con las dimensiones y pesos máximos permitidos establecidos en la Tabla Nacional de Pesos y Dimensiones que será expedida mediante Acuerdo Ministerial por el Ministerio rector del transporte y a las normas técnicas establecidas por el Instituto Ecuatoriano de Normalización.
  44. 44. Mediante Acuerdo Ministerial No. 018 -2016 se expide normas de aplicación a los vehículos de carga pesada que circulen por la Red Vial Estatal.
  45. 45. La Dirección de Transporte Terrestre Tránsito y Seguridad Vial del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP), se encarga de controlar a los vehículos de carga pesada que circulan por la Red Vial del país, con el objetivo de precautelar la integridad física de la infraestructura vial.
  46. 46. TABLA NACIONAL DE PESOS Y DIMENSIONES
  47. 47. EMISIÓN DE CERTIFICADO DE OPERACIÓN REGULAR
  48. 48. Documento de portabilidad obligatoria para todas las personas naturales o jurídicas, públicas o privadas, que posean vehículos de carga pesada cuyo peso bruto vehicular sea igual o superior a 3.5 y que realicen operaciones de transporte comercial o por cuenta propia en la Red Vial del País. CERTIFICADO DE OPERACIÓN REGULAR
  49. 49. ¿A quién está dirigido? Todas las personas naturales o jurídicas están en la capacidad de solicitar un Certificado de Operación Regular, siempre y cuando su proceso cumpla con todos los requisitos. Dirigido a: Persona Jurídica - Privada, Persona Jurídica - Pública, Persona Natural - Ecuatoriana, Persona Natural - Extranjera.
  50. 50. ¿Qué necesito para hacer el trámite? Requisitos Obligatorios: • Si el trámite lo realiza en línea Formulario de solicitud
  51. 51. Si el trámite se lo realiza de manera presencial en cualquier Dirección Distrital del MTOP, ingresar la siguiente documentación: • Documentos habilitantes para emisión de Certificados de Operación Regular para Camiones o Tracto Camiones: • Copia de Registro Único de Contribuyentes - RUC completo • Copia del Nombramiento del Representante Legal • Copia de la Matrícula del vehículo vigente, en caso de no estar vigente presentar la Revisión e Identificación Vehicular. • Cédula de identidad original • Permiso de Operación, incremento de cupo, resoluciones de cambio de socio o vehículo, rectificaciones o Autorización por Cuenta Propia emitido por la ANT. • Peso del vehículo en vacío (ticket de báscula) • Dimensiones del vehículo (largo, alto, ancho) • Fotografía frontal y lateral a color, la placa debe ser visible. (hoja papel formato A4) • Autorización simple en caso de ser una tercera persona (adjuntar cédula)
  52. 52. Documentos habilitantes para emisión de Certificados de Operación Regular para Unidades de Carga: • Copia de Registro Único de Contribuyentes - RUC completo • Copia del Nombramiento del Representante Legal • Copia de la Matrícula de la Unidad de carga, factura original del año vigente, o declaración juramentada donde debe contar la siguiente información: ( Nombre del Propietario, número de ejes, año de fabricación, marca, peso en vacío de la unidad de carga y dimensiones; largo, ancho y alto). • Peso del vehículo en vacío (ticket de báscula) • Fotografía frontal y lateral a color, la placa debe ser visible. (hoja papel formato A4) • Autorización simple en caso de ser una tercera persona (adjuntar cédula)
  53. 53. ¿Cómo hago el trámite? • Pasos a seguir en línea: • Acceder a la opción “Ir al trámite en línea” que se encuentra en la página del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas y llene los respectivos campos obligatorios del formulario digital. • Recibir notificación por parte del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas como constancia de envío de solicitud.
  54. 54. Pasos a seguir de manera presencial: • El usuario podrá realizar el trámite a Nivel Nacional en las diferentes Direcciones Distritales, adicional en la matriz ubicada en la Cuidad de Quito en el Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas. • El usuario deberá presentar todos los documentos de soporte al operador o asistente de Pesos y Dimensiones, documentación que será validada. • De no existir observaciones en el trámite, el usuario debe realizar el pago en las entidades autorizadas de cada provincia. • Con el comprobante de depósito original, deberá acercarse a caja, previo a la liquidación por parte del área de Finanzas se emitirá el Certificado de Operación Regular. • IMPORTANTE: Recordar que el proceso debe realizarse el mismo día que se emite la orden de pago, caso contrario el valor recaudado será transferido a la cuenta de fondos de terceros.
  55. 55. ¿Cuál es el costo del trámite? TIPO VALOR 2D $ 20.00 2DA $ 20.00 2DB /V2DB $ 36.00 3A / V3A $ 52.00 4C $ 60.00 4-0 $ 64.00 T2 $ 36.00 T3 $ 52.00 S3 $ 48.00 S2 $ 40.00 S1 $ 24.00 R2 $ 48.00 R3 $ 64.00
  56. 56. ¿Cuál es la vigencia de lo emitido al completar el trámite? El trámite tiene validez de 2 años a partir de la emisión del Certificado de Operación Regular.
  57. 57. Emisión de Certificado de Operación Especial para Vehículos Mayores a 60 Ton
  58. 58. CERTIFICADO DE OPERACIÓN ESPECIAL El Certificado de Operación Especial se otorga cuando por razones de interés público se requiera de equipos especiales para transportar cargas indivisibles con respecto a peso o dimensiones, que excedan a los valores máximos permitidos en la Tabla Nacional de Pesos y Dimensiones (60tn). La Subsecretaría de Transporte Terrestre y Ferroviario o su Delegado, a solicitud del interesado otorgará un Certificado de Operación Especial, que servirá exclusivamente para la ruta solicitada. Para peso bruto vehicular superior a 60 toneladas (vehículo + carga transportada + unidad de carga), se debe realizar el trámite en la matriz, Edificio del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas - MTOP
  59. 59. ¿A quién está dirigido? Todas las personas naturales o jurídicas están en la capacidad de solicitar un Certificado de Operación Especial, siempre y cuando su proceso cumpla con todos los requisitos. Dirigido a: Persona Jurídica - Privada, Persona Jurídica - Pública, Persona Natural - Ecuatoriana, Persona Natural - Extranjera.
  60. 60. ¿Qué necesito para hacer el trámite? Requisitos Obligatorios: • Si el trámite lo realiza en línea Formulario de solicitud
  61. 61. Si el trámite se lo realiza de manera presencial, ingresar la solicitud con todos los documentos de soporte en el Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas ubicado en la ciudad de Quito • La solicitud debe estar acompañada de los siguientes requisitos: • Copia de Registro Único de Contribuyentes - RUC completo • Copia del nombramiento del representante legal • Copia de la matrícula del vehículo vigente • Certificado de Operación Regular del vehículo y Certificado de Operación Regular de la unidad de carga vigentes • Cédula de identidad del representante legal • Permiso de Operación, incremento de cupo, resoluciones de cambio de socio o vehículo, rectificaciones o Autorización por Cuenta Propia emitido por la ANT. • Diagrama o especificación completa de la carga a transportarse • Ruta específica de la carga • Informe de Ruta, deberá mencionar el detalle de puentes, señalización, pasos a desnivel para dimensiones superiores a 4.5mts de altura, 4mts de ancho y 23mts de largo. • Para carga con peso bruto vehicular igual o superior a 80 tn, se debe realizar un estudio estructural de la ruta. • En caso de salir de puertos el BILL OF LADING • En caso de ser maquinaria a transportarse se requiere la matrícula vigente emitida por el MTOP • Autorización simple para retirar el trámite (adjuntar cédula) • Se realizará la respectiva inspección de la carga para constatar pesos y dimensiones. • En la solicitud se recomienda adjuntar el nombre de contacto, número telefónico y correo electrónico.
  62. 62. Requisitos Especiales: • Para carga con peso bruto vehicular igual o superior a 80 tn, se debe realizar un estudio estructural de la ruta. • El área competente del Ministerio Rector del Transporte, solicitará de ser necesario una póliza de responsabilidad civil por los posibles daños en la infraestructura de la Red Vial, por el monto establecido conforme al peso y dimensiones de la carga, equipo y ruta a utilizarse. • En caso de ser maquinaria a transportarse se requiere la matrícula vigente emitida por el MTOP.
  63. 63. ¿Cómo hago el trámite? Pasos a seguir en línea: • Acceder a la opción “Ir al trámite en línea” que se encuentra en la presente página y llene los respectivos campos obligatorios del formulario digital. • Recibir notificación por parte del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas como constancia de envío de solicitud.
  64. 64. Pasos a seguir de manera presencial: • El usuario deberá entregar la documentación en Planta Central del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas. • En caso de presentarse alguna novedad en los trámites se notificará al usuario para que presente la documentación faltante. • Se deberá realizar la inspección y el respectivo informe técnico. • El usuario debe considerar que el vehículo y la unidad de carga, no deben reflejar Tasas de Uso de Vía pendientes. • Las unidades de carga deben ser aptas para transportar la carga solicitada en relación a peso y distribución de carga por eje. (8 tn por eje) • En caso de superar las medidas en largo 23mts, ancho 4mts y alto 4.50mts se deberá contar con las Consideraciones Especiales. (Vehículo debe ir a 30km/h, solo puede transitar en horario de 18h00 pm a 06h00am y con una patrulla guía) • Para carga con peso bruto vehicular igual o superior a 80tn, se debe realizar un estudio estructural de la ruta. (Dirección de Estudios) • Cuando el trámite esté correcto se emitirá la orden de pago, misma que debe ser cancelada el mismo día. • Posterior a la liquidación por parte del Departamento Financiero se emitirá el Certificado de Operación Especial.
  65. 65. ¿Cuál es el costo del trámite? El valor del trámite es de $100.00 por viaje realizado.
  66. 66. ¿Cuál es la vigencia de lo emitido al completar el trámite? El Certificado de Operación Especial tiene vigencia para un solo viaje.
  67. 67. TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL – CRUCE DE LA FRONTERA ADUANERA 4
  68. 68. DEFINICIONES: Contrato de Transporte Internacional de Mercancías por Carretera: Es el acto o negocio jurídico por medio del cual el transportista autorizado se obliga para con el remitente, y por el pago de un flete, a ejecutar el transporte de mercancías por carretera, desde un lugar en que las toma o recibe hasta otro de destino señalado para su entrega, ubicados en diferentes Países Miembros. Cruce de Frontera: Es el paso habilitado por los Países Miembros en su frontera común para la circulación de personas, mercancías y vehículos. Transporte Internacional de Mercancías por Carretera: Es el porte de mercancías que, amparadas en una Carta de Porte Internacional por Carretera y un Manifiesto de Carga Internacional, realiza el transportista autorizado en vehículos habilitados y en unidades de carga, debidamente registrados, desde un lugar en el cual las toma o recibe bajo su responsabilidad hasta otro designado para su entrega, ubicados en diferentes Países Miembros. Vehículo Habilitado: el camión o tractocamión al cual el organismo nacional competente le ha otorgado Certificado de Habilitación. Vehículo Vinculado: el camión o tractocamión y el remolque o semi- remolque de propiedad de un tercero que el transportista autorizado incorpora a su flota, para ser utilizados en el transporte internacional de mercancías por carretera.
  69. 69. REGLAMENTO AL TÍTULO DE LA FACILITACIÓN ADUANERA PARA EL COMERCIO
  70. 70. CRUCE DE LA FRONTERA ADUANERA Art 27. Todo medio de transporte, unidad de carga y/o mercancías, que ingresen o salgan del territorio aduanero ecuatoriano, así como las personas en relación con las mercancías que transportan, estarán sujetas al control por parte de la Autoridad Aduanera, en relación al tráfico internacional de mercancías. Para el efecto, el Director General autorizará, modificará o restringirá los lugares habilitados para la práctica de esta operación. El Director Distrital correspondiente, previa delegación del Director General, fijará los horarios de acuerdo a las necesidades y requerimientos del Distrito Aduanero, así como procurará armonizar los horarios de atención con las administraciones aduaneras involucradas en el cruce de frontera aduanera, y de ser el caso, podrá autorizar se realicen controles en forma conjunta.
  71. 71. ART 27 Esta operación se apoyará en las actividades que para el efecto realicen las entidades responsables del control del transporte aéreo, marítimo y terrestre del país, y de migración. Sus actuaciones estarán enmarcadas en las atribuciones y facultades legalmente establecidas para el efecto en la normativa pertinente.
  72. 72. CONTROL DE PERSONAS Art 28. El Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador coordinará con la entidad competente para la realización del control migratorio, y aduanero respecto del ingreso y salida de las personas al territorio aduanero ecuatoriano. Para el efecto, se tendrá en cuenta el cumplimiento de las disposiciones contempladas en la normativa internacional o convenios aplicables, considerando el principio de reciprocidad.
  73. 73. CONTROL DE MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE Art 29. Las autoridades responsables del control del transporte aéreo, marítimo y terrestre del país, deberán facilitar a la Autoridad Aduanera, la información electrónica tendiente a corroborar las autorizaciones legítimamente concedidas a los medios de transporte que operen en el tráfico internacional. En el caso de que los medios de transporte no cuenten con las autorizaciones legalmente establecidas en la normativa vigente, no podrán efectuar ninguna de las operaciones aduaneras previstas en el presente reglamento, sin perjuicio de las acciones legales a que hubiere lugar. El cruce de frontera por vía terrestre se realizará de acuerdo al procedimiento específico que para el efecto dicte el Director General del Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador. Todo medio o unidad de transporte que ingrese al territorio aduanero ecuatoriano como parte del servicio internacional de transporte, no requerirá acogerse a régimen aduanero alguno, sin embargo queda sujeto al control del Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador hasta su salida.
  74. 74. CONTROL DE BIENES Art 30. Los bienes que crucen la frontera en los diferentes medios de transporte deberán someterse a los diferentes controles aduaneros, sanitarios, fitosanitarios, u otros que correspondan, conforme a la normativa específica aplicable para cada tipo de mercancía. Para elefecto y de considerarse necesario, el Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador comunicará a las entidades a cargo de dichos controles la fecha y hora de las inspecciones que programe para realizarlos de forma conjunta. Será obligación del transportista ante la aduana asegurar que toda la car ga entregada para su transportación sea incluida en los documentos de transporte bajo el esquema "dice contener.
  75. 75. Art 30. El transportista o su representante serán responsables de las mercancías hasta el momento en que estas se entreguen a un Depósito Temporal, a una Zona Especial de Desarrollo Económico o a cualquier otro lugar designado o autorizado por la administración aduanera. Cuando el transporte de las mercancías desde el lugar de introducción en el territorio aduanero ecuatoriano hasta la aduana u otro lugar habilitado sea interrumpido por caso fortuito o de fuerza mayor, el transportista está obligado a tomar todas las medidas pertinentes a fin de evitar que las mercancías circulen en condiciones no autorizadas y a informar dentro de un máximo de 24 horas de haber arribado al primer punto de control aduanero, a las autoridades aduaneras sobre las circunstancias que hayan interrumpido el transporte, sin perjuicio de las medidas especialmente establecidas por las normas comunitarias para las mercancías que circulen en tránsito aduanero.
  76. 76. Art 30. La importación y exportación de mercancías que por su naturaleza deban ser transportadas a través de otro medio de transporte habilitado de uso comercial, tales como ductos, oleoductos, gasoductos, poliductos, instalaciones fijas de bombeo mediante tuberías o por medio de cables, se someterán a los procedimientos que para el efecto dicte el Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador.
  77. 77. 5TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL – MANIFIESTO DE CARGA
  78. 78. MANIFIESTO DE CARGA Es el documento que ampara el transporte de mercancías ante las distintas autoridades, cuando estas se movilizan en vehículos de servicio público, mediante contratación a través de empresas de transporte de carga legalmente constituidas y debidamente habilitadas por el Ministerio de Transporte. Formato de titulación emitido por el transportista, este documento ampara el transporte de mercancías ante las distintas autoridades.
  79. 79. Art. 31 El transportista de la mercancía deberá entregar a la Autoridad Aduanera el manifiesto de carga a través de presentación física o de transferencia electrónica de datos, conforme las siguientes reglas:
  80. 80. Art. 31 • a) En el caso de las importaciones efectuadas por vía marítima, la transmisión del manifiesto de carga se realizará antes del arribo del medio de transporte con un mínimo 6 horas para los puertos cercanos y de 48 horas para los demás. Para las exportaciones por vía marítima, la transmisión electrónica del manifiesto de carga, será realizado hasta 48 horas después de la salida del medio de transporte; • b) En los casos en donde el tráfico de mercancías se realice por vía terrestre (transporte internacional), el manifiesto de carga y carta porte será entregado o transmitido a la Autoridad Aduanera de ser el caso, hasta el momento en que se realice la operación de cruce de frontera; • c) En el caso que el arribo o salida de las mercancías se hubiere realizado por vía aérea, la transmisión electrónica del manifiesto de carga se deberá realizar para el caso del arribo, hasta antes de la llegada del medio de transporte al territorio nacional, salvo cuando el tiempo de vuelo sea superior a cuatro horas, en cuyo caso, la transmisión deberá realizarse obligatoriamente hasta antes de dos horas del arribo del medio de transporte. Para el caso de las salidas, la transmisión del manifiesto deberá realizarse hasta doce horas después de la salida del medio de transporte; y, • d) En caso de existir consolidación de carga, el consolidador de carga o agente de carga, para las exportaciones deberá realizar la transmisión electrónica del manifiesto de carga consolidada hasta 72 horas posteriores a la transmisión del manifiesto de carga por parte del transportista efectivo u operador de transporte. Para las importaciones, las consolidadoras que operen en el ámbito marítimo deberán transmitir la información del manifiesto de carga consolidado, hasta antes de la llegada del medio de transporte; mientras que las consolidadoras que operen en ámbito aéreo deberán hacerlo hasta 4 horas después de la llegada del medio para vuelos de duración inferior a 4 horas, o hasta antes de la llegada del medio para vuelos de duración superior a 4 horas.
  81. 81. ELEMENTOS DEL MANIFIESTO DE CARGA Art. 33 Sin perjuicio de los demás requisitos previstos en normas especiales o internacionales, el manifiesto de carga electrónico deberá contener la siguiente información: • a) Identificación del medio de transporte, y transportista; • b) Identificación del lugar de salida y de destino de las mercancías; • c) Fecha de salida y de llegada de las mercancías; • d) Información completa de cada uno de los conocimientos de embarque, guías aéreas o cartas de porte, según corresponda; • e) La identificación de la unidad de carga, en el caso del transporte marítimo; • f) Cantidad de bultos, o mercancías a granel, según corresponda; • g) El peso e identificación genérica de las mercancías; y, • h) La indicación de carga consolidada en caso de que existiere, señalando el número de documento de transporte que la contiene. En caso de existir mercancía peligrosa, esta deberá estar expresamente identificada como tal; y en caso de existir mercancías en tránsito, deberán constar por separado. Cuando el medio de transporte ingrese o salga sin carga ni pasajeros, se presentará el documento respectivo de lastre o su equivalente. En el caso que se trate de mercancías que arriben o salgan del país vía tráfico postal o mensajería acelerada o courier, el manifiesto de carga contendrá la información de la guía máster/principal. Cada una de las guías de correo rápido o postal que lleguen o salgan a bordo del medio de transporte, deberán ser transmitidas por la empresa de correos rápidos o postal responsable de dicha carga. Las mercancías que sufran siniestros o pérdidas, así como las mercancías recibidas o recogidas provenientes de naufragios o accidentes, deberán ser incluidas en el manifiesto de carga.
  82. 82. ELEMENTOS DEL DOCUMENTO DE TRANSPORTE Art. 34 • El documento de transporte deberá contener la siguiente información: • a) Lugar y fecha de celebración del acuerdo de voluntades; • b) Nombre y dirección del operador de transporte, del embarcador (exportador, importador o intermediario) y del consignatario (a quien se le deberá entregar la carga en destino); • c) Lugar y fecha en que fue recibida la mercancía por el operador de transporte, y lugar de destino donde deberá ser entregada; • d) Descripción de la carga (tipo, naturaleza, cantidad, volumen, peso bruto y neto, , marcas especiales, tipo de unitarización y valor referencial de la mercancía); • e) Costos de transporte y monto de los intereses por demora en la entrega; • f) Instrucciones del embarcador (exportador, importador o intermediario) al operador de transporte con relación a la carga; • g) Lista de documentos entregados al operador de transporte; y, • h) Instrucciones y datos específicos de cada modo de transporte.
  83. 83. Art. 35 Correcciones Las correcciones al manifiesto de carga, sin perjuicio de las sanciones administrativas a que hubiere lugar, estarán sujetas a las siguientes condiciones: • a) Se podrán realizar correcciones a todos los campos, sin que constituya falta reglamentaria, siempre que dichos cambios se realicen hasta antes del tiempo máximo exigido para la transmisión del manifiesto de carga; • b) Posterior al plazo previsto en el literal precedente, y previo a la presentación de la Declaración Aduanera, se podrán realizar correcciones a los campos que el Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador establezca. El Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador no podrá solicitar ni disponer a ningún operador de comercio exterior, que como resultado de las observaciones obtenidas durante los procesos de control, se efectúen correcciones a los manifiestos de carga con la finalidad de guardar concordancia lo declarado con lo observado. Dichos cambios, de ser el caso, serán realizados por los funcionarios competentes del Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador. • c) Después de presentada la Declaración Aduanera sólo el Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador podrá realizar correcciones al Documento de Transporte y/o al Manifiesto de Carga; estas correcciones acarrearán la imposición de multa por falta reglamentaria con cargo al operador de transporte responsable del error a corregir, las mismas que serán intransferibles;
  84. 84. Art. 35 • d) En el caso de importación de mercancías al granel, que por su naturaleza contemplen en el campo descripción en el manifiesto de carga datos referenciales de flete, peso y cantidad, se podrá realizar correcciones al manifiesto de carga, dentro de las 48 horas siguientes a la descarga de la mercancía, la corrección señalada no acarreará imposición de multa por falta reglamentaria; y, • e) En las exportaciones, las correcciones se podrán realizar en todos los campos y sin imposición de multa por falta reglamentaria, hasta 30 días calendario, posteriores a la salida de las mercancías. Posterior al tiempo señalado, sólo se podrá realizar correcciones a todos los campos previa autorización del Servicio de Aduana del Ecuador, con la imposición de una multa por falta reglamentaria por cada documento de transporte corregido. • Lo anterior sin perjuicio de que el Director General pueda regular las correcciones de declaraciones de exportación en casos especiales. • f) Las unidades de carga vacías deberán ser incluidas en el manifiesto de carga, pero no se impondrá multa por el envío tardío ni por las correcciones a la información relativa a las mismas.
  85. 85. Art. 36 Fraccionamiento del documento de transporte En los casos en que existieren mercancías que ingresaron al país al amparo de un mismo documento de transporte, y que por razones operativas las mismas no puedan ser presentadas en una misma declaración, el Director Distrital del Servicio Nacional de Aduanas del Ecuador o quien este delegue para el efecto, autorizará al declarante el fraccionamiento del respectivo documento de transporte y la separación de la carga de ser el caso. Esta operación deberá realizarse dentro de un lugar autorizado para el efecto, a fin de continuar con el despacho de las mercancías, reembarque u otro destino aduanero que corresponda.
  86. 86. Art. 36 El fraccionamiento en el documento de transporte se registrará en el sistema informático del Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador, sin que por este concepto se requiera la emisión de un nuevo documento de transporte.
  87. 87. TRANSPORTE INTERNACIONAL – CARGA Y DESCARGA 6
  88. 88. CARGA Y DESCARGA Es el desplazamiento de una única clase de mercancía desde un lugar de origen, en el que se carga la mercancía, a uno de destino, en el que se descarga. Asimismo, cada carga o descarga de mercancía supone el inicio o el final, respectivamente, de una operación de transporte.
  89. 89. Art. 37 REGLAMENTO AL TÍTULO DE LA FACILITACIÓN ADUANERA PARA EL COMERCIO Carga y descarga La mercancía que provenga del exterior, por cualquier vía, deberá estar expresamente descrita en el manifiesto de carga. Cuando por motivos de cantidad, volumen o naturaleza de las mercancías, resulte necesario, la Directora o el Director Distrital podrá autorizar la descarga fuera de los lugares habilitados para el efecto. Las mercancías destinadas a la exportación estarán sometidas a la potestad de la Autoridad Aduanera hasta que la autoridad naval, aérea o terrestre que corresponda, autorice la salida del medio de transporte.
  90. 90. Art. 38 Recepción del Medio de Transporte Luego de efectuada la llegada del medio de transporte, el funcionario aduanero competente, podrá disponer se inspeccione el mismo o la vigilancia temporal sobre el medio de transporte y su mercancía. Para efectos del control al momento de la recepción del medio de transporte, y con el fin de asegurar la presencia sin retrasos en dicho acto de los delegados de las autoridades de salud, migración y del control de los medios de transporte que realicen operaciones de comercio exterior, las empresas concesionarias de los puertos o aeropuertos, y/o las autoridades competentes, proveerán de un espacio físico habilitado para la estadía permanente de dichos funcionarios.
  91. 91. Art. 38 Para aquellos funcionarios autorizados por el Director Distrital, los concesionarios y/o las autoridades competentes garantizarán la libre movilidad dentro y hacia las zonas donde deban ejercer la potestad aduanera. El desempeño y desarrollo de sus funciones, dentro del ámbito de sus contratos de concesión, estará regulada y supervisada por las instituciones correspondientes, mismas que velarán por el acatamiento de la presente disposición, y proveerán la interconexión informática con la Autoridad Aduanera para la coordinación de sus acciones. Los tiempos de descarga se regularán de acuerdo a los procedimientos internos que para el efecto dicte la Autoridad Aduanera.
  92. 92. Art. 39 Fecha de Llegada Para efectos aduaneros se entiende que la fecha del arribo de la mercancía, es la de llegada del medio de transporte al primer punto de control aduanero del país; excepto para aquellas importaciones que expresamente determine la Directora o el Director General.
  93. 93. Art. 40 Fecha de Salida Para efectos aduaneros se entiende que la fecha de salida de las mercancías es la fecha en que el medio de transporte sale del territorio aduanero.
  94. 94. Art. 41 Descarga en lugares no habilitados Mediante Acto Administrativo debidamente motivado, el Director Distrital del Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador podrá autorizar la descarga de mercancías en lugares no habilitados, en los siguientes casos: • a) Cuando se trate de mercancías calificadas como peligrosas; • b) Cuando se trate de cargas especiales, o cargas al granel que requieran condiciones especiales de carga, descarga y/o mantenimiento; • c) Catástrofes o desastres naturales; y, • d) Demás situaciones que atenten con la integridad de las mercancías.
  95. 95. Art. 42 Descarga directa Aquellos importadores sean personas naturales o jurídicas, debidamente acreditados, según los parámetros y condiciones establecidos por la Autoridad Aduanera, podrán desembarcar directamente las mercancías del medio de transporte a un depósito, patio o local de su propiedad, debidamente autorizado y delimitado por la Autoridad Aduanera, ubicado fuera de la zona primaria aduanera, donde permanecerán bajo potestad aduanera y sin derecho a uso, mientras se cumple el trámite aduanero respectivo. Salvo en casos excepcionales y por razones debidamente justificadas, los bienes que se descarguen directamente podrán ser usados inmediatamente, siempre que el Director General del Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador lo autorice.
  96. 96. Art. 43 Novedades en descarga Una vez terminada la descarga, en caso de que exista carga no arribada en relación a la que fue previamente manifestada, el transportista efectivo, dentro de las 24 horas siguientes a la descarga, deberá remitir a la Autoridad Aduanera la relación de faltantes, indicando las características de las cargas y la causa del faltante. En caso de existir descargas en territorio aduanero ecuatoriano no contempladas en el manifiesto de carga físico o electrónico, se deberá presentar dentro de las 24 horas siguientes a la descarga, una carta del transportista del lugar de origen, de su representante en el Ecuador, o del Agente de carga Internacional certificando la carga no manifestada, y Certificado de la agencia transportista como alcance del manifiesto emitido por dicho embarque.
  97. 97. Art. 43 El no cumplimiento de los plazos establecidos para reportar las novedades señaladas en este artículo, se sujetará a la sanción por falta reglamentaria, de conformidad a lo estipulado en el Código Orgánico de la Producción, Comercio e Inversiones. En caso de carga al Granel, la Autoridad Aduanera aceptará un margen de tolerancia de peso de acuerdo a las disposiciones nacionales establecidas para el efecto. Dicho margen de tolerancia no será considerado como una infracción aduanera. La descarga de pesca en alta mar se someterá a los procedimientos que para el efecto dicte el Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador.
  98. 98. Art. 44 Hallazgo de Carga Se produce el hallazgo cuando esta ha sido encontrada en el territorio nacional por la Autoridad Aduanera o por cualquier persona, proveniente de un naufragio accidente u otro evento, de la cual se desconozca su propietario; mismas que quedarán sujetas a la Potestad Aduanera bajo control de inventario y deberán ser manifestadas cuando corresponda. En caso de no existir un manifiesto que ampare las cargas encontradas, el inventario realizado hará las veces de tal documento. Toda persona que encuentre carga deberá entregarla a la Autoridad Aduanera del Distrito más cercano al lugar del hallazgo. El no acatamiento de lo señalado ocasionará la imposición de las sanciones a que hubiere lugar.
  99. 99. Art. 44 Recibida o encontrada la carga por parte de la Autoridad Aduanera, esta deberá en un plazo no superior a 24 horas, publicar electrónicamente el hallazgo en el sitio web del Servicio Nacional de Aduana del Ecuador durante cinco días consecutivos. En caso de no presentarse interesado alguno dentro de las 48 horas siguientes a la última fecha de publicación, éstas serán decomisadas y se aplicará el procedimiento referente a la subasta, contemplado en el presente reglamento. El producto obtenido de la subasta será destinado a la cuenta única del Tesoro Nacional.
  100. 100. Art. 45 Arribo Forzoso El arribo forzoso de un medio de transporte se podrá dar por razones de mal tiempo, fuerza mayor o caso fortuito que lo obliguen a suspender o cambiar su trayecto, y arribar a un punto del territorio aduanero no previsto en su ruta original. La autoridad naval, aérea o terrestre, según corresponda, autorizará el arribo del medio de transporte, no obstante a la notificación que deba realizar la autoridad de transporte competente, el transportista deberá comunicar el hecho a la Autoridad Aduanera.
  101. 101. Art. 45 Una vez efectuado el arribo forzoso, el funcionario a cargo de la Zona Primaria del distrito más cercano, o su delegado, autorizará la realización de las operaciones aduaneras pertinentes, incluyendo la descarga de las mercancías arribadas cuando corresponda, ya sea para: • a) Presentar las declaraciones aduaneras respectivas; • b) Efectuar el traslado de las mismas a otro punto del territorio aduanero; o, • c) Continuar con el trayecto planificado en el mismo medio de transporte una vez superado el incidente. Para los casos señalados en los literales a) y b) el transportista deberá realizar los cambios correcciones pertinentes en el manifiesto de carga, sin implicar el cobro de las multas respectivas.
  102. 102. Art. 45 En caso de que el transportista o propietario opte por gestionar el levante de las mercancías en el primer punto de arribo, el transportista efectivo deberá generar el documento de soporte correspondiente, necesario para que las declaraciones aduaneras puedan ser presentadas cumpliendo las formalidades y términos pertinentes al régimen aduanero al cual se sujetarán dichas mercancías. En los casos en que el transportista descargue las mercancías y opte por llevarlas a otro punto del territorio aduanero, las mismas deberán someterse a la operación de traslado, cumpliendo todas las formalidades y condiciones establecidas para el efecto. En estos casos, el traslado deberá efectuarse en un plazo no superior a los cinco días, una vez declarado como legítimo el arribo forzoso.
  103. 103. Art. 45 Para los casos en que el transportista decida continuar con el trayecto planificado inicialmente y una vez superado el incidente que lo obligó a arribar forzosamente, podrá continuar su viaje sin necesidad de someterse a las operaciones aduaneras descritas en los párrafos precedentes, siempre y cuando la totalidad de la carga, o parte de ella, no haya sido descargada del medio de transporte. Para este caso, el transportista deberá comunicar a la Autoridad Aduanera la intención de no efectuar la descarga, con el objeto de aplicar los controles necesarios y de ser el caso la custodia aduanera, hasta que se reinicie su viaje. Solo por casos de excepción debidamente justificados destinados a procesos de reparación que permitan superar el incidente que causó el arribo forzoso, el Servicio Nacional de Aduana podrá autorizar la descarga parcial o total de la mercancía transportada y su almacenamiento bajo control aduanero mientras dure la reparación.
  104. 104. Art. 46 Descarga en una Zona Primaria diferente a la manifestada Se podrá realizar la descarga en zonas primarias distintas a la manifestada originalmente, siempre que antes del arribo del medio de transporte, se obtenga la autorización de descarga otorgada por el Director Distrital del nuevo destino, y se verifique que dicha importación ha sido previamente manifestada. En caso que la descarga se realice en direcciones distritales distintas, el importador o su representante debidamente autorizado, solicitará la corrección del manifiesto de carga, de acuerdo a las disposiciones contenidas en el artículo Correcciones del presente reglamento. Cuando se trate de medios de transporte ya arribados en el puerto distinto al original, se permitirá la descarga por única vez pero su acción estará sancionada con una contravención conforme a lo dispuesto en el Código Orgánico de la Producción, Comercio e Inversiones.
  105. 105. Art. 47 Re-estiba Operación de reubicación de carga, sea esta contenerizada o suelta, dentro del medio de transporte o unidades de carga en donde ha arribado al país. Estas maniobras podrán realizarse dentro del medio de transporte o con descarga temporal a la zona primaria de la dirección distrital aduanera respectiva. Cuando se trate de una reestiba planificada, las empresas de transporte deberán ingresar el detalle de carga a ser maniobrada, en el sistema informático de la aduana, conforme a las disposiciones que al respecto determine la Dirección General.
  106. 106. Art. 47 Cuando se trate de casos no planificados, en donde se deba reubicar la carga en la zona primaria, el servidor aduanero de turno validará la operación y junto al operador supervisará la misma, debiendo constatar los precintos. El responsable de esta operación será el transportista. Cuando se trate de casos no planificados, en donde se deba reestibar carga y/o contenedores, durante la operación portuaria de una nave, con el fin de re programar la descarga en los próximos puertos o para garantizar la estabilidad física y flotabilidad del medio de transporte, esta será realizada bajo control y responsabilidad del concesionario. La carga y/o contenedores reestibados de un medio de transporte, vía tierra, deberán permanecer en el área del muelle, salvo que la característica de la unidad o mercancía requiera de otra zona para su mejor custodia o conservación.
  107. 107. Art. 48 Reestiba de exportación Se autoriza la reubicación de mercancías que se encuentren contenerizadas, carga general o sueltas, considerando las operaciones propias de comercio exterior.
  108. 108. Art. 48 Se considerará reestibas y autorizaciones autorizadas en mercancías contenerizadas, general o sueltas a las siguientes: • a) A la apertura de unidades de carga para colocar, acomodar y/o cambiar la cortina plástica protectora en las unidades con atmósfera controlada; • b) Apertura de unidades de carga para un correcto cierre de puertas; • c) Apertura de unidades de carga para extraer y reemplazarlo con carga suelta o extraída de otras unidades de carga; • d) Apertura de unidades de carga para completar su contenido con carga suelta o extraída de otro contenedor; • e) Apertura de unidades de carga para verificar su contenido, por condiciones de cantidad, presentación y calidad, para reempaque o readecuación de embalaje; y, • f) Trasteo de carga que habiendo ingresado a zona primaria, para exportación, estibada en el interior de una unidad de carga será embarcada como carga general bajo cubierta de uno o varios vapores.
  109. 109. Art. 49 Transporte Multimodal Es considerado transporte multimodal, la movilización de mercancías utilizando dos o más medios de transporte diferentes desde su punto de origen hasta su destino final. La movilidad se realizará bajo la responsabilidad del operador autorizado por la administración aduanera, teniendo este que garantizar las mercancías tanto a su propietario por el valor de esta, así como al Estado por los eventuales tributos ocasionados. Para efectos de su ejecución, el operador deberá presentar a la aduana, en su manifiesto de ingreso o salida del país la condición de transporte multimodal, debiendo señalar los tramos y medios a utilizar. Su transporte interno será realizado bajo las seguridades dispuestas por la Autoridad Aduanera competente.
  110. 110. Art. 49 Los plazos para la ejecución de la movilización, estarán dados por la Autoridad Aduanera del primer punto de salida según la información proporcionada por el transportista. Cuando existan casos de fuerza mayor en donde se retrase por más de cuatro horas la salida de los medios de transporte, el contenedor o la carga deberá ingresar obligatoriamente a los patios o bodegas de Depósito temporal. El documento de transporte emitido por el operador, podrá ser endosable y dependiendo los requerimientos del nuevo portador, el consignatario podrá solicitar los cambios de destino y rutas respectivas, a la Autoridad Aduanera jurisdiccional donde se encuentre la carga al momento de la solicitud.
  111. 111. TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS PERECEDEROS 7
  112. 112. Las actividades de control e inspección de los vehículos destinados al transporte de productos alimenticios, entrañan una especial dificultad, debido a la complejidad de la legislación que le es de aplicación y a las peculiaridades de este sector. Es indiscutible que los alimentos que consumimos pueden sufrir alteraciones si no se garantizan unas adecuadas condiciones de higiene, temperatura y manipulación, en las operaciones de carga y descarga, así como durante el transporte desde el origen hasta su destino.
  113. 113. Los vehículos destinados al transporte de productos alimenticios a temperatura regulada (vehículos especiales), pueden clasificarse en varios tipos en función de las condiciones y temperaturas que pueden garantizar durante el transporte.
  114. 114. Para la puesta en servicio de un vehículo especial, se debe observar la certificación de conformidad, que pueden darse para los vehículos isotermos: Refrigerantes Frigoríficos Caloríficos
  115. 115. TRANSPORTE HIGIÉNICO (ISOTERMO) Vehículo cuyo furgón esta construido con paredes aislantes incluidas las puertas, pisos, techo y paredes, que limitan los intercambios de calor internos y externos del furgón los que se pueden clasificar en : Isotermo Normal (IN) densidad 0.70 Isotermo Reforzado (IR) densidad 0.40
  116. 116. TRANSPORTE HIGIÉNICO (REFRIGERANTE) Vehículo Isotermo con fuente de frío distinta de un equipo mecánico de absorción (hielo hídrico, placas eutécticas. Hielo carbónico gases licuados ) permite bajar la temperatura del interior del furgón y mantenerla con una temperatura exterior de más menos 30ºc a las siguientes clases de temperaturas Clase A < = 7ºc Clase B < = -10ºc Clase C < = -20ºc Clase D < = 0ºc
  117. 117. TRANSPORTE HIGIÉNICO (FRIGORÍFICO) Vehículo isotermo provisto de un dispositivo de producción de frío que a temperatura exterior media de 30ºc, permite bajar la temperatura en el interior del furgón y mantenerla después de manera permanente a temperatura en función de la clase de vehículo. Clase A entre 12 y 0ºc Clase B entre 12 y -10ºc Clase C entre 12 y -20ºc Clase D <= 0ºc Clase E <= -10 ºc Clase F <= -20ºc
  118. 118. TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL ECUADOR TÍTULO Vl (Régimen de Desarrollo) CAPÍTULO lll (Soberanía Alimentaria) Art. 281 Numerales: 9 ,13 NUMERAL 9 Regular bajo normas de bioseguridad el uso y desarrollo de biotecnología , así como su experimentación, uso y comercialización. NUMERAL 13 Prevenir y proteger a la población el consumo de alimentos contaminados o que pongan en riesgo su salud o que la ciencia tenga incertidumbre sobre sus efectos.
  119. 119. LEY ORGÁNICA DE LA SALUD LIBRO lll (Vigilancia y Control Sanitario) Disposiciones comunes art.129 El cumplimiento de las normas de control y vigilancia sanitario es obligatorio para todas las instituciones, organismos y establecimientos públicos y privados que realicen actividades de producción, importación, exportación, almacenamiento, transporte, distribución, comercialización, y expendio de productos de uso y consumo humano
  120. 120. LEY ORGÁNICA DE LA SALUD TÍTULO PRELIMINAR CAPÍTULO l (Del derecho a la salud y su protección) Art 6. (Responsabilidad del Ministerio de Salud Pública) Numeral: 18 Numeral 18 Regular y realizar el control sanitario de la producción, importación, distribución , almacenamiento, transporte comercialización dispensación y expendio de alimentos procesados y otros productos para uso humano así como los sistemas y procedimientos que garanticen su inocuidad , seguridad y calidad.
  121. 121. PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS REGLAMENTO DE ALIMENTOS TÍTULO Vl (Transporte, distribución, y comercialización) CAPÍTULO 1 (Del transporte) Art:158,159, 160,(b, c, d, e ) 161,162, 163, 164, 165, 166, y 167 Art. 158 transporte de alimentos Los alimentos y materias primas serán transportadas en condiciones higiénico sanitarias y de temperatura que garanticen la conservación de la calidad del producto. Art. 159 adecuación de vehículos Los vehículos destinados al transporte de alimentos y materias primas serán adecuadas a la naturaleza del alimento y construidos con materiales apropiados y de tal forma que protejan al producto de toda contaminación.
  122. 122. REGLAMENTO DE ALIMENTOS Art. 160 (REQUISITOS DE LOS VEHÍCULOS) El área del vehículo que almacena el alimento debe cumplir con los siguientes requisitos A) estar construida de materia fácilmente lavable, inoxidable. B) que pueda mantenerse convenientemente cerrado para evitar contaminaciones. C) su construcción permitirá una adecuada ventilación e iluminación D) se mantendrá en condiciones H.S. optima E) la parte externa del vehículo deberá llevar impreso el nombre de la empresa o transporte de alimentos
  123. 123. PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS Art. 161(transporte de productos que requieren temperaturas bajas) Los vehículos destinados al transporte de alimentos y materias primas que requieren conservarse a baja temperatura, poseerán los equipos que garanticen el buen estado de los mismos hasta su destino final.
  124. 124. ART. 162 (PROHIBICIONES RELATIVAS A LOS VEHÍCULOS DE TRANSPORTE) Los vehículos destinados al transporte de alimentos y materias primas, no deberán utilizarse para otros fines que los asignados. Se prohíbe transportar alimentos junto con productos considerados tóxicos, peligrosos o que por sus características puedan significar un riesgo de contaminación o alteración de los productos alimenticios.
  125. 125. PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS Art.163 (Prohibición de transportar personas o animales) Se prohíbe el transporte de personas y animales en el compartimento destinado a los alimentos Art. 164 (precauciones) Los productos alimenticios no podrán estar en contacto directo con el piso del vehículo para lo cual se dispondrá de recipientes, embalajes, ganchos, y otros que eviten los riesgos de contaminación o deterioro
  126. 126. Art. 165 (permiso de operación) Los propietarios de vehículos que transportan alimentos deben obtener un permiso previo de la autoridad de salud. Art.166 (transporte de carne y derivados) El transporte de carne o sus derivados , entre dos o mas poblaciones requerirá permiso previo de la autoridad de salud
  127. 127. PERMISO DE TRANSPORTE DE ALIMENTOS REGLAMENTO DE BUENAS PRACTICAS DE MANUFACTURA CAPÍTULO V (Almacenamiento distribución, transporte y comercialización) Art. 58 (Transporte de alimentos) numerales del 1 al 7 Art. 58 (transporte de alimentos) 1.- los alimentos y deben ser transportadas manteniendo, cuando se requiere, las condiciones H.S y de temperatura establecidas para garantizar la conservación de la calidad del producto. 2.- Los vehículos destinados al transporte de alimentos serán adecuadas a la naturaleza del alimento y construidos con materiales apropiados y de tal forma que protejan al alimento de contaminación y efecto del clima
  128. 128. REGLAMENTO DE BUENAS PRACTICAS DE MANUFACTURA 3.- para los alimentos que por su naturaleza requieren conservarse en refrigeración o congelación, los medios de transporte deben poseer esta condición. 4.- el área del vehículo que almacena y transporta alimentos debe ser de materiales de fácil limpieza, y deberá evitar contaminaciones o alteraciones del alimento. 5.- no se permite transportar alimentos junto con sustancias consideradas toxicas, peligrosas o que por sus características puedan significar un riesgo de contaminación o alteración de los alimentos
  129. 129. REGLAMENTO DE BUENAS PRACTICAS DE MANUFACTURA 6.- la empresa y distribuidor deben revisar los vehículos antes de cargar los alimentos con el fin de asegurar que se encuentren en buenas condiciones sanitarias, y, 7.- el propietario o el representante legal de la unidad de transporte, es el responsable del mantenimiento de las condiciones exigidas por el alimento durante su transporte.
  130. 130. Desinfección y mantenimiento apropiado de vehículos Los vehículos de transporte, accesorios y conexiones se deberían mantener limpios, y libres de tierra, desperdicio que puedan contaminar los productos. Los procesos y productos de limpieza pueden variar de acuerdo a los diferentes tipos de productos transportados Los equipos que se utilizan para la transferencia de alimentos deben conservarse en condiciones higiénicas y sanitarias.
  131. 131. Utilizar vehículos de transporte de uso exclusivo Verifique que no haya residuos de cargamentos anteriores, o de compuestos químicos de limpieza o de desinfección. Los camiones y remolques se deberán enfriar por lo menos durante una hora antes de cargarlos, para disipar el calor residual del material aislante y de la superficie interior del remolque, para este enfriamiento previo se deberían cerrar las puertas y graduar la temperatura a un nivel no mayor de -3ºC
  132. 132. Antes de cargar se debe inspeccionar los remolques para asegurarse que los conductos de aire estén bien conectados y que el piso acanalado este libre de obstrucciones como para que el aire pueda circular libremente. Examinar las puertas y los sellos del remolque para asegurarse que puedan cerrarse herméticamente y que no exista escape de aire.
  133. 133. TRANSPORTE DE PRODUCTOS DEL MAR 8
  134. 134. El transporte de productos del mar y sus derivados debe cumplir los siguientes requisitos: Se debe efectuar en vehículos cuyo compartimiento de carga posea características de hermeticidad que impidan el escurrimiento de líquidos al suelo, así como la caída de dichos productos hacia afuera del vehículo. La superficie del compartimiento de carga en su totalidad debe ser de material lavable, no absorbente ni degradable.
  135. 135. El transporte de pescado fresco a granel debe efectuarse en camiones con una caja de carga tipo tolva. La tolva debe ser cerrada con una cúpula metálica, de plástico u otro material resistente, y todas las junturas entre la tolva y los elementos de cierre de la misma deben contar con sellos de goma o plástico según se requiera a fin de evitar el escurrimiento de líquidos al suelo.
  136. 136. • El transporte de pescado congelado se debe efectuar en vehículos de carga frigoríficos o isotérmicos. • La harina de pescado a granel se debe transportar en camiones con caja tipo tolva. • El aceite de pescado se debe transportar en vehículos estanques destinados exclusivamente para ello.
  137. 137. Los vehículos motorizados destinados al transporte de productos frescos del mar deben disponer en su exterior de un letrero con la frase: PRODUCTOS FRESCOS DEL MAR.
  138. 138. NORMA TÉCNICA ECUATORIANA NTE INEN 0183: 2012 Para el pescado fresco El transporte del producto en tierra, deberá realizarse en vagones o camiones isotermos y en cajas de embalaje de material impermeable y de fácil limpieza, mezclado con hielo, en la proporción de 2 a 1 entre masa de pescado y hielo. Si et transporte se realizara en camiones frigoríficos, deberá mantenerse la temperatura a 0°C como máximo y un grado higrométrico de 85 a 90 %.
  139. 139. Para el pescado refrigerado • El pescado refrigerado, ya sea entero, descabezado, eviscerado o en filetes, deberá mantenerse a una temperatura no mayor de -2° C, desde su refrigeración hasta la venta al público. El pescado podrá permanecer en estas condiciones, por un tiempo no mayor de 3 días.
  140. 140. Para el pescado congelado • El pescado congelado, ya sea entero, descabezado, eviscerado ó en filetes, deberá mantenerse a una temperatura no mayor de - 27° C, desde la congelación hasta la venta al público. • En la cámara de almacenamiento, será conveniente que circule una corriente de aire forzada. • El tiempo máximo de almacenamiento aconsejable, en estas condiciones, será de hasta 1 año.
  141. 141. REQUISITOS COMPLEMENTARIOS • Para el transporte y almacenamiento del pescado, deberá emplearse cajas de material impermeable, de preferencia no recuperables después de su uso o recipientes de materiales inoxidables, sin espacios muertos y de una estructura tal, que permita una limpieza total y un desagüe completo.
  142. 142. En cada envase de pescado congelado, deberá indicarse: • a) nombre y marca del fabricante, • b) variedad de pescado, • c) lugar de fabricación, • d) masa neta, • e) fecha de elaboración, • f) número de lote, y • g) registro sanitario.
  143. 143. TRANSPORTE DE ANIMALES VIVOS 9
  144. 144. El transporte de animales comprende el desplazamiento de animales efectuado en uno o varios medios de transporte, así como las operaciones conexas incluidas la carga, descarga, trasbordo, y el descanso, hasta el depósito final de los animales en el lugar de destino.
  145. 145. REQUISITOS: El transporte de ganado bovino en camiones tiene que cumplir, entre otros, los siguientes requisitos: a) Los vehículos tienen que llevar un letrero que lo identifique como tal y tener una ventilación apropiada. b) Se prohíbe utilizar garrocha con elementos punzantes para la movilización del ganado. c) El piso debe ser antideslizante e impermeable, con dispositivos que impidan escurrimiento.
  146. 146. d) Las paredes deben ser de una altura mínima total de 1,70 metros. Deben tener superficies internas lisas e impermeables sin rebordes ni otros elementos que puedan ocasionar daños a los animales. e) Las puertas se deben poder abrir en su ancho total y con una altura que permita un expedito paso de los animales. f) La superficie interna mínima debe permitir un cómodo transporte de los animales. Se exige un mínimo de 1 m2 por cada 500 kilos de peso vivo.
  147. 147. UTILIZACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS DE MANIPULACIÓN 10
  148. 148. El medio de manipulación y consolidación de la carga más utilizada es el palet o palé. Su importancia radica en el rendimiento y sencillez que aporta frente a la manipulación manual, ya que permite su levantamiento y manejo por elementos mecánicos, como el montacargas. Otra razón para su utilización radica en que si la carga está compuesta de artículos particularmente inestables, existen realces que se pueden colocar sobre los palés.
  149. 149. Definición: Un palet, es un armazón de madera, plástico u otros materiales empleado en el movimiento de carga. En la base de un palet se puede reunir una determinada cantidad de mercancía para constituir una unidad de carga con vista a facilitar su manipulación, transporte o almacenamiento. La fabricación de estos palet se ha normalizado y actualmente existen dimensiones estándares que permiten una mayor organización en el transporte. Los materiales que se utilizan en el palet han sido hasta ahora mayoritariamente la madera, si bien se está imponiendo últimamente la utilización de otros como el plástico, material mucho más resistente y ligero de manejar.
  150. 150. TIPOS: Palet europeo o europalé El europalé es un armazón con medidas 1200 x 800 x 145 mm. Su uso es el más extendido en el mercado para transportar y almacenar productos de mucho consumo. Pesan 27 kg y soportan cargas de 1.400 kg en movimiento y hasta 4.000 estáticos.
  151. 151. Palet Universal o Isopalé También llamado palé Americano o palet industrial, mide 1.200 × 1.000 mm. Este tipo de armazón está muy extendido en los mercados japonés y americano, pesa 25 kg y soporta cargas en movimiento de hasta 1.200 kg. Se utilizan comúnmente para el transporte de productos líquidos.
  152. 152. Existen otro tamaños que se usan con menor frecuencia • Palé utilizado para materiales de construcción que tienen unas medidas de 1000×800 mm. • Palé utilizado para productos de gran consumo con unas medidas de 800×600 mm; en sus dos variantes, madera y metálica. • Palé casi en desuso para el transporte de líquidos con unas medidas de 1000×600 mm.
  153. 153. MATERIALES: Palet de madera Los palet de madera se posicionan como los elementos más usados en los sectores logísticos, representando valores entre un 90 y un 95 %. Estos datos responden, entre otros, a su bajo costo de mantenimiento y su larga vida útil y a que la madera es fácil de reciclar.
  154. 154. Palet de plástico Se presentan en el mercado como alternativa a la estructura en madera. Se usan fundamentalmente en transporte aéreo y almacenes automatizados del sector industrial. Este tipo de palé es resistente a las plagas, a los golpes y a las incidencias climáticas. La razón es la constancia de su peso y su higiene.
  155. 155. Palet de cartón Ideales por su bajo peso para mercancías ligeras. Son desechables, económicos y fáciles de manejar. Su uso se centra en el mercado agroalimentario. Su ventaja está en al garantía de higiene al ser un producto desechable.
  156. 156. Palet metálico Son muy resistentes a los golpes por estar fabricados con planchas de aluminio o acero. Su capacidad portante es de 2.000 kg, no les afectan las plagas y son más higiénicos que los de madera. Como desventaja, son más pesados y caros.
  157. 157. Palet conglomerado Es utilizado para transportes internacionales en los cuales la carga media asciende a 200 kilos de peso.
  158. 158. NORMA TÉCNICA ECUATORIANA NTE INEN 2 077:1996 EMBALAJES, PALETAS PARA LA MANIPULACIÓN Y TRANSPORTE DE MERCANCÍAS. REQUISITOS DIMENSIONALES
  159. 159. REQUISITOS: 3.1 Requisitos específicos El plano externo de las paletas debe cumplir con las siguientes dimensiones nominales. • 1200 mm x 1 000 mm. Tamaño de paleta correspondiente al tamaño de unidad de carga modular preferido de 1 200 mm x 1 000 mm. • 1 200 mm x 800 mm. Tamaño de paleta correspondiente al tamaño de unidad de carga reconocido de 1 200 mm x 800 mm.
  160. 160. • 1 219 mm x 1 016 mm. • Las tolerancias para las dimensiones nominales del plano externo de paletas debe ser de 0 a -6mm. • Ciertos materiales utilizados en la construcción de paletas requieren una tolerancia positiva al momento de fabricación a causa de su reducción. Estas paletas deben tener una tolerancia de manufactura de ± 3 mm.
  161. 161. MANIPULACIÓN Y TRANSPORTE El mayor y más frecuente peligro que conlleva la utilización de los equipos de manipulación y transporte es el mal funcionamiento de sus elementos, que puede tener graves consecuencias, ya sea por caída de objetos, caídas de altura, golpes o atrapamientos, etc. Estos riesgos se pueden reducir cumpliendo una serie de pautas generales : • La elevación y descenso de la carga se hará lentamente, evitando arranques y paradas bruscas. • No dejar cargas en suspensión. • No transportar cargas por encima de personas o puestos de trabajo.
  162. 162. • Prohibir a las personas circular por debajo de cargas suspendidas. • El maquinista debe situarse en una zona donde controle las zonas de carga y descarga. • Los conductores deben poseer la formación adecuada. • Delimitar claramente las zonas de circulación de materiales y personas, y si es posible, separarlas. • Las zonas de circulación deberán estar libres de obstáculos, estarán bien iluminadas y su anchura será la adecuada, en función de la máquina.
  163. 163. TRANSPORTE DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS 11
  164. 164. LEY ORGÁNICA DE TRANSPORTE TERRESTRE TRÁNSITO Y SEGURIDAD VIAL Art. 49 El transporte terrestre de mercancías peligrosas tales como productos o sustancias químicas, desechos u objetos que por sus características peligrosas: corrosivas, reactivas, explosivas, tóxicas, inflamables, biológicas, infecciosas y radiactivas, que pueden generar riesgos que afectan a la salud de las personas expuestas, o causen daños a la propiedad y al ambiente.
  165. 165. Los vehículos que transportan cargas peligrosas deben tener la siguientes características: • No pueden ser vehículos adaptados • Deben tener GPS u otro dispositivo electrónico que registre, como mínimo la velocidad y distancia recorrida. Estos registros deben estar en poder del transportista durante un periodo de 30 días. Este requisito no es obligatorio cuando los vehículos estén destinados a la distribución domiciliaria de cilindros de gas licuado de petróleo.
  166. 166. • Debe contar con un sistema de radio comunicaciones o portar un aparato de telefonía móvil de celular de cobertura nacional. • Deben portar los rótulos a que se refiere la Norma Ecuatoriana INEN, debiendo éstos ser visibles por personas situadas al frente, atrás o a los costados de los vehículos.
  167. 167. En el transporte debe cumplirse, entre otros, lo siguiente: No se puede transportar sustancias peligrosas conjuntamente con animales, alimentos, medicamentos o con otro tipo de carga.
  168. 168. NORMA TÉCNICA ECUATORIANA NTE INEN 2266 TRANSPORTE, ALMACENAMIENTO Y MANEJO DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS. REQUISITOS Esta norma establece los requisitos que se deben cumplir para el transporte, almacenamiento y manejo de materiales peligrosos.
  169. 169. Para los efectos de esta norma se adoptan las definiciones siguientes: Transportista. Cualquier persona natural o jurídica, debidamente autorizada por la autoridad competente, que se dedica al transporte de mercancías peligrosas por cualquier medio. Conductor. Persona que conduce o guía un automotor. Materiales peligrosos. Es todo aquel producto químico peligroso o desecho peligroso que por sus características físico-químicas, corrosivas, tóxicas, reactivas, explosivas, inflamables, biológico infecciosas, representa un riesgo de afectación a la salud humana, los recursos naturales y el ambiente o destrucción de bienes, lo cual obliga a controlar su uso y limitar la exposición al mismo. Mercancía peligrosa. Productos químicos, desechos y objetos, que en el estado en que se presentan para el transporte pueden explotar, reaccionar peligrosamente, producir una llama o un desprendimiento peligroso de calor, emisión de gases o vapores tóxicos, corrosivos o inflamables, incluyendo radiaciones ionizantes, en las condiciones normales de transporte.
  170. 170. CLASIFICACIÓN: Los productos químicos de uso peligroso se clasifican en las siguientes clases:
  171. 171. 6.1.2 TRANSPORTISTAS 6.1.2.1 Los transportistas deben capacitar a sus conductores mediante un programa anual que incluya como mínimo los siguientes temas: a) Leyes, disposiciones, normas, regulaciones sobre el transporte de materiales peligrosos. b) Principales tipos de riesgos, para la salud, seguridad y ambiente. c) Buenas prácticas de envase /embalaje. d) Procedimientos de carga y descarga. e) Estibado correcto de materiales peligrosos. f) Compatibilidad y segregación. g) Planes de respuesta a emergencias. h) Conocimiento y manejo del kit de derrames. i) Mantenimiento de la unidad de transporte. j) Manejo defensivo. k) Aplicación de señalización preventiva. l) Primeros auxilios.
  172. 172. 6.1.2.2 Los transportistas que manejen materiales peligrosos deben contar con los permisos de funcionamiento de las autoridades competentes. 6.1.2.3 El transportista debe garantizar que los conductores y el personal auxiliar reciban de forma inmediata a su admisión, la inducción de seguridad que abarque los temas específicos de su operación. 6.1.2.4 Los transportistas deben revisar y observar periódicamente con la autoridad competente la estructura de las rutas de tránsito, que podrían ser causas de problemas que afecten al conductor, al vehículo, la carga y el ambiente.
  173. 173. 6.1.2.5 Todo vehículo para este tipo de transporte debe ser operado al menos por dos personas: el conductor y un auxiliar. El auxiliar debe poseer los mismos conocimientos y entrenamiento que el conductor. El transportista es responsable del cumplimiento de este requisito. 6.1.2.6 En caso de daños o de fallas del vehículo en ruta, el transportista llamará a empresas especializadas garantizando el manejo de la carga dentro de normas técnicas y de seguridad según instrucciones del fabricante y del comercializador, de igual manera debe informar inmediatamente el daño y la presencia de materiales peligrosos a las autoridades competentes. 6.1.2.7 Los conductores deben informar al transportista de forma frecuente y regular todo lo acontecido durante el transporte. Deben comunicar, así mismo, posibles retrasos en la entrega de la carga. 6.1.2.8 Los conductores deben contar con licencia de conducir tipo E.
  174. 174. 6.1.2.9 Antes de cada recorrido el transportista debe elaborar y entregar al conductor un plan de transporte, de tal forma que se tenga un control y seguimiento de la actividad. Un plan de transporte debe incluir: a) Hora de salida de origen. b) Hora de llegada al destino. c) Ruta seleccionada. d) Antes de cada recorrido, la empresa que maneje materiales peligrosos, en conjunto con los transportistas deben cumplir la siguiente: - Las jornadas máximas no deben exceder 12 horas (incluyendo la hora de la comida /cena). - La jornada máxima al volante (conducción) no debe exceder 9 horas de manejo.
  175. 175. Solo por excepción, en casos de emergencias (paros, desastres naturales, daño mecánico, accidentes de tránsito, cuando sea necesario asegurar el funcionamiento de servicios de interés público con carácter urgente y excepcional) se podrá autorizar un exceso de jornada laboral de máximo 2 horas, en estos casos se debe ampliar los controles operativos sobre el conductor (supervisión de velocidad, recomendaciones dadas al conductor, retroalimentación del conductor). Cuando se presente autorizaciones de exceso de jornada, la persona que autoriza debe documentar que el conductor recibió todas las recomendaciones de seguridad necesarias. e) Paradas para descanso. Se recomienda parar por 15 minutos, cada 3 horas de manejo.
  176. 176. 6.1.2.10 Los conductores deben tener un listado de los teléfonos para notificación en caso de una emergencia. Este listado debe contener los números telefónicos del transportista, del comercializador, destinatarios y organismos de socorro, localizados en la ruta a seguir. 6.1.2.11 El transportista debe garantizar que los conductores conozcan las características generales de la carga que se transporta, sus riesgos, grado de peligrosidad, normas de actuación frente a una emergencia y comprobar que la carga y los equipos se encuentren en buenas condiciones para el viaje.
  177. 177. 6.1.2.12 El transportista debe verificar que la carga se encuentre fija y segura con soportes adecuados. Antes de realizar cualquier envío revisar los siguientes aspectos: a) Distribuir uniformemente la carga en el vehículo.- Los remolques están diseñados para una distribución uniforme de la carga, como se muestra aquí.
  178. 178. b) Balancear el peso de la carga El peso cruzado debe ser igualmente distribuido. Una carga pesada no debe ser ubicada solo a un costado. Esto sobrecarga los amortiguadores y las llantas de ese lado. Se debe colocar la carga de tal forma que sea igual en las llantas traseras y se elimine la posible torsión de la estructura, y el sobrecargado del eje de la chumacera y el cojinete de la rueda.
  179. 179. Cargado de cargas pesadas que no ocupan el área total del piso del remolque
  180. 180. c) Afianzar correctamente la carga. Dependiendo del tipo de envase existen entre otros los siguientes métodos: c.1) Aseguramiento con bandas para cargado de tambores Carga con bandas de aseguramiento
  181. 181. c.2) Método para cargado de canecas
  182. 182. c.3) Cargado de camas de sacos
  183. 183. 6.1.2.13 Si existiese necesidad de refrigeración para la carga, el transportista se asegurará del adecuado funcionamiento de los sistemas de refrigeración del vehículo. 6.1.2.14 El transportista controlará que los vehículos que transporten materiales peligrosos estén dotados del equipamiento básico destinado a enfrentar emergencias, consistente en al menos de: 1 extintor tipo ABC, con una capacidad de 2,5 kg ubicado en la cabina del vehículo y 2 extintores PQS (Polvo Químico Seco), tipo ABC (u otro agente de extinción aceptable al tipo de carga que transporte) con una capacidad mínima de 9 kg de carga neta, dependiendo del volumen de carga, ubicados en el exterior de la unidad, equipo de primeros auxilios, 2 palas, 1 zapapico, 2 escobas, fundas plásticas resistentes, cintas de seguridad, kit de cuñas para taponamiento, aserrín o material absorbente, equipo de comunicación y equipo de protección personal adecuado según la hoja de seguridad. En caso de vehículos tipo cisterna se debe adicionar un arnés con su respectiva línea de vida.
  184. 184. 6.1.2.15 En la ruta el conductor debe velar por: a) Su seguridad, la del vehículo y la de la carga. b) Que la carga se encuentre en todo momento correctamente fija en el interior del vehículo. c) Que la carga sea transportada a temperaturas adecuadas de acuerdo con las indicadas en las etiquetas y hojas de seguridad de los materiales a transportar.
  185. 185. 7.1.2.16 Mientras la carga permanezca en el vehículo, y de ser necesario, debe proporcionarse enfriamiento a través de un mecanismo acorde al material que se transporta. 6.1.2.17 Los conductores deben cumplir estrictamente todas las regulaciones de tránsito vigentes.
  186. 186. 6.1.2.18 DEL ESTACIONAMIENTO EN CARRETERA a) El conductor debe efectuar lo siguiente: a.1) Instalar señales reflectivas de seguridad de alta intensidad o grado diamante; anteriores, posteriores y laterales, con la identificación de la mercancía peligrosa que transporta, de acuerdo a los códigos de colores:
  187. 187. a.2) Verificar que el vehículo y la carga no generen problemas en caso que los conductores tengan que alejarse del vehículo. a.3) El estacionamiento debe efectuarse lo más alejado posible de áreas pobladas, de acuerdo a las leyes y regulaciones vigentes. a.4) En caso de que el vehículo deba ser abandonado por cualquier motivo, notificar inmediatamente a los teléfonos indicados en el plan de emergencias, su localización y tipo de material transportado.
  188. 188. b) En lugares públicos. El conductor debe: b.1) Verificar que el vehículo y la carga no generen problemas en caso de que los conductores tengan que alejarse del mismo. b.2) El estacionamiento debe efectuarse lo más alejado posible de áreas pobladas, escuelas, hospitales, cárceles, aeropuertos y lugares de concentraciones masivas (al menos 500 m). b.3) En caso de que el vehículo deba ser abandonado, por cualquier motivo, notificar inmediatamente a los teléfonos indicados en el plan de emergencias, su localización y tipo de material transportado.
  189. 189. c) Temporal. El conductor no debe estacionar por motivos diferentes a su operación, en lugares cercanos a: c.1) Supermercados, mercados. c.2) Vías de ferrocarril. c.3) Centros de abastecimientos de combustibles, o de sus líneas de distribución, subterráneas o aéreas c.4) Fábricas de materiales o desechos peligrosos ajenos a la empresa expedidora o de destino de la carga. c.5) Obras de infraestructura urbana de gran envergadura: sistemas de agua potable, entre otras. c.6) Terminales terrestres. c.7) Paradas de la transportación urbana de pasajeros. c.8) Centros de diversión o esparcimiento. c.9) Centros culturales. c.10) Edificios públicos. c.11) Zonas ambientalmente frágiles o de reserva. c.12) Zonas de cultivos y de cosecha. c.13) Establecimientos educacionales. c.14) Centros de salud. c.15) Centro de culto religioso. c.16) Centros deportivos. c.17) Aeropuertos. c.18) Recintos militares y policiales.
  190. 190. HOJA DE SEGURIDAD DE MATERIALES 6.1.2.19 El transportista en coordinación con la autoridad competente, establecerán las paradas que sean necesarias para que se lleven a cabo en lugares previamente analizados que brinden la seguridad del transporte, del conductor y del ambiente. 6.1.2.20 Los conductores son responsables de que en vehículos de carga y transporte de materiales peligrosos no se transporten pasajeros, solamente se aceptará al personal asignado al vehículo. 6.1.2.21 El transportista y los conductores son responsables de acatar y de hacer respetar la prohibición de fumar y comer durante el traslado de materiales peligrosos y en presencia de vehículos de carga peligrosa. 6.1.2.22 El conductor no debe recibir carga de materiales peligrosos, si el expedidor no le hace entrega de la documentación de embarque que consta de: Guía de embarque, hoja de seguridad de materiales peligrosos en idioma español y tarjeta de emergencia.
  191. 191. GUÍA DE EMBARQUE
  192. 192. HOJA DE SEGURIDAD DE MATERIALES PELIGROSOS
  193. 193. TARJETA DE EMERGENCIA
  194. 194. 6.1.3 COMERCIALIZACIÓN 6.1.3.1 El comercializador debe entregar al conductor la documentación de embarque completa que certifique las características de los materiales transportados. 6.1.3.2 Todas aquellas personas naturales o jurídicas que comercializan materiales peligrosos deben garantizar que los vehículos de los transportistas no sean abandonados, sin notificación a las autoridades respectivas. 6.1.3.3 El comercializador está en la obligación de entregar al conductor toda la información necesaria sobre las normas y precauciones a tomar con respecto a los materiales peligrosos que transportan, y el procedimiento de emergencia en caso de accidentes.
  195. 195. 6.1.4 SELECCIÓN DE RUTA 6.1.4.1 El transportista solicitará a las autoridades competentes la determinación de la ruta del transporte, y de acuerdo a la peligrosidad del producto se le proporcionará resguardo, con relación a las regulaciones pertinentes. 6.1.4.2 Para la determinación de la ruta se seleccionarán las horas de menor congestión vehicular y peatonal que ofrezca un mínimo riesgo al tráfico o a terceros. Se evitará en lo posible zonas densamente pobladas o especialmente vulnerables a la contaminación. 6.1.4.3 Cuando inevitablemente se tenga que cruzar centros poblados se eliminarán las paradas innecesarias. 6.1.4.4 Las vías escogidas deben ser marginales y en lo posible se deben evitar curvas cerradas, vías estrechas, declives pronunciados o tramos que presenten especial dificultad al conductor. 6.1.4.5 Para la determinación de una ruta, se considerarán previamente los puntos críticos que podrían incrementar la gravedad de un accidente.
  196. 196. 6.1.4.6 Para evitar accidentes en túneles, se deben considerar las siguientes alternativas: a) De existir rutas alternativas se debe prohibir el paso de materiales peligrosos por túneles. b) Restringir el paso por túneles, de vehículos que transportan materiales peligrosos, en las horas de mayor demanda. c) Evitar que circulen por el túnel, simultáneamente más de un vehículo con materiales peligrosos. d) Suspender la circulación vehicular normal cuando deba atravesar el túnel un vehículo que transporte mercancías peligrosas e) Las autoridades competentes en coordinación con los transportistas evitarán que los vehículos con carga de materiales peligrosos formen una hilera continua (Convoy); y se debe mantener entre las unidades, una distancia mínima de 100 metros.
  197. 197. 6.1.5 ETIQUETADO Y ROTULADO Las etiquetas y rótulos de peligro deben cumplir con los requisitos que se establecen en las NTE INEN correspondientes vigentes, y las que a continuación se mencionan: 6.1.5.1 Etiquetas para la identificación de embalajes/envases a) Las etiquetas deben ser de materiales resistentes a la manipulación y la intemperie, pueden ser adheribles o estar impresas en el empaque, adicionalmente llevar marcas indelebles y legibles, que certifiquen que están fabricadas conforme a las normas respectivas. b) b) Las etiquetas deben ajustarse al tamaño del envase y dependerán del tipo de contenedor sobre el cual habrán de ser colocadas.
  198. 198. ETIQUETAS Y RÓTULOS DE PELIGRO PARA EMBALAJES / ENVASES Y TRANSPORTE
  199. 199. La dimensión de las etiquetas debe ser de 100mm X 100mm

×